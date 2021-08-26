You are here

Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Authority launches second advanced training program

Fifty male and female trainees selected from more than 150 applicants participated in the 10-day training. (Twitter/@MOCPerformArt)
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Authority has launched the second advanced training program in acting and directing, aimed at discovering local talent and building  professional tools and skills.

The authority said that the program’s activities would continue on the King Abdul Aziz Public Library stage in Riyadh for 10 days, with the participation of 50 male and female trainees selected from more than 150 applicants.

The applicants were chosen based on their previous experience in performance and acting and knowledge of the English language.

The program will present two workshops and include professional training to develop the performance of talented people in the fields of theater and directing.

The authority used a training team from the US and Spain. The program aims to enrich trainees with global theatrical experiences and enhance job opportunities for theater practitioners. It seeks to reach talented people in their regions and provide them with professional experience in their homeland.

The authority aims to support professional development in the theater sector, meet the need for qualified national candidates and develop skills by organizing short and advanced virtual and in-house training programs.

 

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Public Library (KAPL) Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Authority

Saudi Arabia registers 8 COVID-19 deaths, 321 new infections

Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

  • Jeddah Municipality closes 33 commercial establishments and issues fines to 44 others for violating preventive measures
  • 2 mosques reopened in 2 regions after being sterilized after 2 people tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported eight more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 8,505.
There were 321 new cases, meaning that 543,028 people had contracted the disease. A total of 4,141 cases remained active, of which 1,083 patients were in critical condition.
Of the newly recorded cases, 74 were in Riyadh region, 57 in Makkah region, 32 in the Eastern Province, and 20 in Madinah region.
In addition, the ministry said that 549 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 530,382.
The region with the highest recovery rate is Riyadh at 178, followed by Makkah at 87 and Eastern Province at 59.
More than 35 million people in the Kingdom had to date received a jab against COVID-19, including 1,577,843 elderly people. About 62.30 percent of the population had received the first dose while 38.46 percent had received both doses. At this rate, 70 percent of the population is expected to have received both doses by Oct. 8, 2021.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 27,097,223 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 67,929 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms of the virus or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.


Jeddah’s COVID-19 vaccination centers have intensified their efforts to inoculate students at different educational stages who wish to complete their two doses prior to returning to classrooms.
King Abdul Aziz University has allocated a vaccination center at its headquarters for staff, students and their families to provide immunization services through more than 50 clinics.
These clinics are staffed by volunteers from the university’s staff and students, in accordance with the best health standards and precautionary measures.
As part of preparations for physical attendance, the university also inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccine center at its branch in Rabigh, with a capacity of 1,000 appointments a day.
This is to raise the level of readiness and implement safety plans to tackle the virus before the start of the new academic year.
The General Directorate of Education in Jeddah also sought to ensure the commitment of all students to complete two doses of the vaccine to preserve public health.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened two mosques in two regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after two people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 2,018 within 199 days.
The Jeddah Municipality closed 33 commercial establishments and issued fines to 44 others for violating coronavirus preventive measures, during 3,860 monitoring rounds carried out on Tuesday.
The Eastern Province Municipality recorded 74 violations during 1,486 inspection rounds also on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the unvaccinated are about 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.
The study was based on more than 43,000 infection cases in Los Angeles between May 1 and July 15.
Director of the center, Rochelle Walensky, said in a statement: “Vaccines are the best tool we have to take charge of this pandemic.”
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 214 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.47 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health COVID-19 Jeddah Municipality Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Eastern Province Municipality

Traveling Saudi family on mission to change perception of the Kingdom

Updated 26 August 2021
SALEH FAREED

Traveling Saudi family on mission to change perception of the Kingdom

  • Al-Rifai, his wife, and daughter create unique postcards that feature prominent sites from around the Kingdom
Updated 26 August 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: As Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector aims to attract 100 million visitors annually, a Saudi man, his wife and their daughter are trying to boost the country’s tourism profile locally and internationally.
The family has always been fascinated with tourism in their homeland and launched an initiative in 2019 to change perceptions about their country. They create unique postcards that feature the most prominent sites in the Kingdom under the slogan “Saudi Arabia is not only sand and desert.”
“We are an extremely adventurous family that wants to show the world how Saudi Arabia looks on a simple, old-fashioned, but still effective, postcard,” said Bandar Al-Rifai, 45, who works in incident and change management.
“The postcards feature photos we took while visiting each place in our beloved country as we want to change the stereotype about Saudi Arabia.”

The postcard project is a family affair as Al-Rifai is joined by his wife Shuaa, 39, a freelance interior designer, and their seven-year-old daughter, Farrah.
To document their journey, every family member has specific roles. Al-Rifai is the leader while Shoaa is the navigator, cook, and designer. Farrah is the model, who also handles the camera, cellphone drone and reads the booklets about the different places they visit.
The finished product can be viewed on the family’s Instagram account, Traveler Crews.
Their motivation to explore the beauty of their homeland was prompted when a friend praised them for their world travels but then asked if they had anything to share about Saudi Arabia.
It was at that moment when Al-Rifai paused to think. For a well-traveled person with zero knowledge about his own country, the question motivated him to look inward and launch a tourism mission that will benefit the Kingdom.
“I work with an international company and there was an expat colleague who referenced Saudi Arabia as a ‘sandpit,’” Al-Rifai said. “It gave me the power to change this even if it was a small thing like a picture or a video. Then we ended up with postcards.”

Explaining why they chose postcards, Al-Rifai told Arab News: “It helps you stand out from the crowd. Back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, everyone was sending postcards. Not only did postcards serve as an easy way to communicate with someone, but they were also fun to collect.”
To bring attention to the beauty of Saudi Arabia, Al-Rifai and his family, originally from Jeddah and now living in Riyadh, set out to discover all of the country’s famous monuments.
Al-Rifai said the project includes a large number of different sites from around the country that include the ancient city of Mada’in Saleh, Farasan Island, Al-Soudah, Al-Shaq Great Canyon, Rijal Almaa village, Umm Jarsan Cave, Wadi Al-Disah, Jabal Al-Qadr volcanic mountain, and more.
“Many people do not know about the existence of volcanoes in Saudi Arabia,” he said. “There are more than 2,000 dormant volcanoes, three of which are semi-active.”
Their family’s favorite expedition so far started at the end of January and ran through mid-March. 

“It included the whole west south, west and west north of Saudi Arabia,” Al-Rifai said.
“Plus, I was a marshall for the 2021 Diriyah E-Prix for the third time and, Inshallah, will do the same for December’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.”
They produced and gave away 700 postcards showing local scenes and the country’s major tourist attractions during the trip.
“We received many requests to host people who received our postcards,” Al-Rifai said. “If they come to Saudi Arabia, they ask for help with directions on how to visit what they saw on our cards in person.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi travel

DiplomaticQuarter: Art exhibition highlights Saudi-India cultural commonalities

Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Art exhibition highlights Saudi-India cultural commonalities

Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH:  The Indian Embassy in Riyadh organized an art exhibition this week to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence and the establishment of Saudi-India diplomatic relations.

The exhibition was put up by prominent Saudi artist Ahmad Al-Salama in collaboration with famous Indian artist Sabiha Majeed.

They brought together varied works from both nations, including pointillism, calligraphy and batik art to highlight cultural commonalities and affinities.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom Dr. Ausaf Sayeed. In his inaugural remarks, the envoy underlined that art is the aptest representation of the civilizational ties between the Indian and Saudi people. He commended the artwork presented at the exhibition whose theme was the cultural connect between Saudi Arabia and India.

The special guest at the event was Prince Saad bin Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed Al-Saud. He was briefed on the different artwork on display. He appreciated the artwork of both the artists and congratulated them for their initiative to celebrate Saudi-India friendship.

Al-Salama, an exponent of pointillism, is a conceptual artist, designer and has been a consultant of fine art for more than three decades.

Sabiha hails from Udaipur in Rajasthan and has been living in the Kingdom for more than 15 years. She has worked on several painting series representing Indian and Saudi heritage and their shared cultural commonalities.

The exhibition was visited by diplomats, Saudis, expat art lovers and artists from many nationalities.

Topics: DIPLOMATIC QUARTER saudi-Indian ties

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Albaqous, director at Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee

Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Albaqous, director at Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee

Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Abdulaziz Albaqous has been the director of corporate communications and acting director of international relations at the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee since January 2020.

Prior to that, Albaqous worked as a senior consultant with Hill+Knowlton Strategies public relations company from January 2018 until his latest position at the SAOC.

He worked as international communication senior specialist with the SAOC between February 2016 and November 2017 to strengthen the relations between SAOC and international NGOs and national NOCs, and represent SAOC at international sessions and meetings.

He was a communication services analyst with Tatweer Buildings Co. from August 2014 to February 2016 and a media and internal communication specialist at Education Experts from September 2013 to August 2014.

Albaqous did an executive master’s in management of sport institutions in 2018 at the Universitat de Lleida, Spain.

He has a bachelor’s in international relations (2006-2011) and a minor in Spanish literature (2010-2011) from Saint Louis University, US, and Madrid, Spain.

Albaqous’ trainings include certified master negotiator in March 2015 at Meirc Training and Consulting, and effective event management in October 2015 at Anderson Training which provides development needs for leading organizations to enable transformational growth and sustainability.

He also did a Mini MBA in May 2019 at WPP PLC, a British communications, advertising, public relations, technology, and commerce holding company in London.

Topics: Who's Who Abdulaziz Albaqous Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince sends letter to Kuwaiti counterpart

Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince sends letter to Kuwaiti counterpart

Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a written message to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, regarding the deep-rooted historical relations and ties that bind the two countries and peoples, and ways to strengthen and develop them in all fields.
The message was delivered by Prince Sultan bin Saad, the Saudi ambassador to Kuwait, during a meeting with Sheikh Meshaal at Bayan Palace on Wednesday. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Mohammed bin Salman Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prince Sultan bin Saad

