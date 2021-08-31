You are here

Biden warns Iran of ‘other options’ if nuclear diplomacy fails
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo)
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

  • US president reiterates determination to prevent Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons
  • Israeli PM praises Biden’s stance, looks forward to future working relationship
Arab News

LONDON: The US is prepared to turn to alternative avenues if diplomacy fails to solve the crisis surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, President Joe Biden said.

Speaking after meeting with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Washington, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, and said the US “is ready to turn to other options” if the diplomatic impasse cannot be overcome.

The US withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, in 2018, under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, who called the deal “defective.” 

Talks to resurrect the JCPOA have been ongoing in Vienna, with Biden saying he is prepared to lift sanctions on Tehran if it stops breaching its commitments to the deal.

“We’re putting diplomacy first and see where that takes us. But if diplomacy fails, we’re ready to turn to other options,” Biden told reporters after the 50-minute meeting.

Tehran, according to Tel Aviv, is now enriching uranium at close to weapons-grade level, with the Israeli Defense Ministry saying Iran is just two months away from acquiring enough nuclear material to build a bomb.

Bennett praised Biden’s stance, saying: “I was happy to hear your clear words that Iran will never be able to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that you emphasize that you will try the diplomatic route, but there’s other options if that doesn’t work out.”

Bennett, whose predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu was frequently at odds with former US President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, added that he looks forward to working with Biden “now and many years ahead.”

Medicines shortage forces Lebanese to buy basic drugs from Turkey

Medicines shortage forces Lebanese to buy basic drugs from Turkey
A pharmacist at a pharmacy in Lebanon before nearly-empty shelves. A medicine shortage crisis has been urging many citizens to have friends or relatives visiting Turkey to buy their out-of-stock meds from there. (Reuters)
Bassam Zaazaa

  • Turkish pharmacists report ‘heartbreaking’ flood of customers from Lebanon desperate to get medication for friends, family
  • Lebanese government’s recent decision to stop subsidizing medicines has reportedly resulted in racketeers stockpiling drugs to sell on at inflated prices
Bassam Zaazaa

ISTANBUL: A desperate shortage of medicines has forced many Lebanese to travel to Turkey to stock up on vital drugs for family and friends, health experts have revealed.
The country’s deepening economic and financial crises have left pharmacies struggling to obtain even the most basic products used to help treat a range of conditions.
And the Lebanese government’s recent decision to stop subsidizing medicines has reportedly resulted in racketeers stockpiling drugs to sell on at inflated prices.
Ahmad Musbah, 80, recently returned to Lebanon after a week-long trip to Turkey to buy more than three dozen packets of medicine for relatives.
He told Arab News: “I bought my own medications that have been out of stock for over three months. Meanwhile, when relatives knew I was in Istanbul, they asked me to buy them medicines too. The shortages (in Lebanon) are dramatic and unbearable.”
The retiree said he had visited eight Turkish pharmacies and in each met two or three fellow Lebanese visitors buying medicine.
Business manager Najah Ahmad said that for some time she had been asking friends traveling to Turkey to buy medicine for her sick parents due to their unavailability in Beirut.
“I know at least 10 people who’ve been doing the same for four months and coworkers who have also been doing so since pharmacies started running out of stock,” she added.
A recent report by aid agency ACT Alliance showed the pharmaceutical crisis in Lebanon to have worsened since the country’s central bank became unable to meet the costs of subsidized medicines.
One 46-year-old freelancer, who wished to remain anonymous, said his luggage had been half-filled with 120 packets of different medication worth more than $500 on his return to Beirut from Istanbul.
“Friends and relatives asked me to bring them medications. Knowing the harshness and the life-threatening impact of Lebanon’s medicine shortage on people, I couldn’t refuse.”
Businesswoman Hala Walid said she had made three trips to Istanbul in the past two months to purchase medical supplies.
“Every visit I buy loads of medication for friends knowing how scarce it has become. One cannot even find simple medicines such as paracetamol, aspirin, Flagyl, or Nexium at Lebanese pharmacies,” she added.
Istanbul pharmacist Kamal Eyup said around five or six Lebanese clients visited his shop on an hourly basis.
“It’s a highly noticeable trend. This is seriously heartbreaking, and I have clients who have cried before me when they discovered that their requests (for drugs) were available,” he added.
Guzel Yunus who manages a pharmacy in Besiktas, Istanbul, said: “The situation is dramatic, and many clients walk in carrying handbags to fill them with medicines.”
Another Turkish pharmacist said: “My coworker who speaks Arabic attends to Lebanese clients. What I’ve seen is horrible. He helps them fill their bags with meds.” He noted that one of his customers recently paid more than 10,000 Turkish lira ($1,200) for medicines.
One Lebanese woman, who gave her name as Salam, who was visiting a pharmacy in the Taksim area of Istanbul, blamed the Lebanese government and “greedy monopolizts” for the situation.

Jordanian COVID-19 curfews removed from midnight

Jordanian COVID-19 curfews removed from midnight
Raed Omari

  • Third phase in Amman’s antivirus plans greeted with joy by business owners
  • Citing improvement in the epidemiological situation, the government has also announced that most sectors will be allowed to work in full capacity at all times
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordanians will say farewell to the partial curfew on Tuesday night, ending more than one-and-a-half years of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdowns.

In April last year, Jordan imposed a nationwide lockdown, including a night curfew, as per the COVID-19 containment measures.  

The government has recently announced a set of procedures for the third phase of the plan to return to normalcy, including ending all curfews and resuming in-class education at schools and universities.

Citing improvement in the epidemiological situation, the government has also announced that most sectors will be allowed to work in full capacity at all times.

The government has also referred to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the increase in the inoculated population as another major encouraging reason to reopen the country.

Over 4 million of the kingdom’s 10 million population have received the second jab.

The measures will come into effect from Sept. 1.

The Ministry of Education Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs Najwa Qbeilat said that more than 2 million students will resume in-class education on Wednesday.

The official told the Jordan news agency, Petra, that a set of health measures will be in place at all the Kingdom’s 3,971 public schools, including social distancing and mandatory facemasks.

 The government has begun a three-phase plan to gradually reopen closed sectors dubbed “safe summer.”

The first and second phases began on June 1 and July 1 respectively, opening more sectors and adjusting curfew hours to midnight for businesses and 1:00 a.m. for the public.

The end of the nighttime curfew was such “great news” for Amer Badran, owner of Aristotle café in Amman’s Luweibdeh neighborhood.

“It is summer time and people love to stay out until late hours at night. Having to close at midnight was really bad for our business,” said Badran, recalling the days when his café was still open until 3 a.m."

Mohammad Fadel said was also happy to have the curfew canceled forever: “Curfew was not effective in containing COVID-19. The virus does not go to bed at midnight.”

Egypt reiterates call for foreign forces to leave Libya

Egypt has reiterated its call for the need to provide Libya with full support to enable it to complete various tasks, including ensuring the exit of all foreign forces, fighters and mercenaries. (Reuters/File Photo)
Egypt has reiterated its call for the need to provide Libya with full support to enable it to complete various tasks, including ensuring the exit of all foreign forces, fighters and mercenaries. (Reuters/File Photo)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt has reiterated its call for the need to provide Libya with full support to enable it to complete various tasks, including ensuring the exit of all foreign forces, fighters and mercenaries. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Shoukry stressed the important role entrusted to Libya’s neighbors to achieve “the legitimate aspirations of its people” toward rebuilding their state
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has reiterated its call for the need to provide Libya with full support to enable it to complete various tasks, including ensuring the exit of all foreign forces, fighters and mercenaries.

Addressing a conference on Monday attended by Libya’s neighboring countries and hosted by Algeria, Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister, emphasized Cairo’s “firm position toward strengthening the structure of security and stability in Libya.”

Shoukry said Egypt has always called for the “necessity of giving priority to political solutions to preserve the unity of Libya and its institutions” to achieve a “comprehensive settlement” that takes into account all aspects of the issue, according to Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.

Shoukry stressed the important role entrusted to Libya’s neighbors to achieve “the legitimate aspirations of its people” toward rebuilding their state.

He praised the achievements of the 5 + 5 Joint Military Committee — made up of five senior military officers from the Libyan government and five chosen by military leader Gen. Khalifa Haftar — the latest of which was the opening of the coastal road between the east and the west of the country. 

He highlighted the need to spur preparations for holding the elections on Dec. 24, following the Libyan road map “in a manner that leads to comprehensive and credible political process, ending the extended transitional period.”

Scores of Houthis killed in foiled attacks in Yemen’s Marib

Scores of Houthis killed in foiled attacks in Yemen’s Marib
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The Iran-backed Houthis recently mounted several large attacks on army troops and allied tribesmen defending Marib
  • The fiercest clashes were reported in Al-Kasarah, west of Marib, where 23 Houthis were killed and many others wounded
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: At least 100 Houthis have been killed in heavy fighting with Yemen government troops during the last 72 hours outside the central city of Marib, the Ministry of Defense said.

The Iran-backed Houthis recently mounted several large attacks on army troops and allied tribesmen defending Marib, in Al-Mashjah, Al-Kasarah, Jabal Murad and Rahabah, triggering fierce clashes that left dozens on both sides dead.

The fiercest clashes were reported in Al-Kasarah, west of Marib, where 23 Houthis were killed and many others wounded as warplanes from the Arab coalition destroyed three military vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that 11 Houthis were captured during fighting in Rahabah, south of Marib, as army and coalition warplanes targeted several Houthi military vehicles and military equipment.

Col. Yahiya Al-Hatemi, the military’s media director, told Arab News that at least 40 Houthis were killed in Al-Kasarah on Tuesday morning after government forces carried out a feint retreat and lured them into their position.

Government troops also scored gains west of Marib by liberating a swath of land in Malbouda, killing at least 23 fighters.

“The Houthis have suffered big casualties during the latest clashes and failed to make gains,” Al-Hatemi said.

Many government troops were also reportedly killed in the clashes.

The continuing escalation of military operations in Marib province by the Houthis began in February when the militia resumed an offensive to seize control of energy-rich Marib, the Yemeni government’s last bastion in the northern part of the country.

The Houthis have faced stiff resistance from army troops and local tribes amid intensive airstrikes by coalition warplanes.

Military officials say the Houthis have been drawn into a military quagmire in Marib that has largely eroded their numbers and firepower.

Rashad Al-Mekhlafi, a military official at Yemen’s Armed Forces Guidance Department, put the number of Houthi casualties during the last 72 hours at more than 800, noting that the militia’s elite units and many military leaders have perished in Marib province during the last eight months.

“The Houthi Hussein and Death Units and Rapid Intervention Forces have been killed during their offensive on Marib,” Al-Mekhlafi told Arab News. “The warplanes have targeted consecutive waves of Houthi fighters heading to the battlefields in Marib.”

To shore up the depleted Houthi forces, Iran has dispatched many military experts and fighters from its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Iraq and Lebanon, Yemeni military officials said.

“The Revolutionary Guards have reinforced the Houthis and they are responsible for firing ballistic missiles and drones at targets inside and outside Yemen,” Al-Mekhlafi said.

UAE coronavirus cases below 1,000 for eighth day

UAE coronavirus cases below 1,000 for eighth day
Arab News

  • Health authorities earlier reported that 18,111,163 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered
Arab News

DUBAI: Daily coronavirus cases in the UAE were below 1,000 for the eighth straight day, with 996 confirmed infections reported by health authorities on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also said there were two additional fatalities related to the highly transmissible disease, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,041.

The UAE’s caseload meanwhile stands at 718,370, with 705,118 patients fully recovering from COVID-19.
The Gulf country has one of the world’s most aggressive coronavirus testing and vaccination programs as the country aims to achieve mass immunity for its population.
MoHAP earlier reported that 18,111,163 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for a vaccine distribution rate of 183.12 doses per 100 people.
About 87.19 percent of the UAE population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 76.12 percent of residents and nationals have been fully vaccinated. The UAE has also encouraged fully vaccinated individuals to take booster shots, particularly those who have been fully jabbed with the Sinopharm vaccine.
The UAE health ministry earlier cut the cost of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 to Dh50 nationwide and mandated all centers and laboratories to issues results within 24 hours.
Dubai facilities offering PCR tests previously charged as much as Dh150 and their Abu Dhabi counterparts have their invoices capped at Dh65, while rules differ in other emirates.
Free PCR tests are also being provided to all students returning to schools at selected Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) screening facilities across the country.

