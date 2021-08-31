You are here

Central Bank of Egypt signs off deal to sell 76% of Arab Investment Bank

Central Bank of Egypt signs off deal to sell 76% of Arab Investment Bank
Mohammed Abuzaid

CAIRO: The Central Bank of Egypt has approved a joint bid by EFG Hermes and Egypt's Sovereign Fund to buy 76 percent of the Arab Investment Bank.

The deal, worth SR907 million, will see EFG Hermes become the largest shareholder in the bank, with a 51 percent stake.

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt’s Financial Services and Fintech Sub-Fund will own 26 percent.

The EFG Hermes said in a statement to the Egyptian Stock Exchange that the approval of the Central Bank of Egypt was needed to fulfil one of the important conditions of the purchase.

On June 24, EFG Hermes and the Sovereign Fund announced that they had obtained approval from the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Egypt to start the process of due diligence on the Arab Investment Bank.

The sale of a stake in the Arab Investment Bank, which was established in 1974 with the aim of financing government projects, is part of a program initiated by the government in 2004 to sell its stakes in banks.

Topics: Arab Investment Bank Central Bank of Egypt

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan and the Islamic Development Bank have approved six new investment projects in multiple fields. No values were revealed for these projects. 

The projects were greenlighted during a meeting between Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov, who is also the minister of investments and foreign trade, and Dr. Mohammed Al-Jasser, IsDB president and chairman of IsDB group, in Tashkent on Monday.

The projects are related to education, healthcare, improving quality of life in rural areas and small and medium enterprises.

The IsDB Group has so far supported over 100 projects aimed at the socioeconomic development of Uzbekistan.

The meeting came ahead of the four-day IsDB Group Annual Meetings, which will begin on Wednesday in Tashkent.

More than 2,000 delegates have registered for the meetings. A total of 2,500 delegates from 57 member countries are expected to take part in the event in person and online, according to a statement. 

Topics: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB Uzbekistan economy Investment

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), the developer behind the Red Sea project, and the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) have joined forces to establish a series of training programs to support the Kingdom’s tourist industry.

The two-year diploma programs will provide training and qualifications to 500 young Saudis for careers in tourism.

Along with hospitality and airport services, the programs will also allow young people to gain qualifications in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and renewable energy services. 

 The tourism industry in Saudi Arabia is undergoing a major transformation as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.

The aim is to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP from its current level of less than 4 percent — currently driven by religious tourism — to 10 percent by 2030.

John Pagano, chief executive of TRSDC said the training program would provide “the skills necessary to put Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map through a sustainable and more resilient tourism sector in the Kingdom.”

Topics: Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) Hadaf TALENT Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Jeddah Islamic port has become the world's 37th biggest port, jumping up five places from last year, to SPA reported citing Lloyd's List's annual report.

The leap has been fuelled by a rise in capacity for container traffic, which saw the hub register 4.767 million containers in 2020, a 6.8 percent rise on the 4.43 million processed in 2019.

The port's success has been attributed to the upgrade of the operations for the container station following a new commercial attribution contract signed by the Saudi Port Authority.

Valued at SR9 billion, the development increased the carrying capacity of container stations by more than 70 percent.

The list of the 100 biggest global ports included two other Saudi enterprises, with the King Abdullah port ranked number 84, while the King Abdul Aziz port came in at 93, according to the report.

The Kingdom has also increased its global classification in ports network performance, ranking number 16 internationally on the ability of passing goods.

Saudi Arabia has a wild network of ports in the Red Sea and the Arabic Gulf coasts, making it the biggest ports' network in the region.

 

Topics: #economy #saudi #ports #trade Saudi Global Ports

Google said Tuesday that it is investing 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) by 2030 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Germany and to increase the use of renewable energy.


The internet giant said it plans to add new cloud computing centers in the Berlin region and in the town of Hanau, close to the DE-CIX data exchange in Frankfurt.


Google said it would purchase more than 140 megawatts of electricity from the German subsidiary of French utility company Engie over the coming years to operate the data centers.


The company said Engie will guarantee that 80 percent of the electricity comes from carbon-free sources, including a new solar park and 22 existing wind parks in Germany. Google said it aims to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.
Germany's economy minister, Peter Altmaier, called the announcement a “strong signal” for green energy and digital infrastructure.

 

Topics: #digitaleconomy Google #renewableenergy #greenhydrogen #renewables #germany Europe

Digital technology spending by governments is set to increase by 6.5 percent next year as states repurpose their services in the wake of the pandemic, according to a leading IT advisory firm.

Gartner Inc, a research and advisory company based in the USA, estimates the growth will be driven by expenditure on software, IT services, and data centers, leading to a global spend of SR2,090billion ($557.3billion) in 2022.

Spending on devices, which is set to rise 17.6 percent this year, is predicted to fall by 1.6 percent in 12 months to December 2022.

Irma Fabular, research vice president at Gartner, said: "Governments will continue to accelerate investments in digital technologies to respond and recover from the continuing evolution of public health uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The disruptions caused by the pandemic have also reinforced a key digital government tenet, which is public policy and technology are inseparable.”

Fabular added that the rapid move to virtual workspaces means governments are "rethinking their public cloud strategies to accelerate IT modernization, improve efficiencies and increase data security.” 

Gartner believes that 64 percent of all IT spending by governments will be focused on services and software to improve responsiveness and resilience of public service, including investments in enhancing customer and employee experience, strengthening analytical capabilities and scaling operational agility.

 

Topics: #economy #digitaleconomy #digitalmedia Digital government

