Saudi deputy defense minister discusses relations with Russian officials

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets Russian senior officials during visit to Moscow, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2021.
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets Russian senior officials during visit to Moscow, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets Russian senior officials during visit to Moscow, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets Russian senior officials during visit to Moscow, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets Russian senior officials during visit to Moscow, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Tuesday held separate talks with a number of senior Russian government officials during his visit to Moscow.
Prince Khalid met with Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian deputy foreign minister and special representative of the president for the Middle East, and Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

“We reviewed recent international and regional developments, and discussed our efforts to address mutual challenges faced by our two countries,” the Saudi deputy defense minister said in a tweet following the meeting.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prince Khalid met with Dmitry Shugayev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.
“We reviewed the bilateral defense cooperation programs, and ways to grow them in the context of our partnership,” he said in a separate tweet.
Prince Khalid bin Salman arrived in the Russian capital on Monday to attend the 7th International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY 2021).
During his visit, he also met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to discuss ways to strengthen military and defense bilateral cooperation, and he also signed an agreement with his Russian counterpart Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin.

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated expats to return, registers 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated expats to return, registers 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated expats to return, registers 7 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The Kingdom records 353 new cases and says 456 patients recovered in the past 24 hours
  • Police in Hail arrest 40 people for violating preventive measures
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday it would allow fully vaccinated expats in countries under a travel ban to return to the Kingdom.
The Ministry of Interior said residents of the Kingdom, who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to their departure, may return even if they have passed through a country under the travel ban within 14 days.
The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia recorded seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,497.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 353 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 542,707 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 4,377 remain active and 1,108 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 72, followed by Makkah with 66, the Eastern Province with 41, Jazan recorded 34, and Asir confirmed 30 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 456 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 529,833.


Over 34.46 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, some 40 people were arrested in Hail for violating preventive measures that stipulate no more than 20 people can gather at one point. Legal measures have been taken against them and penalties were applied against the host, the person in charge of the facility, and everyone who attended the gathering.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 213 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.45 million.

Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Cabinet

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers holds its weekly session, chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers holds its weekly session, chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers holds its weekly session, chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (SPA)
  • Ministers reviewed preparations for the return to schools and the measures and arrangements that have been taken to ensure public safety
  • The cabinet also discussed the latest coronavirus statistics and indicators
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reiterated its “firm and historical position” in support of peace and stability and building solidarity in Afghanistan, the cabinet said on Tuesday.
The Kingdom also reaffirmed its recent statement made at an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in its capacity as the head of the current session of the Islamic Summit.
Saudi Arabia called for the need to accelerate efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement and for the international community to join hands in support of urgent humanitarian work in Afghanistan, and support efforts for development, stability and rehabilitation in the country.
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers issued the statement following its weekly session that was chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM.
At the beginning of the session, the cabinet reviewed discussions held between the Kingdom and a number of countries during the past week to strengthen cooperation in various fields, enhance joint coordination toward regional and international issues, and support and stand by nations in various crises and situations.
King Salman briefed the ministers on his phone call with the Tunisian President Kais Saied, during which he affirmed his country’s keenness on Tunisia’s security and stability, and its support in light of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic that has pushed the north African country’s health system to the brink of collapse.
During the call, the king also directed the Saudi government to provide further health support, in addition to the previous aid that has been sent to help meet the needs of the Tunisian health sector.
The Kingdom, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, has set up an air bridge to provide urgent medical aid and protective equipment and has dispatched a number of planes in the past month to help the country combat the spread of the virus.
The cabinet also discussed a number of regional and international developments, Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, state minister and acting minister of media said in a statement following the meeting.
The Council of Ministers reviewed the preparations for the return to schools at the start of the new academic year, the measures and arrangements that have been taken to ensure the safety of students, teachers, staff, their families and community.
The ministers also discussed the latest coronavirus statistics and indicators, with the Kingdom passing important stages in confronting the pandemic and reducing its effects on all aspects of life, including working to increase societal immunity, by continuing to administer vaccines and accelerating the immunization pace in all regions.
They also reviewed the noticeable improvement in a number of economic sectors, raising the operational capacity of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and the return of inbound tourism.
Meanwhile, the cabinet authorized the foreign minister to negotiate and sign a draft agreement with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as well as the culture minister to discuss a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the cultural field with the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
The council approved a protocol attached to a memorandum of cooperation between the Saudi and South Korean governments on the Saudi-Korean Vision 2030.
It also asked the chairman of the Saudi Space Commission to discuss a draft MoU with the UK Space Agency to cooperate in the “peaceful use of outer space.”
The ministers approved exemption rules in the anti-concealment system and the rules for granting financial rewards to workers for detecting crimes and violations. They also approved a contractor classification system.

Saudi counter-extremism center chief visits Iraq for talks on ‘common enemy’ of extremism

Etidal chief visits Iraq for talks on ‘common enemy’ of extremism. (Supplied)
Etidal chief visits Iraq for talks on ‘common enemy’ of extremism. (Supplied)
Etidal chief visits Iraq for talks on ‘common enemy’ of extremism. (Supplied)
  • Al-Araji praised the growth of Iraqi-Saudi relations, and lauded Etidal’s efforts to combat extremism
JEDDAH: Secretary-general of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal), Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari, arrived in Iraq on an official visit that will include joint meetings and discussions focused on combating extremism.

The Iraqi national security adviser Qasim Al-Araji received the secretary-general and the accompanying delegation on Monday in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to Iraq, Abdul Aziz Al-Shammari.

Al-Araji praised the growth of Iraqi-Saudi relations, and lauded Etidal’s efforts to combat extremism.

“Iraq has a rich experience in the field of combating terrorism, which can be utilized to combat extremist ideology,” the secretary-general said.

He added: “Etidal, with the tools and competencies it possesses, is at the service of Iraq and ready to support its efforts in the field of combating the thoughts and ideologies of extremist and terrorist organizations.”

Al-Shammari was also received by Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, head of the National Security Service, for discussions on joint cooperation and coordination on issues of common interest as well as ways to exchange, support and promote expertise.

Al-Asadi commended Etidal’s role in combating extremist ideology, saying that he looked forward to additional joint action and expertise exchange in order to “deal with this ideology and lead our society, current and future generations to safety.”

“Extremist ideology is the common enemy that we are combating together. We are happy to enhance cooperation to protect the current and future generations from its dangers,” Al-Shammari said.

He also visiterd Al-Nahrain Center for Strategic Studies, where he met with Ali Nasser, the center’s director-general, and officials.

Etidal’s delegation was briefed on efforts by the center’s departments, and held joint discussions on furthering cooperation between the two sides.

Petrol tanker erupts in ball of flames on Makkah-Jeddah expressway

Petrol tanker erupts in ball of flames on Makkah-Jeddah expressway
Petrol tanker erupts in ball of flames on Makkah-Jeddah expressway
RIYADH: Saudi firefighters have put out a blaze on the Makkah-Jeddah expressway, authorities said on Tuesday.

The fire was caused after a tanker carrying petroleum was involved in a road accident.

Provincial authorities said ten vehicles had caught fire, but that there were no injuries.

A video posted to the Makkah region’s official Twitter account showed cars driving by a raging fire stretching across the central divide of the highway. Shortly after, vehicles were diverted away from the scene.

Civil Defense teams at the site eventually managed to control the fire, authorities announce soon after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The highway, also known as the Haramain Expressway, is the key route into the holy city of Makkah from the west.

Saudi Arabia tops Arab countries in natural science research global rankings

King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology. (KAUST_News)
King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology. (KAUST_News)
King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology. (KAUST_News)
  • Saudi Arabia topped Arab countries in all four unique natural science disciplines that were analyzed
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has ranked among the top 50 countries in the world in the Nature Index Annual Tables 2021 for the amount of natural science research conducted last year.
It comes as a result of the Saudi leadership’s support for the national research and innovation system, said Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, president of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology.
He added that the Saudi leadership took “accelerated steps to promote the Kingdom’s global position” in scientific research by forming the Research, Development and Innovation Authority, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
El-Desouki said that the body will improve the Kingdom’s competitive ranking in scientific research and consolidate its leading global position, which will help achieve the objectives of Vision 2030 and aid in moving toward an innovation-based economy.

The Kingdom also topped Arab countries in all four unique natural science disciplines that were analyzed.

