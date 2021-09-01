Indonesian, Sri Lankan and Jordanian energy ministers to speak at Gastech 2021

Gastech, the world’s largest exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen and energy industry, has announced that Arifin Tasrif, minister of energy and mineral resources of Indonesia, will be attending this year’s event to speak during the opening ceremony ministerial panel on energy transition.
Gastech is taking place in Dubai, from Sept. 21 to 23, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Gastech is a key global platform with the power to convene world leaders annually in their global mission to provide a carbon neutral, affordable energy future for all by 2050.
Tasrif will be speaking on the topic of “Achieving Net Zero: Driving the Global Energy Transition.” The official ministerial welcome address will be delivered by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology, UAE, and managing director and group CEO of ADNOC.
The ministerial panel will consist of Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei, minister of energy, UAE; Mohammed Barkindo Sanusi, secretary-general at OPEC; and Tasrif. The session will be moderated by John Defterios, former emerging markets editor, CNN and adjunct professor, NYU Abu Dhabi.
In this panel, ministers from the world’s leading energy economies will share insights on the role of natural gas in the energy transition, future directions on how to create a hydrogen economy and what roadmaps are needed to meet the growing demand for energy and cleaner fuels. Finally, the panel will look ahead to COP26, what to expect from this year’s climate meeting and how it will impact energy market dynamics.
Other energy ministers speaking this year include: Chief Timipre Sylva, minister of state — petroleum resources, Nigeria; João Galamba, state secretary for energy, Portugal; German Galushchenko, minister of energy, Ukraine; Hala Adel Zawati, minister of energy and mineral resources, Jordan; and Udaya Gammanpila, minister of energy, Sri Lanka.
Amongst the global business leaders participating in the conference are: Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO, Uniper SE; Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO, Baker Hughes; Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director, GAIL India; Marcelino Oreja, CEO, Enagás; Fatea Al-Nuaimi, CEO, ADNOC LNG; Hamed Al-Numaany, CEO, Oman LNG; and Arnaud Pieton, CEO, Technip Energies.