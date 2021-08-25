You are here

UAE banks return on equity hits five-quarter high as impairments drop

UAE banks return on equity hits five-quarter high as impairments drop
Emirates NDB and Commercial Bank of Dubai reported the highest RoE among the top 10 banks, with 12.5 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively. (Supplied)
LUZETTE SRAUSS

UAE banks return on equity hits five-quarter high as impairments drop

UAE banks return on equity hits five-quarter high as impairments drop
  • Impairment charges declined by 9.3 percent
  • Operating income increased by 2.8 percent quarter over quarter
AL KHOBAR: The UAE’s 10 largest banks posted a strong rebound in profitability and balance sheet metrics in the second quarter of the year, as economic conditions continued to improve, according to a report by management consultant Alvarez & Marsal.

Return on equity climbed to 10.9 percent, its highest level for five quarters, from 9.8 percent in the first quarter, co-authors Asad Ahmed, head of Middle East Financial Services at A&M, and Sumit Mittal, senior director, wrote in the report. Emirates NDB and Commercial Bank of Dubai reported the highest RoE among the top 10 banks, with 12.5 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.

A 2.8 percent quarter over quarter increase in operating income coupled with a 9.3 percent drop in impairment charges as borrowers met their obligations were the key drivers of profitability, they said.

Deposit growth outpaced loans at most banks through the second fiscal quarter of 2021 as consumers and businesses cut spending amid economic uncertainty, bolstering already robust liquidity.

Loans and advances increased by 1.9 percent QoQ, aided by a rebound in Dubai’s mortgage market, which saw an almost doubling of deal volume between December 2020 and June 2021. Deposits rose by 2.1 percent.

Aggregate net interest margin remained stable at 2.05 percent in the second quarter as industry-wide credit yields remained suppressed while cost of funding declined marginally.

The average coverage ratio – a measure of a company’s ability to cover its fixed charges – rose to 92.3 percent in the second quarter from 91.0 percent in the first three months of the year. Three of the nation’s 10 largest banks – Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank and RAK Bank – have a coverage ratio of more than 100 percent.

The other seven lenders in the report are First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, N

Saudi industrial sector attracts $18.7 billion in 7 months, says minister

Saudi industrial sector attracts $18.7 billion in 7 months, says minister
Updated 12 min 2 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi industrial sector attracts $18.7 billion in 7 months, says minister

Saudi industrial sector attracts $18.7 billion in 7 months, says minister
  • Ministry approves establishment of 48 factories in July with total investment of SR50 billion
Updated 12 min 2 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The Saudi industrial sector attracted investments worth SR70 billion ($18.7 billion) from the beginning of 2021 till the end of July, Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources, said in a tweet.
“This leap is a translation of the support of our wise leadership and the industrial transformation that the Kingdom is witnessing, a golden age for industry, and an important indicator that reflects the attractiveness of the sector and its ability to attract capital,” the minister said.
A separate statement issued by the ministry said it approved the establishment of 48 new factories in July with a total investment of SR50 billion while the number of new industrial units that became operational reached 78.
The number of Saudis and expatriates working in the Kingdom’s industrial sector jumped by 1,101 and 1,830 respectively in July 2021.
The total number of industrial units in the Kingdom now stands at 10,166 with investments over SR1.3 trillion.

Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch

Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch

Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch
  • Customer services has been run mostly from Bulgaria and India
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Anglo-Dutch food delivery platform Just Eat Takeaway will create 1,500 jobs in Britain, switching from offshore operations in Bulgaria and India, it said Wednesday.
“We’re delighted to announce that our Just Eat UK team is creating more than 1,500 new customer service jobs in Sunderland over the next 12 months,” the parent group tweeted.
Just Eat Takeaway — created in 2020 after Dutch online service Takeaway.com gobbled up Just Eat — will invest more than £100 million ($137 million) in the Sunderland region over the next five years.
Customer services has been run mostly from Bulgaria and India, but the group has seen rising customer satisfaction as a result of the 300 people already hired in Sunderland.
The new Just Eat staff will adopt a hybrid working pattern, working partly from home and partly from the new office.
Just Eat Takeaway, headquartered in Amsterdam but with its main listing in London, expanded last year with the purchase of US group Grubhub.
Separately, it emerged Wednesday that Just Eat Takeaway will be removed from the British capital’s FTSE 100 after the London Stock Exchange Group’s FTSE Russell division ruled its nationality was Dutch and not British.

Updated 40 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

India plans to ask state-run banks to expand lending to boost demand

India plans to ask state-run banks to expand lending to boost demand
  • Indian companies may be allowed to list overseas, says official
Updated 40 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: India is planning to ask state-run banks to reach out to every district to expand lending to boost demand in the economy, the finance minister said, a move that comes at a time when most lenders are already seeing an increase in bad loans.
A similar exercise was undertaken in 2019-20 when the government ordered state-run banks to hold more than 400 loan fairs to spur growth that had started showing signs of weakness even before COVID-19 hit the country.
“There will be a credit outreach even this year in every district of the country,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in a news conference on Wednesday.
India has taken various measures to help revive the economy after two devastating waves of coronavirus infections that have led to a record economic contraction.
“In order to keep the momentum of the stimulus that we have given we have also asked the banks to go out and give to those that want to borrow from them,” Sitharaman said.
However, such a move could pile more stress on lenders. Domestic banks have struggled to contain bad loans, especially in their retail portfolios, as the pandemic and resultant lockdowns hit economic activity and limited borrowers’ ability to repay debt.
India’s largest lender State Bank of India posted a fourfold jump in slippages, or new bad loans, for the first quarter, ending in June, as its home loan and small business segments struggled.
India’s Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told the same news conference the government could announce rules allowing companies to list overseas in the next budget in February.
 

Swiss propose tighter rules for company takeovers by foreign interests

Swiss propose tighter rules for company takeovers by foreign interests
Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Swiss propose tighter rules for company takeovers by foreign interests

Swiss propose tighter rules for company takeovers by foreign interests
  • Yet to define the areas in which private foreign investors should seek approval
Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

ZURICH: Switzerland has proposed a new mechanism to review and approve corporate takeovers by foreign countries or state-backed investors, responding on Wednesday to pressure from parliament to review the country’s unrestricted access.
A government statement did not name specific countries, but calls to limit Chinese investment have increased since state-owned ChemChina bought Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta in 2016 for $43 billion.
“The main threats are likely to come from investors close to the state. Accordingly, takeovers by foreign state or state-affiliated investors in all sectors should have to be reported and approved,” the Swiss Cabinet said in laying out principles for draft legislation.
It has yet to define the areas in which private foreign investors should face approval requirements for takeovers.
Switzerland has long opposed investment controls, arguing its open-door policy ensures Swiss companies get the capital and expertise needed to prosper and create jobs.
 

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel
  • Investment is a new addition to the company’s growing portfolio of global businesses
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A consortium, which includes Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala, has acquired 46.9 percent equity interest in Hugel, a Korean manufacturer of cosmeceutical products. 

The investment is a new addition to the company’s growing portfolio of global businesses, including India’s Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., US-based Truck Hero, and Europe’s largest veterinary chain IVC Evidensia. 

Other members of the consortium include CBC, Asia’s largest healthcare investment firm in Singapore, and South Korea-based GS Holdings Corp. and IMM Investment Corp.

The deal signals CBC’s growing interest in overseas investments, particularly targeting markets in the US, Europe, and China. 

“CBC will continue to develop its global healthcare portfolio with strong support from our global investors,” CBC Managing Director Michael Keyoung said in a statement. 

As for Mubadala, the investment body has supported Abu Dhabi’s efforts to pursue non-oil investments and modernize the emirate’s economy, in line with the UAE’s national goal to reduce reliance on oil. 

Hugel was established in 2001, and claims to be a leader in the botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid fillers space in Korea. 

