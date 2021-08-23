Saudi Arabia and Pakistan discuss developments in Afghanistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday received a phone call from Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss developments in Afghanistan.
During the call, they also reviewed the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and ways to strengthen them in all common areas, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
They also discussed other important developments, including in the region.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir held a meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest.
