You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October
In 2019, NADEC signed a 25-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with France’s ENGIE. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2p4c4

Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October
  • 10 MW phase one has already begun operation
  • 30 MW project expected to reduce energy costs by 4 percent
Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Co. said it has completed 90 percent of the construction on its 30 MW solar power project in Haradh and expects commercial operation to begin at the end of October this year.

It has already commissioned the first 10 MW of the project, which it expects will show up in its fourth-quarter results as a SR740,000 ($197,000), NADEC said a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange on Tuesday.

Once the whole 30 MW is operational, NADEC estimates it will save about 16 million liters of fuel, cutting its energy costs by SR4.1 million, or 4 percent.

In 2019, NADEC signed a 25-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with France’s ENGIE, which is building the project at NADEC City, Haradh.

According to Argaam, the projected start date for commercial operations was Oct. 31, 2020.

Topics: #solar #saudi #engie #NADEC

Related

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales
NADEC consortium submits bid for privatized Saudi flour mill
Business & Economy
NADEC consortium submits bid for privatized Saudi flour mill
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC mulls fruit and veg greenhouse project purchase
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC mulls fruit and veg greenhouse project purchase

Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner

Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner
Updated 8 sec ago

Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner

Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner
Updated 8 sec ago
DUBAI: Riyadh-based storage and delivery startup Diggipacks has acquired shares in its Egyptian counterpart FWRUN and will expand its business in the country, the companies said in a statement.

The acquisition will see the companies exchange expertise, resources, and technology, as well as support their expansion between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The value of the investment was not disclosed.

Diggipacks provides middle-mile and last-mile delivery services, while FWRUN offers a fulfillment center with storage facilities and handling services.

The deal happens amid a growing volume of startup investment transactions in the delivery and logistics sector in both countries in the first half of 2021.

Saudi Batic extends deal to acquire 35.8% of Smart Cities Solutions

Saudi Batic extends deal to acquire 35.8% of Smart Cities Solutions
Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Batic extends deal to acquire 35.8% of Smart Cities Solutions

Saudi Batic extends deal to acquire 35.8% of Smart Cities Solutions
Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Batic Investment and Logistics Co. has extended a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 35.8 percent equity in Smart Cities Solutions for Communications and Information Technology for one month until Sept. 30. 

The listed company aims to purchase Smart Parking Holding Co.’s stake in Smart City Solutions, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.  

Batic announced last week its capital restructuring by transferring its indirect ownership in Smart Cities Solutions for Communications and Information Technology, through the acquisition of all its shares owned by its subsidiary Arabian Company for Security and Safety Solutions.

Topics: Investment smart cities

Related

Batic expands stake in Saudi smart cities firm
Business & Economy
Batic expands stake in Saudi smart cities firm

Mubadala signs JV for industrial properties across the US

Mubadala signs JV for industrial properties across the US
Updated 4 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Mubadala signs JV for industrial properties across the US

Mubadala signs JV for industrial properties across the US
  • US real estate developer Crow Holdings to build or acquire $1 billion of industrial properties across the US
Updated 4 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

DALLAS: Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala has created a joint venture with US real estate developer Crow Holdings to build or acquire $1 billion of industrial properties across the US.

Crow Holdings has been around for 70 years and manages $21 billion of assets through 17 offices across the US

“We look forward to partnering with this leading global investor as it seeks to increase its exposure to the industrial sector and capitalize on the secular growth in logistics demand,” Michael Levy, CEO of Crow Holdings, said in a statement.

“We continue to accelerate our market-leading presence in the industrial space by developing or acquiring state-of-the-art properties across a range of strategies from merchant-build to long-term build-to-core portfolio construction,” he said.

Mubadala’s other recent deals in the US includes a $250 million investment in biosimulation company Certara in July.

Topics: #mubadala #uae #US #realestate #property

Related

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Korean medical aesthetics giant Hugel
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital closes $1.6bn for private equity Fund III 
Business
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital closes $1.6bn for private equity Fund III 
UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round
Business & Economy
UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round

Jadwa says Saudi investments in industrial sector hits a record in July

Jadwa says Saudi investments in industrial sector hits a record in July
Updated 12 min 34 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Jadwa says Saudi investments in industrial sector hits a record in July

Jadwa says Saudi investments in industrial sector hits a record in July
Updated 12 min 34 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: The value of licensed investments in new factories in Saudi Arabia reached a record in July after hitting SR 50 billion, with the sector adding 2,931 net new hires, Riyadh-based investment bank Jadwa said on Wednesday in its monthly report.

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector saw an increase in the total number of factories in the Kingdom with 10,138 factories as of the end of July, 40 percent of which were in the capital Riyadh, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said.

The Kingdom’s industrial economy covers 16 strategic sectors and is distributed over 13 administrative regions throughout the country, according to the report from the ministry’s National Center for Industrial and Mining Information.

The Saudi industrial sector attracted investments worth SR70 billion ($18.7 billion) from the beginning of 2021 till the end of July, Bandar Al-Khorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources, said in a tweet last month.

Topics: Saudi Industrial sector Vision 2030

Related

Saudi industrial sector attracts $18.7bn in 7 months, says minister
Business & Economy
Saudi industrial sector attracts $18.7bn in 7 months, says minister
Riyadh leads Saudi industrial sector with 40% of Kingdom’s factories, Ministry says
Business & Economy
Riyadh leads Saudi industrial sector with 40% of Kingdom’s factories, Ministry says

Emirates to receive final Airbus A380 order in November

Emirates to receive final Airbus A380 order in November
Updated 13 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates to receive final Airbus A380 order in November

Emirates to receive final Airbus A380 order in November
  • Order will arrive six months earlier than the original target
  • Final order will bring the airline’s A380 fleet to 118, the world’s largest
Updated 13 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based airline Emirates is set to receive its last three A380 aircraft in November, six months earlier than the original target delivery.

The final order will bring the airline’s A380 fleet to 118, the world’s largest.

“We’ve come to an agreement with Airbus to bring forward the delivery of our remaining A380 orders and have secured financing for these units,” Emirates President Tim Clark said in a statement.

Airbus previously said it would discontinue its production of the aircraft after the Dubai airline reduced its order.

The European rival to Boeing was also pressured by changing demand in air travel, which has seen more passengers opting for point-to-point service in smaller jets.

Topics: #emirates #airbus #a380

Related

Emirates A380 among 50-Airbus jet deliveries in May
Business & Economy
Emirates A380 among 50-Airbus jet deliveries in May
Dubai’s Emirates becomes first airline to operate A380 to new Jeddah airport terminal
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Emirates becomes first airline to operate A380 to new Jeddah airport terminal
Qatar Airways expects to keep Airbus A380s parked for years
Business & Economy
Qatar Airways expects to keep Airbus A380s parked for years

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October
Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October
France replace injured Kante, Tolisso with Guendouzi, Rabiot
France replace injured Kante, Tolisso with Guendouzi, Rabiot
France, Germany urge Iran to return speedily to nuclear deal talks
France, Germany urge Iran to return speedily to nuclear deal talks
Ankara to hand over 15 Muslim Brotherhood figures to Cairo 
Ankara to hand over 15 Muslim Brotherhood figures to Cairo 
Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner
Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.