Google Play app store revenue hit $11.2bn in 2019, lawsuit says

Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

  • Google is fighting charges that it abuses its alleged monopoly in app sales for Android devices
OAKLAND: Alphabet Inc.’s Google generated $11.2 billion in revenue from its mobile app store in 2019, according to a court filing unsealed on Saturday, offering a clear view into the service’s financial results for the first time.

Attorneys general for Utah and 36 other US states or districts suing Google over alleged antitrust violations with the app store also said in the newly unredacted filing that the business in 2019 had $8.5 billion in gross profit and $7 billion in operating income, for an operating margin of over 62 percent.

The figures include sales of apps, in-app purchase and app store ads.

Google is fighting the charges that it abuses its alleged monopoly in app sales for Android devices. The company and its accusers said in a separate filing on Saturday said a trial in late 2022 is possible.

In its quarterly financial disclosures, Google groups Play app revenue with that of other services and accounts for the store’s ad revenue as part of another broader category.

Attorneys general, as well as mobile app developer Epic Games and others separately suing Google have contended that it generates huge profits through the Play Store by taking 30 percent of the fee for every digital good sold inside an app. The plaintiffs say Google’s cut is arbitrarily high, siphoning app developers’ profits.

Google argues that alternatives exist to Google’s store and payment systems, though critics say those routes are unfeasible and were sometimes blocked.

Plaintiffs allege Google through anticompetitive deals extended benefits to and imposed restrictions on major developers such as “League of Legends” maker Riot Games to keep them from leaving the Play Store.

A filing by Epic Games unsealed this month said Google, according to internal documents, feared losing $1.1 billion in annual app store profit if the Play Store was successfully bypassed.

Topics: #antitrust Monopoly #tech

Updated 28 August 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

  • Kholoud Al-Harbi wants to change the prevailing concept of home care in KSA
RIYADH: Kholoud Al-Harbi is a successful Saudi businesswoman who owns Ethar Medical Care Co. She is also vice president of the sector’s trade group, the Saudi Home Care Association. 

Al-Harbi was able to combine her practical experience in the field of intensive care with a master’s in medical research at the UK’s University of Manchester Salford. Her background and administrative skills were key to helping her launch a business specialized in home medical care, which she believes distinguishes her company from others in the sector.

Al-Harbi told Arab News: “We were able to get out of the stereotypical concept of home medical care to another unique concept that medical expertise can be provided anywhere with the same quality that is provided in the hospital. This saves a lot of effort, time, and also money.”

She added: “Ethar aims to be a pioneer in the field of home medical care through its team, which is characterized by diverse and unique experiences. We can change the prevailing concept of home care and expand it to include all members of society. We want to expand our geographical scope to include all regions of the Kingdom.”

Al-Harbi is keen to stress the importance of women in the sector but believes women can contribute much more to the current economic renaissance in Saudi Arabia, adding because females constitute half of Saudi society it follows that half of society’s productivity could be attributable to their efforts.

She said the vision for Saudi Arabia put forward by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, particularly in the legal initiatives and reforms that have taken place, has been integral the economic renaissance that has taken place in the Kingdom.

Al-Harbi emphasized the availability of training for both genders in the Kingdom, which allow everyone to participate in the labor market, particularly programs that help provide flexible environments to enable women to work. She has also worked with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on several initiatives to increase women’s economic participation, by encouraging remote working and flexible work.

Al-Harbi said the government’s interest in helping women into leadership positions had contributed to opening many opportunities in the business sector. The vision has made empowering Saudi women a priority, as it aims to raise the rate of women’s participation in the labor market from 22 percent to 30 percent by 2030. She said along with increasing opportunities for Saudi women to enter into the work force, and providing greater opportunities for leadership roles, there were also many more Saudi women entrepreneurs establishing and growing businesses in the Kingdom.

Topics: Healthcare Saudi women Vision 2030 #entrepreneurs

Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

  • Zeekr does not currently have a clear plan for its initial public offering, says CFO
BEIJING: Zeekr, the electric vehicle brand by Geely, said on Friday it raised $500 million in its first external funding from investors including Intel Capital, battery maker CATL and online entertainment firm Bilibili.

Led by Chief Executive Andy An, who is also Geely’s president, Zeekr said investors would jointly hold a 5.6 percent stake in the company, valuing it around $9 billion. Chief Financial Officer Yuan Jing told reporters that Zeekr does not currently have a clear plan for its initial public offering.

The company makes the Zeekr 001 model in the eastern city of Ningbo and is expected to start delivering them later this year. It aims to sell 650,000 vehicles a year by 2025.

Investors also included Cathay Fortune Corp., which invests in mining companies, and private-equity firm Boyu Capital that additionally signed long-term investment partnerships with Zeekr, the carmaker said in a statement.
Zeekr, which targets young and trendy customers, is jointly owned by Geely Automobile and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.
The companies are expected to contribute expertise in intelligent connectivity, batteries, young consumer markets and raw materials, it said.

Topics: #EVs #china #funding

Updated 29 August 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

  • CBDCs hope to head off financial risks from so-called stablecoins
  • Privacy remains one of the biggest hurdles to adoption
LONDON: As central banks look increasingly serious about launching their own digital currencies, the challenges they face are also coming into focus.

Some are further along than others. China has been working on a digital yuan for seven years and the European Central Bank has a target date of 2025 for the introduction of a digital euro, while the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have been moving more slowly, with Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller recently describing CBDCs as a “solution in search of a problem.”

One of the issues that Waller has raised is shared by the cryptocurrency community at large: privacy.

CBDCs are issued directly by central banks without an intermediary, so everything you do with them is stored and can be seen by the central bank. Governments can get access to your transaction history through your bank with varying degrees of ease depending on where you live, but CBDCs would provide no privacy at all.

One option is to adopt a token-based system whereby the money would be authenticated but not the owner, but that would represent a backwards step in the fight against money laundering and the ability to enforce sanctions.

One of things that CBDCs would hope to achieve is stop stablecoins – private crypto assets designed to imitate the currencies they’re pegged to – from becoming dominant and creating big risks in the financial system.

However, many of the people who are attracted to cryptocurrencies like them for exactly that reason – it puts them outside the traditional financial system and makes them feel as though they’re sticking it to the man.

A comparison can be made with illegal marijuana use in the US, which has continued to thrive in states where it has been made legal. While some of that can be put down to taxes and other regulatory burdens, it can also be attributed to the reason that many people smoke weed in the first place – it makes them part of a sub-culture.

Of course, the flipside is also true: millions of people who would never use bitcoin because it’s unregulated could be attracted to a CBDC with all the security that brings.

Add to that the fact that most owners of bitcoin and its brethren are investors who have no intention of using them as money anyway and the task for central banks wanting to replace independent cryptocurrencies looks harder still.

On the markets today, bitcoin nudged up 0.9 percent to $48,684.57 at 4:45 p.m. in London, while Ethereum was little changed at $3,236.33.

Topics: #crypto #bitcoin #CBDCs

Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News

  • TRSDC is spearheading the diversification envisioned by Vision 2030
RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. will award SR1 billion ($267 million) of contracts a month as it moves to the next phase, including resorts, villas and hotels, Chief Administrative Officer Ahmed Darwish told CNBC Arabia.

Until now the company has been focused on infrastructure and related equipment, which make up most of its completed projects, he said, without saying how long it would maintain the new pace of spending.

The Red Sea Development Co/, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is building the Red Sea Project, a 28,000 sq. km sustainable tourism resort featuring more than 90 unspoiled islands along Saudi Arabia’s west coast. By completion in 2030, it will consist of 50 hotels with 8,000 rooms and 1,300 residential properties.

The first phase of 16 hotels across five islands and two inland sites will begin opening in late 2022. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses and recreation facilities.

In June, the company signed a contract with Al-Seef Group to manage the administrative, civil and commercial facilities for over 14,000 employees. In the same month, it appointed Dutch contractor Archirodon to build a 1.2-km bridge linking Shurayrah Island, one of 22 islands in an archipelago, to the mainland.

Speaking at Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market in May, CEO John Pagano said the biggest challenge the developer has is not “messing up the place” and avoiding the “over-tourism” that has traditionally compromised nature-based tourist sites. “At the end of the day, our environment is our most valuable asset. It’s making sure that we balance the desire to build, and build it in a timely fashion, but never to the extent where we put at risk the very thing that will make this place so special,” he said.

To that end, the company hired the Middle East unit of global consultancy firm WSP to provide an environmental and social impact assessment for its Coral Bloom resorts project. WSP Middle East’s work includes identifying habitats affected during the project’s lifecycle to ensure sustainability, regeneration, and preservation.

So far, it has been achieving its goals in that regard, achieving an overall score of 84 out of 100 as part of an environmental assessment used as a benchmark by global investors.

Within the environmental category, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark awarded it 49 out of 51. The average score achieved is typically 34.

The developer was also awarded a Green Star for achieving a score higher than 50 percent in the management and development components of the assessment. With tourism representing the second most important sector in the Kingdom, TRSDC is spearheading the diversification envisioned by Vision 2030 through a unique, year-round tourism offering that promotes sustainability and environmental enhancement, cultural conservation and economic stimulation.

Topics: Saudi economy Vision 2030 Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC)

Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

  • China to look into accounts that have repeatedly releases financial news illegally
SHANGHAI: China’s top social media platforms, Wechat, Douyin, Sina Weibo and Kuaishou, said on Saturday they would begin to rectify irregular practices of “self-media” accounts that publish financial information, reported state media Global Times.
This follows an announcement by China’s cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, that it would look into accounts that have repeatedly released financial news illegally, distorted economic policy interpretation, badmouthed financial markets, spread rumors and disrupted network communications.
The term “self-media” is mostly used on Chinese social media to describe independently operated accounts that produce original content but are not officially registered with the authorities.
Wechat said in a statement on Saturday that from now until Oct. 26, it would investigate and shut down financial self-media accounts that “badmouth the financial market” and “blackmail and spread rumors.”
Sina Weibo, Douyin and Kuaishou also released similar statements on Saturday, reported the Global Times, with Sina Weibo and Kuaishou adding that they would severely crack down on accounts that violate the rules.
The announcements come amid a recent crackdown by Beijing on the tech sector, with the latest regulations targeting “chaotic” celebrity fan culture and algorithms that technology companies use to drive their business.
China is also framing rules to ban internet companies whose data poses potential security risks from listing outside the country, including in the US.

Topics: business China economy Regulation

