Abu Dhabi's Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel
  Investment is a new addition to the company's growing portfolio of global businesses
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A consortium, which includes Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala, has acquired 46.9 percent equity interest in Hugel, a Korean manufacturer of cosmeceutical products. 

The investment is a new addition to the company’s growing portfolio of global businesses, including India’s Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., US-based Truck Hero, and Europe’s largest veterinary chain IVC Evidensia. 

Other members of the consortium include CBC, Asia’s largest healthcare investment firm in Singapore, and South Korea-based GS Holdings Corp. and IMM Investment Corp.

The deal signals CBC’s growing interest in overseas investments, particularly targeting markets in the US, Europe, and China. 

“CBC will continue to develop its global healthcare portfolio with strong support from our global investors,” CBC Managing Director Michael Keyoung said in a statement. 

As for Mubadala, the investment body has supported Abu Dhabi’s efforts to pursue non-oil investments and modernize the emirate’s economy, in line with the UAE’s national goal to reduce reliance on oil. 

Hugel was established in 2001, and claims to be a leader in the botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid fillers space in Korea. 

ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia

ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia
Updated 53 min ago
Arab News

ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia

ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia
Updated 53 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A consortium of ACWA Power, Saudi Aramco, and PIF-owned Badeel, will obtain financing for the 1.5GW Al-Sudair solar scheme of $600 million at 110 basis points (bp) with fees at 150bp, a banking source told CNBC Arabia.

Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project

Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project

Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project
  The pilot project is part of a long-term partnership between Siemens and the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (HECC)
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt is working with global company Siemens Energy to develop the country’s hydrogen industry, kicking it off with 200 megawatt (MW) of electrolyzer capacity.

The pilot project is part of a long-term partnership between Siemens and the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (HECC), the pair said in a statement. 

It is meant to drive early technology deployment, secure certifications, and define logistic concepts as the country pursues to develop a hydrogen-based industry with export capabilities. 

“The agreement will support EEHC and the Egyptian state in opportunities to localize and maximize the use of the green hydrogen industry,” EEHC’s Mohamed Shaker said. 

Earlier in January, the two bodies signed a letter of intent to cooperate on scaling up Egypt’s hydrogen-based industry.

Under the partnership, they will jointly promote “investment, technology transfer and implementation of projects related to hydrogen production, based on renewable energy in Egypt.”

“The development of a homegrown hydrogen ecosystem and value chain in Egypt has the potential to deliver a more sustainable and prosperous future for Egyptians,” Siemen chief Christian Bruch said.

Oil edge lower after two-day rally on supply issues

Oil edge lower after two-day rally on supply issues
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Oil edge lower after two-day rally on supply issues

Oil edge lower after two-day rally on supply issues
  Mexico offshore platform fire takes 421,000 bpd offline
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices nudged lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after a strong rally this week spurred by the loss of a quarter of Mexico’s production and signs that China, the world's biggest importer, has curbed a recent coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude futures dropped 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $70.96 a barrel by 0639 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $67.35.

Both benchmark contracts rose by about 8% over the previous two days, erasing most of the slump from a seven-day losing streak.

Also supporting oil prices was a fire on an oil platform off Mexico on Sunday that killed five workers and took 421,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production — about a quarter of the country’s overall output — off line. The company said on Monday that the fire caused the shutdown of 125 wells in the field, which will reduce Mexico’s daily output of oil equivalents by 421,000 bpd.

The US Department of Energy said on Monday it would sell up to 20 million barrels of crude from the emergency oil reserve to comply with legislation, with deliveries to take place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. 

Meanwhile, the value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports in June increased 123 percent to SR61.5 billion ($16.4 billion) from a year earlier.

Indian imports

India’s crude imports in July fell 12.5 percent month-on-month to 3.4 million bpd, but rose 12.8 percent year-on-year, as refiners shut units for maintenance and cut crude imports anticipating lower fuel demand during the monsoon season. Government data released on Tuesday showed India’s oil imports declined to about 15.02 million tons, about 3.5 million bpd.

Canadian crude

The share of Canadian oil in India’s overall imports in July rose to a record 6.3 percent, partly replacing some Latin American oil, data from industry sources showed on Tuesday. India shipped in about 3.4 million barrels per day of oil in July, the lowest in a year, the data showed.

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow
Updated 25 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow
  Bitcoin fell by 1.87 percent in Wednesday morning
Updated 25 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, falling by 1.87 percent to $48,528.72 at 9:05 am Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,216.77, down by 3.27 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Meanwhile, sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have jumped to new heights, in another sign of how well the market has interacted. Visa announced that it has paid $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFTs, a type of blockchain token, to add to its historic collection of commercial artifacts. The company also noted that “NFTs represent a new chapter for digital commerce.”

CryptoPunks sold more than $86 million and sales so far in August amounted to $332 million, while the average price of CryptoPunk for the month was $199,069, more than double the average of last month, according to CryptoSlam data.

Virginia-based MicroStrategy has announced that it has added 3,907 new bitcoins to its massive original cryptocurrency holdings. Its bitcoin holdings totaled 108,992, according to a tweet from CEO Michael Saylor.

According to a filing released on Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company has spent about $177 million on its recent bitcoin purchases, with an average price of about $45,294 per coin.

While MicroStrategy’s share price, which some investors use as a proxy for the price of bitcoin, has fallen from its March highs of $1,273 to $718, CoinDesk reported

Data tracked by Glassnode shows that cryptocurrency exchanges received 16,606.80 BTC on Monday, the highest daily net inflow in over a month. While over the past week, more than 29,000 BTC were transferred to exchanges.

 “It’s not a trend we want to continue,” William Clementi, lead insights analyst at Blockware Solutions, said in a tweet.

Blockstream has received $210 million in a Series B funding round that values the bitcoin technology firm at $3.2 billion.

The round was joined by British investment management firm Baillie Gifford and iFinex, the parent company of crypto exchange Bitfinex and issuer of the Tether stablecoin, Blockstream reported on Tuesday.

Blockstream also said it has acquired the intellectual property and key employees of the Israeli bitcoin mining hardware maker Spondoolies on undisclosed terms, CoinDesk reported.

KSA 'being reborn' as Vision 2030 unleashes $1tn real estate and mega-projects

KSA ‘being reborn’ as Vision 2030 unleashes $1tn real estate and mega-projects
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

KSA ‘being reborn’ as Vision 2030 unleashes $1tn real estate and mega-projects

KSA ‘being reborn’ as Vision 2030 unleashes $1tn real estate and mega-projects
  According to Knight Frank, almost $300 billion of the total spend is dedicated to new infrastructure
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Almost $1 trillion of real estate and infrastructure projects have been announced across Saudi Arabia since 2016 as the Kingdom’s economy is transformed under Vision 2030, analysis carried out by global property consultant Knight Frank has revealed.

According to Faisal Durrani, Knight Frank’s head of Middle East research, “Saudi Arabia is a country being reborn.”

Durrani said: “The ambition that underpins Vision 2030 is being borne out in reality and we are rapidly closing in on $1 trillion of developments, all of which are colossal. And this is only about a third of the total spend planned.”

He added: “The number and value of mega-projects around the country are set to transform the country’s real estate landscape, standard of living, lifestyle offering and, perhaps most importantly, showcase the Kingdom’s vision for an ultra-modern future to a global audience.”

According to Knight Frank, almost $300 billion of the total spend is dedicated to new infrastructure, including extensive passenger rail networks and a new $ $147 billion airport for Riyadh, which is expected to be the home base for a new national airline.

“The scale of infrastructure improvements in the country is phenomenal,” Durrani said.

“The aggressive targets laid out by the government to attract about 100 million annual visitors to the country by 2030 means both adequate and first-class gateways need to be created. We are already seeing the first of these trickling through, including the new cruise terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port. These developments are not vanity projects but will have a significant impact on economic growth.”

The cruise industry itself is set to create up to 50,000 jobs nationally, according to the Public Investment Fund and 1.5 million cruise visitors are expected annually by 2028.

Knight Frank highlighted eight new cities that are planned, mostly along the Red Sea coast, where almost $575 billion is being spent to deliver over 1.3 million new homes and over 100,000 hotel rooms.

NEOM alone will cost an estimated $500 billion and is being positioned as a new vision for future cities. The new metropolis will use cutting edge technology to create one of the most innovative and sustainable places in the world.

Meanwhile, Riyadh is poised to become entrenched as the Kingdom’s commercial hub, with more than 100,000 new homes expected by the end of 2023 and close to 3 million square meters of office space in the pipeline, along with over 12,000 hotel rooms, spread across mega-projects worth an estimated $63 billion.

“Delivering these projects at such speed is incredible, but clearly comes with its own challenges and opportunities. Regulations that govern the sale and lease of all property asset classes need to be carefully looked at if the Kingdom is to deliver a globally attractive investment landscape,” Durrani said.

