Abu Dhabi to host 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian titles this month

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the governing body for the martial art and combat sport in the emirates, has announced that the 5th edition of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship will take place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena from Sept. 13-16, 2021 in Abu Dhabi.
The championship is open to both male and female athletes in the adult category, and is the first Asian jiu-jitsu tournament to be organized since the outbreak of the global pandemic. The last edition took place in Mongolia in 2019.
Abdul Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE and Asian jiu-jitsu federations and senior vice president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said: “Abu Dhabi is hosting one of the largest tournaments on the Asian calendar, confirming the emirate’s capability in organizing large-scale events of world-class stature.”
He added: “The confidence from the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federation and other global organizations is a testament to our capabilities and capacity to host international events.”
The championship is also the first major event on the 2021 annual tournaments calendar taking place in the capital in the next few months. These include the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Oct. 28 to Nov. 7) and the 13th edition of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Nov. 14-19).
Commenting on the UAE national team’s participation at championship, Al-Hashemi said: “The common goal of UAE jiu-jitsu athletes is to raise the UAE flag and gain the highest number of medals. We have full confidence in our team, a distinguished group who are ready to compete at the highest level and have shone in several events.”
Updated 01 September 2021
Ali Khaled
Saudi athletes Fahad Al-Junaidel and Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi will compete in the final of the men’s 100m T53 competition at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after both finished second in their first-round heats early on Wednesday.
In the first heat at Tokyo Olympic Stadium, the 36-year-old Al-Junaidel qualified with a time of 15.08 seconds, coming in behind race winner Brent Lakatos of Canada (14.49 seconds) and just ahead of Ariosvaldo Fernandes da Silva of Brazil (15.3 seconds).
The 23-year-old Al-Qurashi finished second in heat two with a personal best of 14.52 seconds, with Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand first with 14.30 seconds and Pierre Fairbank of France third on 15.09 seconds.
The two Saudis will take part in the final at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday afternoon (1.20 p.m. KSA).
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News
LONDON: The track for next year’s Dakar Rally, which returns to Saudi Arabia for a third year, has undergone major changes compared to the previous two editions in the Kingdom and champion driver Stephane Peterhansel is looking forward to testing himself once again.
The 44th edition of the famous rally will start in Hail and end in Jeddah after a rest day in Riyadh. The course of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2022 is scheduled to head towards the southeast of the Kingdom, where the geographical terrain and the different nature of the land will pose a tough challenge to the pilots participating.
“From the first moment we hosted the Dakar Rally in the Kingdom, we proved to the whole world that we are capable of organizing the largest global events and we achieved one success after another,” Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said.
“Although the challenge is great, the will of this country is greater, and its determination is the limit of the sky, and behind it stands the unlimited support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, as well as the confidence of the Minister for Sports and the enthusiasm of young generations of the sons and daughters of the Kingdom.
“We have already been working for months with our partners in the organizing body in order to maintain the remarkable level and tangible success that the Kingdom was able to achieve in the previous two editions.
“We look forward to welcoming the Kingdom's guests, including pilots, the media, organizers and lovers of adventure and excitement, and we look forward to meeting the Dakar family again in its home,” he added.
Commenting on the updates to the course, 14-time Dakar Rally winner, six on a bike and eight in a car, veteran Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel said: “During our first participation in the rally in the Kingdom, the process of moving to the Empty Quarter was relatively long, because we were excited to visit, but after two years of experience gained by Rally director David Castera in Saudi Arabia, he is able to find the perfect combination by doing everything he can to increase the level of enthusiasm and challenge in the rally.”
The man nicknamed “Mr. Dakar” added: "I think that the track in 2022 will be wonderful because it will once again test our abilities to overcome the challenges of the Kingdom's diverse desert terrain, in addition to the difficult navigation on off-road tracks.”
Updated 31 August 2021
MILAN: Jorginho said Tuesday that the difficult work for Italy begins now as the Azzurri prepare to take to the field at home for the first time since their triumph at Euro 2020. Roberto Mancini’s side face Bulgaria at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday in the first of three 2022 World Cup qualifiers, with fans in Florence set to welcome their summer heroes back to action. Italy top Group C with a perfect nine points after their first three matches, but with only one guaranteed World Cup spot per group and a trip to Switzerland — who dumped France out of the Euro — coming up on Sunday Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says they need to keep on their toes. “Now it gets difficult, as Italy are no longer a surprise team,” he told reporters. “We’ve returned to where we belong, and everyone who comes to play against us will come with a different attitude, so we’re happy with what we’ve achieved but we need to stay humble because the moment you let your guard down bad things start to happen.” Italy won the Euro playing an expansive style of football which combined with the more traditional dogged, resolute characteristics of the national team guided them to glory by beating some of the tournament’s toughest opposition. Mancini has managed to combine a pool of talented midfielders, including Jorginho, to dazzling effect, with his team now 34 games unbeaten heading into the Bulgaria match. “The manager has changed the way that national team plays, I don’t think the message has just been sent to other countries but also to the Italian people, who I think enjoyed themselves watching us,” said Jorginho. “There are lots of team with extremely good players, but the difference with us is the unity, the group we have is what made the difference and will continue to do so.” Winning the Euro final against England, at Wembley no less, also gave Jorginho bragging rights on his return to the Chelsea training ground, where he met up with midfield partner Mason Mount and Three Lions full-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James. “I’ve enjoyed it loads, they didn’t enjoy it much! I have to say they welcomed me back, but thank goodness we won... I enjoyed that little period,” he said. Jorginho was left “a bit open-mouthed” by Pele saying he was a fan of the 29-year-old after he capped a memorable three months by being named UEFA men’s player of the year last week. It was the latest high-point of a fertile period for Brazil-born Jorginho in which as well as winning the Euro with Italy he also starred as the Blues claimed the Champions League. He beat Chelsea teammate N’Golo Kante and Kevin De Bruyne to the prize after helping his team see off the Belgian’s team Manchester City in the final in Porto before then helping Italy to Euro glory. Asked by one reporter if he was thinking about winning the Ballon d’Or in December, Jorginho laughed. “There’s a few months for that decision, “he said. “I’m trying to think about now... we’ll what happens later on.”
Updated 31 August 2021
Ali Khaled
Yassine Guenichi of Tunisia has won silver in the Men’s Shot Put — F36 at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday morning, while Morocco’s Saida Amoudi took bronze in the Women’s Shot Put — F34 at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital.
The 26-year-old Guenichi managed a throw of 15.12m to secure second place behind Vladimir Sviridov of the Russian Paralympic Committee, who took gold with a new world record mark of 16.67m.
Sebastian Dietz of Germany took bronze with a throw of 14.81m.
Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Moroccan’s throw of 8.21m secured third place behind winner Lijuan Zou of China, whose new world record of 9.19m won her the gold medal.
Lucyna Kornobys of Poland won the silver with 8.60m.
Amoudi finished sixth in Women’s Javelin Throw — F34 on Sunday. She had previously finished fourth in the shot put at Rio 2016. In 2019, she won silver in the shot put at the World Championships in Dubai.
Updated 31 August 2021
Zeina Zbibo
DUBAI: Lebanon’s contemporary history, its political turmoil, and seemingly endless economic troubles, have forever cast a shadow over its participation in the Paralympic Games.
The country, that first sent a delegation to Sydney in 2000 but then missed out on Athens 2004 and Rio 2016, now sees a comeback with Arz Zahreddine’s participation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
The 22-year-old is Lebanon’s sole representative at the Games as he competes in the 200-meter T64 category, which takes place on Saturday.
Zahreddine lost his leg in a car crash at the age of three, and his childhood and teenage years were marked by bullying and the consequences of the accident.
However, he said: “Losing a leg is not a disability, sitting on the couch is.”
Zahreddine took up sports at the age of seven, starting with fencing. “I felt the need to challenge myself more and to do more,” he added.
After winning silver and gold medals in the sport between 2012 and 2017, he turned to running, inspired by American (T44 Paralympic) sprint runner, Jarryd Wallace.
Zahreddine only started his Paralympic career two years ago. At the Grosseto 2019 Grand Prix in Italy, he came first in the 200m T64 event and second in the 100m T64 to secure qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. During the same year, he finished eighth in the 100m T64 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.
The challenges he faces daily at home are not limited to those related to the accident, but also to the country’s current failure to provide basic needs such as water, electricity, and access to healthcare and education — never mind providing a solid sports infrastructure with a focus on people of determination.
In the absence of government backing, Zahreddine found support from his family and Beirut Power Hub to help create an ecosystem enabling him to train and build up his performance for Japan.
“Arz doesn’t have a disability, Arz is talented”, said Jean-Claude Bejjani, the hub’s founder.
Believing that “the only disability is in one’s mind,” Zahreddine has now turned his disability into a message of hope. An anti-bullying advocate, he has participated in awareness campaigns run by UNICEF, and The Focus Fund at AUBMC, among others.
The journey leading to Tokyo threw up many challenges, not least the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited his capacity to train.
Zahreddine pointed out the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and finding adequate support throughout, including working with a sports psychologist.
Maintaining and improving his mental health remains a work in progress in the aftermath of last year’s devastating Beirut port explosion. The traumatic incident was followed by a series of financial challenges for Zahreddine, as well as uncertainties as to where and how to train given that he lost access to his gym as a result of the blast.
The socio-economic situation in Lebanon has only worsened since, with the recent collapse of the Lebanese currency and fuel shortages raising talk of a failed state.
Zahreddine said he had a responsibility to represent Lebanon, “giving hope to the youth of the country and aspiring athletes. Despite all the obstacles, we still have a lot to achieve.”
In Tokyo, he will dedicate his performance to the victims of the Beirut explosion.
After such a perilous road to the Paralympics, he can now finally focus on Saturday’s mission, and the chance to bring glory, and some joy, to Lebanon and the Arab world.