Flash sales galore at ‘Huawei Back to School Carnival’ on Sept. 2

850 workers at Jubail 3A IWP site get jabbed

The Ministry of Health, represented by the Dammam Health Network — one of the components of the first health cluster in the Eastern Province — in cooperation with the Jazlah Water Desalination Company, has finished vaccinating more than 850 employees working in the Jubail 3A project for seawater desalination, a project implemented and developed by a consortium led by ACWA Power in the Jubail region. The initiative is part of the national campaign, which was launched in accordance with the royal directives issued by King Salman to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom, and falls within the framework of the continuous efforts led by the government to vaccinate all citizens and residents in the Kingdom against the virus.

Mohammed Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said: “In response to the directives from King Salman and his trusted Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and based on our values at ACWA Power, which put people’s health and safety at the top of our priorities and responsibilities, we have responded to the national campaign launched by the Ministry of Health to ensure that all citizens and residents are immunized against the virus. This will ensure their safety wherever they are.”

We will continue our solidarity and close cooperation with the Ministry of Health to ensure the immunization of all our employees and affiliates. Mohammed Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power

“With this high-speed achievement, accompanied by the highest level of preventive and professional measures in implementing the vaccination campaign at the Jubail 3 project site, I would like to extend on my own behalf and on behalf of ACWA Power’s board of directors, my deepest thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Health for their tremendous efforts and continuous cooperation with us to provide the finest medical services related to the vaccination campaign. I would also like to express my deepest thanks and appreciation to Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, minister of health, and all employees of the ministry, including doctors, administrators and technicians, for their dedication to carrying out this noble humanitarian duty with determination, competence and efficiency, setting the most wonderful examples of giving and devotion in the service of our citizens and residents,” he added.

“The application of all precautionary measures in our sites reflects our support for the national procedures and programs established by the Ministry of Health and the competent authorities in order to enhance the fight against the pandemic and to ensure safety. We will continue our solidarity and close cooperation with the Ministry of Health to ensure the immunization of all our employees and affiliates, which contributes to providing the highest levels of safety and security for everyone in all our project sites and stations,” Abunayyan said.