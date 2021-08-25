You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia regrets cutting of ties between Algeria and Morocco

Saudi Arabia regrets cutting of ties between Algeria and Morocco

The flags of Algeria (L) and Morocco flutter in Algiers. The two neighbors severed ties on Tuesday. (Farouk Batiche/AFP via Getty Images)
The flags of Algeria (L) and Morocco flutter in Algiers. The two neighbors severed ties on Tuesday. (Farouk Batiche/AFP via Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vk8pd

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia regrets cutting of ties between Algeria and Morocco

Saudi Arabia regrets cutting of ties between Algeria and Morocco
  • The Kingdom hopes relations between the two countries would be restored as soon as possible
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it “regrets” the development in relations between Morocco and Algeria.
The statement comes a day after Algeria severed ties with Morocco due its “hostile actions,” blaming Rabat for the deadly wildfires that spread across the north of the country in recent days.
“The Saudi government hopes that relations between the two countries would be restored as soon as possible,” the foreign ministry said.
The Kingdom called on both sides to give priority to dialogue and diplomacy to find solutions to contentious issues to open a new page for relations between the two countries, in a way that benefits their people, achieves security and stability for the region, and enhances joint Arab action.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria Morocco Saudi Foreign Ministry

Related

Update Algeria says cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco
Middle-East
Algeria says cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco
Saudi king directs support for Algeria to help fight fires
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king directs support for Algeria to help fight fires

Saudi crown prince meets Qatari FM in Neom

Saudi crown prince meets Qatari FM in Neom
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince meets Qatari FM in Neom

Saudi crown prince meets Qatari FM in Neom
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met the Qatari foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at NEOM Palace on Wednesday, state news agency SPA reported. 

The Crown Prince welcomed the Qatari minister, while his excellency conveyed the greetings of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Saudi King Salman. Al-Thani also delivered a message from Qatari Emir to the Saudi crown prince during the reception.

They reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi crown prince in phone call with Brazilian president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince in phone call with Brazilian president
Saudi crown prince congratulates karate Olympic medalist Tarek Hamdi
Sport
Saudi crown prince congratulates karate Olympic medalist Tarek Hamdi

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
  • The coalition said it was taking operational measures to protect civilians from such attacks
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone launched toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The coalition said it was taking operational measures to protect civilians from such attacks, state news agency SPA reported.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have stepped up attacks targeting populated areas and oil installations in the Kingdom since the beginning of the year, drawing international condemnation.

Topics: Arab Coalition Houthis Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 
In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial
Middle-East
In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial

Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 

Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 

Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi police in Riyadh said they have arrested five people seen in a video that went viral online assaulting a man and stealing his phone, according to official news agency SPA. 

Riyadh police spokesman Major Khaled Al-Kraidi commented on the arrests and video saying those arrested were four Syrian residents and one Saudi citizen, all in their twenties. 

Legal measures were taken against them, and they will be referred to the Public Prosecution, the police statement added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia police Riyadh Arrest

Related

Saudi police catch seven quarantine violators in Eastern Province
Saudi Arabia
Saudi police catch seven quarantine violators in Eastern Province

Saudi women finding new careers above the clouds

Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 25 August 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi women finding new careers above the clouds

Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
  • Prince Sultan Aviation Academy in Jeddah started training Saudi female flight attendants two years ago as part of a nationwide effort to localize jobs
  • Students undergo two months of intensive training programs, including customer service, pre-flight procedures, and more
Updated 25 August 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Aviation continues to be one of the many sectors that is offering job opportunities for Saudi women as they are already working in air control, operational and administrative roles and as flight attendants.

Saudi Airlines’ official college, Prince Sultan Aviation Academy, in Jeddah, started training Saudi female flight attendants two years ago as part of a nationwide effort to localize jobs and empower women.

Since the classes began, 37 Saudi female flight attendants graduated and are currently working alongside male colleagues on domestic and international flights. Women have always worked as flight attendants but the job was previously restricted to women of other nationalities.

Students undergo two months of intensive training programs tailored to specific requirements, including customer service, pre-flight procedures, boarding, in-flight service, safety and security procedures, and first aid.

Bailasan Ahmad, a Saudi female flight attendant trainee currently doing her safety training at the academy, said that her journey to become a flight attendant has been a pleasant one.

“I was expecting this job to be more about service and hospitality,” she told Arab News. “But during the training, I learned about safety and how to deal with different pressing situations, such as medical emergencies and fires.”

I was so surprised about the results that we gained from Saudi women. They surprised us with their knowledge and performance. I believe that no one will be more perfect to represent the Saudia airline’s culture and hospitality than the Saudi women.

Hattan Al-Sharif

Ahmad said she traveled frequently during her childhood and was always impressed with the flight attendants she met along the way.

“I talked with them and learned about their job and learned they do have a lot of responsibilities,” she said. “But taking the training for myself was a different experience than I expected.”

FASTFACTS

• Prince Sultan Aviation Academy in Jeddah started training Saudi female flight attendants two years ago as part of a nationwide effort to localize jobs.

• Women have always worked as flight attendants but the job was previously restricted to women of other nationalities.

• Among diversifying the Kingdom’s economy away from oil, Saudi Vision 2030 aims to increase the percentage of women in the nation’s workforce to 30 percent.

Ahmad is thankful for the opportunity and proud to introduce herself as a Saudi representing the national carrier Saudi Airlines.

The qualifications for Saudi women who wish to apply for a job with the Kingdom’s flag carrier must be under 30 years old, have a high school degree, and be fluent in English. There are also other specific conditions related to general appearance and personal attitude.

Mee’ad Al-Baraka, another Saudi flight-attendant-to-be, expressed her eagerness for the opportunity: “I want to show the world that Saudi women are capable of doing such a job. What I like the most about this job is representing my country.”

Al-Baraka said she also likes the feeling of responsibility towards the guests, providing them with the best hospitality and the fact that her job allows her to explore the world.

Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said.

Hattan Al-Sharif has worked with Saudi Airlines since 2002. He has been a flight attendant instructor and taught in-flight service for the past three years.

“I am so proud to be chosen as one of those instructors training Saudi women and to be part of this huge change happening in the whole Kingdom,” Al-Sharif told Arab News.

He said Saudi female applicants tend to be highly educated and showed genuine eagerness for the job.

“I was so surprised about the results that we gained from Saudi women,” he said. “They surprised us with their knowledge and performance. I believe that no one will be more perfect to represent the Saudi Airlines’ culture and hospitality than the Saudi women.”

Alaa Allaf, who is also doing her flight attendant training at the academy, explained that many people still lack a clear understanding of a flight attendant’s crucial responsibilities.

“There are many misconceptions about the job,” she told Arab News.

“Some people think that flight attendants cook food, but we actually do not do any cooking. Our main responsibilities are related to safety and security, and ensuring that everything is in the right place and position in the cabin. We also make sure that everyone is safe before and during the flight. That includes guests and the cabin crew members.”

Allaf said she wanted to become a flight attendant in 2016, which was before Saudi women were recruited for the job.

“I am grateful for the enormous changes taking place in the Kingdom, offering Saudi women endless opportunities. I am certain that we will prove our excellence and competence in every field,” she said.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation announced earlier this year a plan to localize 10,000 air transport jobs in 28 specialized professions across the sector by 2023, including flight attendants jobs.

This plan is a product of the authority’s cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to enhance the aviation sector further. Both parties want to reduce the unemployment rate in the Kingdom to 7 percent, as per the objectives of the Vision 2030’s reform plan.

Among diversifying the Kingdom’s economy away from oil, Saudi Vision 2030 aims to increase the percentage of women in the nation’s workforce to 30 percent.

 

Topics: Saudi women Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi pilot Yasmeen Al-Maimani’s first flight celebrated
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pilot Yasmeen Al-Maimani’s first flight celebrated
Special Flying high as first Saudi pilot of world’s largest aircraft
Saudi Arabia
Flying high as first Saudi pilot of world’s largest aircraft

Saudi Arabia approves Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines

Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at a restaurant in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021. (REUTERS)
Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at a restaurant in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia approves Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines

Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at a restaurant in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties
Updated 25 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday approved two further COVID-19 vaccines, Sinovac and Sinopharm. There are currently four vaccines approved for use in the Kingdom: Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.
The Ministry of Health said it was possible for those who had completed their vaccination program with Sinopharm or Sinovac to be accepted in the Kingdom, provided they had received a booster shot of a vaccine that was approved in the country.
It previously said that two doses of two different vaccines could be taken, according to international scientific studies that showed the safety and effectiveness of this approach in addressing the virus.
It added that, according to current recommendations, the second dose could be taken at least three weeks after the first.
People recovering from COVID-19 should receive two doses of the vaccine, the first being at least 10 days after infection with the second administered at least three weeks after.
If the infection occurred after receiving the first dose, the second dose could be administered at least 10 days after infection.
The ministry reported 353 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 542,707.
There are 4,377 active cases, of which 1,108 are critical.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 353 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

• The death toll has risen to 8,497 with seven more virus-related fatalities.

Of the newly recorded cases, 72 were in Riyadh, 66 were in Makkah, 41 were in the Eastern Province, and 26 were in Madinah.
There were seven further coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the toll to 8,497.
The ministry said 456 patients had recovered from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recoveries to 529,833. Saudi Arabia has so far conducted more than 27 million PCR tests, with 68,962 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for people who show no or only mild symptoms or those who believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
There are 34,686,940 people who have been jabbed so far, including 1,573,907 who are elderly. The ministry announced that more than 13 million people have been fully vaccinated.
About 62.05 percent of the population has had one dose, while 37.70 percent has had both.
At this rate, 70 percent of the population is expected to have had both doses by Oct. 9.

Topics: Sinovac Sinopharm

Related

Saudi Arabia launches first geological survey aircraft
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches first geological survey aircraft
Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women finding new careers above the clouds

Latest updates

Jordan will only be transit point for Afghan evacuees on their way to US
Jordan will only be transit point for Afghan evacuees on their way to US
ITP Media Group, NEOM partner to train young Saudi journalists
Musician Hamza Hawsawi on the cover of Esquire Saudi. (Supplied/Credit: Norah AlAmri)
Dubai Police arrest ‘Raffaele Imperiale’, kingpin of Italian organized crime syndicate
Dubai Police arrest ‘Raffaele Imperiale’, kingpin of Italian organized crime syndicate
Talkwalker acquires Reviewbox 
The integration will complement Talkwalker’s existing social, consumer, and customer data gathering and analytics capabilities by increasing the review data Talkwalker offers clients. (Supplied)
Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania
Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.