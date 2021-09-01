You are here

Tadawul’s biggest losers record up to 10 years without a profit

Tadawul’s biggest losers record up to 10 years without a profit
Two companies have not made a quarterly profit in the past 10 years, according to fresh analysis of the Saudi Stock Exchange by Argaam.

Saudi Fisheries Company and Atheeb Telecom both made a loss in each of the 40 quarters that made up the study, which looked at the companies who did not turn a profit for at least 60 percent of the period under consideration.

Other names in the 10-year list include Zain Telecom, Amana Insurance, and Tabuk Agricultural Development (Tadco).

Just creeping on to list was Naseej International Trading, which operates in the carpet and rug sector, with only 25 of the past 40 quarters being loss-making.

Argaam also reviewed loss-making companies over seven, five, and three years, using net loss before exceptional non-recurring items as the comparative measure.

Companies included in each of the lists were loss-making for at least 60 percent of the period under consideration.

Over seven years, both Saudi Fisheries and Atheeb top the list again while Saudi Cable Company comes in third place with 26 quarters of losses.

Over five years, Tadco pushes Saudi Fisheries out of the top slot, although neither made a profit over the 20 quarters. Third place over five years is Atheeb.

Over three years, 40 companies failed to make a profit for at least 40 percent of the 12 quarters analysed.

Naseej tops the list over three years, with Tadco and Saudi Fisheries in second and third place, all three having failed to make a profit over the time period.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Air travel in July 2021 was down 53.1 percent compared to July 2019
Air travel is continuing its tentative bounce-back from the devastation of the pandemic, but it is still drastically behind pre-Covid levels, with Middle East airlines posting a significant reduction in demand, latest figures show.

A report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed global and domestic travel demand had momentum in July compared June, but extensive government-imposed restrictions continue to cripple the industry.

Total demand for air travel in July 2021 — measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) — was down 53.1 percent compared to July 2019. This represents an improvement from June when demand was 60% below June 2019 levels.

Middle Eastern airlines posted a 74.5 percent demand drop in July compared to July 2019, surpassing the 79.2 percent decrease in June, versus the same month in 2019.

Capacity declined 59.5 percent, and load factor deteriorated 30.1 percentage points to 51.3 percent.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, said that while people were eager to travel during the northern hemisphere summer, the policies of government's across the globe was making it difficult.

He said: "The problem is border control measures. Government decisions are not being driven by data, particularly with respect to the efficacy of vaccines.

"People travelled where they could, and that was primarily in domestic markets. A recovery of international travel needs governments to restore the freedom to travel.

"At a minimum, vaccinated travellers should not face restrictions. That would go a long way to reconnecting the world and reviving the travel and tourism sectors."

Topics: Air passengers

The number of ATMs across the Kingdom has decreased by 8.9 percent
RIYADH: Saudi banks are closing more branches Kingdom-wide even as these lenders hand out more loans for consumers, official central bank data showed.

The figures from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) monthly report showed a decrease in the number of banks' branches in the Kingdom by 95 to 1,969 compared to the second quarter of 2020, when the number of branches reached 2,064. 

This is a 4.6 percent reduction. At the same time, the number of ATMs decreased by 8.9 percent.

Commercial banks, which this year have more deposits than before, increased lending to individuals in the second quarter of this year by 17 percent to SR394 billion. This trend has been on the rise since Q2 of 2019.

The main reasons for the decline is the increase of online and digital banking, but some experts believe that this is purely an operational issue.

Riyadh-based independent economics analyst Talat Hafiz said that the reason behind the decline in branches is due to some banks relocating to locations more convenient to customers, or with better footfall. 

Hafiz also believes Saudi banks are gearing towards a digital future. “Banks will be structured in a different way that reflects the direction of the banking sector towards digital banking, using more advanced technology,” he said.

The decline in the number of banks is not spread evenly across the Kingdom. 

In the Riyadh region, 29 branches were closed, representing 30.5 percent of closures nationwide. The number of branches in the Makkah region decreased by 6.1 percent after the closure of 27 branches, representing 28.4 percent of all shutdowns. 

The number of branches in the Eastern Province decreased by 6.7 percent after closing 27 branches there, representing 28.4 percent of closures.

Other regions with fewer branches saw less of a reduction or even an increase. In the northern border region three branches opened, increasing from 18 to 21 branches. Also in Al-Jawf, three branches were opened, meaning an increase from 27 to 30 branches.

The number of branches did not change in either the Hail region, which has 43 branches, or the Najran region, with 27 branches.

 

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

MOSCOW: Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, have fulfilled a goal of removing excess oil from the global market and it is now important to keep the market balanced, Russia’s top negotiator, Alexander Novak, said.
“Joint actions allowed to take away (oil) excess accumulated when demand was down — think we have fulfilled this task. Now it is important to maintain this balance and synchronize production and demand as the market rebounds,” Novak, also a deputy prime minister, said.
Global oil demand is seen growing by 5.8-6 million barrels per day this year, Novak also told reporters on Wednesday, adding he saw the global oil market fully restored next year.

Topics: OPEC Oil Russia Novak

BAGHDAD: Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation, said the country’s oil minister does not have the authority to suspend him or dissolve the company’s board of directors.

“The minister of oil may not legally suspend me or refer me for investigation,” Sanalla told Bloomberg in an interview in Tripoli. “The Council of Ministers is the author of the decision and has the final say on this matter.”

Sanalla was suspended on Aug. 29 until the completion of an investigation into whether he violated ministry policy by traveling abroad without the necessary approval, Oil Minister Mohamed Oun told Bloomberg last week.

If the cabinet decided to change the board of the National Oil Corporation, he would have no problem with that, Sanalla said.

The disagreement between Sanalla and Oun would not affect the production of crude oil in Libya, he said.

The plan to raise Libya’s oil production to 1.4 million barrels per day from the end of this year to mid-2022 was postponed due to a lack of government funding to fix ailing oil fields, pipelines, and ports.

If the budget was available, Libya would be able to pump 1.6 million barrels a day by 2023, and 2 million in three years, Sanalla said.

The NOC is conducting studies in the Gallo field, which could contribute to an increase in Waha Oil Co. production by 100,000 barrels per day, he said.

The NOC would sign a contract with Petrofac Ltd. this week worth more than $100 million, Sanalla said.

Topics: #libya #oil

High voltage power lines in Kuwait, Middle East
Kuwaiti ministers are looking to secure billions of dollars from private companies to ensure the country's power projects are suitably funded over the next 20 years, according to Reuters.

The news agency is reporting that a key government official wants to secure investment that would help cover half of the country's anticipated electricity needs.

Kuwait’s electricity capacity is estimated at 17,000 megawatts (MW), and about 14,000 MW are scheduled to be added over the next twenty years, according to Kuwaiti media.

The use of public-private partnerships (PPP) will be key in delivering this increase, Fadheela Al-Hassan, head of the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, told Reuters.

Al-Hassan, who has been in the role since April, was reported as having said: “Energy projects are priority projects, and the state is moving forward towards their implementation.

"There is a desire to rush such projects."

Al-Hassan said the feasibility studies for the Al-Zour 2 & 3 and Al-Khiran projects had been completed “and they are in the process of being approved now” by the board of the authority as part of preparations to qualify under the PPP plan.

The PPP programme in Kuwait is based on the creation of public shareholding companies that carry out projects managed by a strategic partner, and the goods and services produced are purchased by the government.

According to the law, 50 percent of the shares of these companies is allocated to Kuwaiti citizens, while between 26 percent and 44 percent is allocated to a Kuwaiti or foreign strategic investor, and the government owns the rest.

Al-Hassan expects the “financial closing” of the Al-Debdiba and Al-Shaqaya project will be in 2026, including the awarding of strategic investors and the establishment of project companies.

Topics: Kuwait Kuwait Electricity

