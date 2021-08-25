You are here

  • Home
  • Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch

Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch

Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bjbp

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch

Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch
  • Customer services has been run mostly from Bulgaria and India
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Anglo-Dutch food delivery platform Just Eat Takeaway will create 1,500 jobs in Britain, switching from offshore operations in Bulgaria and India, it said Wednesday.
“We’re delighted to announce that our Just Eat UK team is creating more than 1,500 new customer service jobs in Sunderland over the next 12 months,” the parent group tweeted.
Just Eat Takeaway — created in 2020 after Dutch online service Takeaway.com gobbled up Just Eat — will invest more than £100 million ($137 million) in the Sunderland region over the next five years.
Customer services has been run mostly from Bulgaria and India, but the group has seen rising customer satisfaction as a result of the 300 people already hired in Sunderland.
The new Just Eat staff will adopt a hybrid working pattern, working partly from home and partly from the new office.
Just Eat Takeaway, headquartered in Amsterdam but with its main listing in London, expanded last year with the purchase of US group Grubhub.
Separately, it emerged Wednesday that Just Eat Takeaway will be removed from the British capital’s FTSE 100 after the London Stock Exchange Group’s FTSE Russell division ruled its nationality was Dutch and not British.

Topics: #economy

Related

India plans to ask state-run banks to expand lending to boost demand

India plans to ask state-run banks to expand lending to boost demand
Updated 18 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

India plans to ask state-run banks to expand lending to boost demand

India plans to ask state-run banks to expand lending to boost demand
  • Indian companies may be allowed to list overseas, says official
Updated 18 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: India is planning to ask state-run banks to reach out to every district to expand lending to boost demand in the economy, the finance minister said, a move that comes at a time when most lenders are already seeing an increase in bad loans.
A similar exercise was undertaken in 2019-20 when the government ordered state-run banks to hold more than 400 loan fairs to spur growth that had started showing signs of weakness even before COVID-19 hit the country.
“There will be a credit outreach even this year in every district of the country,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in a news conference on Wednesday.
India has taken various measures to help revive the economy after two devastating waves of coronavirus infections that have led to a record economic contraction.
“In order to keep the momentum of the stimulus that we have given we have also asked the banks to go out and give to those that want to borrow from them,” Sitharaman said.
However, such a move could pile more stress on lenders. Domestic banks have struggled to contain bad loans, especially in their retail portfolios, as the pandemic and resultant lockdowns hit economic activity and limited borrowers’ ability to repay debt.
India’s largest lender State Bank of India posted a fourfold jump in slippages, or new bad loans, for the first quarter, ending in June, as its home loan and small business segments struggled.
India’s Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told the same news conference the government could announce rules allowing companies to list overseas in the next budget in February.
 

Topics: #India #economy #banking

Related

India to monetize $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years
Business & Economy
India to monetize $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years
Major crypto coins edge lower as Indians own more digital assets
Business & Economy
Major crypto coins edge lower as Indians own more digital assets

Swiss propose tighter rules for company takeovers by foreign interests

Swiss propose tighter rules for company takeovers by foreign interests
Updated 29 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Swiss propose tighter rules for company takeovers by foreign interests

Swiss propose tighter rules for company takeovers by foreign interests
  • Yet to define the areas in which private foreign investors should seek approval
Updated 29 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

ZURICH: Switzerland has proposed a new mechanism to review and approve corporate takeovers by foreign countries or state-backed investors, responding on Wednesday to pressure from parliament to review the country’s unrestricted access.
A government statement did not name specific countries, but calls to limit Chinese investment have increased since state-owned ChemChina bought Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta in 2016 for $43 billion.
“The main threats are likely to come from investors close to the state. Accordingly, takeovers by foreign state or state-affiliated investors in all sectors should have to be reported and approved,” the Swiss Cabinet said in laying out principles for draft legislation.
It has yet to define the areas in which private foreign investors should face approval requirements for takeovers.
Switzerland has long opposed investment controls, arguing its open-door policy ensures Swiss companies get the capital and expertise needed to prosper and create jobs.
 

Topics: Switzerland #foreigninvestment

Related

Swiss pharma Acino partners with UAE’s Pharmax to boost regional operations
Business & Economy
Swiss pharma Acino partners with UAE’s Pharmax to boost regional operations
Virus crisis costing Swiss economy $11-17 billion per month
Business & Economy
Virus crisis costing Swiss economy $11-17 billion per month

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel
  • Investment is a new addition to the company’s growing portfolio of global businesses
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A consortium, which includes Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala, has acquired 46.9 percent equity interest in Hugel, a Korean manufacturer of cosmeceutical products. 

The investment is a new addition to the company’s growing portfolio of global businesses, including India’s Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., US-based Truck Hero, and Europe’s largest veterinary chain IVC Evidensia. 

Other members of the consortium include CBC, Asia’s largest healthcare investment firm in Singapore, and South Korea-based GS Holdings Corp. and IMM Investment Corp.

The deal signals CBC’s growing interest in overseas investments, particularly targeting markets in the US, Europe, and China. 

“CBC will continue to develop its global healthcare portfolio with strong support from our global investors,” CBC Managing Director Michael Keyoung said in a statement. 

As for Mubadala, the investment body has supported Abu Dhabi’s efforts to pursue non-oil investments and modernize the emirate’s economy, in line with the UAE’s national goal to reduce reliance on oil. 

Hugel was established in 2001, and claims to be a leader in the botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid fillers space in Korea. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Mubadala #investment

Related

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital closes $1.6bn for private equity Fund III 
Business
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital closes $1.6bn for private equity Fund III 
Mubadala invests $250m in US biosimulation company
Business & Economy
Mubadala invests $250m in US biosimulation company

ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia

ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia

ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A consortium of ACWA Power, Saudi Aramco, and PIF-owned Badeel, will obtain financing for the 1.5GW Al-Sudair solar scheme of $600 million at 110 basis points (bp) with fees at 150bp, a banking source told CNBC Arabia.

Topics: ACWA Power Saudi Arabia Sudair project solar power

Related

Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants
The solar park is the largest single-site one in the world with a planned total capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). (DXB Media Office)
Business & Economy
Clean energy boost for Dubai with inauguration of 300MW solar park 

Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project

Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project

Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project
  • The pilot project is part of a long-term partnership between Siemens and the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (HECC)
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt is working with global company Siemens Energy to develop the country’s hydrogen industry, kicking it off with 200 megawatt (MW) of electrolyzer capacity.

The pilot project is part of a long-term partnership between Siemens and the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (HECC), the pair said in a statement. 

It is meant to drive early technology deployment, secure certifications, and define logistic concepts as the country pursues to develop a hydrogen-based industry with export capabilities. 

“The agreement will support EEHC and the Egyptian state in opportunities to localize and maximize the use of the green hydrogen industry,” EEHC’s Mohamed Shaker said. 

Earlier in January, the two bodies signed a letter of intent to cooperate on scaling up Egypt’s hydrogen-based industry.

Under the partnership, they will jointly promote “investment, technology transfer and implementation of projects related to hydrogen production, based on renewable energy in Egypt.”

“The development of a homegrown hydrogen ecosystem and value chain in Egypt has the potential to deliver a more sustainable and prosperous future for Egyptians,” Siemen chief Christian Bruch said.

Topics: Siemens energy Hydrogen Egypt Green hydrogen

Related

The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) is working with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology to explore opportunities for Saudi Arabia in clean hydrogen development. (SPA/Reuters)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia gets green light on clean hydrogen
Oman creates national alliance to develop hydrogen supply chain
Business & Economy
Oman creates national alliance to develop hydrogen supply chain

Latest updates

Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch
Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch
The Taliban raid the homes of two journalists in Afghanistan
The Taliban raid the homes of two journalists in Afghanistan
‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule
‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule
India plans to ask state-run banks to expand lending to boost demand
India plans to ask state-run banks to expand lending to boost demand
Swiss propose tighter rules for company takeovers by foreign interests
Swiss propose tighter rules for company takeovers by foreign interests

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.