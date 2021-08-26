Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses relations with Kazakh leader

You are here

Kuwait’s Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah meets Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, Saudi ambassador to Kuwait, in Kuwait City. (SPA)
26 August 2021
Arab News

  Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a written message to Kuwait's defense minister
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have discussed efforts to enhance security and stability.
During the call, they reviewed areas of cooperation between the two countries and opportunities for their development in various sectors.
They also discussed regional and international developments.
Meanwhile, Prince Mohammed sent a written message to Kuwait’s defense minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah regarding bilateral relations and the deep-rooted historical ties that bind the two countries, and ways to strengthen and develop them in all fields.
The message was delivered by Prince Sultan bin Saad, the Saudi ambassador to Kuwait, during a meeting with Sheikh Hamad in the capital, Kuwait City.

Updated 32 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

David Grover is the group chief executive officer at ROSHN, the largest real estate development company in Saudi Arabia.

The giant developer, powered by the Public Investment Fund, is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The company is focused on meeting the growing demand for housing in the Kingdom.

Grover has almost 35 years of experience working across master-planned projects. He is responsible for leading ROSHN’s mission to deliver great communities with best-in-class homes.

Grover believes that, when it comes to developing a modern community, it is important the design reflects the history of the area’s people and recognizes their traditions and cultural identity.

Prior to joining ROSHN, Grover served as a group board director at Mace Group in the UK. With a turnover of more than $2.5 billion at the time, the firm employed 6,500 people and operated through five global hubs, covering 65 countries.

Grover also held the position of chief executive officer of Mace Developments. Joining the UK firm in 1992, Grover worked across most key aspects of the business, from consultancy to construction and development.

Grover’s major achievements included setting up and driving the growth of the company’s development business; the establishment and management of the company’s operations in Asia; and significant experience in the delivery of complex, large-scale, high-profile development programs in Europe and Asia, including the London 2012 Olympic Games, Canary Wharf, the Shard and Paddington Basin, in addition to multiple infrastructure and mixed-use projects.

Grover received a Bachelor of Science degree in quantity surveying from the University of Birmingham. He also obtained a Master of Science degree specializing in construction law from King’s College London.

Saudi envoy discusses Yemeni peace efforts with US officials

Saudi envoy discusses Yemeni peace efforts with US officials
  Mohammed Al-Jaber also met with Speaker of the Yemeni Parliament Sultan Al-Barakani to discuss the cease-fire
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber on Thursday held talks with US officials on developments in the situation in Yemen and efforts to achieve peace.
Al-Jaber, who also supervises the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, met with the Chargé d’Affairs at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia, Martina Strong, and Cathy Westley, the chargé d’affairs of the US embassy to Yemen.
During the meeting, they also discussed efforts to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and the Kingdom’s support for Yemen in various fields.
The US praised Saudi Arabia’s continued economic support for Yemen, the latest of which was the grant of oil derivatives, and the joint efforts in humanitarian work in the war-torn country.
Al-Jaber then met with Speaker of the Yemeni Parliament Sultan Al-Barakani to discuss a nationwide cease-fire, which the Iran-backed Houthi militia continues to reject and insist on a military escalation in Marib and increasing the suffering of Yemenis.

Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Kabul airport

Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Kabul airport
  • The Kingdom said it hopes for the situation in Afghanistan to stabilize as soon as possible
  • Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist attack that targeted Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which led to a number of deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom is still closely following the current events in Afghanistan.
Two suicide bombs hit Kabul airport on Thursday, where several countries are trying to mass evacuate diplomats and foreign nationals, in what was described as “a complex attack” by US officials. A number of US military personnel and civilians have been killed.
The Kingdom said it hopes for the situation in Afghanistan to stabilize as soon as possible, while stressing its support for the Afghan people.
The ministry of reiterated that the Kingdom “firmly rejects these criminal acts, which are incompatible with all religious principles and moral and human values.”
The ministry also offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and Afghan people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Second batch of Saudi aid arrives in Algeria to help with effects of deadly fires

Second batch of Saudi aid arrives in Algeria to help with effects of deadly fires

  The aid includes food, shelter and medical supplies
  • King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (kselief
RIYADH: A second plane carrying humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia arrived in the Algerian capital, Algiers, on Thursday.
The aid, which was sent in implantation of directives from King Salman, includes food, shelter and medical supplies and is being sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).
The Kingdom set up an air bridge and sent the first plane on Wednesday and will help the north African country cope with the aftermaths of devastating fires that ravaged several cities and killed at least 90 people, including 30 soldiers.

Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 290 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 290 new cases
  • Police in Makkah arrest 103 people for flouting quarantine rules
  • 47 outlets shut for COVID-19 beaches in Jeddah
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,512.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 290 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 543,318 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 3,889 remain active and 1,061 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 62, followed by Makkah with 51, the Eastern Province with 30, Qassim recorded 29, and Jazan confirmed 27 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 535 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 530,917.
Over 35.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.


Police in Makkah said they arrested 103 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
Municipalities in the Kingdom have shut down multiple commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The municipality of Jeddah carried out 3,773 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in one day, identifying 51 violations. Authorities closed 47 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
The Eastern Province Municipality issued fines to 84 businesses for violating coronavirus preventive measures, during 1,476 monitoring rounds carried out on Wednesday.
Tabuk’s municipality closed 20 facilities and fined 74 others during 20,798 inspection rounds over the past 15 days.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened two mosques in two regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after some people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 2,020 within 200 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 215 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.48 million.

