Oil declines 1 percent on demand concerns as COVID surges: market wrap

Crude had risen for three days through Wednesday. (Reuters)
Crude had risen for three days through Wednesday. (Reuters)
Updated 35 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

  • Mexican state oil firm Pemex will produce an average of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by year end, despite a fire that has knocked out a big chunk of output
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Thursday, ending a three-day rally, on concern that rising coronavirus cases will hurt global demand.

Brent crude futures dropped 1.0 percent to $71.51 a barrel at 6:03 p.m. Riyadh time. WTI, the US crude benchmark, was 1.1 percent lower at $67.58 a barrel.

Mexican state oil firm Pemex will produce an average of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by year end, despite a fire that has knocked out a big chunk of output, the country’s president said on Thursday.

Data on Thursday showed that in August the big improvers in demand are India and Japan, the region’s second- and third-biggest buyers. India’s oil imports have rebounded this month from a 12-month low of around 3.4 million bpd in July.

Elsewhere in energy, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it made a profit for the first time in its 44-year history, generating an income of 287 billion naira ($698 million) after tax in 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS

Fresh COVID-19 outbreaks fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus are raising concerns about the strength of the economic recovery globally.

On Friday, investors will watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak to the Jackson Hole economic conference.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is asking federal politicians to provide new tax breaks on capital investment in energy projects, including for cleantech and emissions-reducing investments, as well as the reinstatement of a 15 percent tax credit for offshore drilling in Newfoundland and Labrador, as part of election wish list released on Tuesday.

The Cambodian government is seeking the return of an oil tanker and its crew who have been detained in Indonesia since July 27, alleging that the ship had loaded oil illegally from an offshore oil field, a government official said on Thursday.

Australian oil and gas producer Santos is to be challenged in court on its claim to have a “clear and credible” path to net zero emissions.

On Friday, investors will watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak to the Jackson Hole economic conference, but few expect hints about when the US central bank may start reducing asset purchases.

Next week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet on Sept. 1 to decide its policy amid calls from the US to add more barrels to the market to help the global economic recovery.

Topics: #oil #crude

Updated 26 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 1.19 percent to $46,965.32 at 5:33 PM Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,098.12, down by 1.00 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Other major crypto news:

Jared Rice, inventor of AriseCoin and former CEO of AriseBank touted as the world's first decentralized banking platform, was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for his role in a scam that deprived investors of $4.25 million.

Hundreds of investors spent a total of $4.25 million in fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (1.93 percent) and ether (1.74 percent) to purchase AriseCoin. Under the decision, Rice must pay this amount as compensation.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday announced its intention to roll out the Securities Control and Covenant System for Non-Convertible Bonds (NCDs) by April 1, 2022.

It appears to be an important step for the blockchain use case within India’s financial ecosystem and follows other major institutions in leveraging the technology to increase the efficiency of systems.

Microsoft on Thursday received a US patent for software that could help users develop blockchain applications by making it easier and more efficient to create crypto tokens.

Microsoft’s patent describes a ledger-independent system to help users create and manage tokens across different networks.

The system also provides a common interface for managing tokens, so developers don't have to worry about a token specific to interact with them.

While Citigroup is awaiting regulatory approval to begin offering Bitcoin futures trading to its clients. As Citigroup said, "We are currently looking at products such as futures contracts for some of our institutional clients, as these products operate under strong regulatory frameworks."

“Our customers are increasingly interested in this area, and we are monitoring these developments,” Citigroup was quoted as saying by the news agency. 

“Given the many questions about regulatory frameworks, supervisory expectations, and other factors, we are carefully considering our approach.”

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin ether

Saudis sign deals to advance work on Saudi-Korean village

Saudis sign deals to advance work on Saudi-Korean village
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Industrial and Developing Center (NIDC) has signed a cooperative agreement with the Saudi International Industrial Village Company (SIIVC) on Wednesday, to provide knowledge support for Korean investors, SPA reported.

The aim of this deal is to contribute to the localization of some promising industries, and to promote integration between the relevant authorities for the development of the industrial sector in the Kingdom.

The Saudi-Korean village project will have around 22 factories serving medical, renewable energy, digital, and heavy industries.

Topics: #saudi #southkorea #economy

Saudi Biotech Center to improve the health of an oil-dependent economy

Saudi Biotech Center to improve the health of an oil-dependent economy
Updated 26 August 2021
George Darley

RIYADH: As the KSA diversifies away from carbon energy to a more sustainable economy, biotechnology is a growing focal point and a key element of Vision 2030.

Biotech involves technology that uses biological systems and living organisms such as molecules to develop new products. This is a field where science meets commerce, as breakthrough medicines, biofuels, GM plants and so on are usually ‘conceived’ in a university or hospital lab and then taken to the market by private companies – a process that can take up to a decade.

One KSA biotech leader is the King Abdullah International Medical Center (KAIMRC – pronounced ‘K-mark’) — the research arm of the National Guard’s Department of Health Affairs.

“Biotech is a vital and vibrant sector that has a major impact on health and the economy”, says Dr. Ahmed Alaskar, Executive Director, KAIMRC. “The KSA is developing alternatives to the oil economy, and biotech is a major new source. Plus it’s an important part of the knowledge economy. Our strategy is to develop innovative products out of our research — that could be therapeutics or diagnostics or medical devices.”

Such products start their life in the KAIMRC’s research labs, with its team of 70 post-doctoral scientists, supported by 20,000 staff in the National Guard’s six major hospitals and dedicated health sciences university. The goal is to take a potential product through a series of experiments and clinical trials, to the point where it can be handed over to the private sector, which will refine the product and ultimately bring it to the consumer market. One example is anti-venom remedies, for scorpion stings and snakebites, which were developed by KAIMRC and already have limited global distribution.

KAIMRC works with leading academic institutions around the world. “Oxford, Harvard, Johns Hopkins – you name it”, says Dr. Alaskar. “It’s all about medical research: toward vaccines, genetic research, therapeutics, drug screening and so on. And our academic publications have been increasing 20-30 percent annually – we have exceeded 1600 publications in peer-reviewed journals in this year alone.”

There is also close collaboration with leading health care companies such as AstraZeneca, Roche and Novartis – much of it based in KAIMRCs Medical Biotechnology Park, located within the vast National Guard compound in Southeast Riyadh.

It is a virtuous circle: the more companies that establish facilities in the Kingdom, the more will be attracted to invest — creating a biotech ecosystem that is projected to turn the KSA into a major exporter of health care products within the next five to ten years.

The activities of KAIMRC have been propelled by two health crises: MERS and Covid 19. In 2015, a team of KAIMRC scientists went to Oxford and collaborated with scientists there on a vaccine for the MERS virus, with trials and experiments continuing in the Kingdom – first on camels and then on humans. That study has now been submitted to an international peer-reviewed journal and should lead to a marketable product in due course.

The Covid 19 pandemic quickly shifted KAIMRC into a higher gear. “When Covid 19 hit the Kingdom in March 2020, KAIMRC revealed the whole genome sequence of the virus within 3 days”, says Dr. Alaskar. “Then we took that data and processed it using AI. We identified the sensitive targets in the virus, and which chemical molecules could be effective against those sensitive points – to kill the virus. We took our findings to clinical trial and the study has been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal.” The aim is to produce medicine that lessens the impact of Covid 19, as opposed to offering protection against it.

The KAIMRC is helping to position Saudi Arabia at the forefront of biotech with the forthcoming Global Summit for Medical Biotechnology, to be held in Riyadh in mid-September.

“We want to work with the international pharma industry to create a national strategy for biotech, and to find solutions to the health care challenges that are faced in Saudi Arabia and around the world”, says Dr. Alaskar. “Vision 2030 is giving us the opportunity to do just that.”

Saudi banks lead Gulf in loan growth as sector posts strong quarter

Saudi banks lead Gulf in loan growth as sector posts strong quarter
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian banks reported the Gulf’s biggest increase in net loans in the second quarter while return on equity surged for the Kingdom’s lenders as the region’s economy continued its rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi lenders increased their loan books by a net 13.1 percent from the previous three months, the most of any country in the GCC, Kuwait-based asset manager Kamco Invest said in a report. Average return on equity, a measure of profitability, was 11.0 percent for the Kingdom’s banks, second in the region after Qatar, and above the average of 9.1 percent.

Faster economic activity was evident in the purchasing managers’ indices for UAE and Saudi Arabia that remained elevated during May 2021 and June 2021, well above the growth mark of 50, the report said.

On the policy front “several targeted government programs … to support vulnerable sectors” were extended, in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait giving the banking sector some short-term certainty.

“A new channel of banking also emerged with the grant of two digital banking licenses in Saudi Arabia,” the report said.

Total credit facilities disbursed by Saudi Arabian banks stood at SR1.95 trillion at the end of June 2021, an increase of 4.0 percent quarter-on-quarter and 16.8 percent year-on-year.

Businesses sought to finance new projects with the expectation that interest rates would remain low till the end of 2022.

An increase in loan loss provisions in the GCC was mainly led by Saudi Arabia, with LLPs almost doubling to $1.2 bn during Q2-2021 from $0.6 bn in Q1-2021. The increase in Saudi Arabia was mainly led by an increase in provisions reported by Saudi National Bank post its merger with Samba Financial Group, according to the report.

The trend in customer deposits was also broadly positive in the GCC with Saudi Arabian banks being one of the top performers with a y-o-y growth of 7.8 percent, above the regional average of 6.1 percent.

Topics: #gcc #banking #finance #saudi

Iraq to build first solar projects with China to reduce dependence on Iranian power imports

Iraq to build first solar projects with China to reduce dependence on Iranian power imports
Updated 26 August 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity signed on Wednesday a contract with China’s state-owned Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) to build its first solar power plants with a capacity of 2,000 MW, Asharq reported.

Writing on a blog, Iraq’s prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said this was one of the first such projects in the country and would supply the system with clean, renewable energy.

The first plant will have a capacity of 750 MW, and the country will add more plants until it hits the 2,000 MW target.

No mention was made of when production would begin.

Iraq is the second largest oil producer among the OPEC nations, but it imports electricity from Iran.

Iraq has been exploring ways of becoming less reliant on energy imports, especially following increasing pressure by the USto loosen ties with Tehran.

The US State Department early in August granted another sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to import Iranian electricity until the end of this year as it struggles with frequent power outages and lack of domestic generation capacity.

The Iraqi prime minister has previously said he wants to see his country generating electricity from solar energy.

Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Ismail told Asharq earlier that his country will award solar power projects until 2025 to generate 10,000-12,000 MW, which make up around 25 percent of its power needs.

Topics: #iraq #solar #china #iran

