Saudi Arabia confirms 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 244 more cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,520.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 244 new cases reported in the Kingdom over the previous 24 hours, which means 543,562 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 3,718 remain active and 1,020 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 54, followed by Makkah with 46 and the Eastern Province with 27.
The health ministry also announced there were 407 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients who have recoverd from the virus in the Kingdom to 531,324.
More than 35.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
Wheel turns as Saudi master potter passes on his skills
Family craftsman shares secrets of ancient art with a new generation
We revive handicrafts and give visitors a chance to enjoy watching the production live
Updated 11 min 29 sec ago
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: A Saudi master potter determined to pass his skills on to a new generation has revealed the secrets of the age-old craft — while offering a few life lessons as well.
“A good potter needs nothing but patience, enthusiasm and delicacy,” Essam Hussain Abu Laban, 37, told Arab News.
Abu Laban comes from a long line of Saudi pottery masters and learned the craft from his ancestors.
Arab News visited the family’s 3,000 sq meter pottery factory in one of the most famous areas in Makkah, Al-Rusaifa, to learn more about the master craftsman’s journey.
Abu Laban and his brother are the fourth generation to inherit the craft, and are keen to pass on their late father’s ambition and dedication to the next generation.
“My father is the major master and influencer of this craft. I used to assist him in some tasks, but I will never be him. I couldn’t take the craft seriously until he passed away,” Abu Laban said.
He said that a skilled potter requires a lot of patience, no matter how much experience they have. “Even though I have been working in pottery for more than 12 years, I did not realize how hard it is to learn a new skill until after my father had gone.”
Traditional steps of pottery making
Abu Laban’s pottery factory is considered a leading source of authentic traditional pottery in the city, and uses only pure, natural clay sourced from a stream after rainfall.
Sometimes potters opt for powder clay, which can contains stones and has to be placed in crushers for six to eight hours to ensure it turns into fine clay powder. Water is added at the last stage until it turns into a sticky, raw clay paste.
Sediment formed in the valleys after rain is the main source of clay, which can be found in cities including Makkah, Tabuk, Riyadh, Madinah, Al-Kharj and the south of the Kingdom. There is also dry clay in a form of stones.
Each region has its characteristic clay. While Makkah clay is known for its cold appearance and bright red color, the Tabuk variety is white in color and adds hardness to the mixture. Clay from the southern region makes the mixture more durable in high temperatures.
Producing artistic tones and terracotta colors is far from easy, with each step needing time and effort. A manual process follows that takes about four to six hours to produce a day’s supply.
“After the crushing stage, the heavy paste is moved into the water tank and left to soak. Then it is filtered and put in a tank that forces the mixture through a metal mesh, forming equally sized, slightly soft and ready-to-use clay slices,” Abu Laban said.
A machine known as a pug mill also produces solid pieces of clay at Abu Laban’s plant.
Once the clay is ready to be used, it is shaped and any impurities removed to ensure a good product. The pottery is then dried in the sun before being placed inside a kiln — a heating chamber used to transform materials at high temperature — that has been fired for up to 12 hours.
After the pottery is taken out of the kiln, it is left to cool at room temperature — the final step for some products. However, dinnerware is coated with a layer of glaze to deliver a modern touch. After applying the glaze, pottery is returned to the kiln at temperatures of up to 540 degrees Celsius.
A ton of pure clay is produced daily, while products with defects are sorted, recycled and added to the mixture in the crusher, adding hardness to the new portion of clay.
Abu Laban compared the process of creating pottery to baking biscuits, saying: “We make the mixture, shape it and bake it in the kiln, just like bread, and at the end of the day, we collect the leftovers and recycle them just as a baker turns dry bread into rusk.”
The master potter uses traditional methods, while also adopting more recent production techniques. “The kiln uses diesel or wood, while some of our ovens are imported from Britain and use electricity.”
Firing is a time-consuming process and needs several assistants. Abu Laban has a team of helpers and potters who have been working with his family for more than 20 years.
Yussri Ibrahim, an Egyptian potter and one of the oldest masters at Abu Laban’s pottery factory, described pottery as a therapeutic activity. “I have been working in this craft for over 40 years. I have my pottery studio in one of Cairo’s old villages.”
Unpacking the kiln is one of the most thrilling moments, as the potter has to see, test and show off his good work, Ibrahim said.
Pottery factory in Al-Ahsa
The Kingdom’s Eastern Province is home to another pottery factory, owned by the Al-Gharrash family at Al-Qarah Hill, located between At-Tuwaitheer village and Al-Qarah village in Al-Ahsa.
Hussain Adnan Al-Gharrash, the grandson of Ali Al-Gharrash, one of the most prominent Saudi potters, told Arab News that the family produces many products. “Back in the old days, we used to rely on the ochre clay that comes from the ground and springs, but it soon disappeared and we now use powder clay.”
Every year the factory shows off its work at Al-Janadriyah festival to represent the craft of pottery making.
“I, my uncle and my grandfather have also gone abroad to represent the craft in Saudi national day celebrations in many countries. We have also participated in many international exhibits in France, Canada, the US, Italy, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan,” Al-Gharrash said.
“We revive handicrafts and give visitors a chance to enjoy watching the production live.”
During a visit to the factory, Al-Gharrash showed Arab News a number of old photos highlighting the factory’s achievements, including a photo of King Salman watching Ali Al-Gharrash displaying his skills at an exhibit in Canada.
The factory still uses an old wooden potter’s wheel as part of its production process.
It is known for its custom-made wood-fired mud ovens shaped like huge pots. “Saudi families like to have them in their backyards to make bread and traditional food, including mandi.” Al-Gharrash said.
KSrelief sends vaccines to Tunisia to fight pandemic
Updated 27 August 2021
SPA
TUNIS: A cargo plane has arrived in Tunis with 608,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Dispatched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), it is the first batch of vaccines sent to Tunisia in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs Othman Al-Jerandi, Tunisian Health Minister Ali Mrabet, and Adviser at the Tunisian Presidency Walid Al-Hajjam received the plane upon its arrival in Tunisia.
Al-Jerandi expressed his pleasure at the arrival of medical assistance from Saudi Arabia. It is part of the total of one million doses that has been offered under King Salman’s direction to Tunisia.
Al-Jerandi said that Tunisia’s leaders and people highly appreciate this kind support from Saudi Arabia at this critical juncture.
For his part, Mrabet said that Saudi Arabia was among the first countries to help the Tunisian people in facing the pandemic.
He reiterated that Saudi Arabia’s kindness will further deepen the bonds between the two countries and strengthen the values of cooperation and solidarity.
Authorities shut illegal military uniform shop in Riyadh
Updated 27 August 2021
SPA
RIYADH: Security authorities shut down a clothing store in Riyadh for illegally selling military apparel as more than 300 badges and emblems were seized along with 100 military uniforms.
Two unidentified individuals were arrested while offenders were also handed over to security patrols.
The Saudi Ministry of National Guard, Commerce Ministry, State Security Presidency, Riyadh municipality, and Riyadh labor bureau made up the special task force that participated in the investigation, along with the local police and passport authority.
Acting Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz called for the inspections. He stressed future prevention of such acts and promised legal action against all violators.
New Chinese deal to promote Saudi Arabia as tourist destination
Updated 27 August 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group.
The MoU establishes the framework to create a seamless visitor experience for Chinese tourists traveling to Saudi Arabia.
Through the collaboration, Alibaba Cloud will deploy advanced cloud technology to create an improved digital experience for Chinese tourists and allow for the automation of services in content delivery, digital storage and digital processing.
Alibaba Cloud will also provide technical support to STA to promote the Kingdom as a tourist destination for Chinese travelers.
“As Saudi continues to develop its leisure tourism offering for local, regional and international audiences, STA is building a digital infrastructure which can provide the destination with a competitive edge and visitors with the best possible experience,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of STA.
“The recovery of the global tourism sector demands fresh thinking to overcome challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. By collaborating with Alibaba Cloud, we will break new ground in the regional tourism sector and position Saudi at the forefront of efforts to modernize the wider global tourism eco-system,” he added.
Selina Yuan, general manager of international business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and vice president of Alibaba Group, said: “This collaboration brings together two key actors in the tourism sector who can set a new standard for providing a travel experience like no other. With Alibaba Cloud leading the digital transformation of tourism, and Saudi’s unique destinations, this is a combination which will help to reinvigorate the tourism sector.”
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushayt
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Friday that Saudi air defenses have intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, AlEkhbariya reported.
The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom.