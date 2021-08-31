You are here

Saudi governor inaugurates health projects in Najran region

Governor unveiled a number of projects at the health complex to develop the entrances and hallways, safety and security, a dental implant unit, a pediatrics department. (SPA)
Governor unveiled a number of projects at the health complex to develop the entrances and hallways, safety and security, a dental implant unit, a pediatrics department. (SPA)
Saudi governor inaugurates health projects in Najran region

Governor unveiled a number of projects at the health complex to develop the entrances and hallways, safety and security, a dental implant unit, a pediatrics department. (SPA)
  • The governor was briefed on the services provided by the rehab facility and inspected its out-patient clinics and the surveillance and control center
NAJRAN: Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed, the governor of Najran, hailed the support provided by the Saudi leadership to the health sector in the province.
His praise for their efforts — in line with the aims of Saudi Vision 2030 to help promote public health, prevent disease, implement a new model for healthcare and improve access to health services — came as he inaugurated a number of new projects at Al-Shurfa Health Complex in Najran on Tuesday.
They included a halfway home at the Eradah Complex for Mental Health that aims to provide a safe and friendly environment for recovering addicts. The governor was briefed on the services provided by the rehab facility and inspected its out-patient clinics and the surveillance and control center.
He also unveiled a number of projects at the health complex to develop the entrances and hallways, safety and security, a dental implant unit, a pediatrics department, and a computer-aided amalgam design unit.
Dr. Ibrahim Bani Hamim, director general of the Najran Health Department, showed the prince three quality certifications the complex recently received. He also highlighted the important role the business community is playing in supporting its health projects and initiatives to serve citizens as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

 

Saudi Arabia’s war on waste: New refuse management system to handle 106 million tons by 2035

The Saudi waste sector is aiming to divert 85 percent of the industrial hazardous waste from landfills through recycling and treatment. (Photos/Shutterstock)
The Saudi waste sector is aiming to divert 85 percent of the industrial hazardous waste from landfills through recycling and treatment. (Photos/Shutterstock)
Updated 38 min 11 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Arabia’s war on waste: New refuse management system to handle 106 million tons by 2035

The Saudi waste sector is aiming to divert 85 percent of the industrial hazardous waste from landfills through recycling and treatment. (Photos/Shutterstock)
  • Saudi Investment Recycling Co. is the largest industrial waste management company in the GCC with a fully integrated platform to handle, store, transport, treat, and safely dispose of the hazardous waste
  • The new system will include regulatory framework as certain waste management fees could be imposed on the public
Updated 38 min 11 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: As rapid industrialization, high population growth and fast urbanization has led to increasing waste and pollution, waste management has become an essential need for Saudi Arabia, where more than 106 million tons of waste are expected to be treated by 2035.

While maintaining responsibility toward its people and environment, Saudi Arabia has taken serious measures to improve recycling and waste management in the country, which is home to more than 34 million people.
The Saudi Cabinet recently approved a waste management system that will contribute to unifying the regulatory and legislative framework in the Kingdom. Details about the system will be announced in less than two months as it will also reveal if certain waste management fees will be imposed on the public.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi Arabia has taken serious measures to improve recycling and waste management in the country, which is home to more than 34 million people.

• The Saudi Cabinet recently approved a waste management system that will contribute to unifying the regulatory and legislative framework in the Kingdom.

• Details about the system will be announced in less than two months as it will also reveal if certain waste management fees will be imposed on the public.

Speaking to Arab News, Abdullah Faisal Al-Sibai, CEO of MWAN, the National Center for Waste Management, said that their vision stems from the Saudi Vision 2030 in protecting and preserving the environment in general along with the improvement of waste management.
“The Saudi Vision 2030 emphasizes working on reducing pollution by raising the efficiency of waste management and diminishing all kinds of pollution,” he said. “For that reason, we are establishing an integrated project for waste recycling.”
Al-Sibai also said the waste management sector would annually contribute an estimated amount of nearly SR120 billion ($32 billion) to the national gross domestic product by 2035.
“The waste management sector is expected to generate 77,000 job opportunities by the same year,” he said.
Stimulating investment and maximizing the participation of the private sector is one of the center’s strategic objectives, Al-Sibai said, while also enhancing the sector’s economic sustainability.
The environmental degradation caused by solid waste in 2021 was estimated at $1.3 billion, the CEO said.
“Saudi Arabia produces about 53 million tons of waste every year, and such quantity can surely increase soil pollution and contamination of groundwater,” Al-Sibai said. “That is in addition to its effect on wildlife and the environment of the country’s seawater and coasts.”
Highlighting the quantity of waste that can be recycled and the optimal ways to dispense with the waste that cannot be recycled, Al-Sibai said that the center is working toward its goal of recycling 35 percent of all types of waste by 2035.

The Saudi Vision 2030 emphasizes working on reducing pollution by raising the efficiency of waste management and diminishing all kinds of pollution. For that reason, we are establishing an integrated project for waste recycling.

Abdullah Faisal Al-Sibai, CEO of the National Center for Waste Management

“As for the waste that cannot be recycled, they are treated through the production of derivative fuels or the production of energy,” he said.
Al-Sibai said organic waste is turned into compost, “while the waste that cannot be processed safely ends up in landfills.
“As for radioactive wastes, they are not within the tasks of our center. The center regulates all types of waste except for radioactive and military wastes,” he said.
According to the National Center for Waste Management website, the center estimates that some 1,329 treatment facilities and landfills will be required to treat 106 million tons of waste.
The center organizes the activities of importing, exporting, collecting, transporting, sorting, processing and final disposal of waste. The center also oversees the aftercare of waste disposal sites in a manner that ensures the enhancement of environmental protection and public health.
It also encourages and stimulates investment in the management system of all waste, except for radioactive materials. The center, moreover, creates investment opportunities in the system, and studies different models for financing waste management to achieve financial sustainability.
Additionally, MWAN issues licenses to all service providers, establishments, investors, and facilities related to waste management activities the center is concerned with. It also grants permits to recycling facilities after all necessary requirements have been met, before the licensing of such facilities is issued by the competent authority.
MWAN also offers training programs to raise the level of performance and build the capabilities of the technical staff working in the system.
Furthermore, it encourages research and innovation in the fields of integrated waste management as it also coordinates with universities, research centers and institutions.
Last November, the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture along with MWAN joined hands to seek new solutions and investments in the solid waste management sector.

FASTFACT

Under the Kingdom’s G20 presidency, several initiatives and projects have been launched to promote sustainability, including investment cycling, carbon cycling investment and the green hydrogen plant in NEOM.

Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said with rapid industrialization and urban development, the Kingdom will witness a rise in the amount of solid waste produced annually that will ultimately lead to an increase in opportunities in the sector.
“To imagine the scope of what today’s agreement signing signifies and the scale of investment opportunities arising from it, we ought to know that initial estimates indicate that 53 million tons of waste come from the Kingdom (annually),” Al-Falih said.
The minister added that the agreement enforces the ministry’s interest in “attracting and developing investment in the waste management sector,” as well as strengthening strategic cooperation with MWAN where both parties can work on removing obstacles that investors face in the sector.
Under the Kingdom’s G20 presidency, several initiatives and projects have been launched to promote sustainability, including investment cycling, carbon cycling investment and the green hydrogen plant in NEOM.
Al-Falih said the Kingdom is working hard to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of sustainability and will soon set standards for it as “Protecting the Earth” is a central theme in its G20 presidency.
Nearly half of the total waste comes from three major cities in the Kingdom: 21 percent from Riyadh, 14 percent from Jeddah and eight percent from Dammam, said Hasan Al-Sultan, director of waste management at the Ministry of Investment.
According to Jeroen Vincent, the former CEO of the Saudi Investment Recycling Co., most of the country’s waste is currently being landfilled at “a very low price,” with an average of $1.87 per ton.
He proposed the private sector and regulators come together to “discourage this landfill,” in order to encourage investment.
Saudi Investment Recycling Co. is the largest industrial waste management company in the GCC with a fully integrated platform to handle, store, transport, treat, and safely dispose of the hazardous waste generated by industries, while achieving the highest levels of circular economy.
According to the SIRC’s goals for 2035, the Saudi waste sector is aiming to divert 85 percent of the industrial hazardous waste from landfills through recycling and treatment.
The sector also aims to divert 60 percent of construction and demolition waste from landfills — recycling 12 percent, reusing 35 percent and treating 13 percent.
Moreover, it plans to divert 100 percent of municipal solid waste from landfills through recycling 81 percent of this waste, and processing 19 percent to use as energy sources (waste-to-energy).
With these objectives, SIRC is keen to achieve the ambitious targets set by the Waste Management National Regulatory Framework for 2035, which includes a reduction of 13 million tons of carbon dioxide, attracting direct foreign investments of $1.6 billion, creating 23,000 job opportunities and contributing $9.9 billion to the country’s national GDP.

Future Minerals Summit to be held next year in Riyadh

Bandar AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources. (Twitter @BAlkhorayef)
Bandar AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources. (Twitter @BAlkhorayef)
Updated 41 sec ago
SPA

Future Minerals Summit to be held next year in Riyadh

Bandar AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources. (Twitter @BAlkhorayef)
  • The summit will provide a platform for governments from across the Middle East, Central Asia, and North and East Africa to come together to discuss investment opportunities and strategic partnerships with global investors with an interest in mining
Updated 41 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced on Tuesday the details of the inaugural Future Minerals Summit, the first-ever event to offer a “one-stop-shop” for investors, miners and other industry stakeholders interested in learning more about the mining potential of the Middle East, Central Asia, and North and East Africa.
The summit will be held under the patronage of King Salman. Commenting on the event, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar AlKhorayef said: “We are putting mining and investment at the heart of the new Saudi economy … With an estimated $1.3 trillion mineral endowment, we are looking for investors and partners to work with us to continue to transform the Saudi mining industry in the years ahead.”
Scheduled to take place Jan. 11-13 in Riyadh, invitations have been extended to the world’s key mining industry leaders, investors and influencers, and thought-provoking speakers.
“What sets the Future Minerals Summit apart and makes it compelling is the three dynamic regions that co-own the event and are open for business,” said Al-Khorayef. “The summit will provide a platform for governments from across the Middle East, Central Asia, and North and East Africa to come together to discuss investment opportunities and strategic partnerships with global investors with an interest in mining.
“Our ambition is to shape the future of mining by bringing together governments, the private sector, multilateral organizations and NGOs to find solutions and sustainable investment streams to support a dynamic, integrated mining sector in this part of the world and beyond,” concluded Al-Khorayef.

Blinken denounces Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

Blinken denounces Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia
Updated 37 min 29 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Blinken denounces Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

Blinken denounces Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia
  • US Secretary of State said strike against Abha International Airport also endangers 70,000 American citizens in the Kingdom
  • Blinken urges Iranian-backed militants to uphold ceasefire while ‘costly, stalemated offensive’ exacerbates Yemen’s humanitarian crisis
Updated 37 min 29 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken strongly condemned a Houthi drone strike on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia and urged the Iranian-backed militants to “uphold” the ceasefire and engage in peace negotiations.

According to reports, the attack on the Abha International Airport in the Asir region left eight wounded as a civilian aircraft was also damaged.

Blinken said the Houthi strikes endangered not only Saudi civilians and military personnel, but also the 70,000 American citizens living and working in the Kingdom. He blamed the Houthis for prolonging the bloody conflict in Yemen.

“The US strongly condemns the recent Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia that struck the civilian airport in Abha, wounding eight civilians and damaging a commercial airliner,” Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Since the beginning of the year, Saudi Arabia has endured more than 240 attacks from the Houthis, who have endangered the Saudi people alongside more than 70,000 U.S. citizens residing in Saudi Arabia.”

Blinken said the Houthis have also “intensified their attacks inside of Yemen” in recent weeks, particularly their offensive on Marib. 

“This costly, stalemated offensive is exacerbating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. The Houthi attacks are perpetuating the conflict, prolonging the suffering of the Yemeni people, and jeopardizing peace efforts at a critical moment,” Blinken said.

Blinken ended his statement by urging the rebels to consider an end to the conflict.

“We again call on the Houthis to uphold a ceasefire and engage in negotiations under UN auspices,” he said.

Riyadh to host global summit on medical biotechnology in September

This file photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows an engineer working at the Quality Control Laboratory on an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. (AFP)
This file photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows an engineer working at the Quality Control Laboratory on an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. (AFP)
Updated 39 min 1 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Riyadh to host global summit on medical biotechnology in September

This file photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows an engineer working at the Quality Control Laboratory on an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. (AFP)
  • The summit will bring together key players in biotech research and development and industry to formulate a Riyadh Declaration for Biotechnology
Updated 39 min 1 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Experts from around the world are to take part in a major technology conference being staged in Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh will host the Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2021 under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from Sept. 14 to 16.
Organized by the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, the three-day virtual gathering aims to push the boundaries of existing thinking and practice toward targeted and sustainable medical biotechnology in the Kingdom.
The summit will see the participation of more than 40 local and international biotech experts from a range of sectors including academic, industrial, and governmental.
Delegates will discuss opportunities and challenges related to medical biotechnology in Saudi Arabia, investment strategies, and the role of biotechnology in developing medicines, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies.
According to event organizers, the summit is linked to Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020 in helping to define the country’s long-term plans and medium-term development priorities, address health and economic challenges, increase non-oil revenues, support and strengthen innovations and technological development, and realize other strategic transformation ambitions.

HIGHLIGHT

Delegates will discuss opportunities and challenges related to medical biotechnology in Saudi Arabia, investment strategies, and the role of biotechnology in developing medicines, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies.

The summit will bring together key players in biotech research and development and industry to formulate a Riyadh Declaration for Biotechnology.
A statement on summit’s website said: “We are now, along with a number of national stakeholders and international partners, bringing even closer biomedical research and development with stronger clinical trials systems closer to biotech and biopharma development in the country in light of the (coronavirus disease) COVID-19 pandemic which has fueled this development at a faster pace.
“The ultimate goal is to contribute to human wellbeing and to contribute to global biomedical and health research and development, and innovation.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about new challenges for the biotech and biopharma sectors and the Riyadh summit will provide a platform for leaders in the field to propose innovative models that will impact health and economy on a national, regional, and global basis.
Virtual panel discussions will take place during the summit to debate and elaborate strategic direction and possible priorities in biotechnology, and virtual meeting rooms will also be available for delegates to formalize partnership deals.

Saudi public get chance to comment on proposed entertainment regulations

Audience cheer as Saudi prominent singer Mohammed Abdu, on the screen, performs at the newly built Super Dome, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
Audience cheer as Saudi prominent singer Mohammed Abdu, on the screen, performs at the newly built Super Dome, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
Updated 31 August 2021
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi public get chance to comment on proposed entertainment regulations

Audience cheer as Saudi prominent singer Mohammed Abdu, on the screen, performs at the newly built Super Dome, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
  • The General Entertainment Authority has launched a public consultation to canvas opinions on its plans for the expanding sector
  • ‘The input received from (the sector’s) practitioners and beneficiaries will enhance’ implementation of proposals, legal expert says
Updated 31 August 2021
Rahaf Jambi

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has launched a public consultation to give people in the Kingdom a chance to comment on the authority’s plans for regulating the nation’s growing entertainment sector.

The draft proposals for the development and enhancement the sector, in line with the aims of Saudi Vision 2030, are split into 20 articles in seven sections covering a range of recreational activities, including: digital entertainment, the establishment and operation of amusement parks and entertainment centers, entertainment destinations, and events such as live shows, festivals, plays, concerts and exhibitions.

They also specify nine types of licenses and permits and two accreditation certificates covering recreational activities of various kinds, along with flexible mechanisms for quickly issuing, renewing, amending and canceling licenses.

The proposed regulations also set out the obligations placed on licensees, the most important of which include that they respect public order and local moral values, and observe the national identity. They also detail how the authority will monitor recreational activities to ensure public safety, and violations that can result in the cancellation or suspension of a license.

There are also proposals for developing investment opportunities, including the allocation of some land for the establishment of recreational facilities and entertainment activities.

Residents can comment on the plans through the online Public Consultation Platform (Istitlaa) of the National Competitiveness Center. The aim is to encourage transparency about the plans between individuals, stakeholders and specialists in the public and private sectors, and give everyone in the Kingdom a chance to express their opinions.

The broader objectives of the proposals are to create a modern and appropriate environment for events in the Kingdom, support local content and sponsor small and medium enterprises.

Arab News asked legal experts and event-management professionals for their thoughts about the new system and what it means for the Kingdom’s entertainment sector.

“The functions of the GEA are clear and explicit,” Hatoon Nabeel, an in-house lawyer with Saaed Company, told Arab News. “Among the provisions are the ability to grant licenses. This will allow individuals who want to participate in entertainment, and those with specific talents, to have a place in the sector.”

She added that such support will contribute to the development of the local economy.

Dimah Al-Sharif, Saudi legal counsel with Proctor and Gamble, said: “Sharing the drafts of the regulations with the public actually contributes to obtaining the views and opinions of the public, as well as the recommendations of specialists and legal experts (on the matter).

“Especially if the draft is tackling the practices of a specific sector or industry, the input received from its practitioners and beneficiaries will enhance the accuracy of its implementation.”

Bador Kayyal, a project manager with events and marketing company Masahaat, told Arab News that the public consultation shows the GEA wants “to maintain the high standards of its sector, while making sure that all marketing elements included in the proposed event match what’s included inside the area.”

He added that “this way, the GEA can hold the event-management company accountable in case it fails to deliver what is promised. It also creates trust between the customer and the agency, once it is approved by the GEA, meaning that the event will have a high level of professionalism and keep the customer experience as the main goal.”

 

