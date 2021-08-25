You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt to offer its 1st sukuk in H2 of current fiscal year

Egypt to offer its 1st sukuk in H2 of current fiscal year

Egypt to offer its 1st sukuk in H2 of current fiscal year
Short Url

https://arab.news/649qh

Updated 13 sec ago
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to offer its 1st sukuk in H2 of current fiscal year

Egypt to offer its 1st sukuk in H2 of current fiscal year
  • Executive regulations for a new law are expected in the next three months
Updated 13 sec ago
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait has said the country is preparing to issue the first sovereign sukuk, or Shariah-compliant Islamic bonds, during the second half of the current fiscal year.

He said executive regulations for a new law allowing for issuance of sukuk are expected in the next three months, and the government is planning to form a state-owned company to manage sukuk issuance.

Returns on sukuk, which could be offered in local or foreign currency, would be taxed in the same way as Egyptian treasury bonds, the Finance Ministry said.

Funds raised through sukuk would be used to help fund the government’s social and economic development projects, the ministry added.

Egypt has been trying to diversify and extend the average maturity of its debt.

Topics: #sukuk #egypt #economy

Related

Egypt allocates $4.1 million for petroleum sector
Business & Economy
Egypt allocates $4.1 million for petroleum sector
Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project
Business & Economy
Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project

Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream: Market wrap

Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream: Market wrap
Updated 25 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream: Market wrap

Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream: Market wrap
  • Cardano predicted to become the third-largest digital currency
Updated 25 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Digital token identifiers or DTIs to identify crypto assets will be launched in September in the latest sign of how the fast growing, unregulated market is adopting the hallmarks of mainstream investing.

The new digital token identifiers or DTIs will be registered at the DTI Foundation, a not-for-profit unit of Etrading Software, a fintech company that provides market infrastructure.

Individual stock and derivatives are already assigned a unique identification number to allow regulators and market participants to identify, track and quantify risks from trades.

As the crypto assets sector grows in size, regulators and the market will need identifiers to track it better, Sassan Danesh, managing partner at Etrading Software, told Reuters.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.04 percent to $48,385.90 at 6:37 p.m. Riyadh time.

While, Ether traded at $3,182.20, down 1.38 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Meanwhile, Nigel Green, chief executive of DeVere Group, which has $12 billion on watch, expects Cardano’s price to rise to more than $3 next month.

He also predicts that Cardano will become the third-largest digital currency in the world after Bitcoin and Ethereum.  “Cardano is now just behind the major headline grabbers Bitcoin and Ethereum.”

Cardano’s price is up more than 36 percent in the past week, and the market capitalization is currently $90.6 billion. Since the beginning of the year it is up 1,300 percent. Cardano price reached an all-time high of $2.41 in May.

Adoption

Vast Bank, formerly Valley National Bank, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been experimenting with customers’ purchases of cryptocurrency using their bank accounts in a mobile app throughout the first half.

While it is now ready to get customers to buy Bitcoin and seven other cryptocurrencies in the same place where they check account balances.

“You’ve probably seen the surveys that have said 60 percent of folks that haven’t engaged with crypto yet are saying they would like to, but they’d like to do it through their bank,” Vast CEO Brad Scrivner said. “I believe that crypto is going to essentially become this feature within banking,” CoinDesk reported.

Green mining

Crypto exchange KuCoin has launched a proof-of-work mining suite that says it will provide significantly lower mining fees and improve mining efficiency.

CEO Johnny Liu said that the pool will try to incentivize green mining by offering discounts to miners who use renewable energy.

Rising energy consumption in Proof of Work mining has angered regulators, particularly in China, and many companies are trying to find ways to make the industry sustainable.

Topics: #crypto #cryptomining #cryptoregulation

Related

Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May

Saudi Arabia launches tech initiatives to boost Kingdom’s global ranking and create more startups

Saudi Arabia launches tech initiatives to boost Kingdom’s global ranking and create more startups
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches tech initiatives to boost Kingdom’s global ranking and create more startups

Saudi Arabia launches tech initiatives to boost Kingdom’s global ranking and create more startups
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday launched a couple of initiatives to enhance the Kingdom's global ranking in digital areas such as artificial intelligence.

The announcement was made at an event called Launch held on Wednesday hosted by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), as well as the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), and the Saudi Federation for Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

Saudi officials launched the initiatives at a conference in the capital Riyadh. The first program is called “Hima,” which aims to support innovation in enterprises with a value of SR2.5 billion, Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha said.

The minister added that the Kingdom will be able to see more programmers in every 100,000 citizens as a way to measure the success of creating a capable workforce, a move that will be supported with the creation of many technical and digital academies in the Kingdom with leading international partners.

Saudi Arabia aims to be one of the top 5 countries globally in AI, and this requires the creation of 25,000 specialists jobs in data science and AI before 2030, Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, head of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, said.

Saudi Arabia will see significant growth in all major areas of digital technology from Internet of Things (IoT) to cloud computing, increasing thereby the entire size of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector to $27 billion by 2025, Mohammed Al-Tamimi, governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) told a forum in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Similarly, the IoT market size is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 26 percent, while cloud services are expected to make up to 30 percent of the total ICT spend in the Kingdom by 2030, he added.

Topics: Digital

Related

Commercial entities to establish Saudi digital bank, subject to approvals
Business & Economy
Commercial entities to establish Saudi digital bank, subject to approvals

Aramco Trading Company to join Platts Asian oil-price assessment

Aramco Trading Company to join Platts Asian oil-price assessment
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Aramco Trading Company to join Platts Asian oil-price assessment

Aramco Trading Company to join Platts Asian oil-price assessment
  • Platts will consider information from ATC in the crude cargo assessment for Asia
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco Trading Company (ATC), the oil trading unit of Saudi Aramco, will begin providing prices to S&P Global Platts’ Asian market-on-close oil-price assessment process, Platts said in statement on its website.

Platts has reviewed the request and will consider information from the company in the crude cargo assessment for Asia, it said.

Some industry players have raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest because ATC is owned by Saudi Aramco, which uses the Platts Dubai crude market structure to set monthly prices for millions of barrels of Saudi crude sold in Asia, Reuters reported.

Platts uses the market-on-close process to collates bids, offers and trades for various physical crude grades, enabling it to calculate and publish prices for them.

Topics: #aramco #platts #oil #oiltrading #oilpricing

Related

Developing ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia
Business & Economy
ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia
Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage
Business & Economy
Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage
Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters

Oil rises toward $72 on US demand picture: market wrap

Oil rises toward $72 on US demand picture: market wrap
Updated 25 August 2021

Oil rises toward $72 on US demand picture: market wrap

Oil rises toward $72 on US demand picture: market wrap
Updated 25 August 2021

RIYADH: Brent crude climbed toward $72 a barrel on Wednesday following a two-day rally that added about 8 percent to the international benchmark, as EIA data showed US fuel demand at the highest level since before the pandemic.

Brent rose 0.5 percent to $71.57 a barrel at 6:39 p.m. Riyadh time. WTI, the US benchmark, was 0.1 percent higher at $67.66.

The four-week average for US total product supplied, a proxy for fuel demand, soared to nearly 21 million barrels per day, its highest since March 2020, when governments first began to widely impose pandemic-related restrictions, US Energy Information Administration data showed today.

US commercial crude oil inventories in the week ended Aug. 20 decreased by 3 million barrels from the previous week, the EIA data showed. At 432.6 million barrels, US crude oil inventories are about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Russian oil output has dropped so far in August after a fire at Gazprom’s West Siberian processing plant forced the company to cap production in the area.

The unplanned drop comes after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, agreed to start a new round of crude production hikes from August. The alliance will add 400,000 barrels a day to the market each month until all its halted production comes back online.

OPEC’s crude exports over the first half of August rose by about 500,000 barrels a day compared with the July average, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the gains, according to data published today by Vortexa.

Mexico’s state oil firm said it expected to resume production by Aug. 30.

Denmark and Costa Rica are trying to forge an alliance of countries willing to fix a date to phase out oil and gas production and to stop giving permits for new exploration, government ministers said, and documents showed.

An oil spill caused by leakage from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries is spreading along the coast of the Mediterranean country, Syria’s state news agency said.

The spill reached the coastal town of Jableh in Syria about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the refinery in the town of Baniyas, satellite photos showed Wednesday.

On the demand side, India’s monsoon season has hindered the recovery in diesel use with flooding disrupting agricultural activities.

Weekly data from the American Petroleum Institute showed crude inventories fell 1.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 20, while gasoline stockpiles fell 1 million barrels.

Saudi restoration of international connectivity is key for saving jobs, GDP losses: IATA

Saudi restoration of international connectivity is key for saving jobs, GDP losses: IATA
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi restoration of international connectivity is key for saving jobs, GDP losses: IATA

Saudi restoration of international connectivity is key for saving jobs, GDP losses: IATA
  • Pandemic has put 361,000 jobs and SR85 billion of GDP at risk
  • Passenger numbers not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) welcomed measures taken by Saudi Arabia to revive the aviation industry as it battles to save more than a quarter of a million related jobs in the Kingdom amid a downturn in travel due to the pandemic.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector supported 977,000 jobs and SR240 billion ($64 billion) of GDP, IATA said in a statement. The pandemic has put 361,000 of those jobs and SR85 billion of GDP at risk, while passenger demand is not expected to return to 2019 levels before 2024, it said.

The measures Saudi Arabia has taken include: opening up the Kingdom for tourists; removing quarantine for vaccinated travelers; expanding the facilitation of religious traffic to the holy cities; reinstating visa processing for international passengers; enhancing systems and health measures across all airports.

“We welcome the recent steps taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to restore air travel and enhance the passenger experience during a challenging time for aviation,” said Kamil Al Awadhi, IATA’s regional vice president for Africa and Middle East. “Saudi Arabia recognizes aviation as a catalyst for economic growth and modernization, and we are pleased to see the Kingdom’s continued prioritization of aviation as a key to achieving Vision 2030.”

“After more than one year of border closures, the kick-off of the National Aviation Strategy will bring to life plans to triple the number of passengers to the Kingdom and fly to 250 destinations,” he said.

Topics: #aviation #IATA #saudi #ksa

Related

Saudi Arabia one of the first countries to accept IATA Travel Pass
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia one of the first countries to accept IATA Travel Pass
IATA’s Walsh says airline industry will be smaller after crisis
Business & Economy
IATA’s Walsh says airline industry will be smaller after crisis
IATA predicts Middle East airline losses of $4.2 billion in 2021
Business & Economy
IATA predicts Middle East airline losses of $4.2 billion in 2021

Latest updates

Egypt to offer its 1st sukuk in H2 of current fiscal year
Egypt to offer its 1st sukuk in H2 of current fiscal year
No end in sight: Lebanon’s government crisis rages on as country on its knees 
No end in sight: Lebanon’s government crisis rages on as country on its knees 
Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream: Market wrap
Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream: Market wrap
Saudi Arabia expands women’s representation in workplace
In recent years Saudi Arabia has implemented a raft of measures designed to expand women’s economic inclusion. (General Electric)
Russia is playing S-400 card in Turkey for strategic purposes, say experts
Russia is playing S-400 card in Turkey for strategic purposes, say experts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.