OPEC+ should reconsider output increase: Kuwaiti oil minister

OPEC+ should reconsider output increase: Kuwaiti oil minister
The next OPEC+ meeting will be held in Sept. 1. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

KUWAIT: The 400,000 barrel per day increase in oil output agreed by OPEC+ nations in previous gatherings might be reconsidered at its next meeting on Sept. 1, Kuwait’s oil minister said on Sunday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will meet on Wednesday to discuss the previously agreed increase of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the next several months.


"The markets are slowing. Since COVID-19 has begun its fourth wave in some areas, we must be careful and reconsider this increase. There may be a halt to the 400,000 (bpd) increase," Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares told Reuters at a government-sponsored event in Kuwait City.


He added that the economies of East Asian countries and China remain affected by COVID-19 and caution must be exercised. The U.S. has urged OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that it views as a threat to the global economic recovery. Asked about the U.S. call, Fares said OPEC+ members had different views on the matter.

"There are meetings with OPEC countries, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and so far there are different views on how to handle this issue," Fares said.


OPEC+ last year implemented a record output cut of 10 million bpd, equating to about 10% of world demand, when energy demand plunged because of travel restrictions and national lockdowns to counter the spread of COVID-19.


 

Topics: OPEC+ Oil Kuwait

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets CEO resigns

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets CEO resigns
Updated 29 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Abdul Aziz Abdullah Saleh Al-Othaim will be replaced by Mohsen Sager Husain
JEDDAH: Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets, the Saudi food wholesaler and retailer CEO, will step down on Sept. 30, 2021. 

The firm said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Sunday that the outgoing CEO, Abdul Aziz Abdullah Saleh Al-Othaim, will be replaced by Mohsen Sager Husain, who will start his new job on October 1.

The company's net profit for the second quarter of the year dropped by 61 percent from a year ago to 47.93 million riyals ($12.8 million).

Husain graduated from the University of Texas, USA with a bachelor's degree in business administration. In 1994, he graduated from Cornell University in New York, completing a program in food management. 

He also has over 25 years of experience in the food retail industry, both inside and outside of the Kingdom.

Topics: Corporate Saudi Arabia retail

SWVL raises $35.5m pre-funding to push growth strategy

SWVL raises $35.5m pre-funding to push growth strategy
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

Swvl Inc., a Dubai-based provider of transformative mass transit and shared mobility solutions, today announced that several investors, including Agility and Chimera Abu Dhabi, have completed the pre-funding of $35.5 million of the aggregate PIPE subscription raised in connection with the Company’s proposed business combination with Queens Gambit Growth Capital.

Swvl is executing a comprehensive growth strategy with the goal of realizing approximately $1bn of annual gross revenue and expansion to more than 30 cities in more than 20 countries by 2025. The proceeds raised through the pre-funding transaction are expected to accelerate those expansion efforts and to further Swvl’s investment in its proprietary technology platform.

Topics: #economy #venturecapital #funding #venturefunding #dubai #transport #publictransport

Eastern Province calls companies to develop public transport projects

Eastern Province calls companies to develop public transport projects
Updated 29 August 2021
ARAB  NEWS

  • mass transit infrastructure in Eastern Province given a boost with a call for investors
  • This phase of the project includes buses, transport stations and taxis
Plans to develop mass transit infrastructure in Eastern Province were given a boost yesterday with a call for investors to participate in the development.

 

The planned investments will contribute to the upgrading of transportation services and access facilities, Saudi Press Agency said, citing Fahd Al Jubeir, Mayor of the Eastern Region. 

  

This phase of the project includes buses, transport stations and taxis, said Al-Jubeir. Environmental issues will be addressed through the use of renewable energy in modern designs.

 

The project plan includes development of a strategy to develop revenues, apply the concept of financial sustainability and achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's vision 2030.

 

Investors can participate through the municipal investment portal, as well as the mayoralty portal and its digital accounts.

 

Proposals will be accepted for 14 days from August 26 until September 9.

Topics: #economy #saudiarabia #infrastructure

Tianqi post first profit in two years as Lithium demand rises

Tianqi post first profit in two years as Lithium demand rises
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

  • China's Tianqi Lithium Corp posted its first net profit in two years on Sunday
  • net income was 85.8 million yuan ($13.3 million) for the first half of 2021
China's Tianqi Lithium Corp, one of the world's top lithium producers, posted its first net profit in two years on Sunday as prices for the commodity used in electric-vehicle (EV) batteries rebounded strongly from a protracted slide.
Chengdu-based Tianqi said its net income was 85.8 million yuan ($13.3 million) for the first half of 2021, rebounding from a loss of 696.6 million yuan ($108 million) a year earlier.
That implies a second-quarter profit of 333.7 million yuan, after a 247.9 million yuan loss in January-March, marking Tianqi's best quarterly result since the fourth quarter of 2018.
The news marks a return to positive territory for Tianqi, which had posted seven straight quarterly losses from mid-2019 after a precipitous three-year plunge in lithium prices, driven by oversupply, left the company short of funds and facing default on billions of dollars in loans.
In December it secured a $1.4 billion lifeline investment in its Australian operations from IGO Ltd and has been boosted by a near tripling in lithium carbonate prices over the past 12 months as demand from the EV sector roars back.
First-half revenues were 2.35 billion yuan, Tianqi said in the filing, up 25.13 perent from a year earlier.
Tianqi and IGO this month produced the first batch of another battery chemical, lithium hydroxide, from the Kwinana plant in Western Australia, which had been put on hold early in 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak exacerbated the Chinese company's liquidity struggles.
The company said it expects the commissioning of more battery-making plants in the second half to further boost lithium demand, extending the price rally.

 

Topics: #china LITHIUM biggest car battery factory #electricvehicles mining industry

UAE exchanges extend trading hours

UAE exchanges extend trading hours
Updated 29 August 2021
Deema Al Khudair

  • he Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange announced it was extending its trading hours
  • ADSE will also cutting trading fees by 50 percent
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange announced two initiatives on Saturday, extending its trading hours and cutting trading fees by 50 percent.

The stock exchange said it would reduce trading commissions on all deals by 50 percent, from September 1. The market also announced the extension of trading hours for an additional one hour, with the trading day from 10am to 3pm, starting from October 3.

Trading fees will be reduced to 0.025 percent instead of 0.05 percent. This is the third reduction that the market has made in less than three years and the second during 2021.

 The extension of the trading period for an additional hour has been made to harmonize the exchange’s operations with global markets, according to an official statement to the market.

Topics: #economy #uae #gcc #gulfstocks Global equity markets Gulf markets

