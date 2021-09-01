OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak

Amazon closes Souq.com in Egypt amid $63.6m investment

Amazon has officially replaced e-commerce company Souq.com with its own website in Egypt.

The global marketplace site purchased the Middle East retailer Souq.com in 2017, and has been rebranding the company across the region ever since.

From Wednesday, existing Souq.com customer credentials, wish lists, orders, delivery addresses, payment methods, and customer support queries in Egypt will transition to new Amazon.eg accounts.

The move came a day after Amazon opened a new warehouse in the 10th of Ramadan City located in the Sharqia Governorate, bringing the company's investments to 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($63.6 million).

The company provides more than 3,000 jobs, and owns more than 15 delivery stations nationwide, vice president for the region Ronaldo Mouchawar said on Tuesday, according to Al Arabiya.

He added that the Egyptian market ranks first in terms of Amazon's investments in the African continent.