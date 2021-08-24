Oil jumps 5.5% with more optimism on vaccines

Bitcoin falls below $50K mark

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 0.83 percent to $49,715.25 at 9:45 AM Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,342.03, up by 0.40 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

According to a new survey of 1,280 senior executives, more than 76 percent of executives globally believe that digital assets will be a strong alternative or an alternative to fiat in the next five to 10 years. Seventy-eight percent of the respondents were of the view that digital assets will be important to their industry in the next 24 months.

While 68 percent said the regulations governing data security and privacy should be changed to enable blockchain adoption.

Meanwhile, PayPal announced the expansion of its crypto service to the UK allowing customers to buy, sell and hold four different cryptocurrencies on its platform. “Users will be able to transact in Bitcoin 2.77 percent, Ether 3.89 percent, Litecoin 2.12 percent, and Bitcoin Cash 2.88 percent for £1 ($1.40),” PayPal said.

This offer is the first expansion of PayPal's crypto offering outside the US, and the process will begin this week and will be available to all eligible customers within the next few weeks, CoinDesk reported.

Alonzo hard fork is a major upgrade to the Cardano network which is seeing the much-awaited implementation of smart contract functionality.

After the Alonzo update, anyone will be able to create and publish their own smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain, paving the way for native decentralized applications. It is expected to be fully released sometime in the third quarter.

The attacker who hacked more than $600 million from the Poly network released the private key of the stolen cryptocurrency worth $141 million. Poly Network then tweeted thanking the attacker, and also posted a link to an Ethereum transaction confirming that the key worked.

Most of the funds stolen on Aug. 10 have already been recovered, CoinDesk reported.