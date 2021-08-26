You are here

Yemeni court sentences Houthi leader, 173 others to death as fighting rages

Yemeni court sentences Houthi leader, 173 others to death as fighting rages
The court decided that Iran would be prosecuted before the International Criminal Justice for its involvement in the militia’s crimes. (Saba News)
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

  • The accused were found guilty of staging a military coup against the regime and committing military offences and war-crimes
DUBAI: Yemen’s military court sentenced Houthi commander Abdulmalik Al-Houthi and 173 others to death by firing squad for committing a series of crimes, state news agency Saba News reported.

The accused were found guilty of staging a military coup against the regime and committing military offences and war-crimes.

The court said the Houthi militia was a “terrorist criminal group,” and that its actions were prohibited, its properties would be confiscated and members disarmed, and all its military equipment handed over to the Ministry of Defense.

The court further decided that Iran would be prosecuted before the International Criminal Justice for its involvement in the militia’s crimes.

In July, a court in Marib held the initial session of the trial of Houthi leaders accused of masterminding the coup against the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in 2015 and the subsequent military campaign.

Beirut blast judge issues subpoena for PM Diab after no-show

Beirut blast judge issues subpoena for PM Diab after no-show
Updated 6 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Beirut blast judge issues subpoena for PM Diab after no-show

Beirut blast judge issues subpoena for PM Diab after no-show
  • More than a year on, no senior official has been held accountable, angering many Lebanese
  • Diab’s session was postponed to Sept. 20
Updated 6 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: The judge leading the investigation into last summer’s Beirut port blast issued a subpoena for caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Thursday after he failed to show up for questioning, Lebanon’s state news agency reported.
Judge Tarek Bitar, who is leading the inquiry into the explosion, issued requests in July to question Diab and other top officials, including Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of the powerful General Security agency, and several former ministers.
The blast, caused by large quantities of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely for years, killed hundreds, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the capital.
More than a year on, no senior official has been held accountable, angering many Lebanese.
The inquiry into the explosion repeatedly stalled with the first lead judge removed in February after a court granted the request of two of the former ministers he had charged with negligence for the disaster.
Requests by Bitar to lift the immunity of several members of parliament and to question top officials have also stalled.
Diab’s session was postponed to Sept. 20, the news agency said.
A judicial source told Reuters that should Diab fail to attend the September session, the judge would have the right to issue an arrest warrant.
Diab, who has said he is innocent of any wrongdoing connected to the blast, was not immediately available for comment.

Qatar’s emir receives UAE delegation, both sides discuss cooperation

Qatar’s emir receives UAE delegation, both sides discuss cooperation
Updated 31 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar’s emir receives UAE delegation, both sides discuss cooperation

Qatar’s emir receives UAE delegation, both sides discuss cooperation
  • Both sides exchanged views on multiple issues of common interest
Updated 31 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has received a delegation headed by UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, state news agency WAM reported.

Both sides exchanged views on multiple issues of common interest. They have further discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields, and investment projects.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan conveyed to Qatar’s Emir the greetings of UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

From his side, Qatar’s Emir conveyed his greetings to the UAE’s leadership and said he wishes further developments and prosperity for the country and its people.

UAE daily COVID-19 cases hover under 1,000

UAE daily COVID-19 cases hover under 1,000
Updated 31 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

UAE daily COVID-19 cases hover under 1,000

UAE daily COVID-19 cases hover under 1,000
  • Coronavirus cases in the UAE have been falling in recent weeks
Updated 31 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases hovered under 1,000 on Thursday, after the health ministry reported record-lows for the first time this year.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported on Thursday 991 new cases and three deaths, putting the country’s caseload to 713,402 since the pandemic began, and 2,031 deceased from the coronavirus.

The MoHAP said an additional 1,576 people had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 697,419

Coronavirus cases in the UAE have been falling in recent weeks, with 17,843,063 having received one jab of the vaccine or both, as the country’s vaccine campaign continues.

Before this week, the last time COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on Dec. 27 last year when 944 infections were recorded.

Oman considers canceling COVID-19 tests for travel between GCC countries

Oman considers canceling COVID-19 tests for travel between GCC countries
Updated 8 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Oman considers canceling COVID-19 tests for travel between GCC countries

Oman considers canceling COVID-19 tests for travel between GCC countries
  • Land ports between Oman and the UAE will be reopened starting Sep. 1
  • The decision to hold events and activities has not been implemented yet
Updated 8 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman said it will study the possible cancellation of COVID-19 tests for people moving between Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) who have received both doses of the vaccine.

In a press conference held on Thursday by the Supreme Committee, the sultanate announced that starting Oct. 1, receiving the two COVID-19 vaccine doses would be mandatory for all people living in the country.

“No Omani citizen who is abroad and has not been vaccinated will be prevented from returning to Oman, provided that precautionary measures are followed,” Omani Health Minister Ahmed Mohammed Al-Sa’eedi said.

The country has also announced a 100 percent return to work for all government sector offices and institutions starting Sep. 1, Saif bin Salem Al-Abri, the Director General of Disease Surveillance said.

Meanwhile, the land ports between Oman and the UAE will be reopened starting Sep. 1, according to conditions set by Oman’s Supreme Committee, state news agency ONA reported.

The conditions include receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and test before coming to the boarder and not upon arrival, the country’s Directorate General of Disease Surveillance said.

It further said the Supreme Committee would issue a decision next week regarding resuming social, economic, and cultural activities.

All visas issued since the beginning of 2021 will be extended until the end of the year without any additional fees, Major General Abdullah bin Ali Al-Harthy, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations said.

The decision to hold events and activities has not been implemented yet, he added.

Oman has so far administered over 8,570,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister Al-Sa’eedi said.

The Sultanate has recorded 101 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, local daily Times of Oman reported.

Emirates gives Beirut travelers extra baggage allowance to assist crisis torn country

Emirates gives Beirut travelers extra baggage allowance to assist crisis torn country
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Emirates gives Beirut travelers extra baggage allowance to assist crisis torn country

Emirates gives Beirut travelers extra baggage allowance to assist crisis torn country
  • Lebanese nationals welcomed Emirates' decision, taking to social to thank the airline in its attempt to assist the country
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE national carrier Emirates has increased the baggage allowance on flights to Beirut, in a bid to help people carry medical and other goods to Lebanon, as the country continues to suffer from acute shortages. 

The Dubai-based airline will provide a further 10 kgs baggage allowance on flights to and from Lebanon, until Sept. 30.

“We stand with our Lebanese customers and will provide much-needed baggage allowance for travel to Beirut between now and 30 September 2021,” the company said in a statement. 

Anyone traveling from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia will be able to use the free space “to pack extra items to support family and friends back home,” it said. 

Emirates’ customers travelling to Beirut via Dubai from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Zambia, Angola, Guinea, Senegal, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Ghana will also be eligible to carry an additional piece of luggage totaling 23kg, the statement added.

Lebanon’s monetary, financial and economic crisis is taking a turn for the worst as authorities fail to form a government for over a year.

Lebanese nationals welcomed Emirates' decision, taking to social to thank the airline in its attempt to assist the country. 

