You are here

  • Home
  • Iran appoints ex-roads minister as head of nuclear agency

Iran appoints ex-roads minister as head of nuclear agency

Iran appoints ex-roads minister as head of nuclear agency
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, then Minister of Road and Urbanization Mohammad Eslami, poses for a photo in the presidency compound, April 7, 2021, in Tehran, Iran. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g7wju

Updated 37 sec ago
AP

Iran appoints ex-roads minister as head of nuclear agency

Iran appoints ex-roads minister as head of nuclear agency
  • Mohammad Eslami is a 64-year-old civil engineer who previously oversaw the country’s road network
Updated 37 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s president on Sunday appointed a new director of the country’s nuclear department, state TV reported, replacing the nation’s most prominent nuclear scientist with a minister who has no reported experience in nuclear energy but ties to the defense ministry.
Iran’s newly elected hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi chose Mohammad Eslami, a 64-year-old civil engineer who previously oversaw the country’s road network, to lead Iran’s civilian nuclear program and serve as one of several vice presidents. He succeeds Ali Akbar Salehi, a US-educated scientist who was a key player during the years of intense international diplomacy that led to Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers. 
The deal curbed Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, but then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement and reimposed crushing sanctions. Iran, in response, has gradually and publicly abandoned all restrictions on its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium.
During the tenure of relatively moderate former President Hassan Rouhani, Eslami served as Transport and Urban Development Minister. Before joining the Cabinet in 2018, he worked for years in Iran’s military industries, most recently as the deputy defense minister responsible for research and industry.
He holds degrees in civil engineering from Detroit University of Michigan and the University of Toledo, Ohio. Iranian media did not report details of Eslami’s experience in the nuclear field, but his engineering background speaks to the country’s renewed focus on power plant construction at a time when rolling electrical blackouts have plagued the country.
Iran is building two nuclear power facilities to supplement its sole operational 1,000-megawatt reactor at the southern port town of Bushehr, which went online with Russia’s help in 2011. Under its long-term energy plan, Iran aims to reach 20,000-megawatt nuclear electric capacity.

Topics: Iran nuclear agency

Related

Iran’s Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue
Middle-East
Iran’s Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue
President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP)
Middle-East
Biden, Bennett agree Iran should never acquire nuclear weapons in White House talks

Biden to receive bodies of US troops killed in Afghanistan — White House

Biden to receive bodies of US troops killed in Afghanistan — White House
Updated 9 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

Biden to receive bodies of US troops killed in Afghanistan — White House

Biden to receive bodies of US troops killed in Afghanistan — White House
  • A Daesh suicide bombing just outside Kabul airport killed 13 American troops
  • Biden has vowed to punish those responsible for the airport bomb
Updated 9 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

JOINT BASE ANDREWS: US President Joe Biden was heading to Dover Air Force Base on Sunday to honor members of the US military killed in a suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of civilians from Kabul airport last week.

A Daesh suicide bombing just outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed scores of Afghans and 13 American troops.

Biden was expected to receive the service members’ remains that were being flown back to the United States. Families of those troops were also expected to be present.

Thursday’s attack, which was claimed by Daesh-K, the Afghan affiliate of Daesh, was the most lethal incident for US service members in Afghanistan in a decade.

The bombing took place just outside the gates of the airport, where thousands of people have gathered to try to get a flight out since the Taliban returned to power on Aug. 15.

The Taliban’s rapid advance across the country amid the withdrawal of American and allied troops, and the chaotic scenes at the airport have presented Biden with his biggest foreign policy challenge to date.

Biden has vowed to punish those responsible for the airport bomb. The US military said on Saturday that it had killed two Daesh-K militants in a drone attack in Afghanistan.

Topics: US Afghanistan Taliban Daesh Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Update US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban says ready to take over airport
World
US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban says ready to take over airport
German soldiers process evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 28, 2021. (US Marine Corps photo via AP)
World
US warns of ‘specific, credible threat’ near Kabul airport

UK government slammed over Afghan exit as hundreds left behind

UK government slammed over Afghan exit as hundreds left behind
Updated 31 min 42 sec ago
AFP

UK government slammed over Afghan exit as hundreds left behind

UK government slammed over Afghan exit as hundreds left behind
  • Current and former officials slammed government failings, suggesting many more Afghans could have been rescued
  • FM Dominic Raab has been strongly criticized for not immediately ending a beach holiday when the Taliban took control
Updated 31 min 42 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The UK government on Sunday faced a torrent of criticism after its hurried withdrawal from Afghanistan ended, leaving hundreds eligible for relocation behind.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a mission “unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes” after the UK airlifted over 15,000 people in the last two weeks.
But current and former officials slammed government failings, suggesting many more Afghans could have been rescued.
The Observer leftwing broadsheet cited a whistleblower as saying thousands of emails from MPs and charities to the foreign ministry highlighting specific Afghans at risk from the Taliban takeover went unopened.
Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has already been strongly criticized for not immediately ending a beach holiday when the Taliban took control.
The Observer said it saw evidence that an official email account set up by the Foreign Office to receive such pleas regularly had 5,000 unopened emails last week.
It said these included messages from ministers’ offices and the leader of the opposition Labour party, Keir Starmer.
“They cannot possibly know (how many people have been left behind) because they haven’t even read the emails,” the whistleblower was quoted as saying.
The Foreign Office responded that its crisis team worked 24/7 “to triage incoming emails and calls.”
Officials have given varying estimates of how many eligible Afghans did not board evacuation flights, the last of which left Saturday, with the head of the UK armed forces General Sir Nick Carter putting this “in the high hundreds.”
The Sunday Times right-wing broadsheet quoted an unnamed minister as saying: “I suspect we could have taken out 800 to 1,000 more people.”
The same minister slammed Raab, claiming he “did nothing” to build ties with third countries from which Afghans might enter the UK.
The Foreign Office acknowledged that Raab had delegated calls to his Afghan counterpart while saying he recently called his Pakistani counterpart.
Richard Dannatt, a former head of the British army, told Times Radio on Sunday that he was calling for an inquiry into why the evacuation “happened in such a haphazard and chaotic fashion.”
Raab himself wrote in The Sunday Telegraph that the Afghan situation was a “bitter pill to swallow.”
To deal with the Taliban regime, the UK must build a wider international coalition of regional powers and other United Nations Security Council members, including countries “with whom we have a difficult relationship,” he wrote.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul UK Afghans Afghanistan

Related

Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan
World
Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

German election campaign heats up as Merkel’s conservatives slide

German election campaign heats up as Merkel’s conservatives slide
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

German election campaign heats up as Merkel’s conservatives slide

German election campaign heats up as Merkel’s conservatives slide
  • Germany goes to the polls on Sept. 26, when Angela Merkel steps down as chancellor after 16 years in office
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: The campaign over who will replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel heated up on Sunday after a new opinion poll showed the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) opening up a bigger lead over Merkel’s conservatives.
Support for the SPD rose two points from last week to 24 percent, their highest result in four years according to the INSA poll conducted for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. The conservatives lost a point to 21 percent, their lowest ever polled.
Germany goes to the polls on Sept. 26, when Merkel steps down as chancellor after 16 years in office and four straight national election victories. Merkel’s imminent departure has weakened support for her conservative alliance.
It was the second survey in the last week that has put the SPD ahead. Support for Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), has been falling steadily in recent weeks.
The bloc’s candidate for chancellor, CDU chairman Armin Laschet, has been under fire since he was caught on camera laughing during a visit last month to a town hit by floods.
In a hypothetical direct vote for chancellor, the INSA poll showed that the SPD’s candidate, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, would take 31 percent of the vote, compared to just 10 percent for Laschet and 14 percent for the Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock.
The three candidates are due to hold a televised debate on Sunday evening.
Despite the SPD’s lead in the polls, it would still need to team up with two other parties to govern, prompting a discussion about which possible coalition partners would be acceptable.
Scholz declined to rule out teaming up with the far-left Linke in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, although he said any German government must commit itself to NATO membership.
The Linke, currently polling on about 6 percent, calls for the abolition of NATO in its election manifesto.
Meanwhile, the Greens candidate Baerbock distanced herself from the Linke as a possible partner.
“The Linke has just pretty ruled itself out, as it was not even willing to support the Bundeswehr in rescuing German nationals and local forces from Afghanistan,” Baerbock told the newspapers of the Funke media group.
Laschet cast doubt on the commitment of both the SPD and Greens to support the German military, saying at an event on Saturday that they had blocked measures in the past to protect soldiers.

Topics: Angela Merkel Germany

Related

Merkel to visit Israel as her tenure nears end
Middle-East
Merkel to visit Israel as her tenure nears end
Merkel says Germany may need to rescue 10,000 people from Afghanistan
World
Merkel says Germany may need to rescue 10,000 people from Afghanistan

India’s new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083

India’s new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

India’s new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083

India’s new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083
  • Country’s COVID-19 cases stand at about 32.7 million, with deaths rising by 460 to 437,830 in the last 24 hours
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India reported 45,083 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to data from the health ministry, driven by surging cases in the southern state of Kerala.
The country’s COVID-19 cases stood at about 32.7 million, with deaths rising by 460 to 437,830 in the last 24 hours, data showed.
In Kerala, where cases have spiked in the wake of a major festival, the state government reported 31,265 new infections late on Saturday — comprising nearly 70 percent of the country’s total new daily cases.
The state plans to lock down hard-hit areas and restrict public movement to mainly essential services and emergencies, according to an order issued on Saturday.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

India’s new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
World
India’s new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
India hurries teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume
World
India hurries teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume

Australia’s Melbourne extends sixth coronavirus lockdown

Australia’s Melbourne extends sixth coronavirus lockdown
Updated 29 August 2021
AFP

Australia’s Melbourne extends sixth coronavirus lockdown

Australia’s Melbourne extends sixth coronavirus lockdown
  • It is the city’s sixth lockdown of the pandemic, and includes a curfew, the closure of playgrounds and strict limits on exercise
Updated 29 August 2021
AFP

MELBOURNE: A lockdown of Australia’s second-biggest city Melbourne will be extended, authorities announced Sunday as they struggle to quash a stubborn coronavirus Delta variant outbreak.
Almost seven million people in Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state were scheduled to exit a four-week lockdown on Thursday, but state premier Dan Andrews said it would no longer be possible with case numbers rising by 92 overnight.
It is the city’s sixth lockdown of the pandemic, and includes a curfew, the closure of playgrounds and strict limits on exercise.
“We still have too many cases in the community for too long for us to be able to open up and give back... those freedoms that we cherish and those freedoms that we desperately want back,” Andrews said.
Andrews did not reveal how long stay-at-home orders would remain in place, saying officials would “look at all the different options.”
Meanwhile neighboring New South Wales state, which includes Australia’s most populous city of Sydney, posted 1,218 new cases on Sunday — pushing the country’s overall daily caseload to a fresh all-time high.
Almost 19,000 cases have been detected in the state of about eight million people since the Delta variant outbreak began in mid-June.
But with vaccination rates now surging in New South Wales and authorities predicting 70 percent of adults there will be fully vaccinated by October, residents weary of prolonged restrictions have been promised some modest freedoms.
In non-hotspot areas, five fully vaccinated adults will be able to gather outside for up to an hour from mid-September while authorities have also signaled small weddings will soon be allowed.
Australian leaders have agreed on a national roadmap for reopening the country once vaccination targets of 70 and 80 percent are reached in each state and territory.
The nation has recorded more than 51,000 cases of Covid-19 and almost 1,000 deaths in a population of 25 million since the start of the pandemic.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus Melbourne

Related

Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended
World
Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended
Melbourne enters new coronavirus lockdown
World
Melbourne enters new coronavirus lockdown

Latest updates

Iran appoints ex-roads minister as head of nuclear agency
Iran appoints ex-roads minister as head of nuclear agency
Biden to receive bodies of US troops killed in Afghanistan — White House
Biden to receive bodies of US troops killed in Afghanistan — White House
SWVL raises $35.5m pre-funding to push growth strategy
SWVL raises $35.5m pre-funding to push growth strategy
UK government slammed over Afghan exit as hundreds left behind
UK government slammed over Afghan exit as hundreds left behind
Eastern Province calls companies to develop public transport projects
Eastern Province calls companies to develop public transport projects

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.