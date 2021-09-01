You are here

  • Home
  • Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him

Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him

Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him
A plan to raise Libya’s oil production to 1.4 million barrels per day from the end of this year to mid-2022 was postponed due to a lack of government funding. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4dthb

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him

Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him
  • “The minister of oil may not legally suspend me or refer me for investigation,” Sanalla told Bloomberg in an interview
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

BAGHDAD: Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation, said the country’s oil minister does not have the authority to suspend him or dissolve the company’s board of directors.

“The minister of oil may not legally suspend me or refer me for investigation,” Sanalla told Bloomberg in an interview in Tripoli. “The Council of Ministers is the author of the decision and has the final say on this matter.”

Sanalla was suspended on Aug. 29 until the completion of an investigation into whether he violated ministry policy by traveling abroad without the necessary approval, Oil Minister Mohamed Oun told Bloomberg last week.

If the cabinet decided to change the board of the National Oil Corporation, he would have no problem with that, Sanalla said.

The disagreement between Sanalla and Oun would not affect the production of crude oil in Libya, he said.

The plan to raise Libya’s oil production to 1.4 million barrels per day from the end of this year to mid-2022 was postponed due to a lack of government funding to fix ailing oil fields, pipelines, and ports.

If the budget was available, Libya would be able to pump 1.6 million barrels a day by 2023, and 2 million in three years, Sanalla said.

The NOC is conducting studies in the Gallo field, which could contribute to an increase in Waha Oil Co. production by 100,000 barrels per day, he said.

The NOC would sign a contract with Petrofac Ltd. this week worth more than $100 million, Sanalla said.

Topics: #libya #oil

Related

Libya oil company boss ignores minister's suspension order
Business & Economy
Libya oil company boss ignores minister's suspension order
Libya’s Arabian Gulf Oil Company halts activities due to fund shortage
Business & Economy
Libya’s Arabian Gulf Oil Company halts activities due to fund shortage
War-torn Libya needs 40% more oil output to ensure country’s reconstruction
Business & Economy
War-torn Libya needs 40% more oil output to ensure country’s reconstruction

Kuwait seeking private cash to fund electricity capacity expansion: Reuters

Kuwait seeking private cash to fund electricity capacity expansion: Reuters
High voltage power lines in Kuwait, Middle East
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait seeking private cash to fund electricity capacity expansion: Reuters

Kuwait seeking private cash to fund electricity capacity expansion: Reuters
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti ministers are looking to secure billions of dollars from private companies to ensure the country's power projects are suitably funded over the next 20 years, according to Reuters.

The news agency is reporting that a key government official wants to secure investment that would help cover half of the country's anticipated electricity needs.

Kuwait’s electricity capacity is estimated at 17,000 megawatts (MW), and about 14,000 MW are scheduled to be added over the next twenty years, according to Kuwaiti media.

The use of public-private partnerships (PPP) will be key in delivering this increase, Fadheela Al-Hassan, head of the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, told Reuters.

Al-Hassan, who has been in the role since April, was reported as having said: “Energy projects are priority projects, and the state is moving forward towards their implementation.

"There is a desire to rush such projects."

Al-Hassan said the feasibility studies for the Al-Zour 2 & 3 and Al-Khiran projects had been completed “and they are in the process of being approved now” by the board of the authority as part of preparations to qualify under the PPP plan.

The PPP programme in Kuwait is based on the creation of public shareholding companies that carry out projects managed by a strategic partner, and the goods and services produced are purchased by the government.

According to the law, 50 percent of the shares of these companies is allocated to Kuwaiti citizens, while between 26 percent and 44 percent is allocated to a Kuwaiti or foreign strategic investor, and the government owns the rest.

Al-Hassan expects the “financial closing” of the Al-Debdiba and Al-Shaqaya project will be in 2026, including the awarding of strategic investors and the establishment of project companies.

Topics: Kuwait Kuwait Electricity

Iraq approves 7.5 GW solar power project as it looks to reduce Iran electricity imports

Iraq approves 7.5 GW solar power project as it looks to reduce Iran electricity imports
Updated 29 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Iraq approves 7.5 GW solar power project as it looks to reduce Iran electricity imports

Iraq approves 7.5 GW solar power project as it looks to reduce Iran electricity imports
  • Iraq signed 2 GW solar plant contract with PowerChina last week
Updated 29 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraq’s cabinet approved today the Ministry of Electricity’s plan to build a 7.5 GW solar power project in the country, Asharq reported.

Iraq has said it will award 10-12 GW of solar power projects through 2025 as it seeks to generate up to 25 percent of its power needs from the sun.

Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity signed on Aug. 25 a contract with China’s state-owned Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) to build its first solar power plants with a capacity of 2 GW.

Iraq has been exploring ways of becoming less reliant on energy imports, following increasing pressure by the US to loosen ties with Tehran.

The US State Department early in August granted another sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to import Iranian electricity until the end of this year as it struggles with frequent power outages and lack of domestic generation capacity.

The cabinet also approved today transferring all unused money from the nation’s electric energy import fund, estimated at $300 million, to cover part of the deficit in fuel purchase allocations.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called today for the activation of the Future Generations Fund, the cabinet said in a statement.

Iraq is working to establish a fund to help ween the economy off dependence on oil, which will be financed through the budget surplus, the prime minister’s adviser Mazhar Saleh has said previously.

An increase in the capital of the Industrial Bank of Iraq by 150 billion Iraqi dinars ($103 million) was also approved during the session today.

Topics: #iraq #solar #electricity

Related

Iraq to build first solar projects with China to reduce dependence on Iranian power imports
Business & Economy
Iraq to build first solar projects with China to reduce dependence on Iranian power imports
Update ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia
Business & Economy
ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia

Amazon closes Souq.com in Egypt amid $63.6m investment

Amazon closes Souq.com in Egypt amid $63.6m investment
Egypt is top of Amazon's investments in Africa
Updated 37 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Amazon closes Souq.com in Egypt amid $63.6m investment

Amazon closes Souq.com in Egypt amid $63.6m investment
Updated 37 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Amazon has officially replaced e-commerce company Souq.com with its own website in Egypt.

The global marketplace site purchased the Middle East retailer Souq.com in 2017, and has been rebranding the company across the region ever since.

From Wednesday, existing Souq.com customer credentials, wish lists, orders, delivery addresses, payment methods, and customer support queries in Egypt will transition to new Amazon.eg accounts.

The move came a day after Amazon opened a new warehouse in the 10th of Ramadan City located in the Sharqia Governorate, bringing the company's investments to 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($63.6 million).

The company provides more than 3,000 jobs, and owns more than 15 delivery stations nationwide, vice president for the region Ronaldo Mouchawar said on Tuesday, according to Al Arabiya.

He added that the Egyptian market ranks first in terms of Amazon's investments in the African continent.

Topics: Amazon Souq.com

Saudi tech SMEs can get up to $4 million in loans

Saudi tech SMEs can get up to $4 million in loans
Updated 57 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi tech SMEs can get up to $4 million in loans

Saudi tech SMEs can get up to $4 million in loans
  • It aims to enable the growth and sustainable development of the IT sector in the Kingdom
Updated 57 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: For entrepreneurs who plan to start up their tech businesses, this is the right time.
Saudi Arabia’s National Information Technology Sector Development Program (NTDP) on Wednesday launched an initiative to provide loans of up to SR15 million ($4 million) for micro, small, and medium size businesses related to IT and digital projects in the Kingdom, SPA reported.
The initiative “Technology Growth Financing” has been launched in partnership with the Kafalah, a program to support micro, small and medium size businesses.
It aims to enable the growth and sustainable development of the IT sector in the Kingdom. Under the program, small and medium enterprises can obtain loans ranging from SR100,000 to SR15 million to carry out projects and expand existing operations.

The program will also serve as a guarantor for the companies to help them obtain funds from financiers. The initiative will also help boost the local content in the sector and enable young Saudis to implement their innovative ideas. 

Companies can apply for loans directly from the participating banks and financing agencies or use the option available on the Monshaat online portal, according to an official statement.

Topics: Saudi IT Support youth SMEs

Related

Saudi IT market changes to impact all economic sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi IT market changes to impact all economic sectors
Saudi ITC spending to rise 12% to $13.7bn
Business & Economy
Saudi ITC spending to rise 12% to $13.7bn

Investcorp appoints London-based Laura Coquis as head of institutions

Investcorp appoints London-based Laura Coquis as head of institutions
Laura Coquis joins from Aviditi Advisors
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Investcorp appoints London-based Laura Coquis as head of institutions

Investcorp appoints London-based Laura Coquis as head of institutions
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

MANAMA: Private equity company Investcorp has appointed Laura Coquis as global head of institutions.

Coquis joins from Aviditi Advisors, and has over 20 years' experience in capital formation, investor relations and investment banking.

She will be based in London, and takes up the role with immediate effect.

Mohammed Alardhi, executive chairman at Investcorp, said: “Laura’s highly differentiated and versatile combination of skills and experience will prove invaluable as we continue to deliver on our goals for further international expansion and diversification of our investor base."

Coquis said: "I’m delighted to be joining the firm and look forward to combining Investcorp’s scale and resources with my existing network to deliver on the Firm’s commitment to outstanding results.”

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes and infrastructure.

 

Topics: Investcorp

Latest updates

OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak
OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak
Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him
Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him
Hezbollah hammered with criticism amid Lebanon’s crises
Hezbollah hammered with criticism amid Lebanon’s crises
Kuwait seeking private cash to fund electricity capacity expansion: Reuters
Kuwait seeking private cash to fund electricity capacity expansion: Reuters
US Senate delegation in Lebanon to ease crisis fears
US Senate delegation in Lebanon to ease crisis fears

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.