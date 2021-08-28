What We Are Eating Today: Katal

What We Are Buying Today: Leafs

If you are interested in natural healing methods, check out Leafs, a Saudi brand specializing in handmade heat packs for healing muscles and relieving body pain.

Warm compresses are just what you need when you are suffering a cramp, digestive problems or heartburn.

Leafs have created their bags in a range of shapes and sizes for different parts of the body, from a long heat bag for the spine, shoulders and neck to a tiny eye water bag that works just like a sleep mask. It will help to calm your mind and give you a good sleep.

Leaf’s bean bags can be warmed up in the microwave or can be frozen for a cool compress. The textile and lining are made of natural pure cotton.

The bags come in many colors, and Leafs also offer a collection of scented compresses in many fragrances. For more information visit @leafs.sa on Instagram.