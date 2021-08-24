Ramzi Darwish to head global property firm Savills’ Saudi operations

VOX Cinemas opens 9th movie theater in Riyadh

VOX Cinemas is celebrating the opening of its latest integrated cinema experience with the launch of VOX Cinemas The Esplanade in Riyadh, following the recent inauguration of VOX Cinemas The Spot. The opening marks the third fully launched project between VOX Cinemas and Unified Real Estate Development Company as part of a SR500 million ($133 million) multiproject investment commitment to develop seven integrated leisure, entertainment and cinemas experiences across the Kingdom.

Since opening the first multiplex in Riyadh in 2018, VOX Cinemas has rapidly expanded to nine locations in the capital within just three years. The eight-screen multiplex at The Esplanade is strategically situated at Riyadh’s must-visit shopping and luxury lifestyle destination and includes Yalla! Bowling, a selection of games including billiard tables and air hockey as well as food and beverage offerings to complement the cinematic experience. The new cinema caters to a variety of ages and preferences via four standard screens, two Gold auditoriums, one kids’ theater and one MAX auditorium.

Mohamed Al-Hashemi, country head, Saudi Arabia, Majid Al-Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, Cinemas and Lifestyle, said: “Our expansion in Saudi Arabia continues, and we’re excited to bring more entertainment experiences to communities in Saudi Arabia with the opening of VOX Cinemas The Esplanade. This latest offering is the perfect location to reach a wider audience of movie lovers and anyone else seeking a memorable experience. We are proud to collaborate with Unified Real Estate Development Company once again as together we make a deeper contribution to the Kingdom’s Quality of Life program and Vision 2030. We are committed to continuously investing in our expansion in the Kingdom, especially with the growing demand for world-class, immersive cinematic experiences.”

Prince Bandar bin Khalid F. Al-Saud, president of Unified Real Estate Development Company, added: “Riyadh continues to grow and evolve as a compelling entertainment option in the region, and we are pleased to be a part of this development alongside Majid Al-Futtaim. The VOX Cinemas location at The Esplanade promises a rich variety of entertainment experiences to complement the on-screen action, making it an ideal fit for the discerning visitors of The Esplanade.”

In April, VOX Cinemas opened the first ever multiplex in Hail in collaboration with Unified Real Estate Development Company, one of the largest and fastest-growing outdoor shopping center developers in Saudi Arabia, and together they also have a location at Town Square in Jeddah.

VOX Cinemas now has a total of 149 screens across 14 movie theaters in five cities, making it the largest exhibitor by screen count, admissions and market share, and the largest independent distributor in the Kingdom. Later this year, VOX Cinemas will open a new location in the city of Jubail.

VOX Cinemas The Esplanade is opening in compliance with government guidelines and has implemented an all-encompassing sanitization and physical distancing plan.

Guests can enjoy a completely queue-less experience by advance booking tickets online and contactless payment is also available. To ensure physical distancing is maintained, VOX Cinemas The Esplanade has safe distancing ambassadors and instructional

signage.