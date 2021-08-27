You are here

UAE's Emirates Global Aluminium considering IPO in 2022 — sources

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium considering IPO in 2022 — sources
EGA, which is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala and Investment Corp. of Dubai, was formed in 2013 through a merger of state-owned Dubai Aluminium and Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Aluminium. (Reuters)
Reuters

  IPO could be one of the biggest share sales in the United Arab Emirates in recent years
  Initial estimates from banks value the company from $16 billion to $19 billion
DUBAI: Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) is weighing a potential initial public offering next year, sources said, in what could be one of the biggest share sales in the United Arab Emirates in recent years.
EGA, one of the world’s largest aluminum producers, is examining proposals from banks which pitched for advisory roles, said three sources familiar with the matter, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.
EGA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Thursday.
The company is considering offering between 10 percent and 20 percent of its shares to investors and initial estimates from banks value the company from $16 billion to $19 billion, sources said.
One of the sources said EGA expects banks to take a fresh look at its valuation, and to test investor appetite on the deal and other factors.
Aluminium prices in Europe and the United States have hit a record this month and could influence appetite for the IPO, they said.
Rothschild & Co. is acting as financial adviser on the transaction, they said. Rothschild did not respond to a request for comment.
A decision from EGA on bank mandates is yet to be communicated, but the sources expected the deal would include several international investment banks alongside local lenders First Abu Dhabi Bank and Emirates NBD.
First Abu Dhabi Bank did not respond to a request for comment. Emirates NBD declined to comment.
EGA, which is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala and Investment Corp. of Dubai, was formed in 2013 through a merger of state-owned Dubai Aluminium and Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Aluminium. Mubadala declined to comment. ICD did not respond to a request for comment.
The company has smelters in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and a bauxite mine in Guinea. It reported 4.1 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) of core earnings for last year, up from 2.5 billion dirhams a year prior.
A previous plan to list EGA was delayed in 2018 after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on aluminum exports from the Emirates. Trump lifted the tariffs before leaving office but President Joe Biden reimposed them in February.
The UAE is seeing to boost stock market listings this year as state entities look to monetise assets. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is planning an IPO of its drilling business, and a flotation of Fertiglobe, a fertilizer joint venture with Dutch-listed chemical producer OCI, later this year.

Starved of electricity, Lebanon picks Dubai's ENOC to swap Iraqi fuel

Starved of electricity, Lebanon picks Dubai’s ENOC to swap Iraqi fuel
Starved of electricity, Lebanon picks Dubai’s ENOC to swap Iraqi fuel

Starved of electricity, Lebanon picks Dubai’s ENOC to swap Iraqi fuel
  Lebanon to swap 84,000 tons of Iraqi high sulfur fuel oil with 30,000 tons of Grade B fuel oil and 33,000 tons of gasoil
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s energy ministry said it had picked Dubai’s ENOC in a tender to swap 84,000 tons of Iraqi high sulfur fuel oil with 30,000 tons of Grade B fuel oil and 33,000 tons of gasoil.
ENOC won the tender, part of a deal between the two countries that allows the cash-strapped Lebanese government to pay for 1 million tons of Iraqi heavy fuel oil a year in goods and services.
As Lebanon suffers what the World Bank has described as one of the deepest depressions of modern history, shortages of fuel this month have meant state-powered electricity has been available for barely a few hours a day if at all.
Residents turning to private generators for their power supply face diesel shortages.
The swap tenders are essential as Iraqi fuel is unsuitable for Lebanese electricity generation.
Lebanese caretaker Energy Minister Raymond GHajjar said in July the fuel from the Iraqi deal would be used for electricity generation by the state provider and was enough for around four months.
ENOC is set to receive the Iraq fuel between Sept. 3-5 and will deliver it to Lebanon two weeks after, the energy ministry said.

Jadwa revises Saudi 2021 GDP growth higher as non-oil sector improves

Jadwa revises Saudi 2021 GDP growth higher as non-oil sector improves
Jadwa revises Saudi 2021 GDP growth higher as non-oil sector improves

Jadwa revises Saudi 2021 GDP growth higher as non-oil sector improves
  Jadwa predicts growth of 1.8 percent, revising previous estimate of 1.3 percent
  Non-oil private sector growth seen at 4.4 percent
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy will expand faster than previously forecast this year as non-oil industries continue their recovery from the pandemic, according to Jadwa Investment.

GDP will grow by 1.8 percent in 2021, a revision from a previous estimate of 1.3 percent, Jadwa said in a research report on Wednesday. Non-oil growth will come in at 3.5 percent, driven by the non-oil private sector, which Jadwa sees rising 4.4 percent, compared to a previous estimate of 3.1 percent.

“Whilst the rebound is no surprise, some sectors have performed better than anticipated,” it said. The investment bank attributed the improvement in the non-oil sector to activities in real estate, manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and restaurants and hotels.

Despite the overall growth in GDP, Jadwa expects oil sector GDP “being marginally down year-on-year, at -0.7 percent,” unchanged from its previous outlook.

Oil prices are expected to increase this year with Brent averaging $67 per barrel, leading to higher government oil revenue of SR568 billion in 2021, revised from SR528 billion previously, it said.

“With no changes to government expenditure, we see the fiscal deficit totalling -SR67 billion (-2.1 percent of GDP), 53 percent lower than budgeted by the Ministry of Finance,” it said.

Saudi investment minister visits UK to widen trade prospects

Saudi investment minister visits UK to widen trade prospects
Saudi investment minister visits UK to widen trade prospects

Saudi investment minister visits UK to widen trade prospects
RIYADH: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih will take part in a series of meetings with UK business leaders during a visit to Britain in a bid to boost bilateral trade.

The talks will cover the financial services, health, chemicals, hotel and hospitality, and manufacturing industries, among others.

The minister said that more than 600 British companies were operating in Saudi Arabia and expressed aspirations that the meetings will contribute to increasing the volume of UK investments in Saudi Arabia.

He started the visit through a meeting with Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi ambassador to the UK.

Al-Falih said that Saudi Vision 2030 “is an ambitious development plan that offers unprecedented investment opportunities for investors, whether they are governments, companies or individuals.”

He added: “We are keen for our friends in the UK to be fully acquainted with the available opportunities and the major developments that the investment environment witnessed in Saudi Arabia — especially we want their partnership to continue with us while we are building a prominent investment stage of our national development process.”

The minister is likely to discuss opportunities to attract British educational institutions and programs to the Kingdom.

Talks will also focus on developing the main components of supply chains in the health and biology, advanced technologies, education and human resources development sectors.

Oil declines 1 percent on demand concerns as COVID surges: market wrap

Oil declines 1 percent on demand concerns as COVID surges: market wrap
Oil declines 1 percent on demand concerns as COVID surges: market wrap

Oil declines 1 percent on demand concerns as COVID surges: market wrap
  Mexican state oil firm Pemex will produce an average of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by year end, despite a fire that has knocked out a big chunk of output
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Thursday, ending a three-day rally, on concern that rising coronavirus cases will hurt global demand.

Brent crude futures dropped 1.0 percent to $71.51 a barrel at 6:03 p.m. Riyadh time. WTI, the US crude benchmark, was 1.1 percent lower at $67.58 a barrel.

Mexican state oil firm Pemex will produce an average of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by year end, despite a fire that has knocked out a big chunk of output, the country’s president said on Thursday.

Data on Thursday showed that in August the big improvers in demand are India and Japan, the region’s second- and third-biggest buyers. India’s oil imports have rebounded this month from a 12-month low of around 3.4 million bpd in July.

Elsewhere in energy, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it made a profit for the first time in its 44-year history, generating an income of 287 billion naira ($698 million) after tax in 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS

Fresh COVID-19 outbreaks fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus are raising concerns about the strength of the economic recovery globally.

On Friday, investors will watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak to the Jackson Hole economic conference.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is asking federal politicians to provide new tax breaks on capital investment in energy projects, including for cleantech and emissions-reducing investments, as well as the reinstatement of a 15 percent tax credit for offshore drilling in Newfoundland and Labrador, as part of election wish list released on Tuesday.

The Cambodian government is seeking the return of an oil tanker and its crew who have been detained in Indonesia since July 27, alleging that the ship had loaded oil illegally from an offshore oil field, a government official said on Thursday.

Australian oil and gas producer Santos is to be challenged in court on its claim to have a “clear and credible” path to net zero emissions.

On Friday, investors will watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak to the Jackson Hole economic conference, but few expect hints about when the US central bank may start reducing asset purchases.

Next week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet on Sept. 1 to decide its policy amid calls from the US to add more barrels to the market to help the global economic recovery.

Ex-CEO of AriseBank sentenced to prison for crypto scam; bitcoin continues dropping: market wrap

Ex-CEO of AriseBank sentenced to prison for crypto scam; bitcoin continues dropping: market wrap
Ex-CEO of AriseBank sentenced to prison for crypto scam; bitcoin continues dropping: market wrap

Ex-CEO of AriseBank sentenced to prison for crypto scam; bitcoin continues dropping: market wrap
  Hundreds of investors spent a total of $4.25 million in fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 1.19 percent to $46,965.32 at 5:33 PM Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,098.12, down by 1.00 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Other major crypto news:

Jared Rice, inventor of AriseCoin and former CEO of AriseBank touted as the world's first decentralized banking platform, was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for his role in a scam that deprived investors of $4.25 million.

Hundreds of investors spent a total of $4.25 million in fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (1.93 percent) and ether (1.74 percent) to purchase AriseCoin. Under the decision, Rice must pay this amount as compensation.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday announced its intention to roll out the Securities Control and Covenant System for Non-Convertible Bonds (NCDs) by April 1, 2022.

It appears to be an important step for the blockchain use case within India’s financial ecosystem and follows other major institutions in leveraging the technology to increase the efficiency of systems.

FASTFACTS

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has announced its intention to roll out the Securities Control and Covenant System for Non-Convertible Bonds by April 1, 2022.

It appears to be an important step for the blockchain use case within India’s financial ecosystem and follows other major institutions in leveraging the technology.

Microsoft on Thursday received a US patent for software that could help users develop blockchain applications by making it easier and more efficient to create crypto tokens.

Microsoft’s patent describes a ledger-independent system to help users create and manage tokens across different networks.

The system also provides a common interface for managing tokens, so developers don't have to worry about a token specific to interact with them.

While Citigroup is awaiting regulatory approval to begin offering Bitcoin futures trading to its clients. As Citigroup said, "We are currently looking at products such as futures contracts for some of our institutional clients, as these products operate under strong regulatory frameworks."

“Our customers are increasingly interested in this area, and we are monitoring these developments,” Citigroup was quoted as saying by the news agency. 

“Given the many questions about regulatory frameworks, supervisory expectations, and other factors, we are carefully considering our approach.”

