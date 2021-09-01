You are here

Al-Kadhimi hopes to remain Iraqi prime minister, because of his 'positive record,' says adviser

Al-Kadhimi hopes to remain Iraqi prime minister, because of his ‘positive record,’ says adviser
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, center, is delightful after winning a vote of confidence in parliament in May last year. (Getty Images)
Updated 02 September 2021
Arlette Khouri

  • Even if his management of country’s affairs was short-lived, ‘Iraqis see the difference between him and his predecessors’
BAGHDAD: With less than 40 days before the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Oct. 10, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has made a strong entry into the electoral campaign.
Officially, Al-Kadhimi has no legislative candidates and his days as head of the Iraqi government, which he has led since 2020, could be numbered.
A new political map is supposed to emerge at the end of these elections, but there is no guarantee that he will be able to hold his cards. Even though he has no candidates of his own, Al-Kadhimi still participates in the campaign.
An adviser to the prime minister, Hussein Al-Hindawi, told Arab News that Al-Kadhimi hopes to remain as head of the government because of his positive record.
Even if his management of the country’s affairs was short-lived, “the Iraqis see the difference between him and his predecessors,” in particular Adel Abdel-Mehdi, who was forced to resign following the protest movement which paralyzed Baghdad in 2019.
Unlike Abdel-Mehdi, a member of the Supreme Iraqi Islamic Council (pro-Iranian), Al-Kadhimi sees himself as an independent politician. “His presence as head of government is ‘a kind of balance and agreement’ between rival Iraqi political factions,” Al-Hindawi said.
Al-Kadhimi's status as an independent gives him a kind of neutrality — even supremacy — in the face of the permanent power struggles that characterize the operation of the country. It is a posture that is reminiscent of the trajectory of French President Emmanuel Macron, who reached the presidency without any partisan label. A close friend of Al-Kadhimi said the Iraqi prime minister is very sensitive to the French president's modus operandi.

HIGHLIGHT

The participants agreed that the pandemic is not all about global health, but also about the economy and security. They said that data is important when it comes to measuring the cost of the pandemic. Moreover, they highlighted the importance of building health resilience in the future.

Kadhimi said the Iraqi prime minister is very sensitive to the French president’s modus operandi. Al-Hindawi asserts that the prime minister can boast of two huge successes that he initiated: The National Dialogue Conference and the recent Baghdad International Conference for Partnership and Cooperation.
The first brought together a range of speakers, namely representatives of the country’s political forces, popular organizations, clan leaders, representatives of the 2019 protests, and some armed factions.
The purpose of the conference was to mark the road to the legislative elections and to establish a dialogue between the different Iraqi forces. In the short run, the conference resulted in an agreement leading to the formation of standing committees for dialogue. Al-Kadhimi hoped that establishing a new social contract would prevent the collapse of the political process in the country.
Al-Kadhimi is trying to rebuild minds, which is a difficult task in a fragile country, undermined by communal divisions. But one thing is certain: the early legislative elections, which seemed threatened by the boycott, will take place with the participation of 3249 candidates, including 953 women.
The international conference was also a success. In the presence of France, it brought together Iraq’s neighboring countries in a peaceful atmosphere.
A diplomatic feat
It is not trivial to bring together countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, and the UAE while the tension in the region is at its peak. These countries have managed to put aside their differences and focus on the essentials, namely the stability of Iraq, the fight against terrorism, and the guarantee that a stable Iraq will be possible in a peaceful regional context.
The conference resulted in the establishment of a follow-up mechanism at ministerial and heads of state levels. It is therefore a great success for Al-Kadhimi, whose action has been acclaimed by the various regional forces. France, which for the past year has played an active role in the preparation of the summit, is now a strong ally for the Iraqi prime minister. This bodes well for a new rapprochement between Paris and Baghdad after decades of cold relations.

Topics: Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Updated 01 September 2021
AFP

Truce comes into force in Syria's Daraa after weeks of fighting

Updated 01 September 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: A Russian-brokered ceasefire came into force on Wednesday in Daraa province, the cradle of Syria’s uprising where regime forces have been battling holdout rebels, a war monitor and state media said.
The southern province of Daraa, held for years by opposition forces, was returned to government control in 2018 under a previous Moscow-backed ceasefire that had allowed rebels to stay in some areas.
But since late July armed groups have exchanged artillery fire with government forces and the regime has imposed a crippling siege on Daraa city’s southern district of Daraa Al-Balad.
On Wednesday, the warring parties appeared to reach a new truce, with Russia deploying military police in Daraa Al-Balad after weeks of mediating talks, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The deployment came after dozens of rebels were bussed from the district to opposition-held territory in Syria’s north last week before intense fighting resumed at the weekend, hampering ceasefire efforts.
“Implementation has started of the latest ceasefire agreement with the deployment of Russian military police inside Daraa Al-Balad,” said observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman.
Under the terms of the deal, the Syrian government would erect three checkpoints inside Daraa Al-Balad, having left the area for years under the control of former rebel fighters, said the observatory.
Opposition fighters that choose to remain in Daraa Al-Balad would have to surrender their firearms, the Observatory added, saying those who reject a deal will be evacuated. The official SANA news agency on Wednesday published photos of crowds at so-called “reconciliation centers” setup in Daraa Al-Balad.
“Armed fighters in Daraa Al-Balad started handing over their weapons and settling their status at reconciliation centers,” it said.

FASTFACT

Since late July, the Syrian regime has imposed a crippling siege on Daraa Al-Balad.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said last week that 38,600 people — more than half of them children — had fled Daraa Al-Balad and been registered in and around the city.
The UN and aid groups have also warned of dire humanitarian circumstances inside the district, where a regime siege had threatened supplies of food and medicine.
Opposition activist Omar Al-Hariri said the new truce in Daraa Al-Balad suggested a regime push to end rebel influence over several parts of the province where the state has yet to fully deploy.
The agreement “cancels the exceptional status that Daraa gained three years ago,” by allowing rebels to keep their weapons and remain in control of several areas, including Daraa Al-Balad, he said.
“The Syrian regime is now expected to aim at opposition hubs in Daraa’s western countryside with the goal of securing the same results,” the activist added.
Daraa, which borders Jordan and is close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, is widely seen as the cradle of the 2011 uprising in Syria, which sparked a decade-long civil war that has killed almost half a million people.

Topics: Syria Daraa

Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

US defense secretary to thank Gulf partners for Afghan evacuation during visit next week

Topics: United States Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Lloyd Austin US Department of Defense

Updated 01 September 2021
Arlette Khouri 

Egypt plans to make 1 billion Sinovac vaccines a year

Egypt plans to make 1 billion Sinovac vaccines a year
Updated 01 September 2021
AFP

Egypt plans to make 1 billion Sinovac vaccines a year

Egypt plans to make 1 billion Sinovac vaccines a year
  • The move would make Egypt “the biggest vaccine producer in the Middle East and Africa,” a statement said
  • Experts had previously traveled to Egypt to inspect equipment and materials for producing the vaccine
Updated 01 September 2021
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt said Wednesday it plans to manufacture one billion doses a year of China’s Sinovac vaccine, claiming it would become the Middle East and Africa’s “biggest vaccine producer.”
Under the deal with the Chinese pharmaceutical company, a factory in Cairo will produce more than 200 million doses per year to cover “national needs,” Health Minister Hala Zayed told a press conference.
A second factory will produce three million doses per day, “or around a billion a year,” with a view to exporting the vaccine for Covid-19 and responding to demand in Africa, Zayed added.
The move would make Egypt “the biggest vaccine producer in the Middle East and Africa,” an official statement said.
Heba Wali, the doctor in charge of the project, said the Egyptian drug authority had given its go-ahead and that “one million doses have already been distributed in Egypt.”
Chinese experts had previously traveled to Egypt to inspect equipment and materials for producing the Sinovac vaccine at factories belonging to state firm Vacsera.
Egypt, with a population of over 100 million, has officially recorded more than 288,000 Covid-19 cases, including over 16,700 deaths.
Some 7.5 million Egyptians have had at least one vaccine dose.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus Vaccines Sinovac

Abbas arrives in Cairo for Egyptian-Palestinian-Jordanian summit

Abbas arrives in Cairo for Egyptian-Palestinian-Jordanian summit
Updated 01 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Abbas arrives in Cairo for Egyptian-Palestinian-Jordanian summit

Abbas arrives in Cairo for Egyptian-Palestinian-Jordanian summit
  • Aim is to unify the participants’ positions on the Palestinian issue ahead of annual UN General Assembly meeting
  • Palestinian PM Mohammed Shtayyeh expressed hopes that the participants at the summit will call on the US administration to fulfill its promises to preserve the two-state solution
Updated 01 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to take part in a joint Egyptian-Palestinian-Jordanian summit. One of its aims is to unify their positions on the Palestinian issue before this month’s annual meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Diab Al-Louh, the Palestinian ambassador to Egypt and Palestine’s permanent representative to the Arab League, praised Egypt for its “canonical positions, leadership and people, who stand by the Palestinians and their just causes.”

The visit by Abbas comes days after Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced the tripartite summit in the Egyptian capital, and a meeting this week between Abbas and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Azzam Al-Ahmad, member of the Palestinian Fatah movement’s Central Committee, said the summit aims to coordinate the positions of the participating states on Palestine and their efforts to halt the escalation of tensions in the occupied territories.

He added that plans are also underway for an Arab summit to prevent any attempts to harm the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, Shtayyeh expressed hopes that the participants at the summit will call on the US administration to fulfill its promises to preserve the two-state solution by taking practical steps to end Israel’s racist settlement policy in the Palestinian Territories, especially Jerusalem governorate.

The summit is also expected to appeal to Washington for help to pave the way for a political solution that leads to the end of the Israeli occupation, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the right of return for refugees.

Topics: Egypt Mahmoud Abbas Mohammed Shtayyeh Palestinians

