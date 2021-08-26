Boost for efforts to support local labor market

RIYADH: Three local initiatives are creating opportunities for Saudi Arabia’s new job market entrants and highlight the efforts being made in building the Kingdom’s technology infrastructure.

As many as 1,800 jobs for Saudi youths are being created by Al-Kharj Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with a group of private sector companies.

Details of the program will be announced during the first employment forum organized by the Chamber to be held early September, the Saudi Press Association reported.

The forum aims to enhance employment opportunities for youth, in line with the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to provide suitable local job opportunities, in line with the objectives of the national transformation and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

An agreement between the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) and Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University in the Eastern Province aims to support the employment of university graduates and students.

The aim of the agreement is to increase graduates' competitiveness in the labor market and raise the employment rate, as part of the Hadaf initiative in setting up Graduate Employment Offices as part of its University Support Program.

The agreement will realise efforts between Hadaf and the university to support the training and employment of 500 male and female graduates in private sector establishments requiring specializations that are difficult to fill.

In a significant boost to the Kingdom’s technology and digital capabilities, 10 mega technology companies, including Google, Oracle, Microsoft and IBM, are to launch training centers to raise the digital capabilities of men and women and enhance the field of innovation in technological entrepreneurship.

The Chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, Faisal Al-Khamisi, told the forum that the Kingdom has a clear strategy, with a specific timetable for investing in the people of the Kingdom.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that the importance of learning programming will soon become as important as learning to read and write," he said.