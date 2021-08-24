NHC unveils plans for latest affordable housing schemes

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Company (NHC) has announced two new developments in Riyadh and Jeddah as the kingdom’s affordable housing program expands.

NHC is the investment arm of the Ministry of Housing, established as part of the kingdom's Vision 2030 framework to deliver affordable housing for Saudi nationals.

The “Rawa”/Riwaa scheme, which will form part of the suburb of Al-Jawan in Riyadh, will provide more than 1,000 villas and townhouse developments on an area of more than 780 thousand square meters. Prices for homes on the development will start from SR764,000.

The “Mela"/Maylaa development includes 819 villas and townhouses on a total area of more than 428 thousand square meters within the residential suburb of Khayla located north of Jeddah governorate. Prices on the scheme will start at SR748,000 each.

The “Asala Al-Jawan” project in al-Jawan was formally launched by the NHC last month.