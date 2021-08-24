Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

You are here

Charlie Watts during the opening night of The Rolling Stones' '50 & Counting' world tour at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, US, May 3, 2013. (Reuters)
  • Watts was known as the quiet man of the band, which helped define the Swinging Sixties with hits such as ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’
  • His metronomic time-keeping on stage counterbalanced the energy and charisma of singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood
LONDON: Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock’n’roll band the Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, his publicist said.
“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.
“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.
“We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”
Watts was known as the quiet man of the riotous band, which helped define the Swinging Sixties with timeless hits such as “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
His level head off the stage was reflected in his metronomic time-keeping on stage, counterbalancing the energy and charisma of singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.
Watts announced earlier this month that he would miss the resumption of the Rolling Stones’ tour of the United States next month after undergoing a medical procedure.

Topics: Charlie Watts Rolling Stones Mick Jagger

