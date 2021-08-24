Saudi deputy defense minister discusses relations with Russian officials

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Tuesday held separate talks with a number of senior Russian government officials during his visit to Moscow.
Prince Khalid met with Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian deputy foreign minister and special representative of the president for the Middle East, and Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.
Met today with the Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Representative of the President for the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov and Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the Russian State Duma Leonid Slutsky. pic.twitter.com/T46gVny61N
— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) August 24, 2021
“We reviewed recent international and regional developments, and discussed our efforts to address mutual challenges faced by our two countries,” the Saudi deputy defense minister said in a tweet following the meeting.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prince Khalid met with Dmitry Shugayev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.
“We reviewed the bilateral defense cooperation programs, and ways to grow them in the context of our partnership,” he said in a separate tweet.
Prince Khalid bin Salman arrived in the Russian capital on Monday to attend the 7th International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY 2021).
During his visit, he also met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to discuss ways to strengthen military and defense bilateral cooperation, and he also signed an agreement with his Russian counterpart Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin.