Gas markets unnerved by uncertainty surrounding launch of Nord Stream 2

Gas markets unnerved by uncertainty surrounding launch of Nord Stream 2
Updated 23 August 2021
Rinat Gainullin

  • The uncertainty surrounding the project is lingering and has become even more tense
MOSCOW: At a time when prices in global gas markets have risen to extremely high levels over the past few months, the uncertainty surrounding the launch of Nord Stream 2 is lingering and has become even more tense. 

On Aug. 18, rumors began circulating in the market, which were not later confirmed though, that Nord Stream 2 had allegedly been already launched and natural gas had started flowing through the pipeline into Germany’s territory. 

On these rumors, the gas price in the European gas market plunged swiftly only to recover shortly thereafter. In addition, the next day (Aug. 19) Interfax said, citing Gazprom, that “up to 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas may be pumped through Nord Stream by the end of 2021.” 

This implies the pipeline will be largely commissioned mid-November, should the construction works and certification proceed as planned, analysts of Moscow-based Alfa Bank said in a note issued Aug. 20.

On the other hand, the US imposed new sanctions on a Russian vessel involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Aug. 20, Reuters said citing a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 

Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his country’s opposition to the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 after his meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel last Sunday.

An unusually low level of gas inventories in Europe which fell to 16 billion cubic meters or 20 percent below the five-year average as of Aug. 16 was an additional factor driving gas prices up both in Europe and Asia recently. 

In a note issued earlier this month analysts of Bank of America Securities speculated “Russia has declined to export additional volumes to Europe as it hopes to push Nord Stream 2 over the finish line.”

Anyway, it seems gas prices have reached their peak already and given the renewed concerns about the lingering pandemic the gas market is looking for some excuse to get a relief, like the proposed launch of Nord Stream 2, and will eagerly welcome more supply and lower prices.

Topics: #gas #russia #germany Ukraine Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue rises 11.2 percent in 8 months

Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises 11.2 percent in 8 months
Updated 23 August 2021
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The revenues from Egypt’s Suez Canal rose 11.2 percent to $3.88 billion from Jan. 20 to Aug. 20 compared with the same period in the previous year, when revenues were at $3.49 billion, the canal’s authority chairman, Osama Rabie, told a local TV channel on Sunday.

About 15 percent of the world’s shipping traffic travels through the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. It is an important source of foreign currency for Egypt.

The number of ships that passed through the Suez Canal increased in the first half of 2021 to 9,763 vessels compared with 9,546 ships during the same period last year, according to official data.

On March 23, a giant container ship Ever Given became jammed across the canal in high winds. It blocked the canal for six days.

The operation to free the ship from the canal caused a backlog that delayed the journeys of hundreds of ships, forcing some to take a much longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

Once it was dislodged, the 400-meter vessel left Egypt on July 7, 106 days after becoming wedged across a southern section of the waterway.

Egypt released the Ever Given after protracted negotiations and an undisclosed settlement reached between the SCA and the ship’s owners and insurers. 

Topics: #shipping #egypt #economy maritime

Bitcoin price rises past $50,000, rebound slows 

Updated 23 August 2021
RIYADH: Bitcoin’s price surged past $50,000 on Monday for the first time since May, although its rebound from a months-long slump lost a little steam.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was last up 1.19 percent at $49,888. It had risen as high as $50,562 as investors bet that the prospect of more US stimulus spending would lead to further gains, and more mainstream financial services firms made moves in the nascent asset class.

Bitcoin has risen 82 percent since hitting a yearly low of $27,700 in January.

Meanwhile, the price of rival cryptocurrency Ether rose 2.71 percent to $3,329. The virtual coin has risen 91 percent since slumping to below $1,740 last month.

According to a new survey of 1,280 senior executives, more than 76 percent of executives globally believe that digital assets will be a strong alternative or an alternative to fiat in the next five to 10 years. Seventy-eight percent of the respondents were of the view that digital assets will be important to their industry in the next 24 months.

While 68 percent said the regulations governing data security and privacy should be changed to enable blockchain adoption. 

Meanwhile, PayPal announced the expansion of its crypto service to the UK allowing customers to buy, sell and hold four different cryptocurrencies on its platform. “Users will be able to transact in Bitcoin 2.77 percent, Ether 3.89 percent, Litecoin 2.12 percent, and Bitcoin Cash 2.88 percent for £1 ($1.40),” PayPal said.

This offer is the first expansion of PayPal's crypto offering outside the US, and the process will begin this week and will be available to all eligible customers within the next few weeks, CoinDesk reported.

Alonzo hard fork is a major upgrade to the Cardano network which is seeing the much-awaited implementation of smart contract functionality.

After the Alonzo update, anyone will be able to create and publish their own smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain, paving the way for native decentralized applications. It is expected to be fully released sometime in the third quarter.

The attacker who hacked more than $600 million from the Poly network released the private key of the stolen cryptocurrency worth $141 million. Poly Network then tweeted thanking the attacker, and also posted a link to an Ethereum transaction confirming that the key worked.

Most of the funds stolen on Aug. 10 have already been recovered, CoinDesk reported.

Topics: #bitcoin crypto currencies

Oil regains ground; Iran restarts oil exports to Afghanistan

Updated 23 August 2021
RIYADH: Brent crude climbed $3.27, or 5 percent, to $68.45 a barrel by 10:40 a.m. ET (1640 GMT) after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60 earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery rose $3.31, or 5.3 percent, to $65.45.

As prices of oil and copper rebounded, the dollar slipped from multi-month highs amid doubts about the course of US monetary policy. Currencies of oil exporters, including the Colombian peso and Brazilian real, firmed about 0.4 percent each, taking cues from an over 4.5 percent jump in crude prices.

The main US oil contract soared during trading on Monday as investors were comforted about Chinese demand as no new local COVID-19 cases were signaled in the top crude-consuming country.

Iran restarted exports of gasoline and gasoil to Afghanistan a few days ago, following a request from the Taliban, Iran’s Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union said on Monday.

The price of gasoline in Afghanistan reached $900 per ton last week as many Afghans drove out of cities.

Some 150 Extinction Rebellion activists blocked access to the Norwegian energy ministry in Oslo on Monday as part of an ongoing 10-day campaign to protest against the Nordic country’s oil industry.

Topics: #oil #oilmarket #oilandgas

India to monetize $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years

Updated 23 August 2021
NEW DELHI: India plans to monetize 6 trillion rupees ($80.90 billion) worth of state assets over the next four years under a plan announced earlier in the 2021/2022 budget to boost infrastructure spending and spur economic growth in Asia’s third biggest economy.

The Indian government aims to hand already built assets such as gas pipelines, roads, railway stations and warehousing facilities among others over to the private sector to operate on a long-term lease, Amitabh Kant, chief executive of government think tank NITI Aayog, told a news conference.

“The strategic objective of the program is to unlock the value of investments in brownfield public sector assets by tapping institutional and long-term patient capital which can thereafter be leveraged for further public investments.”

The top five sectors, estimated by their potential for monetization, are roads, railways, power, oil and gas pipelines, and telecommunication.

The government aims to monetize assets worth 880 billion rupees in the current fiscal year that began in April, and a transparent mechanism would achieve “a fair value,” Kant said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the program would give an impetus to economic growth.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration announced a privatization plan which would leave government ownership only in a few critical sectors.

Although coronavirus lockdowns and the subsequent downturn have slowed the privatization process, the government still hopes to raise 1.75 trillion rupees from such sales in the current fiscal year to March 2022.

In the current fiscal year, the government expects to list state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India, and privatize state-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. and state carrier Air India Ltd.

Proceeds from privatization are crucial for India, which witnessed a record fiscal deficit of 9.3 percent in the last fiscal year to March 2021, when the economy contracted by 7.3 percent.

By the end of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, the government aims to cut the fiscal deficit to 6.8 percent and revive economic growth to 10.5 percent. 

Topics: #economy

Burgerizzr chairman 'confident' of fair IPO pricing

Updated 23 August 2021
RIYADH: The Burgerizzr chairman said he is “confident” the market will set a fair level for the burger chain’s shares as it closes its initial public offering (IPO) pricing.
Mohammad Al-Ruwaigh said: “I am confident that the value the market will give to our company's shares will be fair value.”
His comments come as the firm’s share sale pricing ends today (Aug. 23) after opening on Aug. 15, 2021, according to its prospectus.
Last week, Burgerizzr’s IPO was oversubscribed by 500 percent on the first day, according to the financial advisor in charge of the share sale Emirates NBD Capital KSA.

It added the price range for the offering will be between SR150 ($40) and SR165 per share at the start of the book-building process.
“The final price for the shares will be determined on completion of the book-building process,” the company said in a statement on Tadawul.
Al-Ruwaigh, who co-founded the chain in 2009, plans to expand to 200 branches by 2025.
He said the business was able to maintain its identity and work on a successful and effective model in a sector of more than 30 billion riyals
Now we are the largest series of fresh burgers in Saudi Arabia with 79 branches, he added.

The chairman said the chain’s share in the Riyadh area is among the highest in its category according to our study and at the Kingdom level, the proportion of the Burgerizzr is estimated at 3.5 percent because we are not in most of the Kingdom’s cities
The fast-food sector in the Kingdom is growing at 5 percent to 6 percent, and it is excellent that the fast-food market is promising, said Ali Al-Ruwaigh.
He said there was still room for expansion in the Saudi market, with the food services sector in the Kingdom estimated at SR100 billion, according to market studies. Fast-food restaurants account for more than SR30 billion, with the burger market accounting for SR6 billion to SR7 billion.
However, the chairman added that the firm will look at opening branches outside the Kingdom next year. He said the business will need to find a partner who understands the market of the region, or country, to help spread its brand.
Ali Al-Ruwaigh said the chain has invested well in our online business to produce a popular app, including 40 percent to 45 percent of total sales through its online channels.
The company’s total debt in the first half of this year remains at around SR13 million, and in 2020 the debt-to-equity ratio was 28 percent, with total assets standing at 11 percent.

Topics: initial public offerings (IPOs) #marketdebut

