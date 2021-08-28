You are here

What We Are Eating Today: Katal

Updated 28 August 2021
Nada Hameed

  • Katal offers more than 100 international dishes from Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Mexican, American, European and Saudi cuisines
Katal is a Saudi brand offering elegant catering services in Riyadh.
It gives the client an experience of both delicious food and high-quality presentation, all delivered by a professional team of Saudi and international chefs.
Katal offers more than 100 international dishes from Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Mexican, American, European and Saudi cuisines.
One of the outstanding dishes offered is sea bass risotto, freekeh and pumpkin and avocado burrata. The breathtaking displays of Katal buffets will give you a royal feeling, combining as they do textures and heights.
If you are planning for a special occasion, wedding, fancy dinner or party, Katal will deliver those special flavors and fascinating presentations. For more information, visit their Instagram page @katal.catering.

Updated 27 August 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Buying Today: Leafs

If you are interested in natural healing methods, check out Leafs, a Saudi brand specializing in handmade heat packs for healing muscles and relieving body pain.

Warm compresses are just what you need when you are suffering a cramp, digestive problems or heartburn.

Leafs have created their bags in a range of shapes and sizes for different parts of the body, from a long heat bag for the spine, shoulders and neck to a tiny eye water bag that works just like a sleep mask. It will help to calm your mind and give you a good sleep.

Leaf’s bean bags can be warmed up in the microwave or can be frozen for a cool compress. The textile and lining are made of natural pure cotton.

The bags come in many colors, and Leafs also offer a collection of scented compresses in many fragrances. For more information visit @leafs.sa on Instagram.

What We Are Eating Today: Got Cookie

Updated 21 August 2021
Nada Hameed

  • Got Cookie also creates custom packaging for special occasion variety packs of cookies — well worth considering for your next party at home or in the office
The ideal cookie combines a chewy, moist, flavorsome filling with a crunch on the outside.
Saudi brand Got Cookie doesn’t disappoint. It offers classic cookies that strike that perfect balance.
You can select from a wide range of mouthwatering handmade cookies — from a rich chocolate cookie filled with more melting chocolate to regular cookie dough filled with chocolate chips. Not too chewy, not too hard, the cookies are large — American-style — and the gooey cookie dough is freshly baked to perfection.
The joyful colors of Got Cookie’s packaging are one of the brand’s most attractive elements too. A pastel-pink box of three large cookies is ideal for a morning treat with a cup of milk.
Got Cookie also creates custom packaging for special occasion variety packs of cookies — well worth considering for your next party at home or in the office.
You can find Got Cookie at Trieste Coffee in Riyadh and in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district. For more information visit Got Cookie’s Instagram page @gotcookie.sa

What We Are Buying Today: Apothecary

Updated 20 August 2021
Nada Hameed

OG Apothecary is a modern apothecary and ultimate wellness lifestyle brand that provides you with aromatherapy, skincare, crystals, lifestyle, self-care products, and much more.

The brand was born with the idea of bringing back ancient medicines into today’s world and making them accessible for everyone to enjoy and benefit from all healing properties elevating their mind, body, and soul every day.

All products are handcrafted by people from around the world made of all-natural and sustainably sourced ingredients.

The brand offers many healing and meditation products including candles, wooden wicks, and Incense sticks of 12 scents made from pure essential oils and clean, phthalate-free natural fragrances.

Incense sticks help calm down the mind and activate the senses to relax the nerves. They also cleanse and purify the air-breathing in a more positive space.
 

Candles are hand-poured and made with all-natural luxurious apricot and coconut crème wax. They are vegan, cruelty-free, and free of all dyes, paraffin, and toxins. Topped with 100 percent all-natural crystals to add energetic healing benefits.

The brand’s signature scents are the classic core collection which consists of six candles including bloom, divine, serene, woke, flourish, and majestic.

OG Apothecary also offers white sage, it is fully organic and sustainably sourced from California. White sage has been used by Native Americans for thousands of years for cleansing, purifying one’s self and others, as well as an area of space through the technique of smudging.

Shipping is available for all cities of Saudi Arabia and worldwide. For more information visit https://ogapothecary.com/

What We Are Buying Today: Halo

Updated 14 August 2021
Nada Hameed

  • Orders can be placed two days prior
Everybody loves chocolate and for special occasions we opt for special varieties.
Halo is a Riyadh-based business that sells homemade chocolate. It offers more than 10 flavors as well as different decorations and finishes, including lavender, roses, pansies, poppy seeds and dried pomegranate.
There are also edgier toppings available, including cheese-dried corn, pretzels, and crunchy potato sticks.
Halo chocolates come packaged in pink boxes and work perfectly as gifts for Eid, weddings, birthdays or even self-indulgence.
It also offers big bars with a choice of fillings and toppings. Orders can be placed two days prior. For more information visit Instagram @halo.chocolate.

 

What We Are Eating Today: Sabeeka

Updated 13 August 2021
Nada Hameed

If you love to work out and are looking for the perfect exercising snack, then you need to get to know Sabeeka.

This Saudi brand offers healthy no-bake energy snack bars made with the Kingdom’s premium date varieties and fresh nuts.

Start your day with something healthy, delicious, and full of energy by trying one of Sabeeka’s six flavors.

The brand uses different nuts and toppings made of dates as the main ingredient, with flavors including ajwa pistachio rose, sukkari walnut sesame, mabroom almond coconut, khalas peanuts, khalas cashews and khalas hazelnuts.

The name of the brand translates to “gold bar” in English, referencing how eating healthy is great for your body.

With no added sugar, the all-natural date bars are guilt-free. 

Sabeeka also produces minis: A jar of 18 assorted pieces that you can use as a substitute for dessert offered with Arabic coffee to your guests.

The brand offers all vegan and organic ingredients that add a lot of nutritional value such as coconut oil, Himalayan pink salt, rosemary extract, Chia seeds, flaxseeds and raw cacao. The bars are available at many hypermarkets. For more information, visit Instagram @sabeekabar.

