Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses relations with Kazakh leader

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have discussed efforts to enhance security and stability.
During the call, they reviewed areas of cooperation between the two countries and opportunities for their development in various sectors.
They also discussed regional and international developments.
Meanwhile, Prince Mohammed sent a written message to Kuwait’s defense minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah regarding bilateral relations and the deep-rooted historical ties that bind the two countries, and ways to strengthen and develop them in all fields.
The message was delivered by Prince Sultan bin Saad, the Saudi ambassador to Kuwait, during a meeting with Sheikh Hamad in the capital, Kuwait City.
