European stocks edge closer to record highs; UK business growth fastest since 2014

European stocks edge closer to record highs; UK business growth fastest since 2014
City of London, UK. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 53 sec ago
Reuters

European stocks edge closer to record highs; UK business growth fastest since 2014

European stocks edge closer to record highs; UK business growth fastest since 2014
  • European and UK markets rose in early trading Wednesday
  • British businesses grew at the fastest rate since May 2014
Updated 53 sec ago
Reuters

 

European stocks edged closer to record highs on Wednesday. After seven straight months of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 started September with a 0.9 percent rise, the UK's blue-chip index, the FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent and the FTSE 250 added 0.4 percent, a fresh high for the mid-cap index. Markets were higher on the back of gains in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors awaited factory activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery. Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose almost 0.8 percent to 15,953.41 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.9 percent to 6,743.08.

Seperately, British businesses grew at the fastest rate since May 2014 during the three months to August as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the Confederation of British Industry said on Wednesday.
The CBI said its monthly growth indicators, based on business surveys it conducted between July 27 and Aug. 17, rose to +34 from July's +33, driven by stronger growth in consumer services and retail.
But manufacturing activity slowed, and most businesses expect a slower pace of growth over the next three months, in part due to supply-chain difficulties and a lack of workers.
"Evidence of labor shortages has been growing – in some cases, these shortages are having a material impact on operations. Meanwhile, disruption to global supply chains during the pandemic has led to sharp rises in material and shipping costs, adding further pressure," CBI economist Anna Leach said.
Leach said it was unclear how persistent the labor shortages and other disruption were likely to be.
Changes to COVID self-isolation rules - which had required hundreds of thousands of workers to stay at home in July and August - were likely to help, and there still remained many people who had lost work in the pandemic, she said. 

Topics: #economy #uk global stocks #europe FTSE 100

Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

PIF-backed ACWA Power nears $1bn IPO announcement: Bloomberg

PIF-backed ACWA Power nears $1bn IPO announcement: Bloomberg
  • The listing could value the company at $10 billion or more
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power International is close to announcing its initial public offering, where it seeks to raise more than $1 billion.

The announcement could be made “as soon as this week,” unnamed sources told Bloomberg, and the listing could value the company at $10 billion or more.

ACWA Power declined to comment.

The utility company, which is backed by the Public Investment Fund, is behind the Saudi government’s major renewable energy plans, with major projects in solar and green hydrogen.

It is involved in the construction of a $5 billion green hydrogen plant in NEOM, and a major renewable power project for the Red Sea Development Company.

Topics: ACWA Power solar power energy IPO

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU on establishment of Saudi-Oman Coordination Council

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU on establishment of Saudi-Oman Coordination Council
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU on establishment of Saudi-Oman Coordination Council

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU on establishment of Saudi-Oman Coordination Council
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet chaired by King Salman on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council.
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, who concluded a “successful visit” to Oman wrote in a tweet that the approval of the MoU confirmed “the support we received” from the Saudi leadership.
During his visit to Oman, the minister and his accompanying delegation visited Duqm Industrial Zone. He was given a presentation about the Duqm special economic zone and the investment opportunities available for Saudi investors in the country.

Topics: Saudi #oman

Sudan making efforts to resolve energy crisis, reduce inflation, says Hamdok

Sudan making efforts to resolve energy crisis, reduce inflation, says Hamdok
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Sudan making efforts to resolve energy crisis, reduce inflation, says Hamdok

Sudan making efforts to resolve energy crisis, reduce inflation, says Hamdok
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Sudan is making efforts to solve the persisting energy crisis, according to Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok.

During an interview with Asharq, he said resolving the energy crisis was his government’s top priority.

“We inherited a deteriorated energy sector that lacked maintenance for long periods of up to 10 years,” he said. 

He said the Sudanese authorities are communicating with several companies such as General Motors and Siemens to resolve the country’s energy crisis. The prime minister said several projects have started including solar plants to increase power generation in the country.

On the rising inflation, he said that the government is taking steps to reduce it.

“The reasons that govern inflation are related to the politics of budget financing, which is known as deficit financing, which basically means printing money,” he said.

“We stopped this type of financing, followed by the unification of the exchange rate, and since last February there has been no printing of money, and we stopped deficit financing, and it will contribute mainly to reduce inflation rates,” he said.

Topics: Sudan economy

Several people accused of insider trading using social media

Several people accused of insider trading using social media
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Several people accused of insider trading using social media

Several people accused of insider trading using social media
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has referred several individuals to the Public Prosecution for their alleged involvement in insider trading.

The action against the individuals was taken following monitoring of a social media group of 250 members, Argaam reported citing a CMA statement. The group members, according to the authority, were found to be sharing internal information about several listed companies.

Some of the group members were employed with the companies they leaked information about, while the group admin reportedly managed several investment portfolios illegally and used social media to manipulate prices.

Topics: insider trading CMA Saudi

Nigeria takes steps to launch it digital currency

Nigeria takes steps to launch it digital currency
Updated 31 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Nigeria takes steps to launch it digital currency

Nigeria takes steps to launch it digital currency
  • Bitcoin continues downward momentum, Ether traded higher
Updated 31 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin continued its downward momentum on Tuesday and fell by 0.74 percent to $47,406.05 at 6:18 p.m. Riyadh time while the second most-traded cryptocurrency, Ether traded at $3,396.13, up by 7.05 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Meanwhile, Nigeria joined the ranks of many countries planning to launch their digital currencies. The country’s central bank has selected Bitt Inc. as its technology partner to help create its digital currency called eNaira by the end of the year.

The new digital currency, which will complement banknotes in circulation, is expected to boost cross-border trade and financial inclusion, make transactions more efficient, and improve monetary policy, according to the regulator.

“Given the huge explosion in the use of digital payments and the rise of the digital economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision follows a clear global trend with more than 85 percent of central banks now considering embracing digital currencies,” the central bank said. 

Nigel Green, CEO, and founder of deVere Group expects the already booming non-fungible tokens market to see a massive increase in volume over the next 12 months as more and more major investors begin to accumulate.

His predictions came after Visa announced its purchase of “CryptoPunk,” one of the thousands of NFT-based tokens, for nearly $150,000 worth of Ethereum, and as Marvel Entertainment begins to unveil its first official NFTs in the form of Spider-Man’s “digital figurines.”

Like in most fields, a survey has ignited the debate about gender ratio in the NFT space as well. According to the survey, men invest in cryptocurrency twice as many as women.

It also shows that women lag behind men in crypto investment rates, just as they have historically struggled to keep pace with men in more traditional investment sectors, CNBC reported.

Topics: Crytpo economy #digitalcurrency

