Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 208 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded six new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,532.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 208 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 544,004 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 3,346 remain active and 952 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 69, followed by Makkah with 36, the Eastern Province with 22, Qassim recorded 15, and Jazan confirmed 14 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 393 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 532,126.
Over 36 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Police in Riyadh, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, said four residents of Bangladeshi nationality, including a woman, were arrested for forging PCR test results certificates.
Spokesman for Riyadh police, Maj. Khalid Al-Kuraidis said they were arrested in a housing unit in one of the capital’s neighborhoods and authorities seized fake reports and tools used for forgery in their possession.
The Ministry of Interior reported 23,837 in the past week, with the highest recorded in Riyadh with 8,766, followed by the Eastern Province with 2,971, Madinah with 2,320, and Makkah with 2,178. Najran recorded the lowest number of violations with 177.
Municipalities in the Kingdom have shut down multiple commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The municipality of Jeddah carried out 10,107 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities at the end of last week, identifying 97 violations. Authorities closed 85 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
The Eastern Province Municipality issued fines to 536 businesses for violating coronavirus preventive measures, during 9,000 monitoring rounds carried out last week.
Rafha’s municipality fined 31 facilities during the past week.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened two mosques in two regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after some people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 2,020 within 200 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 216 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.51 million.