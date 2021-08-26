You are here

  • Home
  • Boost for efforts to support local labor market

Boost for efforts to support local labor market

Boost for efforts to support local labor market
Details of the program will be announced during the first employment forum organized by the Chamber to be held early September. (File/Shutterstock))
Short Url

https://arab.news/b5g3d

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Boost for efforts to support local labor market

Boost for efforts to support local labor market
  • As many as 1,800 jobs for Saudi youths are being created by Al-Kharj Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with a group of private sector companies
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Three local initiatives are creating opportunities for Saudi Arabia’s new job market entrants and highlight the efforts being made in building the Kingdom’s technology infrastructure.

As many as 1,800 jobs for Saudi youths are being created by Al-Kharj Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with a group of private sector companies.

Details of the program will be announced during the first employment forum organized by the Chamber to be held early September, the Saudi Press Association reported.

The forum aims to enhance employment opportunities for youth, in line with the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to provide suitable local job opportunities, in line with the objectives of the national transformation and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

An agreement between the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) and Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University in the Eastern Province aims to support the employment of university graduates and students.

The aim of the agreement is to increase graduates' competitiveness in the labor market and raise the employment rate, as part of the Hadaf initiative in setting up Graduate Employment Offices as part of its University Support Program.

The agreement will realise efforts between Hadaf and the university to support the training and employment of 500 male and female graduates in private sector establishments requiring specializations that are difficult to fill.

In a significant boost to the Kingdom’s technology and digital capabilities, 10 mega technology companies, including Google, Oracle, Microsoft and IBM, are to launch training centers to raise the digital capabilities of men and women and enhance the field of innovation in technological entrepreneurship.

The Chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, Faisal Al-Khamisi, told the forum that the Kingdom has a clear strategy, with a specific timetable for investing in the people of the Kingdom.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that the importance of learning programming will soon become as important as learning to read and write," he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia labor Employment

Related

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Albaqous, director at Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Albaqous, director at Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince sends letter to Kuwaiti counterpart
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince sends letter to Kuwaiti counterpart

Jeddah witnesses largest property deal worth $357.2m

Jeddah witnesses largest property deal worth $357.2m
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Jeddah witnesses largest property deal worth $357.2m

Jeddah witnesses largest property deal worth $357.2m
  • The value of the endeavor amounted to more than SR35.7 million for the land exceeding 281,000 sqm in a privileged location in the Alshatei district
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Oger Company's "Arjuwan Red Sea Project" land has been sold in a public auction with a value exceeding SR1.34 billion ($357.2 million) at a price of SR4,410 per sqm, last Tuesday, in what is considered the largest real estate deal in Jeddah for this year, Al Eqtisadiah reported.

The value of the endeavor amounted to more than SR35.7 million for the land exceeding 281,000 sqm in a privileged location in the Alshatei district - one of the prestigious neighborhoods in northern Jeddah.

The Arjuwan Red Sea Project is one of the most promising and ambitious real estate projects in Jeddah, due to its strategic location in the heart of  Alshatei district, Head of Adair Real Estate, the project's exclusive marketer, Mutaib Al Saad previously said.

Topics: Jeddah real estate

Related

The F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit comprises of 27 turns, including some high-speed corners as well as long straight lines. (Supplied/The Sports Marketing Group) video
Sport
F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit designer Tilke unveils new details 100 days ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

Egypt to offer its 1st sukuk in H2 of current fiscal year

Egypt to offer its 1st sukuk in H2 of current fiscal year
Updated 25 August 2021
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to offer its 1st sukuk in H2 of current fiscal year

Egypt to offer its 1st sukuk in H2 of current fiscal year
  • Executive regulations for a new law are expected in the next three months
Updated 25 August 2021
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait has said the country is preparing to issue the first sovereign sukuk, or Shariah-compliant Islamic bonds, during the second half of the current fiscal year.

He said executive regulations for a new law allowing for issuance of sukuk are expected in the next three months, and the government is planning to form a state-owned company to manage sukuk issuance.

Returns on sukuk, which could be offered in local or foreign currency, would be taxed in the same way as Egyptian treasury bonds, the Finance Ministry said.

Funds raised through sukuk would be used to help fund the government’s social and economic development projects, the ministry added.

Egypt has been trying to diversify and extend the average maturity of its debt.

Topics: #sukuk #egypt #economy

Related

Egypt allocates $4.1 million for petroleum sector
Business & Economy
Egypt allocates $4.1 million for petroleum sector
Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project
Business & Economy
Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project

Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream: market wrap

Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream: market wrap
Updated 25 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream: market wrap

Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream: market wrap
  • Cardano predicted to become the third-largest digital currency
Updated 25 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Digital token identifiers or DTIs to identify crypto assets will be launched in September in the latest sign of how the fast growing, unregulated market is adopting the hallmarks of mainstream investing.

The new digital token identifiers or DTIs will be registered at the DTI Foundation, a not-for-profit unit of Etrading Software, a fintech company that provides market infrastructure.

Individual stock and derivatives are already assigned a unique identification number to allow regulators and market participants to identify, track and quantify risks from trades.

As the crypto assets sector grows in size, regulators and the market will need identifiers to track it better, Sassan Danesh, managing partner at Etrading Software, told Reuters.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.04 percent to $48,385.90 at 6:37 p.m. Riyadh time.

While, Ether traded at $3,182.20, down 1.38 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Meanwhile, Nigel Green, chief executive of DeVere Group, which has $12 billion on watch, expects Cardano’s price to rise to more than $3 next month.

He also predicts that Cardano will become the third-largest digital currency in the world after Bitcoin and Ethereum.  “Cardano is now just behind the major headline grabbers Bitcoin and Ethereum.”

Cardano’s price is up more than 36 percent in the past week, and the market capitalization is currently $90.6 billion. Since the beginning of the year it is up 1,300 percent. Cardano price reached an all-time high of $2.41 in May.

Adoption

Vast Bank, formerly Valley National Bank, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been experimenting with customers’ purchases of cryptocurrency using their bank accounts in a mobile app throughout the first half.

While it is now ready to get customers to buy Bitcoin and seven other cryptocurrencies in the same place where they check account balances.

“You’ve probably seen the surveys that have said 60 percent of folks that haven’t engaged with crypto yet are saying they would like to, but they’d like to do it through their bank,” Vast CEO Brad Scrivner said. “I believe that crypto is going to essentially become this feature within banking,” CoinDesk reported.

Green mining

Crypto exchange KuCoin has launched a proof-of-work mining suite that says it will provide significantly lower mining fees and improve mining efficiency.

CEO Johnny Liu said that the pool will try to incentivize green mining by offering discounts to miners who use renewable energy.

Rising energy consumption in Proof of Work mining has angered regulators, particularly in China, and many companies are trying to find ways to make the industry sustainable.

Topics: #crypto #cryptomining #cryptoregulation

Related

Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May

Saudi Arabia launches tech initiatives to boost Kingdom’s global ranking and create more startups

Saudi Arabia launches tech initiatives to boost Kingdom’s global ranking and create more startups
Updated 26 August 2021
Jana Salloum
&
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi Arabia launches tech initiatives to boost Kingdom’s global ranking and create more startups

Saudi Arabia launches tech initiatives to boost Kingdom’s global ranking and create more startups
  • Saudi Arabia aims to be one of the top five countries globally in AI
Updated 26 August 2021
Jana Salloum & SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched a series of initiatives on Wednesday to enhance the Kingdom’s global ranking in digital areas such as artificial intelligence.
Among them is a new program called Hima, which aims to sup- port innovation in enterprises with a value of SR2.5 billion ($670 million), the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha, said at the launch event in Riyadh.
The minister said the Kingdom would increase the number of computer programmers for every 100,000 citizens as a way to measure the success of creating a capable workforce.
This growth would be sup- ported with the creation of many technical and digital academies in the Kingdom with leading international partners, he said.
Saudi Arabia aims to be one of the top five countries globally in AI, and this required the creation of 25,000 specialists jobs in data science and AI before 2030, said Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, head of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.
Saudi Arabia will see significant growth in all major areas of digital technology from the Internet of Things to cloud computing, increasing the entire size of the information and communication technology sector to $27 billion by 2025, Mohammed Al-Tamimi, governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission, told a forum in Riyadh.
Similarly, the IoT market size is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 26 percent, while cloud services are expected to make up to 30 percent of the total ICT spend in the Kingdom by 2030, he said.

Topics: Digital

Related

Commercial entities to establish Saudi digital bank, subject to approvals
Business & Economy
Commercial entities to establish Saudi digital bank, subject to approvals

Aramco Trading Company to join Platts Asian oil-price assessment

Aramco Trading Company to join Platts Asian oil-price assessment
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Aramco Trading Company to join Platts Asian oil-price assessment

Aramco Trading Company to join Platts Asian oil-price assessment
  • Platts will consider information from ATC in the crude cargo assessment for Asia
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco Trading Company (ATC), the oil trading unit of Saudi Aramco, will begin providing prices to S&P Global Platts’ Asian market-on-close oil-price assessment process, Platts said in statement on its website.

Platts has reviewed the request and will consider information from the company in the crude cargo assessment for Asia, it said.

Some industry players have raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest because ATC is owned by Saudi Aramco, which uses the Platts Dubai crude market structure to set monthly prices for millions of barrels of Saudi crude sold in Asia, Reuters reported.

Platts uses the market-on-close process to collates bids, offers and trades for various physical crude grades, enabling it to calculate and publish prices for them.

Topics: #aramco #platts #oil #oiltrading #oilpricing

Related

Update ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia
Business & Economy
ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia
Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage
Business & Economy
Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage
Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters

Latest updates

Boost for efforts to support local labor market
Boost for efforts to support local labor market
EU worried at Lebanon’s fast deterioration, says time has run out
EU worried at Lebanon’s fast deterioration, says time has run out
France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation
France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation
French league adds to criticism of FIFA over player release
French league adds to criticism of FIFA over player release
US says up to 1,500 Americans await airlift as threats grow
US says up to 1,500 Americans await airlift as threats grow

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.