Nicky Hilton dazzles at Cartier event wearing Elie Saab gown

DUBAI: US socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild dazzled in an Elie Saab gown at Cartier’s new Clash Unlimited jewelry launch this week on the rooftop of 8552 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.
While visiting Los Angeles for the collection’s debut, the 37-year-old entrepreneur stepped out wearing a golden yellow dress from the Lebanese designer.
The elegant number featured flowing sleeves and a maxi skirt, as well as a high neckline and belted silhouette. Hilton Rothschild elevated the dress with a gold necklace and earrings by Cartier. She completed the look with Oscar de la Renta’s silver Mini Trou bag and sparkling Giannico sandals.
The gown was plucked from Saab’s Resort 2020 collection, which took inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of empires along the shores of the Mediterranean, from Batroun to Carthage.
Titled “Coastal Crossroads,” the offering was punctuated with embroidered gowns, relaxed caftans, Bermuda-style shorts, ballgowns with taffeta balloon sleeves, voluminous skirts and daywear options, some of which featured floral collage prints inspired by ancient Carthage.
The Resort 2020 collection came in a vibrant color palette of royal pacific blue, mango yellow and carmen red.
The heiress attended the event with her mother, Kathy Hilton, who looked equally elegant in an off-the-shoulder, floral-print dress.
They were joined at the star-studded event by other VIP guests, such as “Schitts Creek” actor Dan Levy as well as British actress Ella Balinska.
For the event, Collins, who was joined by her fiancé Charlie McDowell, wore an elongated blazer dress. The couture number by Dutch designer Ronald van der Kemp featured a peplum waist, exaggerated shoulders, and a dramatic train that hit the floor. The actress accessorized the ensemble with a black clutch and a pair of matching Mary Jane pumps.
Meanwhile, American actress and singer Dove Cameron who was also at the private viewing, was a vision in a gilded Dundas bustier top and knee-length skirt set that paired so perfectly together, it looked like a dress, both made with a textured brocade finish for an extra luxe touch.
Female Kurdish musician Aynur Dogan wins prestigious international award
Prize inspires ‘positive message’ to the community, says artist
Updated 30 August 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: A Kurdish singer-songwriter has won a prestigious international award for maintaining the “highest artistic integrity in the face of political pressure.”
Aynur Dogan received the WOMEX 21 Artist Award, which was introduced in 1999 to acknowledge the social and political importance of musical excellence at an international level. The prize also recognized Dogan's “long-term dedication to the preservation and innovation” of Kurdish and Alevi culture.
The 46-year-old artist said she was honored that her “years-long efforts on this rocky path” was accepted and welcomed internationally.
“I know that it is hard to make it acknowledged (get acknowledgement for) a traditional music that is not familiar to everybody,” Dogan told Arab News. “It is also very challenging to make it with a language that is not recognized widely.”
She was born in the southeast Turkish province of Dersim (Tunceli) and left home in 1992 for Istanbul, where she was able to establish contact with the music world, attend music classes and learn to play instruments.
She released her first album in 2002 with Kurdish songs — a significant taboo at the time — and faced restrictions and bans on her songs and concert appearances.
A court banned her 2004 album “Kece Kurdan,” alleging its lyrics had inspired separatism. The ruling was later annulled.
One of her concerts during the Istanbul Jazz Festival in 2010 was interrupted by audience members who booed her for singing in Kurdish, causing her to leave the gig.
But the restrictions were gradually lifted over the years, and her melancholic music and rich voice became popular among a wide Turkish audience.
She has become a cultural symbol for the Kurdish community, releasing several albums that focus on its folk music and oral traditions.
“This prize reminded me that I’m not alone and I have a point in promoting music in my mother tongue,” she said. “It also inspired a positive message to the community I belong to. Their happiness, their pride makes me so happy. I used my music as an instrument to overcome the challenges I face. My previous experience showed me that your determination and your self-awareness help yourself in breaking the national boundaries and making your music globally accepted.”
Her popularity goes beyond Turkey, with several international awards and appearances in national and international documentaries such as “Crossing the Bridge,” directed by Fatih Akin, and “The Music of Strangers,” directed by Morgan Neville.
She has collaborated with several artists and groups, including Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble.
“To hear Aynur’s voice is to hear the transformation of all the layers of human joy and suffering into one sound,” the famous cellist said when speaking about Dogan. “It reaches so deep into our soul, tears into our hearts, and then we are for one moment, joined as one. It is unforgettable.”
Music critic Naim Dilmener said that Dogan’s musical style was one of the strongest examples of world music being performed beyond mainstream languages.
“She performs in Kurdish and she is doing it in the best way,” he told Arab News, praising her “great interpersonal communication (skills) and social network” that had given her a broad audience on an international scale.
She was able to sing at the most famous musical festivals around the world and had “plentiful” followers, he added.
Dogan performs more often in Europe than in Turkey, with concerts planned for the coming months in Germany, the UK and Netherlands.
She was awarded the Master of Mediterranean Music Award in 2017 from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, in the category of Mediterranean Women in Action, for her efforts to promote Kurdish folk oral traditions and blend it with modern Western styles.
“Another characteristic of Aynur Dogan is her ability to move us to tears in each of her songs. I don’t know how she can do it, but I think it is because of her superhuman skills,” Dilmener said.
She has also used her success to build her audience and connect the younger generation with the roots of Kurdish music.
Turkish people mostly know Dogan for her cameo in the blockbuster movie “Gonul Yarası” (Heartbreak). She sang “Dar Hejiroke” (Fig Tree of the Mountain) and made the movie’s main character cry with the lyrics and her rich voice.
Her latest album “Hedur / Solace Of Time” has eight songs and was released in Feb. 2020.
She will be on a European tour in the coming months to promote the album, and will receive the WOMEX award on Oct. 31 in Porto.
Video of US rapper Lil Uzi Vert dancing at Palestinian wedding goes viral
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: “What in the world is Lil Uzi Vert doing at an Arab wedding?” wrote one user on Twitter this week after footage of the American rapper dancing at the nuptials of a Palestinian couple went viral online. While it’s not exactly certain how or why the “Xo Tour Llif3” hitmaker was a guest at the wedding, which took place in New Jersey earlier this week, the event resulted in an assortment of video clips on social media that fans understandably cannot get enough of.
At some point on Thursday, fans who were quick to tune in for the rappers Instagram Live were treated to footage of him enthusiastically dancing and attempting to do the dabke with the other guests, while donning a keffiyeh around his neck.
“If you need me today I’m just gonna be writing and intermittently watching footage of Lil Uzi Vert dancing at a Palestinian wedding (sic),” one fan tweeted Friday.
Venice Film Festival to host panel on Afghan moviemakers
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The upcoming Venice Film Festival is set to host a discussion on the situation in Afghanistan and how it is impacting filmmakers and Afghan artists as the Taliban take power.
The festival announced an official panel to be held on Sept. 4 on “the need to create humanitarian corridors and guarantee that (Afghan) filmmakers and other artists will be granted the status of political refugees, allowing (them) to leave the country in addition to concerns about their future and the need to help them get settled once they reach Europe.”
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi will be joined on the Venice panel by Afghan documentary filmmaker Sahra Mani, among others.
The panel will be moderated by Italian journalist Giuliano Battiston. The panel will also include Rotterdam International Film Festival artistic director Vanja Kaludjercic; Orwa Nyrabia, who is the artistic director of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam; European Film Academy (EFA) president Mike Downey; and Matthijs Wouter Knol, who is the EFA’s executive director.