You are here

  • Home
  • How the cookie crumbled

How the cookie crumbled

Last year, Apple blocked third-party cookies on its Safari browser, while Google is still in the process of blocking cookies on Chrome, with plans to phase them out entirely by next year. (Shutterstock)
Last year, Apple blocked third-party cookies on its Safari browser, while Google is still in the process of blocking cookies on Chrome, with plans to phase them out entirely by next year. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4254

Updated 12 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

How the cookie crumbled

Last year, Apple blocked third-party cookies on its Safari browser, while Google is still in the process of blocking cookies on Chrome, with plans to phase them out entirely by next year. (Shutterstock)
  • Apple and Google decisions to kill internet cookies mean companies are changing the way they target and measure ads
Updated 12 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: A cookie is essentially a tag or piece of code placed on any online content — such as an article, video or advertisement — that collects user data. The data collected includes information like the device ID, and the internet usage and browsing habits of a user. It cannot, however, collect any personal data such as a user’s gender, age or name. This data can then be used by publishers to tailor their content offerings and by brands to launch targeted advertising.

Although cookies do not collect personal data, over time, due to the sheer volume of cookies and the time an average user spends across their devices, brands and publishers can start to paint a picture of the person behind the device ID. For example, if a particular ID is engaging with more female content while shopping for beauty products, a publisher or analytics company can begin creating a profile and pushing tailored content and advertising to that ID.

Cookies not only follow users as they traverse through the internet across their devices, but the user data collected from them is then sold and monetized — something users have become increasingly uncomfortable about.

“There has been a reckoning when it comes to privacy building for the last few years,” Nader Bitar, deputy general manager of advertising technology company MMP Worldwide, told Arab News.

Last year, Apple blocked third-party cookies on its Safari browser, while Google is still in the process of blocking cookies on Chrome, with plans to phase them out entirely by next year.

Apple’s iOS 14 update also requires app developers to meet specific privacy requirements before they can be listed on the App Store, and gives users control over apps tracking their movement online and sharing their data with third-party companies.

“Most people never really understood how much information they were giving away about themselves for free, and how much money was being made off the back of this data,” Sarah Messer, managing director at Nielsen Media MENAP, told Arab News.

Typically, cookies cannot identify an individual, but the likes of Facebook know exactly who each user is and thus gain access to a much richer data profile which they use to make money, Messer said, adding: “But people don’t want that.”

The death of cookies is a victory for user privacy, but has thrown marketers into panic mode. “Advertisers have been left in limbo for a while as the goalposts surrounding user privacy began to shift even before the pandemic,” said Bitar.

Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings tool, which measures the on-target performance of online advertising, relied on cookies and worked across all web platforms including so-called “walled gardens” with closed ecosystems, such as Facebook and YouTube. One of the world’s biggest advertisers, Procter & Gamble, would ask all online publishers to place the Nielsen cookie on all their advertising in order to measure performance.

Without cookies, brands like P&G are reliant on data from publishers to measure the performance of their ads — lacking any third-party verification from companies such as Nielsen. “All the big digital publishers would say we have a ‘walled garden’ and you can only have the data that we allow you to have, and it’s really them that are then leading the charge in a cookie-less world,” said Messer.

Although Apple’s privacy changes are a massive boon to customers, “Apple is not doing it out of the goodness of their heart,” said Bitar.

“They are, in effect, creating their own walled garden to keep users within their own ecosystem and forcing everyone else to get on board. The advantage Apple and Google have in this space is astounding, and between them, they have upended digital advertising as we know it,” he added.

Messer, on the other hand, believes that “everybody wants a transparent media industry.” She said that the likes of Google are inviting companies such as Nielsen into their walled gardens. “This is very much about respecting consumer privacy, and not about trying to close the doors, because they’re actually inviting people like us in to come and have those conversations with them.”

Now, Nielsen is working with companies including Facebook and YouTube to set up technology on their platforms, which will enable them to receive independent third-party data without cookies. When it comes to other publishers that are not walled off, Nielsen and similar measurement companies are setting up “identity panels,” Messer said. Traditionally, an online panel in the UAE would consist of 60,000 to 70,000 people, but an identity panel is much larger, with ideal numbers of about 150,000 to 200,000 people.

“We will know the identities of people within this panel, and we will use it as proxy data and apply it to what we see on the rest of the web,” she added.

“This evolution of identity panels is what will replace cookies and tags,” she said. However, the biggest disadvantage of losing cookies is the accompanying loss of accuracy.

“In a world where we had the entire Facebook audience of about 8.4 million people in the UAE — the entire population in a dataset — we really understood the data,” said Messer. “We are then reducing that to about 200,000 people, so there will be some loss of accuracy.”

This loss can result in less relevant advertising, which in turn can become an annoyance for users. “Users don’t want their experience interrupted online with irrelevant ads, but they also want the right to shield their activity online from potential advertisers, which creates something of a Catch-22,” said Bitar.

While advertising’s relevancy may fall in the short term, consumers will likely see benefits through their lives and data being much more private. “I think that’s something that people want even if they don’t fully understand it,” said Messer.

Advertising often gets a bad rap for being intrusive and irritating, but it is worth remembering that “advertising isn’t bad when it’s done well, and actually anticipates and answers a need,” said Bitar.

Users want to feel valued, heard and understood, and according to Bitar, the only way to do that is to personalize, which means marketers “have to walk a fine line between being invasive and useful.”

He added: “I’m fine with my data being used to shape a better experience for me online as long as there is transparency from all parties involved. This is what will be at the heart of everything moving forward: An open and honest exchange.”

Topics: media advertising Google Apple Google Ads

Related

US states launch antitrust probe of big tech; Google ads in focus
Media
US states launch antitrust probe of big tech; Google ads in focus
The proposed changes come as Apple faces mounting pressure from lawmakers and regulators over its business practices. (AFP)
Media
Apple announces App Store concessions as pressure grows

Russia Today criticized for tweeting doctored image of Afghan refugees

Russia Today criticized for tweeting doctored image of Afghan refugees
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

Russia Today criticized for tweeting doctored image of Afghan refugees

Russia Today criticized for tweeting doctored image of Afghan refugees
  • Russia Today has been criticized for tweeting a photoshopped image of an Afghan refugee family carrying weapons in their backpacks
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Russia Today has been criticized for tweeting a photoshopped image of an Afghan refugee family carrying weapons in their backpacks.

The image, which has since been deleted, showed a couple carrying assault rifles and RPGs on their backs and walking along the tarmac of Kabul Airport with their two young children.

Archive of now deleted Russia Today tweet. (Twitter)

Its caption - “Are some terrorists getting a free ride out of Afghanistan?” - referred to a Defense News article with the headline: “Up to 100 Afghan Evacuees On Intelligence Agency Watchlists – US official.”

There was a fierce backlash to the Russia Today tweet, which was branded “disgusting” by some while others urged people not to trust what the outlet published.

The international director of policy at Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center and a former member of the European Parliament, Marietje Schaake, shared the real image alongside the doctored one and tweeted: “An incredibly cynical and hateful photoshopped lie by RT, Russia Today.”

 

 

Topics: Russia Today Afghanistan Afghan refugee

Related

Airbnb opens up housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Business & Economy
Airbnb opens up housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
UAE condemns Kabul attacks as it starts hosting refugees
World
UAE condemns Kabul attacks as it starts hosting refugees

Russian journalists demand end to crackdown on media

Journalist Sonya Groysman arrested in front of where she held a single picket in support of independent media, in Moscow. (The NY Times)
Journalist Sonya Groysman arrested in front of where she held a single picket in support of independent media, in Moscow. (The NY Times)
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

Russian journalists demand end to crackdown on media

Journalist Sonya Groysman arrested in front of where she held a single picket in support of independent media, in Moscow. (The NY Times)
  • Russian media outlets publish an open letter to President Vladimir Putin demanding an end to the “state campaign” against independent journalism
  • This comes after Russia slapped several media outlets and individual journalists with the “foreign agent” label
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Several Russian media outlets on Friday published an open letter to President Vladimir Putin and other top officials demanding an end to the “state campaign” against independent journalism.
The outcry comes after Russia slapped several media outlets and individual journalists with the “foreign agent” label that requires them to carry out tedious administrative procedures and clearly indicate their status on everything they publish.
Independent journalism in Russia is facing mounting pressure, especially in the run-up to parliamentary polls in September.
The letter was signed by the Meduza news website, Dozhd TV channel — both of which have been declared foreign agents this year — Forbes Russia and around half a dozen local media outlets.
“We, journalists and editors of Russian and Russian-language media, demand an immediate end to the state campaign against the independent press,” the open letter said.
It added that these labels “directly violate” the constitution, media laws and freedom of speech.
The status either leads to the media’s closure or creates “discriminatory conditions” that restrict the work of journalists, the letter said.
But the Kremlin on Friday swiftly rejected the letter’s demands, saying authorities were simply applying the law.
“The law should exist and will exist,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
That was because “NGOS and journalists are often used” by foreign states interfering in “the affairs of our country,” he said.
He did say, however, that how the law is being enforced “should be discussed.”
Organizations or individuals declared “foreign agents” must disclose sources of funding and label all their publications, including social media posts, with the tag or face fines.
The status is a deterrent for advertisers, a key source of revenue for many independent media.
In July, the investigative outlet Proekt, which reported on the wealth of Russia’s elites, was declared an “undesirable organization,” de-facto banning its work in the country under the threat of fines or jail time.
Russia has also blocked the websites of two media outlets and one human rights group linked to self-exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
Legislation behind the term “foreign agent,” which has Soviet-era undertones, was originally passed in 2012 to cover NGOs.
It was expanded to include media organizations in 2017 after Kremlin-funded RT.

Topics: Journalists #russia Moscow press freedom

Related

Myanmar military arrests more journalists
Media
Myanmar military arrests more journalists
Reporters Without Borders calls for US plan to evacuate Afghan journalists
Media
Reporters Without Borders calls for US plan to evacuate Afghan journalists

Apple announces App Store concessions as pressure grows

The proposed changes come as Apple faces mounting pressure from lawmakers and regulators over its business practices. (AFP)
The proposed changes come as Apple faces mounting pressure from lawmakers and regulators over its business practices. (AFP)
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

Apple announces App Store concessions as pressure grows

The proposed changes come as Apple faces mounting pressure from lawmakers and regulators over its business practices. (AFP)
  • Apple agrees to loosen payment restrictions on its App Store as the US technology giant faces growing scrutiny and legal challenges
  • The change will allow small developers to inform their customers of alternative payment options
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has agreed to loosen payment restrictions on its App Store, a major change announced in a settlement with small developers as the US technology giant faces growing scrutiny and legal challenges over its tightly controlled online marketplace.
The change will allow small developers to inform their customers of alternative payment options beyond the official App Store.
In a class-action lawsuit, the developers had accused Apple of monopoliztic distribution practices by operating the sole gateway to get apps or other content onto iPhones and other devices powered by iOS software.
The proposed settlement is pending court approval.
“The agreement clarifies that developers can share purchase options with users outside of their iOS app; expands the price points developers can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps; and establishes a new fund to assist qualifying US developers,” the company said in a statement late Thursday.
The iPhone maker is also awaiting judgment in a separate App Store case filed by Epic Games.
The proposed changes come as Apple faces mounting pressure from lawmakers and regulators over its business practices, such as charging up to 30 percent commissions on purchases through the official App Store.
Earlier this month, US senators introduced legislation that would make it illegal for app store operators such as Apple and Google to require use of their own payment systems for transactions.
Apple has claimed that its App Store policies stem from concerns over data security and privacy.
In May, Apple CEO Tim Cook told the court that if iOS introduced a more open system and allowed third-party apps onto its store without reviewing them it would become a “big mess.”
The iOS mobile operating system is the second-most widely used in the world, behind Android. Last year, iOS-powered mobile devices spent $643 billion on apps, according to Apple.
As part of the settlement, Apple has said it will also offer developers who made less than $1 million per year between 2015 and 2021 access to a new $100 million fund.
Some analysts were skeptical Apple’s settlement would make much of a difference, however, while developers quickly criticized the move.
“It’s so funny watching Apple PR’s song and dance, embarrassingly patting itself on the back, after yielding basically zero ground on the App Store’s most anticompetitive rules,” iOS developer and former Tumblr chief technology officer Marco Arment tweeted.
“You know this changes nothing. We know this changes nothing.”

Topics: Apple App Store Digital payments

Related

Apple says it will scan only in the United States and other countries to be added one by one, only when images are set to be uploaded to iCloud. (File/AFP)
Media
Apple’s child protection features spark concern within its own ranks
Apple on August 13 defended new child protection features that would check images uploaded to its cloud storage and on its messaging platform, rejecting concerns the updates pose threats to privacy. (File/AFP)
Media
Policy groups ask Apple to drop plans to inspect iMessages, scan for abuse images

Taliban beat a TOLO news reporter in Afghanistan 

Since the Taliban’s takeover of the country, many journalists and reporters have gone into hiding while others fear for their futures. (AP)
Since the Taliban’s takeover of the country, many journalists and reporters have gone into hiding while others fear for their futures. (AP)
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

Taliban beat a TOLO news reporter in Afghanistan 

Since the Taliban’s takeover of the country, many journalists and reporters have gone into hiding while others fear for their futures. (AP)
  • Taliban fighters assaulted a reporter with TOLO News, Ziar Khan Yaad, while he was interviewing day laborers in Kabul
  • The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the Taliban for using violence against journalists in Afghanistan
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Taliban fighters assaulted a reporter with TOLO News, Ziar Khan Yaad, on Thursday while he was interviewing day laborers in the Shahr-e-Naw neighborhood in Kabul. 

Reports indicated that when Yaad identified himself as a journalist, the Taliban continued to beat him with their rifles and insult him. 

The phones, camera, microphones, and personal belongings of Yaad and his camera operator, Baes Maji, were confiscated by the Taliban and have yet to be returned. 

The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the Taliban for using violence against journalists in Afghanistan, and urged them to allow the media to cover critical news from the country freely and safely. 

“The Taliban’s credibility is on the line as its fighters attacked TOLO News reporter Zian Khan Yaad and other journalists in flagrant violation of earlier public commitments to allow Afghanistan’s independent media to continue to operate freely,” said Steven Butler, coordinator of the CPJ’s Asia Program.

“Now, as ever, the people of Afghanistan need access to news and the Taliban must learn to respect the basic rights of journalists to freely report it,” he added. 

TOLO News, an independent Kabul-based news agency, announced last week that it will “remain committed to its journalism” despite the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. 

The news agency, however, is yet to comment on the assault against Yaad at the time of writing. 

Since the Taliban’s takeover of the country, many journalists and reporters have gone into hiding while others fear for their futures. 

Last week, Taliban fighters raided the homes of two journalists and seized cars, desktop computers and a licensed weapon from one of the houses. 

Similarly, according to Deutsche Welle, the Taliban raided the homes of three of its journalists in Afghanistan last week and shot dead a relative of a DW reporter and severely injured another while attempting to track him down. 

Topics: Afghan journalists Taliban Afghanistan Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

Related

Journalists, citizens face uncertainty in Afghanistan
Media
Journalists, citizens face uncertainty in Afghanistan
Taliban raid homes of two journalists in Afghanistan
Media
Taliban raid homes of two journalists in Afghanistan

Journalists, citizens face uncertainty in Afghanistan

Journalists, citizens face uncertainty in Afghanistan
Updated 26 August 2021
RAY HANANIA

Journalists, citizens face uncertainty in Afghanistan

Journalists, citizens face uncertainty in Afghanistan
  • The rapid withdrawal of US military forces from Afghanistan has left citizens and journalists concerned about their future, experts say
  • The Committee to Protect Journalists is receiving hundreds of appeals from journalists in Afghanistan every day
Updated 26 August 2021
RAY HANANIA

The rapid withdrawal of US military forces from Afghanistan, two decades after the conflict there began, has left citizens and journalists concerned about their future, journalism experts said Wednesday.

The Committee to Protect Journalists is receiving hundreds of appeals from journalists in Afghanistan every day, uncertain about their futures and worried about their safety, CPJ Asian Program Director Steven Butler said.

Veteran Arab News columnist Zahid Hussain said “chaos and uncertainty” had gripped the country, but that the situation could end well if the Taliban kept its promises.

But during an interview on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show,” broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News, Butler said his organization was being inundated with desperate appeals from journalists in fear for their lives.

 

“It has been in the thousands of requests for help … thousands. The media industry was one of the great successes of the last 20 years. You cannot say they created a successful democracy but there was a thriving media industry, and profitable too,” Butler said.

“In the morning I get up and we have this inbox, and it is filled with journalists saying ‘please help me, they are going to kill me if you don’t help me get out.’ It is really hard to read through it to be honest. We just hope and pray that it turns out the Taliban leaders mean what they say when they say they want to have a free press.”

The CPJ has brought in more staff to handle the daily appeals for help.

“This number is out of date but at least 50 news operations have been shut down across the country, in the provinces … some of the journalists see it coming and they flee. The Taliban has a history of brutality and many journalists have been assassinated over these past few years, and there is a high level of distrust,” said Butler, who worked throughout Asia including for the Financial Times and The Christian Science Monitor in the mid-1980s..

Hussain, who writes opinion commentary for Arab News and has published several books on the region, said that many people thought the transition would have taken far longer than the few weeks it did.

 

“It is a very chaotic situation. It is largely because of the way the Americans decided to leave Afghanistan, so that is one of the major reasons for the chaos. The other thing is that it was expected, or foretold, that the Taliban would be able to take over but no one expected things to move that fast,” he said.

“What happened is unimaginable … it caught everyone by surprise.”

Butler said that how the Taliban treats journalists during the coming months will define the country’s future. 

 

“It is a very uncertain environment right now, and we don’t really understand the degree to which there is coordination between the Taliban leadership, which says they are in favor of a free press — and whether they mean it — and the Taliban on the ground,” Butler said. 

“The Taliban have gone searching for certain journalists. They have gone through houses. We have had others, one incident where the Taliban knocked on the door and pushed their way in and the journalist escaped out the back and they were firing their weapons at him. It is very concerning. We just don’t know how far they are going to stay on this path, but it is very worrisome.

“Certainly, people who worked for foreign news outlets are in jeopardy. The people we are dealing with for the most part are Afghans working for Afghan news outlets who often made critical reports on the Taliban. They have been scrubbing their social media accounts trying to get rid of that, but people remember. People know the history of some of these people. They are well known in Afghanistan.”

Hussain said that “more of a fear of the unknown” was the biggest factor driving the growing concern.

“The Taliban are trying hard to assure them that they are not going back to that aggressive system. It will take time even if they show some sincerity. 

 

“It is very difficult for insurgents who have been fighting for 20 years, and suddenly they find themselves in this different role and go into this country which is basically so divided … obviously the fighters who have been there, the fighters on the ground, and that will be challenging for a Taliban government,” Hussain said, noting there seemed to be less concern in the north of Afghanistan, which has always been more liberal. “The situation is normal in many of the country’s other cities.” 

Butler and Hussain made their comments during an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” sponsored by Arab News on the US Arab Radio Network, broadcast on live radio Wednesday morning in Detroit and in Washington DC.

For more information on the radio show visit Arab News at ArabNews.com.

Topics: Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Afghanistan

Related

Afghan journalist refugees stand during a welcoming ceremony by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard upon arrival to Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. (AP)
Media
Mexico welcomes 124 Afghan refugee journalists and their families
Last week, leading British media organizations and newspapers drafted an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to provide protection to media workers in Afghanistan. (AP/File Photo)
Media
Afghan journalists granted access to the UK after media appeal

Latest updates

How the cookie crumbled
Last year, Apple blocked third-party cookies on its Safari browser, while Google is still in the process of blocking cookies on Chrome, with plans to phase them out entirely by next year. (Shutterstock)
Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo
Coman to return for Bayern, Nagelsmann backs Sane to regain form
Coman to return for Bayern, Nagelsmann backs Sane to regain form
Saudi Arabia confirms 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 244 more cases
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 215 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.5 million. (File/Twitter/@hfrmoh)
Guardiola dismisses talk of 2023 departure from Man City
Guardiola dismisses talk of 2023 departure from Man City

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.