You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi July net foreign assets fall as central bank invests in foreign securities

Saudi July net foreign assets fall as central bank invests in foreign securities

Saudi July net foreign assets fall as central bank invests in foreign securities
Short Url

https://arab.news/6mbcx

Updated 11 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi July net foreign assets fall as central bank invests in foreign securities

Saudi central bank reports increase in assets for second month in a row in July (Shutterstock)
  • Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets dropped over 1 percent from the previous month
Updated 11 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH/MOSCOW: Saudi central bank reduced the amount of money it holds in low-yield banks deposits abroad in July as it increased its holding of more high-yield investments in foreign securities. 

Data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) published late on Sunday showed that the bank's net foreign assets, which measures its ability to support its dollar peg to the riyal, fell marginally by 1 percent to SR1.64 trillion in July from the month before, stabilizing at a level comfortable enough to defend its currency peg. 

At the same time SAMA increased the amount of money it invested in foreign securities by SR5 billion to SR1.130 trillion in July, the highest monthly figure since April. The move raised the total assets of SAMA in July 2021 for the second month in a row, to 1.85 trillion riyals, an increase of 6.4 billion riyals from June 2021, SAMA said in its monthly report.

"This is to be expected whereby SAMA is shifting part of its low-yield assets to high-yield investments as they want to maximize return on their overall asset portfolio," London-based independent economist Mohamed Ramady told Arab News.

Commercial banks' July total assets grew by SR4.6 billion during the month to SR3.12 trillion, the highest since 2016 as they moved money from foreign assets in domestic private and government lending, according to SAMA data.

"Moving funds to domestic investment is a sign of confidence in the economic recovery of the Kingdom, with more lending to the real estate sector, which rose by 6 percent on quarterly basis," Ramady added.

Topics: #saudi economy assets

Saudi Arabia records highest-ever non-oil exports in June 2021

Saudi Arabia records highest-ever non-oil exports in June 2021
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records highest-ever non-oil exports in June 2021

Saudi Arabia records highest-ever non-oil exports in June 2021
  • Exports in June went up by 40 percent from a year ago
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi non-oil exports hit their highest-ever monthly level in June 2021, after reaching SR23.5 billion ($6.2bn), the Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) said in a statement.

Exports in June went up by 40 percent from a year ago, when the country shipped exports with total value of SR16.8 billion, it said. 

The number in June includes exports of products worth SR21 billion, while the country made SR2.5 billion in re-exports of goods. 

This year Saudi exports continued rising above the SR20 billion mark, the statement said. This comes at a time when the global economy is recovering from the pandemic, while the number of Saudi plants kept increasing beyond 10,000.

Topics: Saudi exports economy non-oil

Related

Saudi non-oil sector’s expansion continues
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil sector’s expansion continues
Saudi non-oil economy expected to grow by 4.3 percent, says IMF official
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil economy expected to grow by 4.3 percent, says IMF official

Solutions by STC's IPO to start Sept. 19

Solutions by STC's IPO to start Sept. 19
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

Solutions by STC's IPO to start Sept. 19

Solutions by STC's IPO to start Sept. 19
  • The company will float 20 percent of its share capital
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. (Solutions by STC) on Sunday announced it will float 20 percent of its share capital or 24 million ordinary shares in the IPO on the Saudi market starting Sept. 19.

Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved the company’s IPO application on June 18.

Saudi Arabia is seeing a record interest from companies to sell shares to the public, while the size of the assets under management by financial institutions increased by 50 percent to SR600 billion over 3 years.

Topics: IPO Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Related

Saudi Arabia sees record IPOs requests, 50% rise in managed assets, says CMA chief
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees record IPOs requests, 50% rise in managed assets, says CMA chief
Saudi halal food producer Tanmiah plans for expansion after IPO
Business & Economy
Saudi halal food producer Tanmiah plans for expansion after IPO

Dolce & Gabbana to launch its non-fungible token

Dolce & Gabbana to launch its non-fungible token
Updated 29 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Dolce & Gabbana to launch its non-fungible token

Dolce & Gabbana to launch its non-fungible token
  • Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 0.54 percent
Updated 29 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: In yet another sign of growing popularity of the cryptocurrency, Dolce & Gabbana is all set to launch its non-fungible token line on the luxe platform UNXD late next month to “connect the tangible with the metaphorical.”

UNXD is based on Polygon, a layer 2 networking that aims to be less expensive than Ethereum’s mainnet in terms of transaction fees.

Burberry, the British luxury fashion house, collaborated with Mythical Games to unveil its NFT line earlier this month. Blank Block Party, a game involving digital vinyl toys known as Blanks that exist on the blockchain was included in the Burberry NFTs.

High-end publications such as Vogue Singapore are also getting in on the act, with the fashion mag rolling out an NFT-filled issue including a “fire” dress from Balmain.

Scam

Turkish news channel TV100 reports that Turkish police have launched an investigation into a Dogecoin investment scheme that allegedly defrauded 350 million Dogecoin from around 1,500 investors.

The mastermind of the alleged scam, Turgut V, also organized one-on-one meetings in luxury venues, with attractive promotions to persuade investors to join the scheme, and used Telegram to direct investors to transfer their personal coins to the system.

The system worked well for the first three months and investors were able to receive their returns regularly. However, in the fourth month, Turgut V suddenly shut down the system and investors could not access it.

In the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission won a ruling against film actor Steven Seagal, after he failed to pay the agreed amount to settle a cryptocurrency fraud case.

The famous film actor paid over $330,000 to settle the cryptocurrency fraud case he was involved in. The commission alleged that Seagal failed to disclose his promise of $250,000 in cash and $750,000 in tokens to promote the initial coin offering (ICO).

However, the movie star only made one payment of $75,000 and is behind on the remaining amount, according to a letter from Maureen Peyton King, a lawyer for the (SEC), Bitcoin.com reported.

Transparency

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC), the country’s largest financial regulator, has announced a regulatory change to help improve transparency in virtual asset transactions.

As the announcement states, the Financial Services Commission and the Ministry of Interior and Safety issued advance notice of the organizational change to the Korean Financial Intelligence Unit that will add a designated department and staff tasked with overseeing virtual asset transactions.

Market

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 0.54 percent to $48,361.62 at 5:26 p.m. Riyadh time. While Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,190.92, down by 1.13 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

 

Topics: #cryptomining crypto currencies fashion industry

Related

Update Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years
Business & Economy
Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years
Central bank digital currencies face uphill battle to win over crypto fans
Business & Economy
Central bank digital currencies face uphill battle to win over crypto fans

OPEC+ likely to stick to its output target despite Kuwait’s concerns

OPEC+ likely to stick to its output target despite Kuwait’s concerns
Updated 29 August 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

OPEC+ likely to stick to its output target despite Kuwait’s concerns

OPEC+ likely to stick to its output target despite Kuwait’s concerns
  • The alliance might not change course easily as there are outages in North America affecting prices
Updated 29 August 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: OPEC+ and its allies are likely to keep their plan to gradually restore the vast amount of crude production halted during the pandemic and continue increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day every month for the remainder of the year even as members such as Kuwait are raising concerns about the weakness of the market. 

Plans for supply increases came into question, as international crude prices sank about $11 a barrel roughly 15 percent, in the first three weeks of August as China reimposed lockdowns. 

The 400,000 bpd increase in oil output agreed by OPEC+ nations in previous gatherings might be reconsidered at its next meeting on Sept. 1, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing Kuwait’s oil minister.

“The markets are slowing. Since COVID-19 has begun its fourth wave in some areas, we must be careful and reconsider this increase. There may be a halt to the 400,000 (bpd) increase,” Mohammad Abdulatif Al-Fares told Reuters at a government-sponsored event in Kuwait City.

He added that the economies of East Asian countries and China remain affected by COVID-19 and caution must be exercised. “There are meetings with OPEC countries, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and so far there are different views on how to handle this issue," Fares said.

The alliance might not change course easily as there are outages in North America affecting oil prices. Mexico has seen a halt of more than 400,000 bpd due to an offshore oil rig accident, while producers in the US are expecting decline in output due to a new storm hitting the US Gulf coast.

Oil and natural gas explorers in the US Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana refineries have begun shutting production ahead of Hurricane Ida. About 1.65 million bpd, or 91 percent of crude production, and 85 percent of gas output was shut-in as of Saturday, while 1.9 million bpd of refining capacity is shut, about 10 percent of the US total. 

Ports from southern Louisiana to Mississippi were closed on Sunday morning as Hurricane Ida raced toward the US Gulf Coast as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm. The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the largest privately owned crude terminal in the US, had also halted deliveries ahead of the storm, according to a notice on its website. 

“The market east of Suez is weakening but it’s hard to see this coming as many countries within OPEC+ already like the UAE want to increase their output more, and there is pressure from consumers to bring down prices,” Abdulsamad Alawadhi, a London-based independent analyst and former Kuwaiti oil executive, told Arab News.

Analysts are already fixed on seeing OPEC+ maintains course, Bloomberg said on Friday based on a survey.

The US has urged OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that it views as a threat to the global economic recovery. Asked about the US call, Fares said OPEC+ members had different views on the matter.

"I agree with the minister’s sentiment, but it only reflects his position and I don't think it reflects that of the group," he added.

The OPEC+ coalition’s careful stewardship of the oil market has kept prices high enough to support the revival of the global petroleum industry, and largely avoided the kind of spike that could threaten the world’s economic recovery. They already restarted roughly 45 percent of the unprecedented production volume shuttered last spring.

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Production cuts

Related

Update OPEC+ should reconsider output increase: Kuwaiti oil minister
Business & Economy
OPEC+ should reconsider output increase: Kuwaiti oil minister
Oil pares losses as OPEC+ sees no need for supply hikes
Business & Economy
Oil pares losses as OPEC+ sees no need for supply hikes

Leading Saudi companies keen on investing in Oman, says Al-Falih

Leading Saudi companies keen on investing in Oman, says Al-Falih
Updated 29 August 2021
SARA ALFAIZ and FAHAD ABULJADAYEL

Leading Saudi companies keen on investing in Oman, says Al-Falih

Leading Saudi companies keen on investing in Oman, says Al-Falih
  • The number of Saudi investors in Oman has reached 1,235
Updated 29 August 2021
SARA ALFAIZ and FAHAD ABULJADAYEL

RIYADH: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Sunday said a number of leading Saudi companies are interested in making investments in vital sectors in Oman, such as petrochemicals, healthcare and renewable energy, etc.

The minister who is leading a delegation of Saudi businessmen and officials to Oman said the trade volume between the two countries amounted to more than SR2 billion ($533 million) in the first quarter of 2021, the SPA reported. He said the trade exchange between the two brotherly countries was hit due to the coronavirus disease pandemic but now it is rising back to the pre-pandemic level.

The number of Saudi investors in Oman has reached 1,235 whereas 320 Oman companies have so far invested in various sectors in the Kingdom. Al-Falih said the total Saudi investments in Oman amount to nearly SR24 billion and Omani investments have reached over SR4 billion.

He said efforts are underway to consolidate the partnership between the two countries. The ministerial visit aims to consolidate and expand economic ties and mutual investments between the two countries.

Last month, Oman’s ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq visited the Kingdom. During the visit, the two sides agreed to launch initiatives that include major areas of cooperation, including investments in Oman’s Duqm region, energy cooperation, and partnerships in food security, and various cultural, sports and tourism activities. The Saudi-Omani Business Council was also established to promote bilateral business ties.

Earlier talking to Al-Arabiya in a televised interview, Al-Falih said that despite several challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, “we were able to raise the level of direct investment flows by 20 percent in 2020.”

Stressing the importance of technology, he said: “What determines the competitiveness and productivity of each economic sector in the Kingdom will be based on their adoption of the latest technological capabilities in terms of productivity and global competitiveness, and this is part of the vision of the crown prince.”

Al-Falih recently concluded his visit to the UK. In an interview with Independent Arabia newspaper, he said the Kingdom is making efforts to attract more capital.

The minister said the real investment process in the Kingdom has not yet begun, particularly, with the active role played by the Public Investment Fund and large companies. 

Al-Falih said the field is open to British companies to invest in Saudi Arabia, pointing out that the petrochemical sector is one of the main sectors attracting investment and Saudi Arabia has become a leader in this sector. 

 There are talks with INEOS Group about a $2 billion project in Jubail to produce nitriles that is used as a key material in advanced industries such as carbon fiber, and involved in many sectors, including the automotive industry, Al-Falih said. 

Topics: Saudi Oman Bilateral ties business economy

Related

Developing Sultan Haitham and King Salman hold talks in NEOM during Saudi Arabia visit video
Saudi Arabia
Sultan Haitham and King Salman hold talks in NEOM during Saudi Arabia visit
Oman and Saudi Arabia promise to boost cooperation as Sultan Haitham’s visit ends
Saudi Arabia
Oman and Saudi Arabia promise to boost cooperation as Sultan Haitham’s visit ends

Latest updates

Berlin-based Tunisian artist wins Saudi Arabia’s 4th Ithra Art Prize
Theater in King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) City, Dammam. (shutterstock)
Syrian army bombards rebels in birthplace of uprising
Syrian army bombards rebels in birthplace of uprising
Egypt issues instructions to remove books on extremism from mosques
Egyptian policewomen, wearing protective face shields, stand at attention at the Sharm el-Sheikh international airport. (AFP file photo)
Saudi air defenses intercept 2 Houthi drones launched toward the Kingdom
Saudi air defenses intercept 2 Houthi drones launched toward the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia records highest-ever non-oil exports in June 2021
Saudi Arabia records highest-ever non-oil exports in June 2021

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.