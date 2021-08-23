You are here

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan discuss developments in Afghanistan

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan (L) speak during a joint press conference with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad. (File/AFP via Getty Images)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday received a phone call from Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss developments in Afghanistan.
During the call, they also reviewed the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and ways to strengthen them in all common areas, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
They also discussed other important developments, including in the region. 
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir held a meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest.

Muslim World League, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change sign deal to empower 100,000 young people

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and Tony Blair sign a new partnership to bring together their common vision to serve the future generation of youth. (SPA)
Updated 23 August 2021
SPA

Muslim World League, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change sign deal to empower 100,000 young people

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and Tony Blair sign a new partnership to bring together their common vision to serve the future generation of youth. (SPA)
  • This program has greater importance as the world deals with the pandemic’s impact on youth education
Updated 23 August 2021
SPA

LONDON: The Muslim World League and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change have launched a new partnership to bring together their common vision to serve the future generation of youth.

There are about 1.8 billion young people in the world and many of them face a myriad of challenges, such as poverty, violence, exclusion and negative perceptions. They are not getting the information they need or learning the necessary skills to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. They also feel that they do not have a secure platform that gives them the confidence to share their opinions and make choices that affect their future and the way they live.

The MWL and the TBI will work together over the next three years to deliver a global education program to equip more than 100,000 young people aged 13 to 17 in more than 18 countries around the world with critical thinking and dialogue skills.

The program will work through networks of schools and education partners around the world to train more than 2,400 teachers in active listening and global communication to transfer these skills to their students.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The MWL and the TBI will work together over the next three years to deliver a global education program to equip more than 100,000 young people aged 13 to 17 in more than 18 countries around the world with critical thinking and dialogue skills.

• The program will work through networks of schools and education partners around the world to train more than 2,400 teachers in active listening and global communication to transfer these skills to their students.

This will contribute to building greater mutual understanding, tolerance and trust between young people and their communities and correct perceptions of religious and cultural diversity.

The program will also build a broader dialogue between followers of different religions and cultures within diverse communities, utilizing young people’s empathy and understanding of those who are different from them in their daily lives, their families and their communities.

This program has greater importance as the world deals with the pandemic’s impact on youth education. Learning dialogue skills is vital to building bridges of understanding and exchange, combating misinformation and building empathy among young people.

The TBI is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to equip leaders and governments for a global future, by shaping debate and providing expert advice to help leaders build open, inclusive, and prosperous societies in an increasingly interconnected world.

Jeddah’s new drinking water and wudu stations draw inspiration from the past

The modern bazans are in different areas across the waterfront and will supply clean water for people to drink and perform wudu. (Supplied)
Updated 22 August 2021
Nada Hameed

Jeddah’s new drinking water and wudu stations draw inspiration from the past

The modern bazans are in different areas across the waterfront and will supply clean water for people to drink and perform wudu. (Supplied)
  • The endowment is working in full swing on some watering projects, such as finding watering stations and desalination water wells in remote villages
Updated 22 August 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Four new drinking water and wudu stations have been launched in Jeddah by the King Abdul Aziz Endowment of Ain Al-Aziziah, drawing their inspiration from the city’s historical water supply methods.
Al-Bazan, which translates as water tanks, is based on Jeddah’s previous water distribution system.
Tanks were distributed across the city’s old town before there was a supply network in place, making them the primary water source for the people of Jeddah.
In the past, before the endowment was established, Jeddah families received their water from a man called “saggah” (water man) who sourced it from the city’s bazans and traveled around districts delivering it.
“The main idea behind this project is to supply people with water and to remind them of the tremendous transformation that the city has gone through,” Sakhr Al-Asmari, head of public relations at the King Abdul Aziz Endowment of Ain Al-Aziziah, told Arab News.

BACKGROUND

• Al-Bazan, which translates as water tanks, is based on Jeddah’s previous water distribution system.

• Tanks were distributed across the city’s old town before there was a supply network in place, making them the primary water source for the people of Jeddah.

“The endowment targets several vital places in Jeddah to provide them with the tanks, the waterfront was one of the first and (there are) more to come soon.”
The modern bazans are in different areas across the waterfront and will supply clean water for people to drink and perform wudu. They are aimed at beautifying public facilities and resemble the main pipelines from the valleys.
The endowment was instrumental in providing free and clean drinking water to Jeddah residents, with its infrastructure being the primary source of water until 1979, when modern solutions based on seawater desalination became the new primary water source for Jeddah and supplied several regions in Saudi Arabia.
“The endowment is working in full swing on some watering projects, such as finding watering stations and desalination water wells in remote villages throughout the region and neighboring provinces to achieve the goal of the founder King Abdul Aziz and to fulfill one of Vision 2030’s components,” Al-Asmari said.

Deal signed to empower Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah community

Saudi Arabia's Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Social Development Bank. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 23 August 2021
SPA

Deal signed to empower Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah community

Saudi Arabia's Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Social Development Bank. (Photo/Twitter)
  • SDB CEO Ibrahim Al-Rashid said that the deal will promote sharing, exchanging and cooperating in research to achieve common objectives
Updated 23 August 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Social Development Bank to achieve social development and community services for the people of Diriyah, as well as promote cooperation in charity work.

Diriyah Gate CEO Jerry Inzerillo said that the agreement covers several initiatives and projects aiming to empower the Diriyah community through the SDB — the leading authority in enabling social development tools in the Kingdom.

He said that the agreement will cover the activation of date souqs, hospitality programs, scouts and community ambassadors, as well as two markets for Diriyah farmers and the wider community. The deal also involves training programs that enable Saudi youth to develop their businesses.

SDB CEO Ibrahim Al-Rashid said that the deal will promote sharing, exchanging and cooperating in research to achieve common objectives. The SDB is seeking to support Diriyah entrepreneurs through a package of initiatives, programs and projects, he added.

The agreement comes within measures developed by the DGDA to develop a community through an integrated ecosystem of environmental, economic and social programs that promote sustainable development.

The SDB is also seeking to build sustainable programs to develop local communities and provide support for the nonprofit sector. It has launched 12 incubator programs to serve entrepreneurs and microbusinesses across several industries.

The Diriyah community looks to highlight the heritage and history of the ancient city, including its architecture, culture and art.

Who’s Who: Dr. Ibrahim Al-Oraifi, director general of health affairs in KSA’s Eastern Province 

Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Ibrahim Al-Oraifi, director general of health affairs in KSA’s Eastern Province 

Who’s Who: Dr. Ibrahim Al-Oraifi, director general of health affairs in KSA’s Eastern Province 
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Oraifi has been the director general of the General Directorate of Health Affairs in the Eastern Province since 2019.

Prior to his current position, Al-Oraifi was the CEO of the Dammam Medical Complex for one year, beginning in February 2018, alongside working as a consultant urologist and transplant surgeon at King Fahd Specialist Hospital (KFSH) in Dammam, where he was also the chairman of the urology department.

In 2015, he served for about one year as the CEO of Prince Mohammed Medical City. For nearly two years, beginning in 2013, he worked as the executive director for medical and clinical affairs at KFSH, where he served from 2008 to 2013 as an associate executive director for surgical services.

He worked at the Dhahran-based King Fahad Military Medical Complex from 2001 to 2008. There, he was the deputy director of medical administration for around six months, beginning in December 2004. He served for more than seven years as the director of the complex’s transplant unit and was the medical director of the complex from 2005 to 2008.

Al-Oraifi is a graduate of King Abdul Aziz University, from which he received a bachelor’s degree in medicine in 1985. Thirteen years later, he was awarded a fellowship of renal and pancreatic transplant by the School of Public Health, University of Minnesota.

In 1995, he did a fellowship in endourology and renal transplant at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, in Scotland. In 2004, he became a fellow of the European Board of Urology. Eight years later, he did a urology-oncology fellowship at the Roswell Park Institute, US. In 2016, he also received a master’s degree in business administration, designed for executives, from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

Students key to next phase of the pandemic, say Saudi health officials

Updated 22 August 2021
Ruba Obaid

Students key to next phase of the pandemic, say Saudi health officials

  • The family has an important role in enhancing public health situation, officials say
  • Ministry of Education has designated committees to implement and follow-up on plans in educational institutions to ensure public health and safety
Updated 22 August 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: With fully jabbed students returning to schools and universities next week, the Saudi health authorities have outlined efforts to ensure maximum safety as the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues.
On Sunday, the Public Health Authority said that students will play a major role in maintaining the stability of the health situation in the Kingdom, adding that parents will also need to play their part.
“Social distancing and protection protocols are constantly updated, including education protocols, to ensure a safe return,” said preventive medicine and public health consultant Emad Al-Mohammadi at a Sunday press conference.
Al-Mohammadi said that students infected with COVID-19 or who report respiratory symptoms cannot attend school until their full recovery.
“The family has an important role in enhancing public health situation, by ensuring good nutrition for their children and encouraging them to commit to a routine that includes physical activity,” he said, adding: “On the other hand, they must provide children with preventive supplies such as masks and hand sanitizer, and a complete stationery set in order to eliminate direct contact with other students or their belongings.”
“Students’ biggest role in the next period is adhering to preventive measures,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has designated supervisory, executive and operational committees to implement and follow-up on plans in educational institutions to ensure the health and safety of administrative and academic staff.
Each school will allocate a specific isolation room for students who have potentially been infected with COVID-19. Moreover, classes will be frequently sanitized, and if there is a suspected infection, the whole class will be moved online.
The Ministry of Health continues to urge the public to get the vaccine and announced that the Moderna vaccine is now available for children aged between 12 and 17.
The MOH added that the same age group are permitted to mix doses, receiving either Pfizer or Moderna jabs.
Nearly 34 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the Kingdom, including more than 12.5 million second doses.
“The delta variant is widespread across the Kingdom. It spreads three times faster than the basic form of the virus. Therefore, a single dose of the vaccine is not sufficient to counter the delta variant, while two doses proved their effectiveness,” said MOH spokesperson Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.

