What We Are Eating Today: Katal

Katal is a Saudi brand offering elegant catering services in Riyadh.
It gives the client an experience of both delicious food and high-quality presentation, all delivered by a professional team of Saudi and international chefs.
Katal offers more than 100 international dishes from Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Mexican, American, European and Saudi cuisines.
One of the outstanding dishes offered is sea bass risotto, freekeh and pumpkin and avocado burrata. The breathtaking displays of Katal buffets will give you a royal feeling, combining as they do textures and heights.
If you are planning for a special occasion, wedding, fancy dinner or party, Katal will deliver those special flavors and fascinating presentations. For more information, visit their Instagram page @katal.catering.
