Samsung to invest $206bn by 2023 for post-pandemic growth

Samsung to invest $206bn by 2023 for post-pandemic growth
The jewel of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate on Tuesday said the investment through 2023 will help strengthen the group’s global standing in key industries such as chip-making. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Samsung to invest $206bn by 2023 for post-pandemic growth

Samsung to invest $206bn by 2023 for post-pandemic growth
  • Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest memory chip maker, said the group plans to solidify technology and market leadership through mergers and acquisitions
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: Samsung Group will invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) in the next three years to expand its footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics in the post-pandemic era, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. said.
The jewel of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate on Tuesday said the investment through 2023 will help strengthen the group’s global standing in key industries such as chip-making, while allowing it to seek growth opportunities in new areas such as robotics and next-generation telecommunications.
Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest memory chip maker, said the group plans to solidify technology and market leadership through mergers and acquisitions. It did not provide a breakdown of the investment figures.
The firm did not say whether the latest investment figure includes the $17 billion it was reportedly spending on a new US chip contract chip factory.
The plan is 30 percent larger than Samsung’s previous three-year strategy floated in 2018. The group decided to increase investment to retain technological leadership, especially during “emergency situations” at home and abroad.
“The chip industry is the safety plate of the Korean economy... Our aggressive investment is a survival strategy in a sense that once we lose our competitiveness, it is almost impossible to make a comeback,” Samsung Electronics said in a statement.
Chip rivals including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and Intel Corp. are making large investments amid a global chip shortage and intensifying competition in the advanced chip segment.
Samsung Group has 59 affiliates with assets totalling 457 trillion won, according to South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission.
The investment plan comes just over a week since Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee was released from jail on parole following convictions for bribery and embezzlement.

Topics: Samsung Pandemic COVID-19

Pandemic pushes 80 million people in developing Asia into extreme poverty: ADB

Pandemic pushes 80 million people in developing Asia into extreme poverty: ADB
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
Agencies

Among reporting economies in the region, only about one in four posted growth last year

Pandemic pushes 80 million people in developing Asia into extreme poverty: ADB
  • Among reporting economies in the region, only about one in four posted growth last year
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
Agencies

MANILA: The coronavirus pandemic may have pushed as many as 80 million people in developing Asia into extreme poverty last year, threatening to derail progress on global goals to tackle poverty and hunger by 2030, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Tuesday.
Developing Asia’s extreme poverty rate — or the proportion of its people living on less than $1.90 a day - would have fallen to 2.6 percent in 2020 from 5.2 percent in 2017 without COVID-19, but the crisis likely pushed last year’s projected rate higher by about 2 percentage points, ADB simulations showed.
The figure could even be higher considering the inequalities in areas like health, education and work disruptions that have deepened as the COVID-19 crisis disrupted mobility and stalled economic activity, the ADB said in a flagship report on the region.
“As the socioeconomic impacts of responses to the virus continue to unfold, people already struggling to make ends meet are at risk of tipping over into a life of poverty,” the Manila-based lender said.
Among reporting economies in Asia and the Pacific, which refers to the 46 developing and three developed ADB member economies, only about one in four posted economic growth last year, it said.
As unemployment rates increased the region also lost about 8 percent of work hours, affecting poorer households and workers in the informal sector.
The economic damage brought about by the pandemic had further intensified the challenge of meeting global development goals adopted by the UN in 2015.
UN members unanimously passed 17 Sustainable Development Goals, known as SDGs, in 2015, creating a blueprint of ambitious tasks from ending hunger and gender inequality to expanding access to education and health care.
The goals had a deadline of 2030.
“Asia and the Pacific has made impressive strides, but COVID-19 has revealed social and economic fault lines that may weaken the region’s sustainable and inclusive development,” ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada said in a separate statement.

Topics: #covid-19 #pandemic poverty #asia

Oil jumps 5.5% with more optimism on vaccines

Oil jumps 5.5% with more optimism on vaccines
Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Oil jumps 5.5% with more optimism on vaccines

Oil jumps 5.5% with more optimism on vaccines
  • Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Brent crude climbed $3.57, or 5.5 percent, to end the session at $68.75 a barrel after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60 during the session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery rose $3.50, or 5.6 percent, to settle at $65.64. 

Other oil news:

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, stoking investor hopes that higher fuel demand would follow a potential step up in US coronavirus vaccination rates.

A massive fire broke out at one of the oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. The Mexican oil company said Monday that the fire caused the shutdown of 125 wells in the field, which will reduce Mexico's daily output of oil equivalents by 421,000 barrels per day.

 

Topics: Oil

Saudi non-oil exports up by 40.5% year-on-year in June to $6.2bn

Saudi non-oil exports up by 40.5% year-on-year in June to $6.2bn
Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi non-oil exports up by 40.5% year-on-year in June to $6.2bn

Saudi non-oil exports up by 40.5% year-on-year in June to $6.2bn
  • Plastics and Rubber and Articles Thereof jumped by 68 percent and Products of the Chemical or Allied Industries increased by 49.2 percent
Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi non-oil exports increased by 40.5 percent year-on-year in June 2021, rising to SR23.6 billion ($6.2 billion) from SR16.8 billion in June of last year, official data revealed.

Plastics and Rubber and Articles Thereof jumped by 68 percent and Products of the Chemical or Allied Industries increased by 49.2 percent, in June this year compared to the same period of last year, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) reported.

Non-oil exports increased by 7.2 percent equivalent to SR1.6 billion in June, compared to the previous month of May 2021.

Overall merchandise exports jumped by 91.8 percent in June of 2021 compared to the same period of last year, when international trade was impacted by Covid-related lockdowns and travel bans in numerous countries.

The value of exports increased to SR84.7 billion riyals in June 2021, up from SR44.2 billion in June 2020, originating mainly from oil exports, which rose by SR33.7 billion riyals or 123.2 percent in the same period.

Non-oil exports rose by 52.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, rising from SR43.2 billion in the second quarter of last year to SR65.7 billion, according to GASTAT.

Topics: Saudi Arabia non-oil exports

Bitcoin falls below $50K mark

Bitcoin falls below $50K mark
Updated 24 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin falls below $50K mark

Bitcoin falls below $50K mark
  • Survey shows senior executives globally believe cryptocurrency is here to stay
Updated 24 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 0.83  percent to $49,715.25 at 9:45 AM Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,342.03, up by 0.40 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

According to a new survey of 1,280 senior executives, more than 76 percent of executives globally believe that digital assets will be a strong alternative or an alternative to fiat in the next five to 10 years. Seventy-eight percent of the respondents were of the view that digital assets will be important to their industry in the next 24 months.

While 68 percent said the regulations governing data security and privacy should be changed to enable blockchain adoption. 

Meanwhile, PayPal announced the expansion of its crypto service to the UK allowing customers to buy, sell and hold four different cryptocurrencies on its platform. “Users will be able to transact in Bitcoin 2.77 percent, Ether 3.89 percent, Litecoin 2.12 percent, and Bitcoin Cash 2.88 percent for £1 ($1.40),” PayPal said.

This offer is the first expansion of PayPal's crypto offering outside the US, and the process will begin this week and will be available to all eligible customers within the next few weeks, CoinDesk reported.

Alonzo hard fork is a major upgrade to the Cardano network which is seeing the much-awaited implementation of smart contract functionality.

After the Alonzo update, anyone will be able to create and publish their own smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain, paving the way for native decentralized applications. It is expected to be fully released sometime in the third quarter.

The attacker who hacked more than $600 million from the Poly network released the private key of the stolen cryptocurrency worth $141 million. Poly Network then tweeted thanking the attacker, and also posted a link to an Ethereum transaction confirming that the key worked.

Most of the funds stolen on Aug. 10 have already been recovered, CoinDesk reported.

Topics: #bitcoin crypto currencies

Gas markets unnerved by uncertainty surrounding launch of Nord Stream 2

Gas markets unnerved by uncertainty surrounding launch of Nord Stream 2
Updated 23 August 2021
Rinat Gainullin

The uncertainty surrounding the project is lingering and has become even more tense

Gas markets unnerved by uncertainty surrounding launch of Nord Stream 2
  • The uncertainty surrounding the project is lingering and has become even more tense
Updated 23 August 2021
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: At a time when prices in global gas markets have risen to extremely high levels over the past few months, the uncertainty surrounding the launch of Nord Stream 2 is lingering and has become even more tense. 

On Aug. 18, rumors began circulating in the market, which were not later confirmed though, that Nord Stream 2 had allegedly been already launched and natural gas had started flowing through the pipeline into Germany’s territory. 

On these rumors, the gas price in the European gas market plunged swiftly only to recover shortly thereafter. In addition, the next day (Aug. 19) Interfax said, citing Gazprom, that “up to 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas may be pumped through Nord Stream by the end of 2021.” 

This implies the pipeline will be largely commissioned mid-November, should the construction works and certification proceed as planned, analysts of Moscow-based Alfa Bank said in a note issued Aug. 20.

On the other hand, the US imposed new sanctions on a Russian vessel involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Aug. 20, Reuters said citing a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 

Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his country’s opposition to the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 after his meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel last Sunday.

An unusually low level of gas inventories in Europe which fell to 16 billion cubic meters or 20 percent below the five-year average as of Aug. 16 was an additional factor driving gas prices up both in Europe and Asia recently. 

In a note issued earlier this month analysts of Bank of America Securities speculated “Russia has declined to export additional volumes to Europe as it hopes to push Nord Stream 2 over the finish line.”

Anyway, it seems gas prices have reached their peak already and given the renewed concerns about the lingering pandemic the gas market is looking for some excuse to get a relief, like the proposed launch of Nord Stream 2, and will eagerly welcome more supply and lower prices.

Topics: #gas #russia #germany Ukraine Nord Stream 2 pipeline

