No Salah as World Cup group phase in Africa finally kicks off
Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah during the English Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 31 August 2021
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will be a notable absentee due to coronavirus travel restrictions when the group phase of qualifying in Africa for the 2022 World Cup finally kicks off on Wednesday.
Salah plays for Egypt, who are on the United Kingdom travel “red list,” and he would have to quarantine for 10 days when he returns from his homeland, sidelining him for four fixtures.
Both world body FIFA and African confederation CAF have pleaded, without success, for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to exempt African footballers on World Cup duty.
Stars in other European countries could also be affected as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc with an African group schedule that has already been delayed three times.
Here, AFP Sport looks at the 10 four-team groups and which countries may reach the final qualifying stage.
As if facing African champions Algeria, who are unbeaten in 27 matches since November 2018, was not sufficiently intimidating, rivals Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti are barred from playing at home.
All must use neutral venues because their stadium facilities and/or pitch does not meet international standards, making Riyad Mahrez-captained Algeria hot favourites to advance.
Wahbi Khazri-led Tunisia are among the most successful African countries when it comes to World Cup qualifying, reaching the finals five times.
They will face tough opposition on visits to resurgent Zambia, rising Mauritania and improving Equatorial Guinea, but it would be a shock if they did not finish first.
Although Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is pleading caution, the German knows that failure to finish above Cape Verde, the Central African Republic and Liberia will trigger his dismissal.
Since missing out on the 2006 World Cup, the Super Eagles have reached every finals and Rohr has more than enough talent to maintain the successful streak.
Cameroon were grouped with Serge Aurier-captained Ivory Coast, the second seeds every coach wanted to avoid when the draw was made in Cairo more than two years ago.
Modest southern Africa sides Mozambique and Malawi complete a section that looks like a two-horse race between seven-time World Cup qualifiers Cameroon and three-time participants Ivory Coast.
Top seeds Mali and east African nations Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda make up the only group not containing a previous World Cup qualifier.

Saudi Arabia’s youth volleyball team crowned Gulf champions after win over Bahrain

Saudi Arabia’s youth volleyball team crowned Gulf champions after win over Bahrain
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

  • The triumph is the Kingdom’s first ever in the competition, having finished second in 2011
Saudi Arabia has won the sixth Gulf Youth Volleyball Championship after overcoming Bahrain 3-2 in the final played at Isa Bin Rashid Hall in Manama.

Bahrain won the first set 25-17, but Saudi Arabia came storming back to win the next two 25-23 and 25-20. Bahrain tied the match by winning the fourth set 33-31, but Saudi claimed the decider 19-17 to be crowned champions.

The young Saudi team reached the final after beating Kuwait 3-0 in the semifinals, while the host nation defeated the UAE, also in straight sets.

In the group stages, Saudi beat Kuwait and the UAE but lost to Bahrain.

The triumph is Saudi’s first in the competition, having previously finished second in 2011.

Saudi Arabia hosts sport forum to stimulate private sector investment

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports hosts the Sport Investment Forum with the participation of a number of investors and sports officials. (Twitter/@gsaksa_en)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports hosts the Sport Investment Forum with the participation of a number of investors and sports officials. (Twitter/@gsaksa_en)
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

  • The forum reviewed best practices of cooperation between clubs and investors
  • It aims to enhance investment opportunities in Saudi sports clubs
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports held a forum in Riyadh on Monday to boost private investment in the Kingdom’s sports.
Investors, sport officials, and heads of Saudi sports clubs took part in the Sport Investment Forum, under the patronage of sport minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.
Abdul Ilah Al-Dalak, assistant minister of sport, called for strengthening partnerships between sports clubs and the private sector, supporting partnerships with investors and creating an attractive investment environment.
Abdullah Al-Khorayef, a member of the board of directors of the Riyadh Chamber, which co-hosted the event, said the forum comes at a time when the Kingdom is experiencing an economic recovery, particularly in the sports sector.

The forum reviewed best practices of cooperation between clubs and investors and speakers included Timothy Bridge, director in the sports business group at Deloitte, David Dein, ambassador for the English Premier League and Football Association, Yasser bin Hassan Al-Misheal, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and the presidents of Al-Shabab Club Khalid Al-Baltan and the Al-Nassr Club Musalli Al-Muammar.
The forum aims to enhance investment opportunities in Saudi sports clubs, and stimulate the private sector to enter into sports investment and take advantage of the opportunities available.

Dubai to host the Middle East’s first-ever snow volleyball tournament

Dubai to host the Middle East’s first-ever snow volleyball tournament
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

  • The event will take place in October at Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates
Dubai is set to host the region’s first official snow volleyball tournament in October at Ski Dubai in Mall of the Emirates, the official website of the Emirates Media Office has announced.

Certified by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball, the four-day tournament is being organized by the Esperia Volleyball Academy in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai. 

The competition, the first of its kind in the Middle East, is part of a program of events overseen by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, to strengthen Dubai’s position as an international sporting destination.

In an effort to familiarize potential participants with snow volleyball, a sport played by two teams on a snow court divided by a net, Ski Dubai will open its doors for the public to register for training sessions at its snow volleyball courts on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 and 3. Expert coaches from the Esperia Volleyball Academy will be on hand during the training sessions to provide participants with tips to master the game.

To promote snow sports in Dubai and the UAE, Ski Dubai has hosted a number of events recently, including the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze on July 9 of this year. The competition saw more than 20 teams in custom-made costumes and vehicles slide down the slope of Ski Dubai, hit the kicker and jump into a pool of freezing water before a panel of judges, who selected the winners. 

Last year in August, as Dubai gradually reopened its sports sector in the aftermath of the pandemic, Ski Dubai organized the DXB Snow Week and a skiing and snowboarding competition called the “Return to Safe Sport.” Organized in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, it was one of the first snow sports competitions in the world to be held with social distancing measures in place. 

The competition, which was open to all competent racers, freestyle skiers and snowboarders, was divided into four snow sports categories including the alpine speed disciplines of slalom skiing and giant slalom and two freestyle disciplines, slopestyle and big air.

The DXB Snow Week also featured the Snow Run event, which saw participants from 46 different countries running 3 km on the icy slopes, in sub-zero temperatures.

Ski Dubai is scheduled to hold more than 10 events this year, including national and international tournaments like the UAE Alpine Ski Championship, UAE National Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Championship and the 12th edition of Ice Warrior Challenge.

All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia

All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

  • 28-team, 5-a-side tournament links sport with UN Sustainable Development Goals
RIYADH: The final tournament of Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Global Goals World Cup is set to take place in Riyadh in September, with the winners heading to the finals in Iceland a month later.

Launched in 2015, GGWCUP invites women around the world to use the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals toward a positive impact in their communities. Each year, all-female teams organize events to advocate for their chosen SDG, before competing in regional five-a-side football tournaments.

GGWCUP Saudi Arabia was initiated by the Saudi Sports for All Federation at the end of 2020. The 28 teams taking part have spent the past eight months campaigning for and educating people about their chosen SDGs. The teams will now battle it out at a three-day festival between Sept. 16 and Sept. 18 for the chance to play against other regional winners at the grand final, which will take place in Iceland in November.

Hosted by Elite Sports Center in Diriyah and sponsored by Adidas and Novo Nordisk, the event will also feature entertainment and talks from the likes of Nascimento Foundation founder Kely Nascimento, CEO of AlOula charity Dania Al-Maena, designer and founder of Abadia Fashion Shahd Al-Shehail, GGWCUP co-founder Majken Gilmartin and DJ Hatoun.

The SFA is closely affiliated with GGWCUP, with the Saudi Greens team taking second place in 2019’s grand final in New York City. It was the first time that a female sports team from the Kingdom had ever competed in the US.

In the past year, the SFA has introduced several initiatives for women, including the Women’s Football League and an online Women’s Fitness Festival. It also established the Saudi Greens football team and appointed numerous women as official SFA ambassadors.

GGWCUP Saudi Arabia also reiterates the SFA’s commitment to increasing participation in sport. Supported by the Saudi Ministry of Sport, the SFA is mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program to increase the number of people in the Kingdom exercising at least once a week to 40 percent by 2030.

Romanian Cosmin Contra the latest coach to seek return to glory days at Al-Ittihad

Romanian Cosmin Contra the latest coach to seek return to glory days at Al-Ittihad
Updated 30 August 2021
John Duerden

  • Former Dinamo Bucharest coach takes over from sacked Brazilian Fabio Carille just three matches into 2021-22 Saudi Pro League season
It wouldn’t be the Saudi Professional League if there wasn’t a Romanian coach somewhere on the sidelines, and on Sunday, Al-Ittihad appointed Cosmin Contra.

The 45-year-old replaces Fabio Carille, who was fired after losing the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Aug. 21. The Brazilian has since said that he should not have been fired and does not understand why the decision was made. Many fans would probably agree but, as is the case in football, they are already looking to the future.

Contra is not the kind of big-name coach that rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr have with Leonardo Jardim and Mano Menezes respectively, but there is still plenty of experience there. His two years in charge of the Romanian national team ended in 2019 after he failed to reach Euro 2020, finishing behind Spain, Sweden and Norway in the qualifying group.

What he will bring to Jeddah is a hunger for success and desire to put recent events — more of that later — behind him. The appointment gives the former Getafe boss, and his Spanish staff, a chance to test his coaching wits in the competitive environment that is Saudi Arabia. Known as an offensive-minded tactician who takes care of his players and demands much of them, the coach has impressed those in charge of the two-time Asian champions. 

Al-Ittihad CEO Hamed Al-Balawi told local radio on Sunday that the club have done plenty of research on the new boss, who has been a free agent since leaving Dinamo Bucharest in December.

“We have met with Cosmin more than 10 times, and he is familiar with the team,” Al-Balawi said. “Former coach [Anghel] Iordanescu also participated in his selection.”

The contact with Iordanescu is fitting as he remains one of the best coaches the Jeddah club have ever had, the silver-haired mastermind delivering the most dominant Asian Champions League win in the competition’s history in 2005. There was an 8-3 aggregate win over Shandong Luneng of China, then a 7-0 thrashing of South Korea’s Busan I’Park and a 5-3 final triumph over UAE powerhouse Al Ain.

Al-Ittihad had also won the continental title in 2004 but had to come back from a 3-1 home defeat in the first leg of the final. There were no such dramas in 2005, and the Tigers looked set to dominate Asian football for some time to come. That it did not happen is another story, and now the focus is on whether Contra can get the team back to something approaching former glories.

The former Milan and Atletico Madrid player arrives in Jeddah at what is probably a good time. With just three games of the season gone, Al-Ittihad are in fourth with two wins, just a point off the top. With the international break starting, there is some time to get to know the players as he arrives on Tuesday and crucially, Igor Coronado, the big signing of the summer, is now cleared to play and already looking impressive. Contra’s first game comes against Abha on Sep.11, but there will be many already thinking of a huge clash against Al-Nassr a week later.

It will be a return to club management after leaving Dinamo Bucharest in December. His second spell at the club was a short one, and he left after four months due to financial problems.

“Dear Dinamo fans, I am leaving Romania with great pain in my soul. I never imagined that the project I believed in the most in my life is a big lie. Please forgive my naivete,” he wrote on social media. “I vouched for some people I didn’t know and I was wrong. It was the hardest 4 months of my coaching career, because of problems, lies, promises…

“I am not a coward! Those who really know me know how many sacrifices and compromises I made for Dinamo. In 4 months, I saw my family once. I was body and soul for Dinamo. Because of the stress, I had medical problems that affected my family a lot,” he added.

“I am a fighter and I would have found the strength to continue, but it is no longer about me, but about the peace and balance of my family. I would have remained for you, the Dinamo fans, the only ones who were next to the team at this moment. With you, Dinamo can never die!”

Such passionate words will go down well with fans of Al-Ittihad, a club that are no strangers to financial issues of their own. There are lots of questions that will be answered over the coming months, but if Contra can adapt to Saudi Arabian football, then the future could be bright for Al-Ittihad and their latest coach from Romania.

