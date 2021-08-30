Lebanon’s Mashrou’ Leila, Iraqi rapper Narcy to be featured in Yo-Yo Ma’s upcoming song

Mashrou’ Leila, which includes lead singer Hamed Sinno, multi-instrumentalist Firas Abou Fakher, violinist Haig Parpazian and drummer Carl Gerges, previously teamed with Narcy on a track called “SpaceTime” in 2018.
ANKARA: A Kurdish singer-songwriter has won a prestigious international award for maintaining the “highest artistic integrity in the face of political pressure.”
Aynur Dogan received the WOMEX 21 Artist Award, which was introduced in 1999 to acknowledge the social and political importance of musical excellence at an international level. The prize also recognized Dogan's “long-term dedication to the preservation and innovation” of Kurdish and Alevi culture.
The 46-year-old artist said she was honored that her “years-long efforts on this rocky path” was accepted and welcomed internationally.
“I know that it is hard to make it acknowledged (get acknowledgement for) a traditional music that is not familiar to everybody,” Dogan told Arab News. “It is also very challenging to make it with a language that is not recognized widely.”
She was born in the southeast Turkish province of Dersim (Tunceli) and left home in 1992 for Istanbul, where she was able to establish contact with the music world, attend music classes and learn to play instruments.
She released her first album in 2002 with Kurdish songs — a significant taboo at the time — and faced restrictions and bans on her songs and concert appearances.
A court banned her 2004 album “Kece Kurdan,” alleging its lyrics had inspired separatism. The ruling was later annulled.
One of her concerts during the Istanbul Jazz Festival in 2010 was interrupted by audience members who booed her for singing in Kurdish, causing her to leave the gig.
But the restrictions were gradually lifted over the years, and her melancholic music and rich voice became popular among a wide Turkish audience.
She has become a cultural symbol for the Kurdish community, releasing several albums that focus on its folk music and oral traditions.
“This prize reminded me that I’m not alone and I have a point in promoting music in my mother tongue,” she said. “It also inspired a positive message to the community I belong to. Their happiness, their pride makes me so happy. I used my music as an instrument to overcome the challenges I face. My previous experience showed me that your determination and your self-awareness help yourself in breaking the national boundaries and making your music globally accepted.”
Her popularity goes beyond Turkey, with several international awards and appearances in national and international documentaries such as “Crossing the Bridge,” directed by Fatih Akin, and “The Music of Strangers,” directed by Morgan Neville.
She has collaborated with several artists and groups, including Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble.
“To hear Aynur’s voice is to hear the transformation of all the layers of human joy and suffering into one sound,” the famous cellist said when speaking about Dogan. “It reaches so deep into our soul, tears into our hearts, and then we are for one moment, joined as one. It is unforgettable.”
Music critic Naim Dilmener said that Dogan’s musical style was one of the strongest examples of world music being performed beyond mainstream languages.
“She performs in Kurdish and she is doing it in the best way,” he told Arab News, praising her “great interpersonal communication (skills) and social network” that had given her a broad audience on an international scale.
She was able to sing at the most famous musical festivals around the world and had “plentiful” followers, he added.
Dogan performs more often in Europe than in Turkey, with concerts planned for the coming months in Germany, the UK and Netherlands.
She was awarded the Master of Mediterranean Music Award in 2017 from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, in the category of Mediterranean Women in Action, for her efforts to promote Kurdish folk oral traditions and blend it with modern Western styles.
“Another characteristic of Aynur Dogan is her ability to move us to tears in each of her songs. I don’t know how she can do it, but I think it is because of her superhuman skills,” Dilmener said.
She has also used her success to build her audience and connect the younger generation with the roots of Kurdish music.
Turkish people mostly know Dogan for her cameo in the blockbuster movie “Gonul Yarası” (Heartbreak). She sang “Dar Hejiroke” (Fig Tree of the Mountain) and made the movie’s main character cry with the lyrics and her rich voice.
Her latest album “Hedur / Solace Of Time” has eight songs and was released in Feb. 2020.
She will be on a European tour in the coming months to promote the album, and will receive the WOMEX award on Oct. 31 in Porto.
DUBAI: “What in the world is Lil Uzi Vert doing at an Arab wedding?” wrote one user on Twitter this week after footage of the American rapper dancing at the nuptials of a Palestinian couple went viral online. While it’s not exactly certain how or why the “Xo Tour Llif3” hitmaker was a guest at the wedding, which took place in New Jersey earlier this week, the event resulted in an assortment of video clips on social media that fans understandably cannot get enough of.
At some point on Thursday, fans who were quick to tune in for the rappers Instagram Live were treated to footage of him enthusiastically dancing and attempting to do the dabke with the other guests, while donning a keffiyeh around his neck.
“If you need me today I’m just gonna be writing and intermittently watching footage of Lil Uzi Vert dancing at a Palestinian wedding (sic),” one fan tweeted Friday.
DUBAI: The upcoming Venice Film Festival is set to host a discussion on the situation in Afghanistan and how it is impacting filmmakers and Afghan artists as the Taliban take power.
The festival announced an official panel to be held on Sept. 4 on “the need to create humanitarian corridors and guarantee that (Afghan) filmmakers and other artists will be granted the status of political refugees, allowing (them) to leave the country in addition to concerns about their future and the need to help them get settled once they reach Europe.”
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi will be joined on the Venice panel by Afghan documentary filmmaker Sahra Mani, among others.
The panel will be moderated by Italian journalist Giuliano Battiston. The panel will also include Rotterdam International Film Festival artistic director Vanja Kaludjercic; Orwa Nyrabia, who is the artistic director of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam; European Film Academy (EFA) president Mike Downey; and Matthijs Wouter Knol, who is the EFA’s executive director.
DUBAI: The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has announced the winners of its most recent Instagram Photo Contest under the theme “Nostalgia.” Photographers hailing from all parts of the world were invited to upload their best pictures on the photo-sharing app with the hashtag #HIPAContest_Nostalgia. The July 2021 contest received hundreds of submissions, but only four photographers were selected as winners.
They are Saudi photographer Fahad Abdulaziz Aloudah, Ahmed Obaid Alnaqbi from the UAE, Iran’s Ahmad Salehi and Gaanesh Prasad from India.
“This is my first win with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed International Award for Photography. When I found out I was a winner, I was very happy and did not believe it. I aspire to be the HIPA Grand Prize winner. It gave me a strong morale boost to move forward in my photography career,” said Aloudah, who’s photo taken in Trinidad, Cuba in 2019 of an ex-military proudly donning his medals won over the judges.
Alnaqbi, who aimed to highlight the traditions and the simple old model of life in the UAE with his photo said: “This win will give me more motivation to participate in the competition and do my best to win more prizes.”
The photographer submitted a photo of an Emirati man and woman wearing traditional outfits at Fujairah’s Masafi Fort.
Prasad, who has won international accolades for his photography admits he “felt on top of the world when I saw the announcement on Instagram. Photography is my passion and I enjoy every moment of capturing the beauty of places, nature and streets. Winning the competition gave me a great motivation to discover more in the world of photography.”
For his part, Salehi was selected as a winner for his photo of an old woman, who passed away in 2017, who lived alone in a country house in Iran.
“The photo was taken in 2013 in Miandashtar-Isfahan, Iran, while working on a social documentary film about the lives of the people of that region,” he explained. “I participate in almost all HIPA competitions and have reached the final stage several times, so winning made me very happy and was such a great experience for me.”
DUBAI: Leave it to singer and actress Camila Cabello to find an outfit that would have just as much impact on Zoom as it would in real life.
The “Cinderella” star appeared virtually on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week, wearing a black ensemble from Azzi & Osta. The look was plucked from the Beirut-based label’s Fall 2021 collection and featured a bow-shaped crop top with sleeves and button details on the bow trim worn with matching high waisted tuxedo ankle pants with button detail on front. She completed the look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
For the Fall 2021 collection, Lebanese designers George Azzi and Assaad Osta looked to the 1990s, to their carefree, teenage years and the beginning of their fashion careers.
Titled “Collection 6,” the offering sees 1990s-inspired silhouettes in the form of oversized, masculine suits with sequins, sharp cut trousers paired with tulle corsets and party dresses deconstructed with dinner jackets.
The collection also found a fan in former Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, who gave a glittering performance wearing a pink gown with a corseted detailed tulle bust, ruffled volume on one shoulder and belted layered skirt at Cartier’s Lake Como event last month.
Earlier this week, US-Cuban star Cabello sparked engagement rumors when she shared a TikTok of herself dancing, wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left ring finger. But she told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” things are not what they seem. She and her boyfriend of two years, singer Shawn Mendes, are not engaged, she said.
“(Shawn) has not (asked me to marry him). And I am not engaged. I swear to God. I don't know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just like put it on my ring finger,” she said.
“I mean, I'd actually like you to enlighten me — which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don't know. My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn't tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn't because she doesn't know, either!” she went on to clarify.
“It’s the left hand, right? Yeah,” responded Fallon.
“You don’t even know! Is this common knowledge?” Cabello retorted.
Cabello went on to discuss her upcoming movie, “Cinderella,” which is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 3.