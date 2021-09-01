Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Co. said it has completed 90 percent of the construction on its 30 MW solar power project in Haradh and expects commercial operation to begin at the end of October this year.

It has already commissioned the first 10 MW of the project, which it expects will show up in its fourth-quarter results as a SR740,000 ($197,000), NADEC said a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange on Tuesday.

Once the whole 30 MW is operational, NADEC estimates it will save about 16 million liters of fuel, cutting its energy costs by SR4.1 million, or 4 percent.

In 2019, NADEC signed a 25-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with France’s ENGIE, which is building the project at NADEC City, Haradh.

According to Argaam, the projected start date for commercial operations was Oct. 31, 2020.