Four Arab nations set to fight it out for World Cup glory in Group A of Asian Qualifiers

Four Arab nations set to fight it out for World Cup glory in Group A of Asian Qualifiers
Bert van Marwijk is in his second stint as UAE coach. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Wael Jabir

  • UAE, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon must overcome continental powerhouses of Iran, South Korea for two automatic spots at Qatar 2020
  • Under Dutch manager Bert van Marwijk, the UAE bounced back from two early defeats to find its form after the qualifiers restarted in June with a run of four wins
Four Arab nations enter the race for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as Group A of the Asian Qualifiers gets underway on Thursday with the UAE hosting Lebanon, Iraq traveling to South Korea and Syria playing Iran in Tehran.

A packed Zabeel Stadium awaits the Whites after the UAE Football Association announced on Tuesday that tickets for their opening encounter have sold out, with attendance capped at 60 percent of the stadium capacity for safety reasons in light of the pandemic. With a sizeable Lebanese community in Dubai, the away end is also expected to see vocal support for the Cedars.

Under Dutch manager Bert van Marwijk, the UAE bounced back from two early defeats to find its form after the qualifiers restarted in June. A run of four wins against Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam saw the team score 15 goals and concede just three times, including two late goals in the final group match against Vietnam with victory already bagged.

Al-Wahda winger Khalil Al-Hammadi was a late withdrawal from the squad after suffering an injury in training, with the 28-year-old having played an important role in the qualifiers journey so far. His replacement, 2020-21 UAE Pro League Young Player of the Year Ali Saleh, is one of the country’s most exciting prospects and will relish the opportunity of making an impact on the home ground of his club side Al-Wasl.

The UAE made their only appearance on the global stage in Italy in 1990 with the golden generation of Adnan Al-Talyani, Muhsin Musabah and company winning the qualification ticket in a centralized group that was played in Singapore, edging out the likes of Saudi Arabia, China and Qatar to join South Korea in the finals.

Thursday’s opponents Lebanon are on the rise, making a second consecutive appearance at this stage, and are led by Ivan Hasek, a man who knows UAE football more than most. The Czech coach spent a decade coaching various clubs in the UAE Pro League including Fujairah, where he first linked up with current Lebanon captain Hassan Maatouk to devastating effect in 2014-15.

Just like the UAE, Iraq is another side hoping to repeat past glories, having made their FIFA World Cup debut at Mexico 1986, bettering two of their upcoming opponents, the UAE and Syria, on the way to qualification. Both the UAE and Iraq were drawn in the same group four years earlier, finishing fourth and fifth respectively as Japan and Saudi Arabia took the two direct tickets to Russia 2018.

This time around, the Lions of Mesopotamia impressed in Group C, going unbeaten until the final matchday in which they lost 1-0 to Iran with progress to the third round already secured. A managerial change ensued in the three months since then, with veteran Dutchman Dick Advocaat replacing Slovenian Srecko Katanec at the helm, and the 73-year-old is set to begin his mission at the home of his former employers South Korea, whom he had led in the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

One of the first changes Advocaat made to the squad was recalling Iraqi diaspora players who had been frozen out by his predecessor, including US-born Justin Meram and Denmark-born Frans Putros while Sweden-born Amir Al-Ammari could be set for a debut. Meanwhile, Iraq will have to do without the services of two experienced goalkeepers as Al-Zawraa’s Jalal Hassan and Al-Shorta’s Mohammed Hameed were withdrawn with injuries.

Out of the four Arab nations competing in Group A, it was Syria who came closest to reaching the World Cup four years earlier. The Qasioun Eagles defied the odds to finish third in their group of the 2018 qualifiers, setting up a play-off against Australia.

Star striker Omar Al-Somah scored late to secure a 1-1 draw in the home leg played in Malaysia, and a week later a 1-1 draw in Sydney at the end of 90 minutes meant the two teams had to be separated by an additional half an hour of football in which Tim Cahill put the Socceroos in front. With the very last kick of the ball, Al-Somah beat the Australian wall and goalkeeper Matt Ryan with a splendid freekick only to watch in agony as the ball struck the upright and went behind, ending the Syrian dreams.

Al-Somah is expected to miss out on the opening match of Syria’s road to Qatar 2022 as they take on an Iranian side also deprived of the services of its star forward Sardar Azmoun, who serves a one-match suspension.

Just like Iraq and Lebanon, Syria made a managerial change following the end of the previous round with Tunisian Nabil Maaloul, who led the team to pip China at the top of their group, making way for veteran coach Nizar Mahrous who returns for a third spell in charge of his country’s national team.

Hoping to replicate the heroics of four years ago, Mahrous has recalled another big name in 2017 Asian Player of the Year Omar Kharbin, who had been frozen out after falling out with the two previous managers. A clean slate for the Al-Wahda striker is expected to lessen the pain of losing Al-Somah for the first game.

Like Iraq, Syria is set to play its home games in the Qatari capital Doha for security reasons.

For the four Arab nations competing in this group, South Korea and Iran will be seen as ones to beat if they are to snatch one of the two direct qualification tickets, and a winning start in the two matchdays taking place over the next week will go a long way to provide a strong foundation to build on in the road to Qatar 2022.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup UAE Bert van Marwijk

AC Milan announces new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai

AC Milan announces new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai
AC Milan announces new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai

AC Milan announces new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai
  • The partnership aligns the Italian giants, who are also sponsored by Emirates, with the global event starting on Oct. 1
MILAN: AC Milan has announced a new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai that will see the next World Expo become an official partner of the seven-time European champions.

Expo 2020 will take place from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 and will be the first World Expo to ever be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. The event is set to be the largest ever staged in the Arab world and will be welcoming more than 200 participants from 191 countries, providing a platform to foster creativity, innovation and collaboration under the event’s theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”

The event will see AC Milan showcase its brand, which boasts a fanbase of more than 500 million fans internationally, through content pieces created with the Rossoneri players and ambassadors of the club.

 

 

“As a club based in Milan, a city that hosted the most recent World Expo in 2015, we know that Expo 2020 is a special moment in history that sees the world comes together to unlock its potential,” Casper Stylsvig, chief revenue officer of AC Milan, said. “That is why it is truly an honor for AC Milan to partner with such an iconic and extraordinary event. Expo 2020 Dubai will remain in history, not just as the first World Expo to be held in the region, but also as an inspiring event that strives to inspire people to build a better world and shape the future.”

Through the partnership with Expo 2020, AC Milan aims to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, a key market for the club, where it has been active for many years. Besides playing in the region in the past, AC Milan also has a number of local partnerships, including a long-standing partnership with Emirates since 2007.

“Expo 2020 is delighted to be partnering with a club as internationally renowned and respected as AC Milan. With its passionate global fanbase and glorious history spanning 122 years, AC Milan has been a pivotal and inventive force in the world of football,” Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales and marketing communications officer, said.

“Expo 2020’s values are very much aligned with those of AC Milan where we share a belief in empowering people to be the best version of themselves — ambitious, tenacious, creative and forward-thinking,” he added. “We also recognize the unique power of sport to bring together people, communities and nations through collaboration and innovation, and we look forward to working with AC Milan in delivering our Program for People and Planet.”

Topics: football Expo 2020 Dubai AC Milan

Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi takes bronze in men’s 100m T53 final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi takes bronze in men’s 100m T53 final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Saudi Arabia's Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi takes bronze in men's 100m T53 final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi takes bronze in men’s 100m T53 final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • Fellow Saudi athlete Fahad Al-Junaidel finished 7th at Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Wednesday afternoon
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi on Wednesday afternoon won the bronze medal in the men’s 100-meter T53 competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 23-year-old came third with a time of 14.76 seconds, behind gold medalist Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand, who posted a Paralympic record of 14.20 seconds, and Brent Lakatos of Canada who secured silver with a time of 14.55 seconds.

Al-Qurashi’s medal was Saudi Arabia’s first of the tournament. The country’s other participant in the final, Fahad Al-Junaidel, came seventh with time of 15.48 seconds.

The two Saudi athletes had qualified for the final of the men’s 100m T53 competition at Tokyo Olympic Stadium after both finishing second in their first-round heats on Wednesday morning.

In the first heat, Al-Junaidel, 36, qualified with a time of 15.08 seconds, coming in behind race winner Lakatos (14.49 seconds) and just ahead of Ariosvaldo Fernandes da Silva of Brazil (15.30 seconds).

Meanwhile, Al-Qurashi came second in heat two with a personal best time of 14.52 seconds, with Paeyo first over the line in 14.30 seconds, and Pierre Fairbank of France taking third place in 15.09 seconds.

Topics: 2020 Paralympics Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia looking to make home advantage count in Asian World Cup qualifiers

Saudi Arabia looking to make home advantage count in Asian World Cup qualifiers
Saudi Arabia looking to make home advantage count in Asian World Cup qualifiers

Saudi Arabia looking to make home advantage count in Asian World Cup qualifiers
  • Herve Renard’s team to kick off 3rd and final round of qualification for Qatar 2022 against Vietnam on Thursday
RIYADH: When Saudi Arabia resumed World Cup qualification in March after 16 inactive months, there was curiosity as to what the team would look like.

The second half of the second round concluded very smoothly as Herve Renard’s men found their form and rhythm with four wins out of four, 14 goals scored, and none conceded.

Now, as the third and final round of qualification kicks off on Thursday, the question is what lies ahead for the Green Falcons and whether they can make a sixth World Cup appearance and a second in a row?

It is time to find top gear as only the top two from the six-team group go through automatically to Qatar next year. Finish third and it is the play-offs.

There is a blue elephant in Group B. Japan, Asia’s highest-ranked team and full of stars from Europe and the J. League, will most likely be finishing in the top two even with a slightly questionable defense.

It leaves Saudi Arabia, Australia, China, Oman, and Vietnam fighting it out for the second automatic spot. Four years ago, Saudi Arabia finished above Australia to book that ticket to Russia, and a repeat of that scenario is certainly possible.

The final group stage will be over by March, COVID-19 permitting. The coronavirus disease pandemic remains a shadow hanging over the games, however, and it is looking to be to Saudi Arabia’s advantage.

The pandemic is going to level the playing field and looks, at the moment, to be especially problematic in a football sense for rivals for the second spot, China and Australia.

Australia has one of the best records of any team in the world in qualification games on home soil but due to travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine periods, they are playing their first home game against China not in Sydney or Melbourne, but Doha.

Football Federation Australia boss James Johnson is desperate to be able to change the government’s mind for home games against Oman in October and Saudi Arabia in November.

He said: “Our home game in September will be away, and that’s a significant sporting disadvantage. If you look at home records versus away records at this level, home records count for a hell of a lot, it’s an extra player on the pitch.

“That’s our big challenge at the moment. I’m confident that we will be playing at home by the end of the year if we can get things under control, particularly in Sydney.”

Despite such confidence, it is likely that Saudi Arabia will face the 2015 Asian champions in Qatar, a much more favorable proposition than making the long trip down under.

China has similar issues and after going to Qatar to take on the Socceroos, will stay there to host Japan five days later. The East Asians are, in fact, preparing to stay there for the next few months and under coach Li Tie are developing something of a club team setup.

While this will do away with travel concerns, it will also remove the noisy and passionate crowds that make a game in China a tough proposition for any Asian team. Taking on Team Dragon in West Asia is a much more comfortable task.

First up for Saudi Arabia is Vietnam on Thursday (the country’s National Day), and a game against Asia’s most-improved team in recent years. The Golden Stars have never been as far as this before but there will be no underestimation from the Saudi side.

There has always been talent in the Southeast Asian nation but South Korean coach Park Hang-seo has brought a tough, hard-working pragmatic streak (for example, in training so far in Riyadh, he ruled that the players swap shirts so any observers would be confused as to who was playing where) to a technically-gifted bunch of players who have grown up together, reaching the final of the 2018 U-23 Championships and then the last eight of the 2019 Asian Cup.

There remain some concerns for Vietnam, inexperienced at this level, and a lot has been said about the heat of Riyadh in August.

Star midfielder Nguyen Cong Phuong has not travelled to Riyadh due to family reasons, leaving the talented Nguyen Quang Hai to shoulder most of the creative burden with the hosts having to be wary of the Hanoi man’s free kicks. Left-back and midfielder Doan Van Hau and Tran Vinh Muong are injured but there was better news on Monday as central defenders Nguyen Thang Chung and Tran Dinh Trong were declared fit.

For Saudi Arabia, despite Vietnam’s improvements and fierce team spirit, kicking off against the lowest-ranked team in the group is an excellent opportunity for three points. Then comes the first away game against Oman five days later. The target has to be six points from six to provide a great platform to take advantage of the issues facing China and Australia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football

Abu Dhabi to host 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian titles this month

Abu Dhabi to host 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian titles this month
Abu Dhabi to host 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian titles this month

Abu Dhabi to host 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian titles this month
  • Championship is the first of three jiu-jitsu events due to take place in the UAE capital in coming month
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the governing body for the martial art and combat sport in the emirates, has announced that the 5th edition of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship will take place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena from Sept. 13-16, 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

The championship is open to both male and female athletes in the adult category, and is the first Asian jiu-jitsu tournament to be organized since the outbreak of the global pandemic. The last edition took place in Mongolia in 2019. 

Abdul Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE and Asian jiu-jitsu federations and senior vice president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said: “Abu Dhabi is hosting one of the largest tournaments on the Asian calendar, confirming the emirate’s capability in organizing large-scale events of world-class stature.”

He added: “The confidence from the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federation and other global organizations is a testament to our capabilities and capacity to host international events.”

The championship is also the first major event on the 2021 annual tournaments calendar taking place in the capital in the next few months. These include the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Oct. 28 to Nov. 7) and the 13th edition of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Nov. 14-19).

Commenting on the UAE national team’s participation at championship, Al-Hashemi said: “The common goal of UAE jiu-jitsu athletes is to raise the UAE flag and gain the highest number of medals. We have full confidence in our team, a distinguished group who are ready to compete at the highest level and have shone in several events.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE

Saudi Arabia’s Fahad Al-Junaidel and Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi reach final of men’s 100m T53 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Saudi Arabia’s Fahad Al-Junaidel and Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi reach final of men’s 100m T53 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Saudi Arabia's Fahad Al-Junaidel and Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi reach final of men's 100m T53 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Saudi Arabia’s Fahad Al-Junaidel and Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi reach final of men’s 100m T53 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • Pair finished second in their respective heats and will be gunning for medals in Wednesday afternoon’s showdown
Saudi athletes Fahad Al-Junaidel and Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi will compete in the final of the men’s 100m T53 competition at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after both finished second in their first-round heats early on Wednesday.

In the first heat at Tokyo Olympic Stadium, the 36-year-old Al-Junaidel qualified with a time of 15.08 seconds, coming in behind race winner Brent Lakatos of Canada (14.49 seconds) and just ahead of Ariosvaldo Fernandes da Silva of Brazil (15.3 seconds).

Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi reached the final of the Men's 100m T-53 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with a second place finish in Round 1 Heat 2. (Supplied)

The 23-year-old Al-Qurashi finished second in heat two with a personal best of 14.52 seconds, with Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand first with 14.30 seconds and Pierre Fairbank of France third on 15.09 seconds.

The two Saudis will take part in the final at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday afternoon (1.20 p.m. KSA).

Topics: Paralympics 2020 Paralympics

