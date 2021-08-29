You are here

Tianqi post first profit in two years as Lithium demand rises

Tianqi post first profit in two years as Lithium demand rises
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Tianqi post first profit in two years as Lithium demand rises

Tianqi post first profit in two years as Lithium demand rises
  • China's Tianqi Lithium Corp posted its first net profit in two years on Sunday
  • net income was 85.8 million yuan ($13.3 million) for the first half of 2021
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

China's Tianqi Lithium Corp, one of the world's top lithium producers, posted its first net profit in two years on Sunday as prices for the commodity used in electric-vehicle (EV) batteries rebounded strongly from a protracted slide.
Chengdu-based Tianqi said its net income was 85.8 million yuan ($13.3 million) for the first half of 2021, rebounding from a loss of 696.6 million yuan ($108 million) a year earlier.
That implies a second-quarter profit of 333.7 million yuan, after a 247.9 million yuan loss in January-March, marking Tianqi's best quarterly result since the fourth quarter of 2018.
The news marks a return to positive territory for Tianqi, which had posted seven straight quarterly losses from mid-2019 after a precipitous three-year plunge in lithium prices, driven by oversupply, left the company short of funds and facing default on billions of dollars in loans.
In December it secured a $1.4 billion lifeline investment in its Australian operations from IGO Ltd and has been boosted by a near tripling in lithium carbonate prices over the past 12 months as demand from the EV sector roars back.
First-half revenues were 2.35 billion yuan, Tianqi said in the filing, up 25.13 perent from a year earlier.
Tianqi and IGO this month produced the first batch of another battery chemical, lithium hydroxide, from the Kwinana plant in Western Australia, which had been put on hold early in 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak exacerbated the Chinese company's liquidity struggles.
The company said it expects the commissioning of more battery-making plants in the second half to further boost lithium demand, extending the price rally.

 

Topics: #china LITHIUM biggest car battery factory #electricvehicles mining industry

UAE exchanges extend trading hour

UAE exchanges extend trading hour
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Deema A-Khudair

UAE exchanges extend trading hour

UAE exchanges extend trading hour
  • he Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange announced it was extending its trading hours
  • ADSE will also cutting trading fees by 50 percent
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Deema A-Khudair

 

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange announced two initiatives on Saturday, extending its trading hours and cutting trading fees by 50 percent.

 

The stock exchange said it would reduce trading commissions on all deals by 50 percent, from September 1. The market also announced the extension of trading hours for an additional one hour, with the trading day from 10am to 3pm, starting from October 3.

 

Trading fees will be reduced to 0.025 percent instead of 0.05 percent. This is the third reduction that the market has made in less than three years and the second during 2021.

 

 The extension of the trading period for an additional hour has been made to harmonize the exchange’s operations with global markets, according to an official statement to the market.

Topics: #economy #uae #gcc #gulfstocks Global equity markets Gulf markets

One in every four investment deals in Middle East goes to fintech: Report

One in every four investment deals in Middle East goes to fintech: Report
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

One in every four investment deals in Middle East goes to fintech: Report

One in every four investment deals in Middle East goes to fintech: Report
  Fintech stood out above other sectors on funding volume and value
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: One in four investment deals was made in the fintech sector, pulling nearly 30 percent of all the funding raised during the year, which was $2.1 billion in 220 deals, according to a year-to-date report by consultancy firm RedSeer.

A “favorable regulatory environment” has pushed the Middle East’s financial technology (fintech) scene to be the most-funded sector, according to the report.

RedSeer said financial free zones such as the Abu Dhabi Global Market and the Dubai International Financial Center have contributed to this growth, particularly with initiatives including regulatory sandboxes and accelerators.

“This has allowed regional fintech companies to innovate at a fast pace and partner with leading companies to create new products and services,” the report said.

Consumers in the region have also shown positive adoption rates in recent months, the report showed, with “very high adoption” in payments and remittances.

Other fintech products such as lending and insurtech “are more nascent,” but consumers said they are willing to use the technology more in the future.

Payments and remittances emerged the most successful in the value and volume of deals within the sector, followed by lending.

 

Topics: fintech investments startups

Car marketplace Syarah secures $20m to expand beyond KSA

Car marketplace Syarah secures $20m to expand beyond KSA
Updated 46 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Car marketplace Syarah secures $20m to expand beyond KSA

Car marketplace Syarah secures $20m to expand beyond KSA
  The company will use the new capital injection from the Series B round to "broaden its offerings" and expand into new markets in the region
Updated 46 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia-based online car marketplace Syarah has raised $20 million in its latest funding round, as the startup aims to expand its local and regional operations.

The company will use the new capital injection from the Series B round to “broaden its offerings,” as well as establish distribution centers across the Kingdom. It also plans to expand to new markets in the region.

“We have successfully sold more than 6,000 cars online so far, and with this new investment, we intend to significantly grow our inventory and sales over the next few months,” Syarah’s co-founder Salah Sharef said.

Founded in 2015, the startup operates an online platform for car shopping, where buyers can choose from a wide selection of cars, and have them delivered to their homes. In 2019, the platform started including used cars in their portfolio.

It has recorded over SR300 million ($800,000) in sales in a “very short period,” co-founder Fayez Al-Anazi said, owing to the startup’s “technology-focused model.”

The investment round was co-led by Impact 46 and Elm Company, with participation of Saudi Arabia’s United International Transportation Company, as well as Vision Ventures and angel investor Yousef Al-Rashidi.

“The platform is targeting a largely fragmented market in the Kingdom and it has created an opportunity by providing digital solutions that cater to the consumer trends, and facilitates the process of buying cars online,” Impact 46 Managing Partner Abdulaziz Al-Omran said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cars automotive startup Investment

OPEC+ should reconsider output increase: Kuwaiti oil minister

OPEC+ should reconsider output increase: Kuwaiti oil minister
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

OPEC+ should reconsider output increase: Kuwaiti oil minister

OPEC+ should reconsider output increase: Kuwaiti oil minister
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

KUWAIT: The 400,000 barrel per day increase in oil output agreed by OPEC+ nations in previous gatherings might be reconsidered at its next meeting on Sept. 1, Kuwait’s oil minister said on Sunday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will meet on Wednesday to discuss the previously agreed increase of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the next several months.


"The markets are slowing. Since COVID-19 has begun its fourth wave in some areas, we must be careful and reconsider this increase. There may be a halt to the 400,000 (bpd) increase," Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares told Reuters at a government-sponsored event in Kuwait City.


He added that the economies of East Asian countries and China remain affected by COVID-19 and caution must be exercised. The U.S. has urged OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that it views as a threat to the global economic recovery. Asked about the U.S. call, Fares said OPEC+ members had different views on the matter.

"There are meetings with OPEC countries, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and so far there are different views on how to handle this issue," Fares said.


OPEC+ last year implemented a record output cut of 10 million bpd, equating to about 10% of world demand, when energy demand plunged because of travel restrictions and national lockdowns to counter the spread of COVID-19.


 

Topics: OPEC+ Oil Kuwait

A Saudi businesswoman who wants to bring hospitals to homes

A Saudi businesswoman who wants to bring hospitals to homes
Updated 28 August 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

A Saudi businesswoman who wants to bring hospitals to homes

A Saudi businesswoman who wants to bring hospitals to homes
  Kholoud Al-Harbi wants to change the prevailing concept of home care in KSA
Updated 28 August 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Kholoud Al-Harbi is a successful Saudi businesswoman who owns Ethar Medical Care Co. She is also vice president of the sector’s trade group, the Saudi Home Care Association. 

Al-Harbi was able to combine her practical experience in the field of intensive care with a master’s in medical research at the UK’s University of Manchester Salford. Her background and administrative skills were key to helping her launch a business specialized in home medical care, which she believes distinguishes her company from others in the sector.

Al-Harbi told Arab News: “We were able to get out of the stereotypical concept of home medical care to another unique concept that medical expertise can be provided anywhere with the same quality that is provided in the hospital. This saves a lot of effort, time, and also money.”

She added: “Ethar aims to be a pioneer in the field of home medical care through its team, which is characterized by diverse and unique experiences. We can change the prevailing concept of home care and expand it to include all members of society. We want to expand our geographical scope to include all regions of the Kingdom.”

Al-Harbi is keen to stress the importance of women in the sector but believes women can contribute much more to the current economic renaissance in Saudi Arabia, adding because females constitute half of Saudi society it follows that half of society’s productivity could be attributable to their efforts.

She said the vision for Saudi Arabia put forward by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, particularly in the legal initiatives and reforms that have taken place, has been integral the economic renaissance that has taken place in the Kingdom.

Al-Harbi emphasized the availability of training for both genders in the Kingdom, which allow everyone to participate in the labor market, particularly programs that help provide flexible environments to enable women to work. She has also worked with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on several initiatives to increase women’s economic participation, by encouraging remote working and flexible work.

Al-Harbi said the government’s interest in helping women into leadership positions had contributed to opening many opportunities in the business sector. The vision has made empowering Saudi women a priority, as it aims to raise the rate of women’s participation in the labor market from 22 percent to 30 percent by 2030. She said along with increasing opportunities for Saudi women to enter into the work force, and providing greater opportunities for leadership roles, there were also many more Saudi women entrepreneurs establishing and growing businesses in the Kingdom.

Topics: Healthcare Saudi women Vision 2030 #entrepreneurs

