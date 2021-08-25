You are here

Aramco Trading Company to join Platts Asian oil-price assessment

Aramco Trading Company to join Platts Asian oil-price assessment
ATC handles crude procurement and sales of oil products from joint-venture refineries in Asia and does third-party trading. (Reuters)
Aramco Trading Company to join Platts Asian oil-price assessment

Aramco Trading Company to join Platts Asian oil-price assessment
  • Platts will consider information from ATC in the crude cargo assessment for Asia
RIYADH: Aramco Trading Company (ATC), the oil trading unit of Saudi Aramco, will begin providing prices to S&P Global Platts’ Asian market-on-close oil-price assessment process, Platts said in statement on its website.

Platts has reviewed the request and will consider information from the company in the crude cargo assessment for Asia, it said.

Some industry players have raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest because ATC is owned by Saudi Aramco, which uses the Platts Dubai crude market structure to set monthly prices for millions of barrels of Saudi crude sold in Asia, Reuters reported.

Platts uses the market-on-close process to collates bids, offers and trades for various physical crude grades, enabling it to calculate and publish prices for them.

Oil rises toward $72 on US demand picture: market wrap

Oil rises toward $72 on US demand picture: market wrap
Oil rises toward $72 on US demand picture: market wrap

Oil rises toward $72 on US demand picture: market wrap
RIYADH: Brent crude climbed toward $72 a barrel on Wednesday following a two-day rally that added about 8 percent to the international benchmark, as EIA data showed US fuel demand at the highest level since before the pandemic.

Brent rose 0.5 percent to $71.57 a barrel at 6:39 p.m. Riyadh time. WTI, the US benchmark, was 0.1 percent higher at $67.66.

The four-week average for US total product supplied, a proxy for fuel demand, soared to nearly 21 million barrels per day, its highest since March 2020, when governments first began to widely impose pandemic-related restrictions, US Energy Information Administration data showed today.

US commercial crude oil inventories in the week ended Aug. 20 decreased by 3 million barrels from the previous week, the EIA data showed. At 432.6 million barrels, US crude oil inventories are about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Russian oil output has dropped so far in August after a fire at Gazprom’s West Siberian processing plant forced the company to cap production in the area.

The unplanned drop comes after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, agreed to start a new round of crude production hikes from August. The alliance will add 400,000 barrels a day to the market each month until all its halted production comes back online.

OPEC’s crude exports over the first half of August rose by about 500,000 barrels a day compared with the July average, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the gains, according to data published today by Vortexa.

Mexico’s state oil firm said it expected to resume production by Aug. 30.

Denmark and Costa Rica are trying to forge an alliance of countries willing to fix a date to phase out oil and gas production and to stop giving permits for new exploration, government ministers said, and documents showed.

An oil spill caused by leakage from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries is spreading along the coast of the Mediterranean country, Syria’s state news agency said.

The spill reached the coastal town of Jableh in Syria about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the refinery in the town of Baniyas, satellite photos showed Wednesday.

On the demand side, India’s monsoon season has hindered the recovery in diesel use with flooding disrupting agricultural activities.

Weekly data from the American Petroleum Institute showed crude inventories fell 1.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 20, while gasoline stockpiles fell 1 million barrels.

  • Pandemic has put 361,000 jobs and SR85 billion of GDP at risk
  • Passenger numbers not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024
RIYADH: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) welcomed measures taken by Saudi Arabia to revive the aviation industry as it battles to save more than a quarter of a million related jobs in the Kingdom amid a downturn in travel due to the pandemic.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector supported 977,000 jobs and SR240 billion ($64 billion) of GDP, IATA said in a statement. The pandemic has put 361,000 of those jobs and SR85 billion of GDP at risk, while passenger demand is not expected to return to 2019 levels before 2024, it said.

The measures Saudi Arabia has taken include: opening up the Kingdom for tourists; removing quarantine for vaccinated travelers; expanding the facilitation of religious traffic to the holy cities; reinstating visa processing for international passengers; enhancing systems and health measures across all airports.

“We welcome the recent steps taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to restore air travel and enhance the passenger experience during a challenging time for aviation,” said Kamil Al Awadhi, IATA’s regional vice president for Africa and Middle East. “Saudi Arabia recognizes aviation as a catalyst for economic growth and modernization, and we are pleased to see the Kingdom’s continued prioritization of aviation as a key to achieving Vision 2030.”

“After more than one year of border closures, the kick-off of the National Aviation Strategy will bring to life plans to triple the number of passengers to the Kingdom and fly to 250 destinations,” he said.

  • Financial technology and food services emerge as the best performing industries
DUBAI: Early stage funding rounds contributed 65 percent to the total number of deals struck in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, a recent year-to-date report showed. 

The region’s overall funding activity saw a strong upsurge of deals, reaching a value of $2.1 billion, and registering twice the annual funding raised over the past three years.

According to advisory firm Red Seer, early stage and Series A investments dominated the mix with over 83 percent of 220 deals. 

But large investments in Series B+ rounds and debt funding “has also been observed in 2021,” it said. 

The average value of deals also jumped across stages, the report showed, which Red Seer said is an indicator of “more sizable funding inflow, which will enable the robust growth over the medium term.”

Companies are also scaling up faster year-to-date, as average time between funding rounds have reduced. 

“The average time between subsequent rounds has been decreasing consistently over the years now, falling below the one-year mark in 2021,” the report said. 

It identified financial technology and food services as the best performing industries when it comes to investor interest, but other sectors are also on the rise including health technology and educational technology.

LUZETTE SRAUSS

  • Impairment charges declined by 9.3 percent
  • Operating income increased by 2.8 percent quarter over quarter
AL KHOBAR: The UAE’s 10 largest banks posted a strong rebound in profitability and balance sheet metrics in the second quarter of the year, as economic conditions continued to improve, according to a report by management consultant Alvarez & Marsal.

Return on equity climbed to 10.9 percent, its highest level for five quarters, from 9.8 percent in the first quarter, co-authors Asad Ahmed, head of Middle East Financial Services at A&M, and Sumit Mittal, senior director, wrote in the report. Emirates NDB and Commercial Bank of Dubai reported the highest RoE among the top 10 banks, with 12.5 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.

A 2.8 percent quarter over quarter increase in operating income coupled with a 9.3 percent drop in impairment charges as borrowers met their obligations were the key drivers of profitability, they said.

Deposit growth outpaced loans at most banks through the second fiscal quarter of 2021 as consumers and businesses cut spending amid economic uncertainty, bolstering already robust liquidity.

Loans and advances increased by 1.9 percent QoQ, aided by a rebound in Dubai’s mortgage market, which saw an almost doubling of deal volume between December 2020 and June 2021. Deposits rose by 2.1 percent.

Aggregate net interest margin remained stable at 2.05 percent in the second quarter as industry-wide credit yields remained suppressed while cost of funding declined marginally.

The average coverage ratio – a measure of a company’s ability to cover its fixed charges – rose to 92.3 percent in the second quarter from 91.0 percent in the first three months of the year. Three of the nation’s 10 largest banks – Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank and RAK Bank – have a coverage ratio of more than 100 percent.

The other seven lenders in the report are First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, N

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Ministry approves establishment of 48 factories in July with total investment of SR50 billion
JEDDAH: The Saudi industrial sector attracted investments worth SR70 billion ($18.7 billion) from the beginning of 2021 till the end of July, Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources, said in a tweet.
“This leap is a translation of the support of our wise leadership and the industrial transformation that the Kingdom is witnessing, a golden age for industry, and an important indicator that reflects the attractiveness of the sector and its ability to attract capital,” the minister said.
A separate statement issued by the ministry said it approved the establishment of 48 new factories in July with a total investment of SR50 billion while the number of new industrial units that became operational reached 78.
The number of Saudis and expatriates working in the Kingdom’s industrial sector jumped by 1,101 and 1,830 respectively in July 2021.
The total number of industrial units in the Kingdom now stands at 10,166 with investments over SR1.3 trillion.

