UNFPA acknowledges Saudi support for women in Yemen

A Yemeni woman sells Henneh and other products at a market in Hajjah province's northern district of Abs. (AFP file photo)
A Yemeni woman sells Henneh and other products at a market in Hajjah province's northern district of Abs. (AFP file photo)
Updated 24 August 2021
SPA




  • KSRelief has generously supported the protection services aimed at reducing gender-based violence

SPA

ADEN: The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said that “the partnership with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has contributed to the improvement of the protection services provided to the most vulnerable women and girls in Yemen.”

“KSRelief has generously supported the protection services aimed at reducing gender-based violence, benefitting more than 65,000 women and girls in Yemen since the beginning of 2021,” UNFPA said in its statement. “Awareness-raising sessions have been provided to more than 30,000 people so far, while 800 women facing violence received the necessary training to acquire livelihood skills. Financial support was provided to more than 200 of the most needy women, while eight safe spaces and a shelter in nine Yemeni governorates received the necessary support.”

The statement said that “the partnership between KSRelief and UNFPA has helped, since 2015, access hundreds of thousands of women and girls and provide them with reproductive health services and protection.”

Saudi counter-extremism center chief visits Iraq for talks on 'common enemy' of extremism

Etidal chief visits Iraq for talks on ‘common enemy’ of extremism. (Supplied)

Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News




  • Al-Araji praised the growth of Iraqi-Saudi relations, and lauded Etidal’s efforts to combat extremism

Arab News

JEDDAH: Secretary-general of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal), Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari, arrived in Iraq on an official visit that will include joint meetings and discussions focused on combating extremism.

The Iraqi national security adviser Qasim Al-Araji received the secretary-general and the accompanying delegation on Monday in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to Iraq, Abdul Aziz Al-Shammari.

Al-Araji praised the growth of Iraqi-Saudi relations, and lauded Etidal’s efforts to combat extremism.

“Iraq has a rich experience in the field of combating terrorism, which can be utilized to combat extremist ideology,” the secretary-general said.

He added: “Etidal, with the tools and competencies it possesses, is at the service of Iraq and ready to support its efforts in the field of combating the thoughts and ideologies of extremist and terrorist organizations.”

Al-Shammari was also received by Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, head of the National Security Service, for discussions on joint cooperation and coordination on issues of common interest as well as ways to exchange, support and promote expertise.

Al-Asadi commended Etidal’s role in combating extremist ideology, saying that he looked forward to additional joint action and expertise exchange in order to “deal with this ideology and lead our society, current and future generations to safety.”

“Extremist ideology is the common enemy that we are combating together. We are happy to enhance cooperation to protect the current and future generations from its dangers,” Al-Shammari said.

He also visiterd Al-Nahrain Center for Strategic Studies, where he met with Ali Nasser, the center’s director-general, and officials.

Etidal’s delegation was briefed on efforts by the center’s departments, and held joint discussions on furthering cooperation between the two sides.

 

Fire on Makkah-Jeddah expressway under control: Saudi authorities


Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News





Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi firefighters have put out a blaze on the Makkah-Jeddah expressway, authorities said on Tuesday.

The fire was caused after a tanker carrying petroleum was involved in a road accident.

Provincial authorities said ten vehicles had caught fire, but that there were no injuries.

A video posted to the Makkah region’s official Twitter account showed cars driving by a raging fire stretching across the central divide of the highway. Shortly after, vehicles were diverted away from the scene.

Civil Defense teams at the site eventually managed to control the fire, authorities announce soon after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The highway, also known as the Haramain Expressway, is the key route into the holy city of Makkah from the west.



Updated 24 August 2021
SPA




  • Saudi Arabia topped Arab countries in all four unique natural science disciplines that were analyzed

SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has ranked among the top 50 countries in the world in the Nature Index Annual Tables 2021 for the amount of natural science research conducted last year.
It comes as a result of the Saudi leadership’s support for the national research and innovation system, said Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, president of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology.
He added that the Saudi leadership took “accelerated steps to promote the Kingdom’s global position” in scientific research by forming the Research, Development and Innovation Authority, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
El-Desouki said that the body will improve the Kingdom’s competitive ranking in scientific research and consolidate its leading global position, which will help achieve the objectives of Vision 2030 and aid in moving toward an innovation-based economy.



Within the rankings, the Kingdom maintained its position as the largest contributor among Arab countries for all natural sciences, and was the second-largest contributor among the West Asian, Middle Eastern and African grouping.


The Kingdom also topped Arab countries in all four unique natural science disciplines that were analyzed.

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushayt


Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News





Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Tuesday that Saudi air defenses have intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, AlEkhbariya reported.
The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom.


— More to follow.



Updated 24 August 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi




  • Saudi Arabia’s ability to preserve food security contributed to more produce, especially fruits and vegetables, says official

Tareq Al-Thaqafi

TAIF: Saudi agricultural production has significantly developed in both quantity and quality, with some crops reaching high levels of self-sufficiency, an official at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has claimed.

The director general of the General Department of Agricultural Associations and Marketing at the ministry, Suleiman Saleh Al-Jutaili, told Arab News that the Kingdom’s ability to preserve food security and the agricultural supply chain, and cooperation between governmental authorities, contributed to more produce, especially fruits and vegetables.
“The marketing element is considered the biggest challenge in the agricultural sector internationally and in the Kingdom,” he said, adding: “Several meetings have been held, agreements signed and studies conducted, leading to the launch of a number of (smartphone) applications and linking them to marketing services’ centers and farmers directly.”



Steps taken will offer ‘seasonal agricultural products such as mangoes, bananas and papayas from Jazan, grapes from Qassim, in addition to figs, pomegranates and citrus fruits in season across the Kingdom.’

These applications are popular with citizens, especially amid the pandemic, where online purchasing has shot up.
He said that agricultural festivals opened new marketing windows of direct sales, more partnership with the private sector, a reduction in losses, and instilling the concept of marketing services centers.


Small farmers and direct sales have been supported, Al-Jutaili said, and an agreement with LuLu Hypermarket was signed in addition to other major markets.
“Such a step will offer seasonal agricultural products such as mangoes, bananas and papayas from Jazan, grapes from Qassim, in addition to figs, pomegranates and citrus fruits in season across the Kingdom,” he added.
Marketing campaigns for agricultural products have been launched to ensure continuity, support the economy and find practical and viable solutions that support the sale of products of small farms, to improve farmers’ income and lifestyle.
One such campaign is “It is the season,” which was recently launched during a meeting held with all the central markets in the Kingdom. The campaign aims to support local produce and ensure the increase of agricultural production and farmers’ revenues.
“The Saudi Agricultural Development Fund has been supported to establish marketing service centers that receive, sort and package products from farmers,” he said.
Many Saudis have been supportive of these initiatives, buying their seasonal vegetables and fruits directly from local farms, for their high nutritional values and the economic feasibility.
Nutritionist Dr. Viviane Mohammed Wehbe told Arab News that seasonal vegetables and fruits have several benefits that encourage consumers to eat and buy them from farms instead of supermarkets or grocery stores.
“Fruits and vegetables are most nutritious when harvested at their peak maturity and eaten in season, because they provide the body with vitamins, minerals and basic nutrients and help reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer,” she said.
She added: “Buying fruits directly from farms has also an economic advantage. When eaten in season and from their direct sources, fruits cost less and consumers are reassured as they eat fresh products, with no added chemicals to keep them in stores for long periods.”
Wehbe said that the methods of storing and transporting fruits and vegetables and the preservatives added to them push consumers to buy the products directly from the farms.
Mashbab Al-Thaqfi, owner of a farm in the south of Taif, said that the expansion of agriculture is a positive thing whenever the opportunity arises in a rainy season.
“Most agricultural areas depend primarily on rain. If rainwater is not sufficient, some farmers resort to bringing in well water from other areas to make up for the deficit and save their summer fruit season,” he told Arab News.
Al-Thaqfi said most farmers often renew their farms by getting a variety of fertilizers to ensure a good soil for the organic production of fresh vegetables and fruits that visitors crave after an overdose of frozen and dried fruits.
Most of those farms are directly supervised by their owners, he said, with workers trained in agriculture, watering, harvesting and selling on touristic highways, which many visitors consider reliable and credible because the produce comes from farms in nearby areas.
“Visitors thus purchase big quantities of vegetables without having to worry about the sources of water used to water them, having seen similar cases of farms run by violating workers that use wastewater,” Al-Thaqfi added.
Fresh vegetables are produced by farms year-round and sold at reasonable prices. These farms rely on seasonal fruits such as barbary figs, prunes, pomegranates, quince, almonds and plums.
The fruits are harvested at different periods and are often sought by summer vacationers from all around the Kingdom, giving the produce great economic value.

