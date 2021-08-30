Flash sales galore at ‘Huawei Back to School Carnival’ on Sept. 2

Huawei will host its “Back to School Carnival” on Sept. 2, which will be broadcasted live on its official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube Saudi channels.
The event follows the successful live sale for its recent “Huawei Mega Offers Carnival” and comes as a continuation of previous versions of the direct sales events that Huawei held in the Kingdom.
The event will see massive offers and discounts of up to 90 percent on Huawei’s wide product lineup including smartphones, wearables, audio devices, computers and tablets.
This carnival event marks Huawei’s foray into the trend of online live sales and digital shopping, which has been growing in recent times as well as the development of digital platforms.
Huawei Back to School Carnival will be hosted by the technology influencer Mohammed Hadaidi and the gamer influencer MjrmGames. Consumers will be able to enjoy a variety of offers, some of which include:
•Flash sale on a range of Huawei Super Device Smart Office products such as the Huawei MateView Display, Huawei Watch 3 Pro, Huawei FreeBuds 4, Huawei Nova 8 and Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6-inch tablet priced at SR11,625 ($3,099); the lucky ones will be able to get it for SR999 only, with a discount of up to 90 percent (only three bundles).
•Exclusive offers on smartwatches with long battery life, including Huawei Watch 3 and Huawei Watch 3 Pro starting at SR1,599 with a free gift worth SR577; the new Huawei Nova 8 for SR1,899 with a gift worth SR844.96; and many more new arrivals such as Huawei MateView series, Huawei Vision S and Huawei FreeBuds 4.
•Huawei MateBook D 15 will be available at a price starting from SR2,099 with free gifts worth SR706. HUAWEI MatePad will be available at a price of SR949 with a gift worth SR278, and Huawei Band 6 will be available at a price of SR199 with a free gift worth SR129.
