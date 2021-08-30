You are here

UAE's ADNOC to maintain crude allocation cut at 5% in Nov: Reuters

UAE’s ADNOC to maintain crude allocation cut at 5% in Nov: Reuters
Reuters

  • The UAE’s producer started increasing crude supplies to current customers from October
DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) plans to keep crude allocation reductions for current customers at 5 percent in November, four sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The UAE’s producer started increasing crude supplies to current customers from October when it eased allocation cuts to 5 percent versus a 15 percent cut in September.

ADNOC’s easing of supply cuts comes after the OPEC+ and its allies, including Russia agreed in July to increase production by 400,000 bpd from August to calm prices, which have climbed to two and half year’s highs as the global economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

 A slowdown in demand due to the coronavirus delta variant effect could lead to a review of the previously agreed increase of 400,000 bpd, Kuwait's oil minister said on Sunday.

Topics: Oil Production OPEC UAE

MIS, Al-Rajhi Capital sign MoU to launch $267m Shariah-compliant investment fund

MIS, Al-Rajhi Capital sign MoU to launch $267m Shariah-compliant investment fund
MIS, Al-Rajhi Capital sign MoU to launch $267m Shariah-compliant investment fund

  • The fund aims to generate income through financing and operational leasing of technology, digital infrastructure
RIYADH: Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding with Al-Rajhi Capital to launch a Shariah-compliant investment fund worth SR1 billion ($266.6 million), Argaam reported.

The company said in a bourse statement that the fund will be launched as a first phase in accordance with the Investment Funds Regulations of the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority.

The fund seeks to ensure regular income for investors through financing and operational leasing of technology, digital infrastructure, and medical equipment. 

MIS will be the marketer, supplier, implementer, and exclusive operator of the fund’s projects. The fund will offer several financing solutions such as long-term leasing, construction, operation, transfer, payment for use, and partnership programs between the public and private sectors. 

On Aug. 9, MIS also signed an MoU with Saudi Fransi Capital to establish a private investment fund with an initial target size of SR150 million to invest in venture capital opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Investment Shariah-compliant

Foodics expands from tech solutions to capital funding — and now has ambitions in retail

Foodics expands from tech solutions to capital funding — and now has ambitions in retail
Foodics expands from tech solutions to capital funding — and now has ambitions in retail

  • Founded in 2014 in Alkhobar, Foodics expanded to Riyadh and Jeddah, before launching in Dubai in 2017 and Egypt in 2020
RIYADH: There are few sectors to have been hit harder by the pandemic than restaurants, but that hasn’t stopped Foodics from expanding its business into new areas of retail over the past 18 months.

In October 2020, six years after starting out as a point-of-sale (POS) solution for restaurants, Ahmed Al-Zaini and his partner Mosab Al-Othmani launched Foodics Capital, a micro-lending business allowing it to offer loans of as little as $5,000 to small food and beverage companies.

Foodics Now, a platform that enables restaurants to start their own website or mobile app to sell online, was recently launched. Its latest venture, Foodics Retail, brings its offering to a whole new set of customers beyond the restaurant industry.

Al-Zaini gives the example of a small [retail] startup from outside Saudi Arabia that is gaining market share in the Kingdom due to its partnership with Foodics.

“We also aim to be an enabler to the wider [retail] market, including the startup community,” he said. “Working together we can grow faster and have a bigger market in which to invest. We are very thankful to all our clients, investors and partners who have trusted us and helped us on this journey.”

Foodics Capital fits neatly into its current offerings as it can assess potential borrowers’ creditworthiness through the POS transaction data it has access to, while loan repayments can be made by deducting a slice of credit- and debit-card payments made through its platform.

“We are now a market leader in Saudi Arabia but our objective is for Foodics to be a market enabler,” Al-Zaini told Arab News in an interview. “We have a software marketplace with more than 300 partners, with local and international players completely integrated with our solution and ecosystem.”

“We cater to every segment of the food and beverage sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, fast food outlets, bakeries, food trucks through to cloud kitchens and retail operations.”

Starbucks, Jolt, Dunkin Donuts, and Burgerizzr are among its well-known customers.

Founded in 2014 in Alkhobar, Foodics expanded to Riyadh and Jeddah, before launching in Dubai in 2017 and Egypt in 2020.

The business now has more than 25,000 terminals and customers in 17 countries, and more than 120 employees in five countries.

It raised $20 million in February in a Series B round led by Public Investment Fund subsidiary Sanabil Investments and STV, bringing total funding to $28 million.

That round was to help increase Foodics’ market penetration in Egypt, consolidate its position in existing markets and develop new products such as Foodics Now and Foodics Capital.

However, the global pandemic has significantly affected Foodics’ revenue as well as the industry it serves and redirects.

“Definitely, these have been tough times. There is no single international expert who knows what the impact on the industry will be. Foodics’ mission is to make an impact on the food and beverage industry by helping business owners overcome foreseen and unforeseen challenges, such as the recent pandemic, through digital technologies.

“We sense that there is an impact on the [gross merchandise volume] of our customers, and we had 90 percent of stores completely locked down at some point during the pandemic,” he said.

“This was really serious at that time. The good thing is that we remained strong, and proactively fast tracked our product development in order to best support the ecosystem through the crisis. We are also not just in one country — we operate internationally in Dubai, Kuwait, Jordan and in Egypt, so we benefit from their support as well."

More optimistically, Al-Zaini is seeing a massive expansion of small businesses, especially in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, even as some companies are closing and exiting the market due to the pandemic.

“Our focus has changed since our inception, we are focusing more on small businesses and micro-businesses,” he said. “New local concepts are being launched, brands are expanding and acquiring some successful local brands, so this is an opportunity for us.”

As to where this could lead Foodics in the future, Al-Zaini says no decision has been made yet.

“We are studying all options,” he said. “Listing on Nomu or Tadawul is definitely a promising option which we are studying, and have advisers to suggest the best direction, but we have not made a decision as yet.”

Topics: Food restaurant startups Investment expansion

Libya oil company boss ignores minister's suspension order

Libya oil company boss ignores minister's suspension order
Libya oil company boss ignores minister's suspension order

  • The head of Libya's state energy company has defied a suspension by the country's oil minister
  • Chaired a meeting of the organisation's board
The head of Libya's state energy company has defied a suspension by the country's oil minister and chaired a meeting of the organisation's board, in what is the latest development in a power struggle between the two men.

Mustafa Sanalla, who has served as the National Oil Corp.’s (NOC) chairman for seven years, has seemingly ignored a letter from oil minister Mohamed Oun, which called for him to temporarily step down after leaving the country on a business trip without getting the necessary permission, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg.

The NOC's Facebook page said Sanalla attended a meeting of the board in Tripoli on Sunday, and he was quoted as saying that the organisation has “faced great challenges and overcome them all, thanks to God and the cooperation of its workers,.”

He also claimed the NOC wouldn’t be deterred from its “patriotic” message by “naysayers and losers.”

Sanalla represented Libya at meetings of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries until March, when Oun was appointed as the country’s first oil minister since 2014.

Topics: #crudeoil #libya #OPEC oil price

OPEC to defy Biden and keep oil production target

OPEC to defy Biden and keep oil production target
OPEC to defy Biden and keep oil production target

OPEC+ is set to ignore calls from the U.S. and stick to its planned modest production increase, according to Reuters.

The news agency is reporting that three sources in the organisation have said it is likely to reaffirm its goal of increasing output by an additional 400,000 bpd when it meets on Wednesday.

Washington has called for Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia to ramp up production of oil to tackle a rise in energy costs in the United States.

But the OPEC+ sources told Reuters the recent rise in oil prices was temporary, driven mainly by disruption of supply in Mexico and the severe storm hitting the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend.

"Current oil prices around $70 are okay. OPEC+ is likely to continue as planned with the increase of 400,000 bpd," said one source.

Another OPEC+ source said it was "very likely" that the 400,000 bpd increase would go ahead from September.

Kuwait oil minister Mohammad al-Fares on Sunday told Reuters that this week OPEC+ would discuss whether it would continue with its planned increase or reconsider it and halt the rise adding that economies of East Asian countries and China were still affected by COVID-19 and caution should be exercised.

On Monday, Brent was down 16 cents or 0.2 percent at $72.54 a barrel by 0654 GMT. It rose more than 11 percent last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production from Hurricane Ida.

 

Topics: #economy #crudeoil #OPEC #opec+ #oil

Makkah region lags neighbors in e-payments

Makkah region lags neighbors in e-payments
Makkah region lags neighbors in e-payments

  • The Makkah region is falling behind other areas of Saudi Arabia when it comes to e-payments
  • Most populated part of the Kingdom accounts for just 2.8 percent of purchasing power
RIYADH: The Makkah region is falling behind other areas of Saudi Arabia when it comes to e-payments, despite being the most populated part of the Kingdom, a new report has found.

The province is responsible for just 2.8 percent of purchasing power through points of sale, leaving it seventh overall in terms of per capita spend, according to Okaz, citing a report from "Mazeej".

The analysis found that the total individual e-payments in Saudi Arabia increases on average by 33 percent after the end of every month.

The food and beverage sector is leading the way in terms of purchase values throughout the Kingdom, with the average value of transactions from June 2020 to June 2021 amounting to 15.75 percent across all areas of the economy.

Topics: #ecommerce e-payments #saudi Online business

