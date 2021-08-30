You are here

  • Home
  • All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia

All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia

All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia
The Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia will be held on September 16-18 in Riyadh. (SFA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c8hvx

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia

All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia
  • 28-team, 5-a-side tournament links sport with UN Sustainable Development Goals
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The final tournament of Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Global Goals World Cup is set to take place in Riyadh in September, with the winners heading to the finals in Iceland a month later.

Launched in 2015, GGWCUP invites women around the world to use the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals toward a positive impact in their communities. Each year, all-female teams organize events to advocate for their chosen SDG, before competing in regional five-a-side football tournaments.

GGWCUP Saudi Arabia was initiated by the Saudi Sports for All Federation at the end of 2020. The 28 teams taking part have spent the past eight months campaigning for and educating people about their chosen SDGs. The teams will now battle it out at a three-day festival between Sept. 16 and Sept. 18 for the chance to play against other regional winners at the grand final, which will take place in Iceland in November.

Hosted by Elite Sports Center in Diriyah and sponsored by Adidas and Novo Nordisk, the event will also feature entertainment and talks from the likes of Nascimento Foundation founder Kely Nascimento, CEO of AlOula charity Dania Al-Maena, designer and founder of Abadia Fashion Shahd Al-Shehail, GGWCUP co-founder Majken Gilmartin and DJ Hatoun.

The SFA is closely affiliated with GGWCUP, with the Saudi Greens team taking second place in 2019’s grand final in New York City. It was the first time that a female sports team from the Kingdom had ever competed in the US.

In the past year, the SFA has introduced several initiatives for women, including the Women’s Football League and an online Women’s Fitness Festival. It also established the Saudi Greens football team and appointed numerous women as official SFA ambassadors.

GGWCUP Saudi Arabia also reiterates the SFA’s commitment to increasing participation in sport. Supported by the Saudi Ministry of Sport, the SFA is mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program to increase the number of people in the Kingdom exercising at least once a week to 40 percent by 2030.

Topics: football

Related

Going for goal: Saudi Arabia kicks off first women’s football league
Sport
Going for goal: Saudi Arabia kicks off first women’s football league
New regulations are set to raise the standard fo Saudi women's football at all levels. (Supplied/SPL)
Sport
Saudi Professional League aligns women’s football with AFC criteria

Romanian Cosmin Contra the latest coach to seek return to glory days at Al-Ittihad

Romanian Cosmin Contra the latest coach to seek return to glory days at Al-Ittihad
Updated 30 August 2021
John Duerden

Romanian Cosmin Contra the latest coach to seek return to glory days at Al-Ittihad

Romanian Cosmin Contra the latest coach to seek return to glory days at Al-Ittihad
  • Former Dinamo Bucharest coach takes over from sacked Brazilian Fabio Carille just three matches into 2021-22 Saudi Pro League season
Updated 30 August 2021
John Duerden

It wouldn’t be the Saudi Professional League if there wasn’t a Romanian coach somewhere on the sidelines, and on Sunday, Al-Ittihad appointed Cosmin Contra.

The 45-year-old replaces Fabio Carille, who was fired after losing the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Aug. 21. The Brazilian has since said that he should not have been fired and does not understand why the decision was made. Many fans would probably agree but, as is the case in football, they are already looking to the future.

Contra is not the kind of big-name coach that rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr have with Leonardo Jardim and Mano Menezes respectively, but there is still plenty of experience there. His two years in charge of the Romanian national team ended in 2019 after he failed to reach Euro 2020, finishing behind Spain, Sweden and Norway in the qualifying group.

What he will bring to Jeddah is a hunger for success and desire to put recent events — more of that later — behind him. The appointment gives the former Getafe boss, and his Spanish staff, a chance to test his coaching wits in the competitive environment that is Saudi Arabia. Known as an offensive-minded tactician who takes care of his players and demands much of them, the coach has impressed those in charge of the two-time Asian champions. 

Al-Ittihad CEO Hamed Al-Balawi told local radio on Sunday that the club have done plenty of research on the new boss, who has been a free agent since leaving Dinamo Bucharest in December.

“We have met with Cosmin more than 10 times, and he is familiar with the team,” Al-Balawi said. “Former coach [Anghel] Iordanescu also participated in his selection.”

The contact with Iordanescu is fitting as he remains one of the best coaches the Jeddah club have ever had, the silver-haired mastermind delivering the most dominant Asian Champions League win in the competition’s history in 2005. There was an 8-3 aggregate win over Shandong Luneng of China, then a 7-0 thrashing of South Korea’s Busan I’Park and a 5-3 final triumph over UAE powerhouse Al Ain.

Al-Ittihad had also won the continental title in 2004 but had to come back from a 3-1 home defeat in the first leg of the final. There were no such dramas in 2005, and the Tigers looked set to dominate Asian football for some time to come. That it did not happen is another story, and now the focus is on whether Contra can get the team back to something approaching former glories.

The former Milan and Atletico Madrid player arrives in Jeddah at what is probably a good time. With just three games of the season gone, Al-Ittihad are in fourth with two wins, just a point off the top. With the international break starting, there is some time to get to know the players as he arrives on Tuesday and crucially, Igor Coronado, the big signing of the summer, is now cleared to play and already looking impressive. Contra’s first game comes against Abha on Sep.11, but there will be many already thinking of a huge clash against Al-Nassr a week later.

It will be a return to club management after leaving Dinamo Bucharest in December. His second spell at the club was a short one, and he left after four months due to financial problems.

“Dear Dinamo fans, I am leaving Romania with great pain in my soul. I never imagined that the project I believed in the most in my life is a big lie. Please forgive my naivete,” he wrote on social media. “I vouched for some people I didn’t know and I was wrong. It was the hardest 4 months of my coaching career, because of problems, lies, promises…

“I am not a coward! Those who really know me know how many sacrifices and compromises I made for Dinamo. In 4 months, I saw my family once. I was body and soul for Dinamo. Because of the stress, I had medical problems that affected my family a lot,” he added.

“I am a fighter and I would have found the strength to continue, but it is no longer about me, but about the peace and balance of my family. I would have remained for you, the Dinamo fans, the only ones who were next to the team at this moment. With you, Dinamo can never die!”

Such passionate words will go down well with fans of Al-Ittihad, a club that are no strangers to financial issues of their own. There are lots of questions that will be answered over the coming months, but if Contra can adapt to Saudi Arabian football, then the future could be bright for Al-Ittihad and their latest coach from Romania.

Topics: football Al-ittihad

Related

Raja Casablanca beat KSA’s Al-Ittihad on penalties to win remarkable Arab Club Champions Cup final
Sport
Raja Casablanca beat KSA’s Al-Ittihad on penalties to win remarkable Arab Club Champions Cup final
Al-Ittihad’s Igor Coronado ready to take center stage against Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Sport
Al-Ittihad’s Igor Coronado ready to take center stage against Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup final

US Open preview: Grand Slam history beckons for Novak Djokovic

US Open preview: Grand Slam history beckons for Novak Djokovic
Updated 30 August 2021
Reem Abulleil

US Open preview: Grand Slam history beckons for Novak Djokovic

US Open preview: Grand Slam history beckons for Novak Djokovic
  • First men’s Grand Slam since 1969 on the line in New York, as is new record of 21 majors for Serbian world No. 1
Updated 30 August 2021
Reem Abulleil

Reem Abulleil

History is on the line at this year’s US Open as Novak Djokovic looks to become the first man since 1969, and first player since 1988, to achieve the Grand Slam and sweep all four majors in the same calendar year.

Victory for the Serb in New York would also see him break the men’s all-time record of 20 slam titles, which he currently shares with Swiss player Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

While the world No. 1 undoubtedly provides the biggest storyline in the men’s field, there are other interesting narratives that could unfold over the next two weeks. Here is a look at some of the main talking points in the men’s draw.

Djokovic’s confidence is sky-high

With Nadal and Federer both skipping this US Open due to injuries, Djokovic is the only Big Three member in action in New York and will burden all the pressure as the top contender for the title.

He has won the opening three majors of the season for the first time in his career and is on the cusp of rewriting the history books.

He has not played a match since missing out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo last month but sounded unfazed by his near miss there when he spoke to journalists on Friday.

“I know how big of an opportunity is in front of me here in New York where historically I’ve played really well over the years. It’s probably the most entertaining tennis court that we have. Crowd will be back on stadium, and I can’t wait. Honestly, I’m very motivated to play my best tennis,” said the three-time US Open champion.

“But I have to hit one ball at a time, try to be in the moment, have a guiding star in a way, a dream to win a slam here which would obviously complete the calendar slam.

“I'm hugely inspired and motivated by that, no doubt. But at the same time, I know how to balance things out mentally, with lots of expectations obviously around. I thrive under pressure. I’ve done that many times in my career,” he added.

Medvedev leads the chasing pack

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev poses one of the greatest threats to Djokovic’s Grand Slam hopes and the Russian clearly stated his intentions during his pre-tournament press conference.

He enters the US Open in great form having won the Toronto Masters and made the Cincinnati semi-finals in the last few weeks.

Medvedev, who lost the Australian Open final to Djokovic earlier this year and fell to Nadal in the US Open final two years ago, said: “I’m sure Novak wants 45 slams, (will) play till 55. But we’re here to try to keep up with his level and to beat him.”

Last year’s US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev, Roland Garros (French Open) finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini all share Medvedev’s sentiments and are chasing a maiden Grand Slam crown.

Zverev squandered a two-sets-to-love lead against Australian Dominic Thiem in the US Open title decider 12 months ago and is looking to redeem himself this time around.

“I think in a way it fueled gas into the fire a little bit because I was two points away from winning it,” said Zverev, who is on an 11-match winning streak having clinched Olympic gold in Tokyo, as well as the title in Cincinnati.

“I have practiced on center court now a few times. There are still memories there. I still remember it, and I still have that in the back of my mind. For me, I’m very motivated,” he added.

The German is bidding to become only the second man to sweep Olympic gold and the US Open title in the same season.

Unseeded threats lurking in the draw

Four top-eight seeds will open their campaigns against former Grand Slam semi-finalists as No. 3 Tsitsipas takes on 2012 champion Andy Murray, No. 4 Zverev faces Sam Querrey, Medvedev squares off against Richard Gasquet, and No. 8 Casper Ruud gets Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

On his tough first round against Tsitsipas, Murray said: “When you’re not seeded, these sorts of things can happen. It will be a good test for me to see kind of where my game’s at, where it’s progressed to from when I arrived in the States really.

“I’ve been practicing hard, obviously got some matches in. Yeah, we’ll see where my game’s at.”

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios is one of the trickiest unseeded players in the draw but was dealt a grueling opening round opponent in the form of Spanish No. 18 seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Other unseeded threats include 2014 runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan, South Africa’s Lloyd Harris, and home favorites Sebastian Korda and Frances Tiafoe.

A year later, Tsitsipas is a new man

Twelve months ago, Tsitsipas blew six match points en route to a five-set defeat to Croatian Borna Coric in the US Open third round. The Greek was up two-sets-to-one and was leading 5-1 in the fourth before he surrendered his lead and was bounced by Coric.

It was a crushing loss, but Tsitsipas rebounded in brilliant fashion, making the semi-finals at his next two majors before reaching a maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros.

Reflecting on the defeat, the 23-year-old said it was a crucial moment for his personal development.

“It taught me a lot of things. I think it was important that it happened,” said Tsitsipas, who arrived in New York on the back of consecutive semi-finals in Toronto and Cincinnati.

“Very unfortunate it happened here. It’s something that I hadn’t really gone through before. I never thought it would have been possible to go through something like this.

“But I was very close. For me that was more of a win than a loss because in a way I really earned to be in that position that I was at that moment, at that given moment, but I didn’t manage to kind of – maybe I got a little bit unlucky, I didn’t manage to find ways to close it in the best way.

“I saw it as a positive loss, despite me being so close from winning that match. I guess it built strength and gave me belief that things will get better,” he added.

Topics: US Open

Related

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury
Sport
Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury
US Open Preview: Osaka gunning for hat trick of wins as Arab stars Ons Jabeur and Mayar Sherif make history
Sport
US Open Preview: Osaka gunning for hat trick of wins as Arab stars Ons Jabeur and Mayar Sherif make history

Andretti United Extreme E keeps cool to claim victory at Arctic X Prix in Greenland

Andretti United Extreme E keeps cool to claim victory at Arctic X Prix in Greenland
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

Andretti United Extreme E keeps cool to claim victory at Arctic X Prix in Greenland

Andretti United Extreme E keeps cool to claim victory at Arctic X Prix in Greenland
  • Timmy Hansen, Catie Munnings beat series leaders Johan Kristoffersson, Molly Taylor of Rosberg X Racing to blow championship wide open
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Andretti United Extreme E on Sunday edged championship leaders Rosberg X Racing in Extreme E’s first-ever five-car final to win the Arctic X Prix in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland.

After an opening round in AlUla, and then a battle on the beach in Lac Rose, Dakar, Senegal, the electric SUV (sport utility vehicle) racing series landed in Greenland for the country’s first motorsport event with the team founded by former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg leading the standings.

But it was the popular Andretti United Extreme E pairing of Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings which claimed a victory over event-long adversaries Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor who fell at the final hurdle, blowing the championship wide open in the process.

Munnings said: “I have literally no words for it. At the start of the weekend in Qualifying 1 we thought we’ll just go with it and see but we never imagined we’d come out on top so it’s a really special feeling.

“Timmy is a really incredible team-mate, I learn so much from him, he’s such a good driver and obviously he always pulls it out of the bag, so it’s really cool to be working alongside him.

“I loved the challenge of this course. I think it was really different to what we’ve seen before and a new challenge for the car as well.

“I think what was interesting was that it literally changed every time you saw it. Every car would chuck out massive rocks and so your line might not be there, so it was a very spontaneous style of driving and I also found it very hard to judge what the correct speed was, you have to think a lot more especially if you’re the first driver,” she added.

Rosberg X Racing still leads the inaugural Extreme E season’s standing with 93 points, while Lewis Hamilton’s X44 is second on 84 points, and Andretti United third on 76 ahead of the fourth race in Sardinia on Oct. 23 and 24.

Hansen said: “It feels awesome. It’s been a great afternoon and day. We’ve both had great races today and we had to work really hard for it. Catie did an amazing job both times. We both were involved in very close battles with the Rosberg X Racing car both times, it just feels incredible to be here.”

Related

Extreme E announces Rookie Invitational test in search of next generation of superstars
Sport
Extreme E announces Rookie Invitational test in search of next generation of superstars
Extreme E unveils five-car final for Arctic X Prix in Greenland
Sport
Extreme E unveils five-car final for Arctic X Prix in Greenland

Athletics gold for Tunisia, bronze for UAE at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Athletics gold for Tunisia, bronze for UAE at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Updated 30 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Athletics gold for Tunisia, bronze for UAE at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Athletics gold for Tunisia, bronze for UAE at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • Walid Ktila and Mohammed Al-Hammadi claim medals in men’s 100m T34 category
Updated 30 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Tunisia’s Walid Ktila won gold in the men’s 100 meters T34 competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, with fellow Arab athlete Mohammed Al-Hammadi from the UAE taking bronze, in Monday morning’s final at the Japanese capital’s Olympic Stadium.

Ktila came in first with a new Paralympic record of 15.01 seconds, beating his own mark of 15.14s, which he set when winning gold in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. He also holds the world record in the 100m T34 event with a time of 14.46s.

The 36-year-old had previously won two gold medals at the London 2012 Paralympic Games in the 100m and 200m T34 categories.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Emirati Al-Hammadi, who was his country’s flag-bearer at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, produced a time of 15.66s to finish third and take bronze.

Rheed McCracken of Australia took the silver medal with a time of 15.37s.

Topics: Paralympics Tunisia UAE

Related

Gold for Jordan, bronze for Egypt in men’s powerlifting at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Sport
Gold for Jordan, bronze for Egypt in men’s powerlifting at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi out of 400m T53 competition at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi out of 400m T53 competition at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Verstappen wins rain-marred Belgian GP after short restart

Verstappen wins rain-marred Belgian GP after short restart
Updated 29 August 2021
AP

Verstappen wins rain-marred Belgian GP after short restart

Verstappen wins rain-marred Belgian GP after short restart
  • The race was shortened to last one hour with only half points awarded to the winner
Updated 29 August 2021
AP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Max Verstappen won a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix when it was finally called off Sunday after it restarted under a safety car nearly three hours later than its scheduled time.
The race was shortened to last one hour with only half points awarded to the winner, who needed to complete only two laps to earn points.
“Now, in hindsight, it was important to get the pole position,” Red Bull driver Verstappen said. “But it was a shame not to do proper laps.”
He was leading from Williams driver George Russell and Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on Lap 4 when the restarted race ended after roughly 10 minutes with rain still lashing down.
“Of course it’s a win but not how you want to win,” Verstappen said. “Credit to all the fans who stayed here for so long. They are the real winners today.”
Verstappen’s sixth win of the season was the 16th of his career and stopped Hamilton earning a record-extending 100th win, while also trimming his overall lead from eight points to three.
Verstappen collected 12.5 points instead of 25, with Russell getting nine for his second career podium and Hamilton picking up 7.5.
Fans cheered loudly from the stands and the hills around the track when it was announced the race would start again at 6:17 p.m. local time (1617 GMT) — 3 hours, 17 minutes after it normally would have.
But after just 10 minutes of Verstappen rolling cautiously behind the safety car it was suspended for a second time at just before 6:30 p.m.
“I really hope the fans get their money back today,” Hamilton said. “They were incredible.”
The first time the race was suspended was shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time following a formation lap.
The 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit was totally drenched. Soaked fans huddled under large umbrellas on muddy banks as they waited for the worst of the rain to pass. The thick clouds and mist hanging over the Ardennes forest also gave the circuit a daunting look and made for poor visibility.
When the drivers embarked on their formation laps the first time around, several complained.
“I really can’t see anything,” said Hamilton, who was chasing a fifth win at the track.
The decision to suspend the start was made a few moments later.
“It’s wet, but I think it’s fine to race,” said Verstappen who started from pole for the sixth time this season and ninth overall.
His teammate Sergio Perez appeared to be out of the race before it even started, sliding off the track during the warmup lap at around 2:30 p.m. and damaging his front suspension.
Red Bull asked race control if Perez could start the race if they repaired his car in time. The FIA said it was considering the request and later announced Perez would be allowed to start from the pit lane.
At 5 p.m. a further delay was announced.
McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo entertained the fans waiting in the grandstand from the pit lane. In his 200th F1 race, the popular Australian made extravagant hand gestures and waved to them as they chanted “Daniel, Daniel.”
“I obviously feel for them,” Ricciardo said. “We’re in it together but circumstances are out of our control.”
It was a poor show for F1 — following some thrilling races this season — but for Russell it was a huge race for his career.
Russell, who came through the Mercedes young driver program, is being touted as a possible Mercedes driver next year if the team does not renew Valtteri Bottas’ contract. Bottas was 12th and scored no points.
Russell started from second following a brilliant qualifying session on Saturday that really caught the eye.
“We don’t often get rewarded for a great qualifying but today we absolutely did,” he said. “There’s been so much hard work over the past few years and here we are on the podium.”
Hamilton was critical of those who had let the race go ahead, he felt, for the sake of it.
”They sent us out for the two laps behind the safety car to get a race,” the seven-time F1 champion said. “You couldn’t really see five meters in front of you. It was hard to even see down the straight. You couldn’t go flat out.”
The next race is the Dutch GP next weekend, where tens of thousands of orange-clad home fans will be roaring on their countryman Verstappen as he looks to reclaim the championship lead.

Topics: Belgian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Lewis Hamilton

Related

Max Verstappen masters rain to claim Belgian Grand Prix pole, George Russell in second
Sport
Max Verstappen masters rain to claim Belgian Grand Prix pole, George Russell in second
Max Verstappen's latest pole was on his team's home track at the Red Bull ring, where he won from pole last weekend. (AFP)
Sport
Max Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton 4th

Latest updates

All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia
All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia
Libya oil company boss ignores minister's suspension order
Libya oil company boss ignores minister's suspension order
Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily
Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily
OPEC to defy Biden and keep oil production target
OPEC to defy Biden and keep oil production target
Makkah region lags neighbors in e-payments
Makkah region lags neighbors in e-payments

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.