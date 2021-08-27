UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium considering IPO in 2022 — sources

Saudi investment minister visits UK to widen trade prospects

RIYADH: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih will take part in a series of meetings with UK business leaders during a visit to Britain in a bid to boost bilateral trade.

The talks will cover the financial services, health, chemicals, hotel and hospitality, and manufacturing industries, among others.

The minister said that more than 600 British companies were operating in Saudi Arabia and expressed aspirations that the meetings will contribute to increasing the volume of UK investments in Saudi Arabia.

He started the visit through a meeting with Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi ambassador to the UK.

Al-Falih said that Saudi Vision 2030 “is an ambitious development plan that offers unprecedented investment opportunities for investors, whether they are governments, companies or individuals.”

He added: “We are keen for our friends in the UK to be fully acquainted with the available opportunities and the major developments that the investment environment witnessed in Saudi Arabia — especially we want their partnership to continue with us while we are building a prominent investment stage of our national development process.”

The minister is likely to discuss opportunities to attract British educational institutions and programs to the Kingdom.

Talks will also focus on developing the main components of supply chains in the health and biology, advanced technologies, education and human resources development sectors.