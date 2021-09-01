Air passenger numbers still dramatically below pre-Covid levels, Middle East down by 74.5%

Air travel is continuing its tentative bounce-back from the devastation of the pandemic, but it is still drastically behind pre-Covid levels, with Middle East airlines posting a significant reduction in demand, latest figures show.

A report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed global and domestic travel demand had momentum in July compared June, but extensive government-imposed restrictions continue to cripple the industry.

Total demand for air travel in July 2021 — measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) — was down 53.1 percent compared to July 2019. This represents an improvement from June when demand was 60% below June 2019 levels.

Middle Eastern airlines posted a 74.5 percent demand drop in July compared to July 2019, surpassing the 79.2 percent decrease in June, versus the same month in 2019.

Capacity declined 59.5 percent, and load factor deteriorated 30.1 percentage points to 51.3 percent.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, said that while people were eager to travel during the northern hemisphere summer, the policies of government's across the globe was making it difficult.

He said: "The problem is border control measures. Government decisions are not being driven by data, particularly with respect to the efficacy of vaccines.

"People travelled where they could, and that was primarily in domestic markets. A recovery of international travel needs governments to restore the freedom to travel.

"At a minimum, vaccinated travellers should not face restrictions. That would go a long way to reconnecting the world and reviving the travel and tourism sectors."