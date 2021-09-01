You are here

OPEC+ sticks with gradual oil output increase

OPEC+ sticks with gradual oil output increase
The world's leading oil producers on Wednesday upheld a deal reached just over a month ago to boost output gradually to support the recovery of the global economy. (File/Reuters)
Frank Kane

OPEC+ sticks with gradual oil output increase

OPEC+ sticks with gradual oil output increase
  • OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will add 400,000 barrels a day to market from October
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil producers opted on Wednesday to stay on course with output increases as the post-pandemic global economic recovery gathers pace.
OPEC+, the alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will add 400,000 barrels per day to the market from October, in line with the schedule to return output to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year.
After a virtual meeting of ministers organized from Vienna, the 23-strong group said: “While the effects of the COVID-19 virus continue to cast some uncertainty, market fundamentals have strengthened and OECD stocks continue to fall as the recovery accelerates.”
Saudi Arabia, under Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, has been the leading advocate of a long-term strategy to gradually rebalance global oil markets, resisting calls to put more barrels on the market.
The latest OPEC+ meeting also heard that overall compliance continued to run at a high level — around 110 per cent — and called for compensation for past overproduction to be completed by the end of this year.
There were other encouraging signals for the global market. US oil stocks fell by more than twice what had been expected as Americans took summer trips, and an OPEC analysis forecast a tightening oil market this year as economic activity resumed, though flipping into surplus supply in 2022.
Paul Young, Asia head of consultancy Quantum Commodities Intelligence, told Arab News: “It sends a strong signal that the OPEC+ group is confident in economic growth going forward after the oil demand wobble in August.
“OPEC+ will retain the flexibility to adjust numbers if things change in the fourth quarter, but we should see the market looking toward 2022 policy now.”

Topics: OPEC Oil

Updated 14 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Ether jumps above $3,500 for the first time since May

Ether jumps above $3,500 for the first time since May
  • Ethereum’s market dominance increasing gradually
Updated 14 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

 

RIYADH: Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded above $3,500 on Wednesday for the first time since May 18.

The cryptocurrency traded at $3,554.38 up 5.32 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.  After days of decline, Bitcoin inched upward rising by 0.13 percent to $47,361.46 at 6:35 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum’s market dominance also reportedly increased to 18.9 percent while the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, witnessed a decline of 40 percent.

Data also showed that Ether surged to a three-and-a-half month high after Ethereum set a new daily coin burning record.

According to a report by MacRumours, Twitter could soon enable users to tip creators using bitcoin after the recent update to the "Tip Jar" feature.

The report said that it will offer users a tutorial on bitcoin, including details about the Lightning Network and custodial vs. noncustodial wallets. It also clarified to users that a Strike account is required to use this feature.

Twitter also recently announced job opportunities in its payments division with experience in crypto.

Regulation

Nigel Green, CEO and founder of DeVere Group, asserts that the head of the US financial regulator is right about cryptocurrency trading platforms, and they should be regulated.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday he said: “While he was technology neutral, crypto assets were no different than any others when it came to public policy requirements including investor protection, guarding against illicit activity and maintaining financial stability.”

While Chinese state-owned financial institutions revealed that they aimed to allow holders of the digital “yuan” to obtain investment funds and insurance products using the new currency. Two Chinese banks are expanding their pilot programs for the national digital currency.

Topics: CRYPTO #ethereum bitcoin

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October
Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October
  • 10 MW phase one has already begun operation
  • 30 MW project expected to reduce energy costs by 4 percent
Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Co. said it has completed 90 percent of the construction on its 30 MW solar power project in Haradh and expects commercial operation to begin at the end of October this year.

It has already commissioned the first 10 MW of the project, which it expects will show up in its fourth-quarter results as a SR740,000 ($197,000), NADEC said a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange on Tuesday.

Once the whole 30 MW is operational, NADEC estimates it will save about 16 million liters of fuel, cutting its energy costs by SR4.1 million, or 4 percent.

In 2019, NADEC signed a 25-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with France’s ENGIE, which is building the project at NADEC City, Haradh.

According to Argaam, the projected start date for commercial operations was Oct. 31, 2020.

Topics: #solar #saudi #engie #NADEC

Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner

Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner
Updated 51 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner

Saudi delivery startup Diggipacks invests in Egyptian partner
  • Diggipacks to expand into Egypt as part of deal
  • The acquisition will see the companies exchange expertise, resources and technology
Updated 51 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Riyadh-based storage and delivery startup Diggipacks has acquired shares in its Egyptian counterpart FWRUN and will expand its business in the country, the companies said in a statement.

The acquisition will see the companies exchange expertise, resources, and technology, as well as support their expansion between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The value of the investment was not disclosed.

Diggipacks provides middle-mile and last-mile delivery services, while FWRUN offers a fulfillment center with storage facilities and handling services.

The deal happens amid a growing volume of startup investment transactions in the delivery and logistics sector in both countries in the first half of 2021.

Topics: #saudi #egypt #startup #logistics #tech

Saudi Batic extends deal to acquire 35.8% of Smart Cities Solutions

Saudi Batic extends deal to acquire 35.8% of Smart Cities Solutions
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Batic extends deal to acquire 35.8% of Smart Cities Solutions

Saudi Batic extends deal to acquire 35.8% of Smart Cities Solutions
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Batic Investment and Logistics Co. has extended a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 35.8 percent equity in Smart Cities Solutions for Communications and Information Technology for one month until Sept. 30. 

The listed company aims to purchase Smart Parking Holding Co.’s stake in Smart City Solutions, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.  

Batic announced last week its capital restructuring by transferring its indirect ownership in Smart Cities Solutions for Communications and Information Technology, through the acquisition of all its shares owned by its subsidiary Arabian Company for Security and Safety Solutions.

Topics: Investment smart cities

Mubadala signs JV for industrial properties across the US

Mubadala signs JV for industrial properties across the US
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Mubadala signs JV for industrial properties across the US

Mubadala signs JV for industrial properties across the US
  • US real estate developer Crow Holdings to build or acquire $1 billion of industrial properties across the US
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

DALLAS: Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala has created a joint venture with US real estate developer Crow Holdings to build or acquire $1 billion of industrial properties across the US.

Crow Holdings has been around for 70 years and manages $21 billion of assets through 17 offices across the US

“We look forward to partnering with this leading global investor as it seeks to increase its exposure to the industrial sector and capitalize on the secular growth in logistics demand,” Michael Levy, CEO of Crow Holdings, said in a statement.

“We continue to accelerate our market-leading presence in the industrial space by developing or acquiring state-of-the-art properties across a range of strategies from merchant-build to long-term build-to-core portfolio construction,” he said.

Mubadala’s other recent deals in the US includes a $250 million investment in biosimulation company Certara in July.

Topics: #mubadala #uae #US #realestate #property

