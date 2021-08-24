Saudi deputy defense minister discusses relations with Russian officials

Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Cabinet

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reiterated its “firm and historical position” in support of peace and stability and building solidarity in Afghanistan, the cabinet said on Tuesday.

The Kingdom also reaffirmed its recent statement made at an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in its capacity as the head of the current session of the Islamic Summit.

Saudi Arabia called for the need to accelerate efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement and for the international community to join hands in support of urgent humanitarian work in Afghanistan, and support efforts for development, stability and rehabilitation in the country.

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers issued the statement following its weekly session that was chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM.

At the beginning of the session, the cabinet reviewed discussions held between the Kingdom and a number of countries during the past week to strengthen cooperation in various fields, enhance joint coordination toward regional and international issues, and support and stand by nations in various crises and situations.

King Salman briefed the ministers on his phone call with the Tunisian President Kais Saied, during which he affirmed his country’s keenness on Tunisia’s security and stability, and its support in light of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic that has pushed the north African country’s health system to the brink of collapse.

During the call, the king also directed the Saudi government to provide further health support, in addition to the previous aid that has been sent to help meet the needs of the Tunisian health sector.

The Kingdom, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, has set up an air bridge to provide urgent medical aid and protective equipment and has dispatched a number of planes in the past month to help the country combat the spread of the virus.

The cabinet also discussed a number of regional and international developments, Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, state minister and acting minister of media said in a statement following the meeting.

The Council of Ministers reviewed the preparations for the return to schools at the start of the new academic year, the measures and arrangements that have been taken to ensure the safety of students, teachers, staff, their families and community.

The ministers also discussed the latest coronavirus statistics and indicators, with the Kingdom passing important stages in confronting the pandemic and reducing its effects on all aspects of life, including working to increase societal immunity, by continuing to administer vaccines and accelerating the immunization pace in all regions.

They also reviewed the noticeable improvement in a number of economic sectors, raising the operational capacity of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and the return of inbound tourism.

Meanwhile, the cabinet authorized the foreign minister to negotiate and sign a draft agreement with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as well as the culture minister to discuss a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the cultural field with the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The council approved a protocol attached to a memorandum of cooperation between the Saudi and South Korean governments on the Saudi-Korean Vision 2030.

It also asked the chairman of the Saudi Space Commission to discuss a draft MoU with the UK Space Agency to cooperate in the “peaceful use of outer space.”

The ministers approved exemption rules in the anti-concealment system and the rules for granting financial rewards to workers for detecting crimes and violations. They also approved a contractor classification system.