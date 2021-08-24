Ramzi Darwish to head global property firm Savills’ Saudi operations

Global real estate services provider Savills has announced the appointment of Ramzi Darwish as head of Savills Saudi Arabia. Darwish will lead the Saudi team whilst driving the expansion of all service lines with a strong focus on property management, facilities management, consultancy and valuation, leveraging his extensive knowledge of both the Saudi market and Savills’ global network capabilities. His promotion from within the Savills team comes in recognition of his successful tenure to date, both growing headcount and revenue and establishing the Savills brand as best in class among international real estate firms.
Steven Morgan, CEO of Savills Middle East, said: “Our recent research indicates strong recovery for Saudi Arabia’s real estate market, specifically within the office, logistics and retail sectors. Due to the high vaccination rate, the relaxation of restrictions, the opening of borders, and the significant support provided by the local government to businesses, the outlook for the remainder of the year remains optimistic.
“In light of these positive developments, we are pleased to announce Ramzi’s promotion as part of our strategy for dynamic growth in the Kingdom. His extensive experience in the Saudi market and knowledge of the Savills global network qualify him as the ideal candidate for this position.”
Darwish’s previous position as director of commercial agency included developing portfolio strategies for international corporate clients and leasing strategies for office and retail project developers.
“Having been with Savills since 2014, it has been an invaluable experience to be a part of such an internationally respected firm. I look forward to collaborating even more closely with Savills’ well-established global network to drive growth to our Saudi business and retain the Savills position as market leaders in commercial agency, property management, facilities management and strategic consultancy, in addition to our valuation business that is scheduled to start trading in Q4 this year,” Darwish said.
“The announcement of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as well as recent strategic financial market developments aimed at attracting foreign investment, have boosted the country’s economy outlook. With the government’s continued support, Saudi Arabia will remain a major economic hub for the region and the preferred global destination for real estate development,” he added.
